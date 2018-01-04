Largest Prime Number Discovered – With More Than 23m Digits (mersenne.org) 84
chalsall writes: Persistence pays off. Jonathan Pace, a GIMPS volunteer for over 14 years, discovered the 50th known Mersenne prime, 2^77,232,917 -- 1 on December 26, 2017. The prime number is calculated by multiplying together 77,232,917 twos, and then subtracting one. It weighs in at 23,249,425 digits, becoming the largest prime number known to mankind. It bests the previous record prime, also discovered by GIMPS, by 910,807 digits. You can read a little more in the press release.
Exercise for the interested maths nerd: Prove that if q is any even number, then 2^q - 1 is divisible by 3.
Fails if q = -2.
+1, appropriately pedantic
Not a rigorous proof, but here's my favorite explanation:
for any positive integer k, the binary representation of 2^k-1 consists of k 1's. If k is even, this is an even number of 1's lined up together. Since 3 is 11 in binary, you can divide 2^k-1 by 3 and get a quotient of the form 10101..01.
e.g. 2^10 = 1111111111=11(101010101)
Nice argument!
That was clearly too easy. Show that 2^98,435,672 - 1 is divisible by 5.
Exercise for the interested maths nerd: Prove that if q is any even number, then 2^q - 1 is divisible by 3.
Because q is even, we can write 2^q - 1 = [2^r -+1] * [2^r - 1], where 2r = q and r is a (positive) integer.
Now consider the numbers 2^r - 1, 2^r, and 2^r + 1. One of these numbers must be divisible by 3. Clearly it is not 2^r because it only has factors that are powers of 2. Therefore either 2^r - 1 or 2^r + 1 must be divisible by 3. QED.
Good stuff!
wow you were able to check that pretty fast. it took a Radeon Vega GPU over 34 hours to verify the number in the OP.
If GIMPS Can Find Such a Huge Prime (Score:5, Funny)
Just think how big a prime PHOTOSHOPS could find!
Re:If GIMPS Can Find Such a Huge Prime (Score:5, Informative)
Serious reply in response to a decent joke: GIMPS is the Great Internet Mersenne Prime Search [wikipedia.org], which is more or less like SETI@home or Folding@home, but for Mersenne primes. I wasn't aware what it was, so I figured I'd share. Also, I had forgotten that Prime95, which is oftentimes used to stress cooling solutions in PCs, was actually created for use in finding large prime numbers, and was apparently developed by GIMPS.
Application (Score:1)
Re:Application (Score:5, Informative)
"At present there are few practical uses for this new large prime, prompting some to ask "why search for these large primes"? Those same doubts existed a few decades ago until important cryptography algorithms were developed based on prime numbers. For seven more good reasons to search for large prime numbers, see here [utm.edu].
Re: (Score:3)
To clarify, these types of primes aren't useful for cryptography as they are much too large and not 'typical' primes.
From a theoretical perspective they are quite interesting: they are in bijective correspondence with perfect numbers and no one knows whether there are infinitely many. For all we know, this one could theoretically be the last.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
The more prime numbers that are discovered, the more likely we are to be able to discover a pattern within an arbitrary base number set. The larger numbers are useful because we also want to make sure that the entire range is consistent, or in other words that any pattern, or lack of pattern, is the same across the entire set of numbers. There is always a benefit to trying to find patterns in number theory -- it's one of the coolest and most interesting fields in pure mathematics.
I have to wonder if looking for just Mersenne primes will reveal anything interesting about the primes in general. It seems unlikely to me.
Having said that, finding a pattern in the Mersenne exponents would be very interesting indeed.
An entity which could encode a message in the distribution of Mersenne exponents would be very powerful indeed. It'd be even harder than encoding a message into physical constants which a hyper advanced civilisation may be able to do by creating new universes inside black holes.
think of all the dogecoin they could have mined!
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
It's interesting for pure mathematics people. There are some minor applications for this although it's mostly theoretical.
Once we get bigger computers that can hold these numbers, they may be used to prime a PRNG or a cryptographic constant, especially once quantum computing starts threatening the constants in the lower ranges. Quantum computers can't break cryptography, they just do it faster and for larger primes you still need more q-bits.
Highly theoretical there may be some constant to the prime numbers
Thats (Score:5, Funny)
Never mind, the TSA staff have cut your lock off. They're going through your underwear as we speak.
