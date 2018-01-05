SpaceX's Latest Advantage? Blowing Up Its Own Rocket, Automatically (qz.com) 81
SpaceX has reportedly worked with the Air Force to develop a GPS-equipped on-board computer, called the "Automatic Flight Safety System," that will safely and automatically detonate a Falcon 9 rocket in the sky if the launch threatens to go awry. Previously, an Air Force range-safety officer was required to be in place, ready to transmit a signal to detonate the rocket. Quartz reports: No other U.S. rocket has this capability yet, and it could open up new advantages for SpaceX: The U.S. Air Force is considering launches to polar orbits from Cape Canaveral, but the flight path is only viable if the rockets don't need to be tracked for range-safety reasons. That means SpaceX is the only company that could take advantage of the new corridor to space. Rockets at the Cape normally launch satellites eastward over the Atlantic into orbits roughly parallel to the equator. Launches from Florida into orbits traveling from pole to pole generally sent rockets too close to populated areas for the Air Force's liking. The new rules allow them to thread a safe path southward, past Miami and over Cuba.
SpaceX pushed for the new automated system for several reasons. One was efficacy: The on-board computer can react more quickly than human beings relying on radar data and radio transmissions to signal across miles of airspace, which gives the rocket more time to correct its course before blowing up in the event of an error. As important, the automated system means the company doesn't need to pay for the full use of the Air Force radar installations on launch day, which means SpaceX doesn't need to pay for some 160 U.S. Air Force staff to be on duty for their launches, saving the company and its customers money. Most impressively, the automated system will make it possible for SpaceX to fly multiple boosters at once in a single launch.
There's another name for this (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
You only like it because you don't work in the reliability field. Having a human operator in charge is one of the least reliable ways of doing things.
*Civilian* GPS (Score:3)
I don't know. GPS was never supposed to be used for anything like this.
*Civilian* GPS was not supposed to be used like this and got limitations (speed, altitude *) to avoid being usable like this.
The military had guiding missile in this way in their mind from day one.
*: normal GPS chips will refuse to give a precise answer above a certain speed (~500 m/s) and altitude (18km) [wikipedia.org].
Re: There's another name for this (Score:2)
Having a human operator in charge is one of the least reliable ways of doing things.
Speak for yourself. Oh, sorry; you are.
Re: (Score:2)
You only like it because you don't work in the reliability field. Having a human operator in charge is one of the least reliable ways of doing things.
Then again, there are the famous Airbus incidents where software caused the plane to safely mow through a forest and crash because it knew that the pilot desperately trying to fly it was obviously wrong.
Or the computer glitch that told another Airbus that it was somehow flying nose-up at 30 degrees at cruising speed, and immediately pitched it down at 30 because it then thought it was in level flight. Miraculously they eventually wrested control and managed to land - though safely is a bit strong of a wo
Re: (Score:2)
More evidence of AI stealing jobs.
Re: (Score:3)
I think I actually like the idea of the Air Force guy with the destruct button better.
No Air Force guy . . . the bigger button is going to be place on Donald Trump's desk.
Or maybe he will have a cell phone app to "press the button". Then if he looks up while golfing in Florida, and sees a rocket going haywire, he can destroy it, and continue on safely with his game.
I wonder how Cuba is going to react to US rockets flying over them. Won't they claim that we are pulling a North Korea on them?
Re: (Score:1)
Hey (Score:2)
âoeItâ(TM)s not a bug itâ(TM)s a feature. âoe
Well played SpaceX. Well played.
Hold down the button or Settings General Keybo (Score:2)
Prior to iOS 11, you had to hold down the quote button to get the option to use "smart quotes". Now that those are the default, holding the button down may give the option to use standard quotes. If not, one can turn them off entirely in Settings > General > Keyboards.
Re: (Score:2)
I am disappointed that this new feature is not being called an Overpressure Event [twitter.com] Generator.
Vandenberg AFB. (Score:2)
So they are going to try and close Vandenberg AFB and take a chunk out of California's economy?
Re: (Score:3)
So they are going to try and close Vandenberg AFB and take a chunk out of California's economy?
I kind of doubt SpaceX is the keeping Vandenberg AFB off the chopping block, particularly given the fact that Vandenberg serves as a key coastal missile defense position. Hell, Trumps Twitter account is keeping Vandenberg alive more than SpaceX at this point.
And a handful of SpaceX launches per year affects the California economy about as much as taking a piss in the Pacific ocean.
Re: (Score:2)
Vandenberg, unlike Cape Canaveral, can be used for launches to polar orbits. Polar orbits are popular for Earth observation satellites. That is what keeps Vandenberg open.
Re: (Score:2)
I understand that nobody here reads the linked articles before they pontificate on topics, but it would really help if you could at least read the short summary at the top of the page.
Re: (Score:2)
It's OK, those Latinos are communists, and anyone who would say communist lives matter must be a dirty commie!
Please no spoofing of GPS... (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm sure it's been sorted but this comes to mind:
Reports Say U.S. Drone was Hijacked by Iran Through GPS Spoofing [securityweek.com].
(The nabbing of a drone by spoofed GPS signals)
How would that work (Score:5, Interesting)
In order to spoof GPS for a rocket you'd have to have a system that had multiple nodes at various altitudes along the exact flight path in order to have a strong enough signal to overpower the real satellites... it seems extremely unlikely that something going as fast as a rocket could be spoofed, unlike a drone which is usually sent to basically hover over an area.
Re: (Score:3)
You only really need to spoof it long enough for the rocket to make a correction which endangers the mission, or long enough for the rocket to think its seriously off course and triggers the destruct. You don't need to spoof the entire path.
Re:How would that work (Score:4)
Re: (Score:2)
But then all you've done is destroyed the rocket on it's normal path which is still planned for relative safety.
Yes, it would potentially allow someone to blow up these particular rockets. Once.
Avoiding innovation because someone, somewhere, somehow could maaaaaybe use it to break something is ridiculous.
The rocket goes to the satellites 12,000 miles up (Score:2)
Which one is closer depends very much on how long after launch we're talking about. It's a space rocket - toward the end of the flight is very much nearer space than it is to the ground. In fact the Falcon may go twice as high as GPS satellites.
Re: (Score:1)
The GPS antenna is probably on the top side, with low gain towards the earth (if they are smart). A cubesat might be able to generate the spoofing signal, althou
Re: (Score:2)
So instead of a person bring responsible for pressing a button there is now AI making that decision.
Better get used to that. It's our future whether we like it or not.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No it's more than that. With the old system, someone on the ground had to monitor the flight path of the rocket and press the self-destruct if it went far enough off course. This meant you needed to be able to track the entire flight of the rocket with radar ground stations (which they can't for this kind of launch), and you had to hope the self-destruct signal from the ground got through to the rocket.
This new system eliminates both problems, because the rocket tracks itself (using onboard GPS sensors and
Put all your enemies on a rocket (Score:2)
"Reliability of Shuttle Destruct System" (Score:5, Informative)
Reliability of Shuttle Destruct System [LONG]
"MARTIN J. MOORE" [mooremj@eglin-vax]
28 Jan 86 14:06:00 CDT
Copyright © 1986 Martin J. Moore
[COMMENT: READERS -- PLEASE OBSERVE THE RESTRICTIONS ON THIS MESSAGE AT THE END OF THE MESSAGE. PGN]
> From: Peter G. Neumann [Neumann@SRI-CSL.ARPA]
> For those of you who haven't heard, the Challenger blew up this morning...
> One unvoiced concern from the RISKS point of view is the presence on each
> shuttle of a semi-automatic self-destruct mechanism. Hopefully that
> mechanism cannot be accidentally triggered.
[COMMENT: I did not intend to imply that as the cause -- only to raise concern about the safety of such mechanisms. PGN]
Peter, I assume that you are talking about the Range Safety Command Destruct System, which is used to destroy errant missiles launched from Cape Canaveral. From 1980 to 1983 I was the lead programmer/analyst on the ground portions of that system, and I am the primary author of the software which translates the closing of destruct switches into the RF destruct signals sent to the vehicle. I think I can address the question of whether the system can be accidentally triggered; worrying about that gave me nightmares off and on for months while I was on the project. I'd like to tell you a little about the system and why I think the answer is No. Note that my information is now three years old, and some details may have changed; there may also be minor errors in detail due to lapses in my memory, which isn't as good as my computer's!
On board the vehicle, there are five destruct receivers: one on the external tank (ET) and two on each of the solid rocket boosters (SRBs). There is no receiver or destruct ordnance on the Orbiter; it is effectively just an airplane. The casing of each SRB is mined with HMX, a high explosive; the ET contains a small pyrotechnic device which causes its load of liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen to combine and combust. The receivers and explosives are connected such that the receipt of four proper ARM sequences followed by a proper FIRE sequence by any of the receivers will explode the ordnance.
The ARM sequence and FIRE sequence must come from the ground; they cannot be generated aboard the vehicle. These sequences are transmitted on a frequency which is reserved, at all times, for this purpose and this purpose alone. There are several transmitters around the Eastern Test Range which can be used to transmit the codes. These transmitters have a power of 10 kw (continuous wave). The ARM and FIRE sequences consist of thirteen tone pairs (different for each command and changed for each launch). There are eight possible tones, resulting in 28 possible tone pairs; thus, there are (28^13) or slightly over 6.5E18 correct sequences.
The Range Safety Officer has two switches labeled "ARM" and "DESTRUCT". When he throws a switch, it generates an interrupt in the central processor (there are actually two central processors running and receiving all inputs, but only one is on-line at any time; in case of software or hardware error the backup is switched in. And yes, they have different power sources.) The central program checks for the correct code on each of two different hardware lines (the correct code is different for each line); if correct, and all criteria are met to allow the sequence to be sent, the central program requests the tone pairs for that sequence from another processor. That processor (like everything else in the system, actually redundant processors) has only one function: to store and deliver those tone pairs. The processor resides in a special vault and can only be accessed in order to program the tone pairs (which are highly classified) before each launch. The data line between the central processor and the storage processor is
Re: (Score:1)
What part of "not for reproduction or retransmittal without the express permission of the author" did you not understand?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
First Rocket? (Score:3)
I swear I heard ~15 years ago that (at least some) NASA rockets utilized a gyroscope to automatically detonate during launch if they started pointing below the horizon.
Re: (Score:2)
Even so, that's an extremely simplistic backup for a single failure mode which may not occur until well after a rocket has deviated from it's flightpath.
Not exclusive to SpaceX (Score:5, Informative)
NASA and the Air Force (which provides the range safety systems) have been working on the autonomous flight safety system [nasa.gov] for at least a decade. SpaceX is just the first customer to use it.
I'm pretty sure... (Score:4, Funny)
...that all rocket explosions are automatic. They're rarely intended or desired but they still qualify as "automatic."
=Smidge=
Re: (Score:2)
Depends which rockets you mean. The ones with explosive ordinance in them usually go kaboom. Otherwise someone might be sad to not have their earth shattering kaboom!
Re: (Score:2)
Uh, no. "Automatic" implies a pre-planned action. Unintended and undesirable rocket explosions are "accidents".
Re: (Score:2)
Two ways to argue this;
1) Nothing about automatic implies preplanning; "Done or occurring spontaneously, without conscious thought or attention"
2) Explosions are absolutely pre-planned in rocket design, though the intent is to keep the explosions contained within the engine.
:-)
=Smidge=
Ariane 5 (Score:2)
I was under the impression that Ariane 5 did automatically self-destruct in 1996.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, the Ariane 5 did self-destruct as instructed in the software which was running on redundant hardware. Because ultimately, it was the software that made the decision to self-destruct. No human in the loop and BANG. It leaves no room for corrective course of action from any human experts.
http://www.nytimes.com/1996/12... [nytimes.com]
"When the guidance system shut down, it passed control to an identical, redundant unit, which was there to provide backup in case of just such a failure. But the second unit had failed
Re: (Score:2)
Paranoid much? How about a rogue range officer. How about rogue software reporting incorrect flight data? How about someone having a Bad Day? How about someone being negligent in their job and not paying enough attention? What if someone blocks/jams the signal?
Bottom line: any practice has potential avenues of failure. Computers can react faster and with more precision than a human plus this puts the decision look within the spacecraft eliminating the need for a groundside communications loop.
Oh, and
Re: (Score:2)
Well, yeah, after it started to come apart in mid-air. See this analysis [leshatton.org] for details.
uhm....??? (Score:2)
"Launches from Florida into orbits traveling from pole to pole generally sent rockets too close to populated areas for the Air Force's liking. The new rules allow them to thread a safe path southward, past Miami and over Cuba."
Actually, according to my research, Miami and Cuba are in fact populated areas.
Re: (Score:2)
fine, but gotta admit the odds of SpaceX crashing some debris directly onto Raúl Castro's head as opposed to some random sugar cane farmer is pretty remote.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Least impressively..... (Score:2)
Least impressively, it will take a cheap human out of the decision loop, making it more likely that the wrong decision will be made by some possibly buggy software, like, say the $400 million Ariane blowup of yore.