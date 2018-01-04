Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Oceans Suffocating as Huge Dead Zones Quadruple Since 1950, Scientists Warn

Posted by msmash
Ocean dead zones with zero oxygen have quadrupled in size since 1950, scientists have warned, while the number of very low oxygen sites near coasts have multiplied tenfold. From a report: Most sea creatures cannot survive in these zones and current trends would lead to mass extinction in the long run, risking dire consequences for the hundreds of millions of people who depend on the sea. Climate change caused by fossil fuel burning is the cause of the large-scale deoxygenation, as warmer waters hold less oxygen. The coastal dead zones result from fertiliser and sewage running off the land and into the seas. The analysis, published in the journal Science, is the first comprehensive analysis of the areas and states: "Major extinction events in Earth's history have been associated with warm climates and oxygen-deficient oceans." Denise Breitburg, at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center in the US and who led the analysis, said: "Under the current trajectory that is where we would be headed. But the consequences to humans of staying on that trajectory are so dire that it is hard to imagine we would go quite that far down that path." "This is a problem we can solve," Breitburg said. "Halting climate change requires a global effort, but even local actions can help with nutrient-driven oxygen decline." She pointed to recoveries in Chesapeake Bay in the US and the Thames river in the UK, where better farm and sewage practices led to dead zones disappearing.

  • Fertilizers are a major issue . . . (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Aurelfell ( 520560 ) on Thursday January 04, 2018 @02:45PM (#55864273)
    . . . and one that we might be able to solve by better managing our watersheds. It would be expensive, but peanuts compared so some of the issues that get all the press, and would probably have more side benefits. Unfortunately, no one has found a way to use this issue to push their unrelated political agenda, so you don't hear much about it.

    • Re:Fertilizers are a major issue . . . (Score:5, Informative)

      by swb ( 14022 ) on Thursday January 04, 2018 @03:09PM (#55864451)

      It's a more complex problem than you might think. I just listened to an interview with a farmer locally who outlined a problem with watershed protection -- property taxes. At least in this state, there's no way for the farmer to escape property taxes on land they take out of production to limit or inhibit runoff -- it's taxed as if it was productive farmland.

      I think another element of this, which is much bigger, is of course commodity agriculture. Farmers don't use any more chemicals than they have to (they're not free), but they do use as much as is necessary to hit yield numbers, and much of this is driven by the prices that Cargill or ADM will pay.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by HiThere ( 15173 )

        Sorry, but you are talking about an idealized farmer. Most don't fit that pattern, and will willingly use excess fertilizer "just in case". And also use weed and insect killing sprays with excessive abandon. There aren't any good global guidelines, you need to analyze each case separately to get near optimum use, and it's not that easy, so...we'll just use a bit more, just in case.

        Please note that one farmer doing this isn't a problem. But when thousands do, it becomes one.

        P.S.: Also see the above comm

      • That is not quite true.
        The fact is,that fertilizers and pesticides are sprayed over the fields and they easily use 10x what is needed. That is why so much run-off. However, if either were applied DIRECTLY to the plant and NOT to the field as a whole, then it would be possible to change the volume to 1/10, and with little to no run-off.

        At some point, we will need to walk away from things like crop dusting and instead automate chemical applications in tiny amounts.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rtb61 ( 674572 )

        Unproductive land. Visit surveyor, visit land brokerage, slice of piece of unproductive and sell it, no taxes. So exactly how much land is now a rich person tax cheat, you know funnel non-farming income, through a farm, to cheat on taxes, I hear it is a favourite hobby of the rich and greedy. For a farmer, have unproductive land, than who is kidding who, fucking sell it, why pay taxes on unproductive land.

    • . . . and one that we might be able to solve by better managing our watersheds. It would be expensive, but peanuts compared so some of the issues that get all the press, and would probably have more side benefits. Unfortunately, no one has found a way to use this issue to push their unrelated political agenda, so you don't hear much about it.

      Expensive = Starvation for the poor...

      Just so it's clear, making food more expensive to produce does little to you and me but increase the grocery budget, but in some parts of the world even modest increases in food costs is catastrophic to the poor and helpless who WILL starve because they cannot afford to pay...

      Also, just because WE decide to do this, doesn't mean the problem goes away because there is zero chance that the starving farmers outside this country will willingly do this too.

      • Just so it's clear, making food more expensive to produce does little to you and me but increase the grocery budget, but in some parts of the world even modest increases in food costs is catastrophic to the poor and helpless who WILL starve because they cannot afford to pay...

        People in Zaire aren't eating wheat grown in Kansas. Or if they are, we're solving the wrong problem.

        Food production should be sufficiently local that we don't all have to do it the same way. Concentrating food production to huge monocultures makes us susceptible to catastrophic failure.

        • Nice in theory, but I can tell you haven't driven I70 between Salina KS and Denver. There is a whole lot of wheat growing on that route... Or I80 across Iowa where you will find a bunch of corn growing in the summer and smell a lot of pigs and chickens year round. We have HUGE monocultures in our farming operations and it's part of what makes that trip to the grocery store possible because we have efficient, large scale, farming processes to create the cheap and abundant supply of food.

          This "local food p

        • When it comes to food distribution, we've been solving the wrong problem for a long, long time.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Tailhook ( 98486 )

        Expensive = Starvation for the poor...

        Nobody gives fuck number one about "the poor." We deliberately burn literal mountains of food because Al Gore. We apply huge multipliers to the cost of everything — housing, vehicles, energy and on and on — to assuage the endless anxieties of the comfortable. We don't hesitate to freeze our poor elderly to death [theguardian.com] on behalf of these anxieties. No one will be swayed by arguments with this basis.

        • Re:Fertilizers are a major issue . . . (Score:4, Insightful)

          by bobbied ( 2522392 ) on Thursday January 04, 2018 @05:37PM (#55865407)

          Expensive = Starvation for the poor...

          Nobody gives fuck number one about "the poor." We deliberately burn literal mountains of food because Al Gore. We apply huge multipliers to the cost of everything — housing, vehicles, energy and on and on — to assuage the endless anxieties of the comfortable. We don't hesitate to freeze our poor elderly to death [theguardian.com] on behalf of these anxieties. No one will be swayed by arguments with this basis.

          Not sure I can argue with you... We literally burn millions of bushels of corn in our cars every year as "renewable" "Green" fuel as one example. Which is pretty darned stupid given the huge impact that farming all that corn has on the environment and the fuel needed to till, plant, harvest, transport, ferment and distill all that corn into motor fuel. We also pay billions of dollars in government subsidies and tax incentives to all the people involved to make it reasonably cost effective and pushing up the cost of corn.... All to the determent to the poor people who depend on cheap corn to stay alive...

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Ichijo ( 607641 )

            [Bioethanol] is pretty darned stupid given the huge impact that farming all that corn has on the environment and the fuel needed to till, plant, harvest, transport, ferment and distill all that corn into motor fuel.

            Beef, too! Calorie for calorie, it's several times more efficient to eat plants directly than feed it to cows and harvest the meat.

            But "starvation for the poor" really isn't a good argument for food subsidies, because food subsidies prevent the profit motive from seeking cheaper sources of nutri

  • Global security (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Ichijo ( 607641 )

    Most sea creatures cannot survive in these zones and current trends would lead to mass extinction in the long run, risking dire consequences for the hundreds of millions of people who depend on the sea.

    It seems the USA's silence on climate change risks backlash from countries like Japan and Korea who might decide that eating is more important than military protection. The USA would have fewer eyes on other countries in the region (mainly China and Russia) but at least the Tweeter in Chief could take credi

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I don't think Japan should be lecturing anyone on stewardship of the Oceans. (Fukushima, whale hunting, overfishing, etc.)

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        The oceans are the 'corn belt' of Japanese food production.

        Should you choose to attempt to interfere with Japanese whaling or fishing vessels, be prepared for a very long swim home.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by atrex ( 4811433 )
      Except that Mr Orange Tweets McGee has increased the military's budget, substantially. And there's no incentive for him to decrease it since he's running around trying to sell massive stockpiles of weapons to the middle east.

  • things have gotten since Trump took over. Just look at the climate change on the east coast. We have more than a dozen employees stuck at airports because of Trump. He is destroying our economy with this. Obama was correct that Trump will destroy the economy in his first year.

  • Combining two different things for (Score:5, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, 2018 @03:23PM (#55864561)

    The article directly states that it is dead zones near shore and describes that as happening from run off and pollutants. But then they bring climate change in, which is an entirely different thing. Solving the run off and pollution problems is a demonstrably doable project. Solving warming, would do little or nothing for these coastal dead zones and is not demonstrably doable. But politics...

  • So... (Score:3, Insightful)

    by argStyopa ( 232550 ) on Thursday January 04, 2018 @03:38PM (#55864681) Journal

    ..." She pointed to recoveries in Chesapeake Bay in the US and the Thames river in the UK, where better farm and sewage practices led to dead zones disappearing."

    So not really CLIMATE related, is it?
    Oh, there's a SUPPOSED climate connection, but that's guessing.
    It's the same with the Great Barrier Reef - the cataclysmic, sky-is-falling whinging is about ocean warming and coral death (never mind that corals are one of the oldest life forms on the planet, having thrived in both warmer and cooler climes as well as faster-rate-of-change situations) when in fact local changes to farming practices in Australia had an IMMEDIATE impact on the improvement of the reef.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by suutar ( 1860506 )

      The excerpt in the summary distinguishes between near-shore zones, which are caused by runoff, and further out (and larger) zones, which are supposedly caused by warmer water just not carrying as much oxygen. I have't RTFA so I can't speak to whether the rest of it maintains that distinction clearly, but there is supposed to be a distinction.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      ..." She pointed to recoveries in Chesapeake Bay in the US and the Thames river in the UK, where better farm and sewage practices led to dead zones disappearing."

      So not really CLIMATE related, is it?
      Oh, there's a SUPPOSED climate connection, but that's guessing.
      It's the same with the Great Barrier Reef - the cataclysmic, sky-is-falling whinging is about ocean warming and coral death (never mind that corals are one of the oldest life forms on the planet, having thrived in both warmer and cooler climes as well as faster-rate-of-change situations) when in fact local changes to farming practices in Australia had an IMMEDIATE impact on the improvement of the reef.

      Climate change caused by fossil fuel burning is the cause of the large-scale deoxygenation, as warmer waters hold less oxygen.

      The coastal dead zones result from fertiliser and sewage running off the land and into the seas.

      So there are two causes for two different, but related, effects. You didn't even have to RTFA, it was in the summary.

  • Greenhouse gasses are killing the fish in the ocean? Can we have our nuclear power now?

    Of all the energy sources we have available to us today nothing has a lower carbon footprint or lower cost than nuclear power. Oh, and it's the safest. Don't believe me that it's safe? Look it up yourself. What about the next Chernobyl or Fukushima? Modern reactors don't do that. That's like complaining about the safety of a new Ford Mustang because the Ford Model T had no seat belts or airbags.

    Even if a new nuclea

  • Causation (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "Climate change caused by fossil fuel burning is the cause"
    I'm all for less pollution and more environmentally friendly everything, and also less global population, however this statement is wildly speculative.

  • ... the statement that "Climate change caused by fossil fuel burning is the cause of the large-scale deoxygenation". There is and has always been "Climate change" for many reasons. In the 1600's the world and its oceans were warmer than they are today and I'm fairly certain that there was less fossil fuel burning that there is today. Let's not perpetuate misinformation. That being said, I am 100% in favor of eliminating fossil fuel burning as a source of energy and all over the world
  • It is the very existence of humans in growing numbers that is changing the environment and changing this or that is only a patch.

  • Does this mean we have vast seas of liquid hydrogen at the bottom of our oceans? By what chemical process is the oxygen extracted from the water?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by HiThere ( 15173 )

      I think it's called anerobic decomposition...well, after stuff rotting faster than fresh water brings in more Oxygen.

