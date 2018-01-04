Oceans Suffocating as Huge Dead Zones Quadruple Since 1950, Scientists Warn (theguardian.com) 135
Ocean dead zones with zero oxygen have quadrupled in size since 1950, scientists have warned, while the number of very low oxygen sites near coasts have multiplied tenfold. From a report: Most sea creatures cannot survive in these zones and current trends would lead to mass extinction in the long run, risking dire consequences for the hundreds of millions of people who depend on the sea. Climate change caused by fossil fuel burning is the cause of the large-scale deoxygenation, as warmer waters hold less oxygen. The coastal dead zones result from fertiliser and sewage running off the land and into the seas. The analysis, published in the journal Science, is the first comprehensive analysis of the areas and states: "Major extinction events in Earth's history have been associated with warm climates and oxygen-deficient oceans." Denise Breitburg, at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center in the US and who led the analysis, said: "Under the current trajectory that is where we would be headed. But the consequences to humans of staying on that trajectory are so dire that it is hard to imagine we would go quite that far down that path." "This is a problem we can solve," Breitburg said. "Halting climate change requires a global effort, but even local actions can help with nutrient-driven oxygen decline." She pointed to recoveries in Chesapeake Bay in the US and the Thames river in the UK, where better farm and sewage practices led to dead zones disappearing.
Maybe you should consider the possibility that, in the medium to long term, there is no way the world could support 7.5 (yes, doesn't it change fast?) billion homo sapiens.
The Overshoot Index linked to below states that the world as a whole could sustain, for the foreseeable future, about 4.3 billion people. The USA has a sustainable population of about 145 million - it is now more than 50% overpopulated, a remarkable achievement for a country that was sparsely and sustainably populated until less than 150
Re:Old news. (Score:5, Interesting)
You are assuming a linear projection of something that is highly unlikely to scale linearly with either time or population growth. Even if you only look at current data, it is appears that we have already passed an inflection point (the second derivative is now negative).
The major cause of "dead zones" is agricultural fertilizer run off. Fertilizer running off the land is inherently wasteful, so farmers already have a financial incentive to fix this problem
... and they are doing so. Modern "no-till" farming [wikipedia.org] can dramatically reduce run off. Data driven systems can also optimize fertilizer application with soil condition and weather. In the future, robotic application of fertilizer directly to either foliage or crop root zones will dramatically reduce fertilizer volume by delivering the nutrients only to the crop and not to weeds and bare soil.
The solution to "dead zones" is already in the pipeline, and within a decade the zones will be in decline.
The job of government... (Score:2)
It is the job of government to think long term. Even if that is their job how can they realistically do that as leadership changes due to elections? Businesses would naturally have a much longer term outlook.
and ideally to show their work.
Problem is, they can't even do that [nature.com]. Governments have been among some of the worst entities for being transparent with data or how data is arrived at.
Of course for government to make decisions like that, you first have to get people to believe in the scientific method
Governments *can* be transparent, they are just controlled by people who don't want to be transparent. No exceptions have been noticed by me.
Still better (Score:2)
Nope. In fact, most businesses are hindered by a lack of long-term perspective
Actually I don't think that is true of MOST companies. Many companies are in fact thinking 10-20 years out.
Even the ones that are not are easily thinking more than two years out though; and that is a longer term than governments are really capable of thinking about these days.
You're remarkably uninformed.
As someone who lives in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, I can tell you firsthand that nitrogen runoff is a major problem. Why? Chicken shit.
The Eastern Shore of MD- both East and West sides of the Bay- is poultry central. What do poultry farmers do with chicken shit? They throw it on the ground. Well, their crops, if they happen to do any crop farming, but even in that case much ultimately winds up in the Bay.
Then there is pig shit, cow shit and of course, people shit, run off from lawns, including large ones that people play golf on and simple erosion, possibly made worse by development and climate change.
It is a problem that is much more complicated then farmers wasting fertilizer.
Fertilizers are a major issue . . . (Score:4, Insightful)
Re:Fertilizers are a major issue . . . (Score:5, Informative)
It's a more complex problem than you might think. I just listened to an interview with a farmer locally who outlined a problem with watershed protection -- property taxes. At least in this state, there's no way for the farmer to escape property taxes on land they take out of production to limit or inhibit runoff -- it's taxed as if it was productive farmland.
I think another element of this, which is much bigger, is of course commodity agriculture. Farmers don't use any more chemicals than they have to (they're not free), but they do use as much as is necessary to hit yield numbers, and much of this is driven by the prices that Cargill or ADM will pay.
Sorry, but you are talking about an idealized farmer. Most don't fit that pattern, and will willingly use excess fertilizer "just in case". And also use weed and insect killing sprays with excessive abandon. There aren't any good global guidelines, you need to analyze each case separately to get near optimum use, and it's not that easy, so...we'll just use a bit more, just in case.
Please note that one farmer doing this isn't a problem. But when thousands do, it becomes one.
The fact is,that fertilizers and pesticides are sprayed over the fields and they easily use 10x what is needed. That is why so much run-off. However, if either were applied DIRECTLY to the plant and NOT to the field as a whole, then it would be possible to change the volume to 1/10, and with little to no run-off.
At some point, we will need to walk away from things like crop dusting and instead automate chemical applications in tiny amounts.
Unproductive land. Visit surveyor, visit land brokerage, slice of piece of unproductive and sell it, no taxes. So exactly how much land is now a rich person tax cheat, you know funnel non-farming income, through a farm, to cheat on taxes, I hear it is a favourite hobby of the rich and greedy. For a farmer, have unproductive land, than who is kidding who, fucking sell it, why pay taxes on unproductive land.
Re: (Score:3)
. . . and one that we might be able to solve by better managing our watersheds. It would be expensive, but peanuts compared so some of the issues that get all the press, and would probably have more side benefits. Unfortunately, no one has found a way to use this issue to push their unrelated political agenda, so you don't hear much about it.
Expensive = Starvation for the poor...
Just so it's clear, making food more expensive to produce does little to you and me but increase the grocery budget, but in some parts of the world even modest increases in food costs is catastrophic to the poor and helpless who WILL starve because they cannot afford to pay...
Also, just because WE decide to do this, doesn't mean the problem goes away because there is zero chance that the starving farmers outside this country will willingly do this too.
People in Zaire aren't eating wheat grown in Kansas. Or if they are, we're solving the wrong problem.
Food production should be sufficiently local that we don't all have to do it the same way. Concentrating food production to huge monocultures makes us susceptible to catastrophic failure.
Nice in theory, but I can tell you haven't driven I70 between Salina KS and Denver. There is a whole lot of wheat growing on that route... Or I80 across Iowa where you will find a bunch of corn growing in the summer and smell a lot of pigs and chickens year round. We have HUGE monocultures in our farming operations and it's part of what makes that trip to the grocery store possible because we have efficient, large scale, farming processes to create the cheap and abundant supply of food.
This "local food p
When it comes to food distribution, we've been solving the wrong problem for a long, long time.
Nobody gives fuck number one about "the poor." We deliberately burn literal mountains of food because Al Gore. We apply huge multipliers to the cost of everything — housing, vehicles, energy and on and on — to assuage the endless anxieties of the comfortable. We don't hesitate to freeze our poor elderly to death [theguardian.com] on behalf of these anxieties. No one will be swayed by arguments with this basis.
Re:Fertilizers are a major issue . . . (Score:4, Insightful)
Nobody gives fuck number one about "the poor." We deliberately burn literal mountains of food because Al Gore. We apply huge multipliers to the cost of everything — housing, vehicles, energy and on and on — to assuage the endless anxieties of the comfortable. We don't hesitate to freeze our poor elderly to death [theguardian.com] on behalf of these anxieties. No one will be swayed by arguments with this basis.
Not sure I can argue with you... We literally burn millions of bushels of corn in our cars every year as "renewable" "Green" fuel as one example. Which is pretty darned stupid given the huge impact that farming all that corn has on the environment and the fuel needed to till, plant, harvest, transport, ferment and distill all that corn into motor fuel. We also pay billions of dollars in government subsidies and tax incentives to all the people involved to make it reasonably cost effective and pushing up the cost of corn.... All to the determent to the poor people who depend on cheap corn to stay alive...
Beef, too! Calorie for calorie, it's several times more efficient to eat plants directly than feed it to cows and harvest the meat.
But "starvation for the poor" really isn't a good argument for food subsidies, because food subsidies prevent the profit motive from seeking cheaper sources of nutri
Nitrogen runoff isn't a problem, plants love it. Phosphorous runoff isn't a problem,plants love it. Both nitrogen and phosphorous are necessary for life and here you are claiming too much is a problem. What is it with you big government types? Next you'll be lobbying against peoples natural right to apply fertilizer and dump there shit in the drinking water, probably while making claims about the science being settled that germs cause disease. You really should be skeptical about these claims like invisible
Global security (Score:1, Insightful)
It seems the USA's silence on climate change risks backlash from countries like Japan and Korea who might decide that eating is more important than military protection. The USA would have fewer eyes on other countries in the region (mainly China and Russia) but at least the Tweeter in Chief could take credi
I don't think Japan should be lecturing anyone on stewardship of the Oceans. (Fukushima, whale hunting, overfishing, etc.)
The oceans are the 'corn belt' of Japanese food production.
Should you choose to attempt to interfere with Japanese whaling or fishing vessels, be prepared for a very long swim home.
Just sad how much worse... (Score:1, Funny)
things have gotten since Trump took over. Just look at the climate change on the east coast. We have more than a dozen employees stuck at airports because of Trump. He is destroying our economy with this. Obama was correct that Trump will destroy the economy in his first year.
Combining two different things for (Score:5, Informative)
The article directly states that it is dead zones near shore and describes that as happening from run off and pollutants. But then they bring climate change in, which is an entirely different thing. Solving the run off and pollution problems is a demonstrably doable project. Solving warming, would do little or nothing for these coastal dead zones and is not demonstrably doable. But politics...
So... (Score:3, Insightful)
..." She pointed to recoveries in Chesapeake Bay in the US and the Thames river in the UK, where better farm and sewage practices led to dead zones disappearing."
So not really CLIMATE related, is it?
Oh, there's a SUPPOSED climate connection, but that's guessing.
It's the same with the Great Barrier Reef - the cataclysmic, sky-is-falling whinging is about ocean warming and coral death (never mind that corals are one of the oldest life forms on the planet, having thrived in both warmer and cooler climes as well as faster-rate-of-change situations) when in fact local changes to farming practices in Australia had an IMMEDIATE impact on the improvement of the reef.
Re: (Score:3)
The excerpt in the summary distinguishes between near-shore zones, which are caused by runoff, and further out (and larger) zones, which are supposedly caused by warmer water just not carrying as much oxygen. I have't RTFA so I can't speak to whether the rest of it maintains that distinction clearly, but there is supposed to be a distinction.
So not really CLIMATE related, is it?
It's the same with the Great Barrier Reef - the cataclysmic, sky-is-falling whinging is about ocean warming and coral death (never mind that corals are one of the oldest life forms on the planet, having thrived in both warmer and cooler climes as well as faster-rate-of-change situations) when in fact local changes to farming practices in Australia had an IMMEDIATE impact on the improvement of the reef.
Climate change caused by fossil fuel burning is the cause of the large-scale deoxygenation, as warmer waters hold less oxygen.
The coastal dead zones result from fertiliser and sewage running off the land and into the seas.
So there are two causes for two different, but related, effects. You didn't even have to RTFA, it was in the summary.
A lot of talking, not a whole lot of doing. (Score:1)
Greenhouse gasses are killing the fish in the ocean? Can we have our nuclear power now?
Of all the energy sources we have available to us today nothing has a lower carbon footprint or lower cost than nuclear power. Oh, and it's the safest. Don't believe me that it's safe? Look it up yourself. What about the next Chernobyl or Fukushima? Modern reactors don't do that. That's like complaining about the safety of a new Ford Mustang because the Ford Model T had no seat belts or airbags.
Even if a new nuclea
Fertilizer creates zones near the shore. Warmer water is being tagged as the cause for low oxygen zones further out in the ocean (and larger than the shore zones).
Yes, and the areas farther out (and larger) have had their O2 reduced by about 2%.
Much the same effect can be had on land (O2 content reduced by 2%) by going from sea level to ~175 meters above sea level. If you live in a major metropolitan area, you can probably get that by getting in the elevator of a moderately tall skyscraper and going to the top....
Alternately, if you want to find out what it's like to lose 16% (8x as much loss as TFA is talking about) of the O2 you're used to, you can fly to Denver
Re: (Score:2)
TFA says, "the level of oxygen in all ocean waters is falling, with 2% – 77bn tonnes – being lost since 1950."
A 2% world-wide decrease in ocean oxygen driven by temperature rise would require an average temperature rise somewhere around 1.5C - 2C. According to this [nationalgeographic.com], ocean temperature has risen 0.1C in the past century.
TFA has a map showing areas of open ocean with oxygen content lower than 2 mg/liter. According to this [fondriest.com], heating seawater to 50C reduces oxygen content to about 5 mg/liter. I'm not
No. She's just writing under a pseudonym. Her real name is Pollyanna.
Causation (Score:1)
"Climate change caused by fossil fuel burning is the cause"
I'm all for less pollution and more environmentally friendly everything, and also less global population, however this statement is wildly speculative.
That might work well if you can prevent it from generating methane. Probably possible, but not necessarily easy.
While this is tragic ... (Score:1)
Today it is this, tomorrow it is that (Score:2)
Wait, what? Zero Oxygen? (Score:2)
Does this mean we have vast seas of liquid hydrogen at the bottom of our oceans? By what chemical process is the oxygen extracted from the water?
I think it's called anerobic decomposition...well, after stuff rotting faster than fresh water brings in more Oxygen.
You realize that there is no such thing anymore as obvious satire.
Re: (Score:3)
I much prefer drinking H2O2.
Ah, yes . . . this must be that "raw water" that is all the rage now.
But isn't "raw water" difficult to swallow, with all those rough edges, and all . . . ?
Re:H2O without the O? (Score:5, Informative)
dissolved oxygen in the water is what the sea critters consume. basically warm water + ag runoff = algae which use up all this dissolved oxygen, leaving the dead zones.
The molecular bonds in water take quite a bit of energy to crack
No, you're a dumbass (Score:1)
Not the OP you responded to, but did you see this part of your own link?
Although phytoplankton is good from an abundance of natural food and oxygen producing standpoint, it can become too abundant or excessive. When phytoplankton become so abundant that water visibility is limited to less than 12 inches there is a danger of an oxygen depletion. These heavy or dense blooms use large amounts of dissolved oxygen at night and on very cloudy/overcast, windless days causing an oxygen depletion and fish kill.
Your own source reinforces what the OP said. It also describes how fertilizer and runoff can cause this. And how sudden plankton die-offs can also cause oxygen depletion.
Re:H2O without the O? (Score:4, Informative)
Actually, gills just allow more efficient... (Score:1)
flowing of water to extract oxygen from the ocean.
Humans technically CAN breath underwater too, but gaseous versus liquid optimized respiratory systems require a much higher quantity of oxygen in the water than fish are capable of respirating off of.
Go read up on early deep sea oxygen mixes, or go watch 'The Abyss' for a mostly realistic example.
Hint: sufficiently oxygenated water can be breathed just like air. It is not the most effective way to do it and it is unpleasant evacuating it when you return to g
Water can't hold the amount of O2 required. Fluorinert is the "water" you're thinking of. No human (that I know of) has tried, but rodents have.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Maybe that's an exaggeration, but note that nowhere in the article do they state the actual number of square km affected, only saying that it has increased by millions of sq km. That sounds like a lot, but the earth has 360 million sq km of ocean. "Millions" could be less than 1% of the total ocean by surface area. The piece does indeed read like propaganda, and I think I would count myself as a supporter of efforts to minimize greenhouse gas emissions.
Re:Straight from Joseph Goebbels's desk (Score:4, Insightful)
1% of total area of the ocean by surface area would actually be A LOT.
Killing of 1% of humans would mean to kill 75 million people.
Get a sense of scale.
This isn't killing 1% of humans, it is making 1% of the land area uninhabitable.
What makes you think it is random? Are you arguing that the piece didn't deliberately slant the information towards alarmism? You think it is not biased?
The problem is that the fertilizer related dead zones are in some of the most productive parts of the ocean. River estuaries, continental shelves, inland seas etc.
History has shown over and over that excessively shitting in your water leads to bad results but there are always people screaming that it is OK to put the outhouse beside the well and it would cost too much to move it and then going into denial about accepted science such as the germ theory of disease.
'Tis all a conspiracy of the soap manufacture
Yes, propaganda (Score:1)
Yea, the ocean hasn't warmed more than 0.1 degree in the past 50 years, way less than has happened in the past 10,000-100000 years, and life still exists ! See https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/01/04/new-study-from-scripps-puts-a-crimp-on-claims-of-recent-rising-ocean-temperatures/
The paltering claim that it is because of oxygen outgassing due to higher temps is laughable.
1. Only 0.1 degrees of ocean warming in the past 50 years
2. Just as you heat water and oxygen comes out, so does carbon dioxide, which c