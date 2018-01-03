Alcohol Can Cause Irreversible Genetic Damage To Stem Cells, Says Study (theguardian.com) 126
A new study, published on Wednesday, states that drinking alcohol produces a harmful chemical in the body which can lead to permanent genetic damage in the DNA of stem cells, increasing the risk of cancer developing. From a report: The research, using genetically modified mice, provides the most compelling evidence to date that alcohol causes cancer by scrambling the DNA in cells, eventually leading to deadly mutations. During the past decade, there has been mounting evidence of the link between drinking and the risk of certain cancers. "How exactly alcohol causes damage to us is controversial," said Prof Ketan Patel, who led the work at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge. "This paper provides very strong evidence that an alcohol metabolite causes DNA damage [including] to the all-important stem cells that go on to make tissues." The study builds on previous work that had pinpointed a breakdown product of alcohol, called acetaldehyde, as a toxin that can damage the DNA within cells. However, these earlier studies had relied on extremely high concentrations of acetaldehyde and used cells in a dish rather than tracking its effects within the body.
Hi,
I'm in my mid thirties, rather accomplished, with a very good job (tech) that I like, family with 2 kids etc. I drink way too much however and I fear I'm already borderline alcoholic. I've recently found this 'high functioning alcoholism' term and realized this is me. Which scares me a lot. I do know people that drink a lot in my family (I'm from eastern Europe...) and until recently I've never considered myself similar to them. For the record, I'm drinking on average 5 evenings per week, between half and a full bottle of wine (which is not that much, certainly I got used to it, so it doesn't put me in the drunk mode neither).
I keep an 'inner scorecard' which means I evaluate myself against what I used to be, and what I think I can accomplish (did I perform / accomplish something up to my potential, or did I just did a half-ass effort). Funnily enough, I always somehow discarded alcohol as a factor, justifying it (to myself) that it's not that influencing. Which is of course false. I should add that I work in the evenings very often (I love what I do btw) and most of those time, I drink too when working.
What made me realize this problem much more efficiently was running. I started quite recently and did some tests - how I perform, with the same training scheme, with and without alcohol for a period of time. Numbers don't lie. I run much better and also feel better.
As to why I'm drinking when I'm working alone, I don't really know (other than I like the taste). Not necessarily to forget problems or something. With perspective, this amounts to huge chunks of time, which certainly impacts my work on side projects / business. Sometimes I think I drink because I'm scared to actually succeed with this side stuff, and somehow unconsciously I sabotage myself.
Are / were you in this situation ? If you managed to stop, I would appreciate the 'how'.
My wife and I drink a lot. Almost every night. I wouldn't say we're alcoholics, but I agree, we drink too much. The problem is that craft beers (for me) and wine (for her) taste too damn good. I grab a beer because I like the taste, and likely grab another. I'm not getting drunk, and I'm fine in the morning. I'm also in my 30s, and thinking that perhaps I should be tapering off. I haven't not had a drink in a long time, so I don't know how I would perform or feel if I went a few weeks/months without it. I d
The thing that 'kills you' is drinking on a hangover. It's also the thing that seperates 'weekend warriors' from 'true drunks'.
Acetaldehyde is the primary hangover poison. But that's a key you can pay attention to. If your not feeling sick in the morning, your not exceeding your livers capacity to metabolize acetaldehyde, at least not by much.
Even if you drink like a Rusky, eat a healthy meal and your liver is good to fight again.
Also avoid dark liquors. The shit that leaches out of barrels is much worse than ethanol.
You had a choice. Thought or snark. You chose snark.
I don't really get a hangover but after I've had a few drinks I will wake up 4 am in the morning and can't get back to sleep. I've pretty much quit drinking because the next day is ruined because of lack of sleep.
I've, either fortunately, or unfortunately, never really been able to get "fun drunk". Drinking alcohol for me always puts me to sleep long before I have any of the more fun side-effects. Unfortunately, it's not a very quality sleep, and, yes, usually wake up really early not feeling refreshed.
Therefore, I only drink for flavor. Never had any real motivation to drink heavy because of the side effect of falling to sleep but not getting quality sleep. Not sure if that is a blessing or a curse.
Take time in days for your body to repair itself after consuming alcohol. As you get older or suffer from other diseases, this time to repair takes longer and longer. Eventually the alcohol destroys more than the body can repair.
It will usually creep up on you one day.
What? Unless your drinking _way_ too much that's just wrong.
The thing that 'kills you' is drinking on a hangover.
There's no hangover if you never stop drinking. When I was drinking, the only reason that there was whiskey left at the end of the night was that I was saving it for breakfast before running off to get more.
If your not feeling sick in the morning, your not exceeding your livers capacity to metabolize acetaldehyde, at least not by much.
That doesn't imply that your liver's not taking damage.
Even if you drink like a Rusky, eat a healthy meal and your liver is good to fight again.
I've got to disagree with this. I ate just fine. My liver eventually failed and damn near killed me.
I'll be 2.5 years sober on Friday. I wasted hundreds of hours at AA meetings but never got the hang of not drinking between meetings. It finally took
As you say, you _never_ sobered up. Drink like Pigpen and liver failure is waiting for you.
I doubt you were eating 'just fine', in any case the point was: 'Don't drink to the point you have hangovers, particularly don't drink on top of hangovers.'
Alcohol below the 'hangover' level is about as bad for you as sugar.
Alcohol below the 'hangover' level is about as bad for you as sugar.
I heard somewhere that alcohol can cause irreversible genetic damage to stem cells.
Be sceptical.
As we all know and as has been Proven by no less than the Great Dr. Johnny Fever, drinking makes your reflexes faster
hangover levels vary for everyone, regardless of the total amount of alcohol consumed. Paddy the Irishman putting away a 5th in an evening will be blind drunk, but not necessarily hungover the next day. Pretty sure that's causing liver damage.
alieve + water + sleep = reduces your chances for a hangover, but that's unrelated to whatever damage you did to your liver the night before.
Paddy is hungover, he's just a viking about it.
People that can't metabolize acetaldehyde (many Asians) get much more hungover and basically can't drink.
There are no super acetaldehyde metabolizers, just 'professional drunks' who seek out relatively low hangover booze (Vodka and Sake jump to the top of the list).
People that can't metabolize acetaldehyde (many Asians) get much more hungover and basically can't drink.
My ex is Asian (1/2 Lao, 1/2 Chinese) and drinks like a champ. I suffered though some hangovers with her, but hers never seemed any worse than mine (I'm white.) We also had an Asian roommate (Lao) who drank more than me. That's quite a feat; I was literally drinking at a suicidal pace. 2 data points.
Did either get 'red faced' while drinking? That's the sign of not metabolizing acetaldehyde.
Not that I noticed. They're darker complected than me, but I feel like I would have noticed blushing. Our roommate was incredible. She couldn't have weighed more than 100 lbs and had been drinking better than a fifth a day since well before I met her (years). The only explanation that I can come up with is that her liver is made of magic. A fifth a day shut my liver straight the fuck down and didn't waste a lot of time doing it.
Paddy the Irishman putting away a 5th in an evening will be blind drunk, but not necessarily hungover the next day.
Paddy might not even be blind drunk. High BAC, but if he's drinking that much every night he may function just fine. It takes dedication, but it can be done.
Sugar: The Bitter Truth [youtube.com] — 2009, 7.5 million views
The Hacking of the American Mind with Dr. Robert Lustig [youtube.com] — 2017
John Yudkin: the man who tried to warn us about sugar [telegraph.co.uk] — 2014
Many serious people now believe that excess fructose (which is metabolized in the liver through much the same path
If cannabis is a regular habit, you've been sober 0 years.
By sober, I meant abstaining from alcohol. Definitions of "sober" other than my own are not important to me. I'm on 4 different daily prescriptions; one is cannabis. They all affect the way I think. I draw the line between "medicating" and "self-medicating" according to doctor's advice.
You're free to think that marijuana is not medicine. I think it can be.
"Vitamin ethanol".. lol I have to steal that.
I have a beer every night with dinner, then maybe or maybe not little bit (like a shot's worth) o' sippin' whiskey as a nightcap. Certainly nothing that affects me in the morning, I don't even like feeling drunk, I just get sleepy and stupid. Slightly relaxed is what I aim for.
Taste is another matter: I love a good beer, irish whisky, single malt scotch, and gin & tonic. Yum. I wish they could taste exactly the way they do and be half the alcohol.
From TFS:
Those who turn red in the face after drinking (Asians often have a genetic issue that causes this, btw) should pay particular attention to this study.
The tests can't tell Marinol from pot.
Get a marinol script, works for truckers and pilots.
Yep, and if you get caught using/posession of weed, you can lose your gun ownership privileges..
Hell, I"ve heard talk of the Feds revoking your rights to guns if you have a medical or even recreational weed permit.
The Federal laws need to be changed...period.
I"m sti
A few years ago, a fed _speculated_ about pot and guns.
But the US has literally millions of gun toting people who pretty openly smoke pot.
The same interpretation could remove gun rights from people who attend AA meetings.
Neither has happened yet, it was just some idiot fed venting over states legalizing.
I"m still wondering why it took a freakin' Constitutional Amendment to prohibit alcohol and another one to legalize it again....yet, pot and other drugs have been made illegal by the stroke of a pen? What's the constitutional basis for the "scheduling"?
Because hemp plants would hurt DuPont and Hearst's bottom lines, and the newly minted FDA and Anslinger needed something to focus their budget on post prohibition.
I think it was through treaties with other countries. I remember asking a similar question and finding some treaties that gave the legal framework to regulate substances.
I don't remember the specifics.
I'm 55+ and have never drunk more than a measure or two every year.
Just never liked the taste of beer or wine, to me they taste of alcohol and I don't like it.
People said to me I'd grow to like it. But hey, why would I want to do that and socially drink just for the benefit of others?
I've got a 15 year old half drunk bottle of single malt Scotch on the shelf. It's been there over 12 years. I only keep it in case a guest asks for some.
When I see a drunk on TV or in the street and see people laughing at them,
The problem is that craft beers (for me) and wine (for her) taste too damn good.
Betcha they'd lose much of their appeal without the magic ingredient, even if they tasted 100% identical to the original.
I haven't not had a drink in a long time...
You think that fact might be a clue about something?
The Ballmer peak is narrow but exists.
WTF is up with eurotrash and 'sparkling salty water'?
You can hardly get 'water' at restaurants in Germany. The just assume you mean 'sparkling mineral water'.
Beer is the solution, of course.
/ontopic
Isn't it bad for calcium levels too?
Overcoming an alcohol addiction is hard.
Doing something hard requires compelling motivation.
If you want to break the addiction, it isn't enough to be willing to try this or that. You have to be committed to the benefits you will gain. You have to know what kind of person you want to be, why you want to be that person, how you will benefit from being that person, and how superior those benefits are to the benefits you now get from drinking.
Your desire to be free must be authentic. It must be real to you,
Late 30s, same.
I drink more or less every night, but only ever at night, once they day's productivity is finished. Usually a bottle of wine. My whole family's the same way.
I can easily go a week without a drink.. no withdrawal, except a desire to have a glass of wine through habit.
I tell myself that if it becomes a problem, I might have to stop drinking completely, and that would make me sad... so I "don't" let it become a problem. Of course, the reality is that what's a problem is somewhat arbitrary, and I'm probably already there.
Simple answer: you need the opinion of an objective, qualified third party who has spent some time with you face to face evaluating your specific situation. What you don't need is opinions from Internet randos. Nor is it a good idea to rely on some kind of guided self-assessment. If you don't have a substance abuse problem your self-assessment would be reliable, but if you *do* then it's one of the first things to go.
Generally if something causes you distress (including worry and undue concern), and that distress does not go away on its own after a short time, that represents *some* kind of mental health problem. What you have may be a substance abuse problem, a personality disorder (like obsessive-compulsive personality disorder), or quite possibly nothing at all but a normal, passing concern. I can't tell you which it is, nor can anyone else here.
Welcome to your 30's (I'm regrettably leaving mine in a few years). I've basically quit drinking outside of social situations (where I still drink more than I'd like, but less than my friends/coworkers). I originally cut back from 4-6 beers per night (similar to your wine) by switching to weed for a couple years. That brings its own negatives (particularly motivation), but it's easier for me to quit. I can take a month off weed without missing it terribly and my drinking remains very low. Even when I'm
Start buying alcohol you don't actually enjoy drinking.
Hey there. I stopped drinking close to 20 years ago (in my early 20s) while I was still consuming alcohol in a socially acceptable amount for my age / social / professional status. I was REALLY into exercise and competing in natural bodybuilding shows at the time (yes, it's a very odd culture / pursuit, I know) and would stop drinking for a few months while I dieted down to my competition weight. I ended up not cutting enough weight to enter a contest and was pretty pissed, so I decided that if anything,
both of my grandparents were very heavy drinkers and lived to be over 95.
Last night my wife and I helped an old lady up. She had literally fallen and couldn't get up. My nose soon detected that her problem wasn't that she was old, but that she was drunk as a skunk.
This morning we found out that this is normal for her and she's been a lifetime alcoholic. So you could argue that she won the alcoholics lottery. She's well over 80 and she got to spend here life drinking. Most of us would die of cancer or liver failure before we got to the retirement community.
There's a pretty huge gap between
"Alcohol Can Cause Irreversible Genetic Damage To Stem Cells, Says Study"
and
"However, these earlier studies had relied on extremely high concentrations of acetaldehyde and used cells in a dish rather than tracking its effects within the body."
Thanks but we already knew that alcoholic have an higher risk of cancer : https://www.elementsbehavioral... [elementsbe...health.com]
But I guess I should be thankful that, for once, the real signifiant fact is inside the summary...
Alcohol is a disinfectant. We've known that forever. In fact, it is theorized that one of the reasons that alcohol use became ubiquitous is because alcohol drinkers lived longer / better in the days of the four humors [slashdot.org].
Of course, there is Heinlein's observation that 'Man is not a rational animal, man is a rationalizing animal."
Not when taken internally. The reasons for alcohol abuse back in the days are easily explained by shitty lives getting easier to cope with and shitty food getting easier to consume.
Just wrong.
Alcoholic drinks were a way of dealing with bad water. The use of alcohol increased lifespans.
That is was (in the case of beer, not wine) the boiling step in the preparation of the drink that provided the benefit is irrelevant. They didn't know that and never ran the experiment.
"That is was (in the case of beer, not wine) the boiling step in the preparation of the drink that provided the benefit is irrelevant. They didn't know that and never ran the experiment."
Tea drinkers in Asia worked it out
Did they?
That assumes they started boiling water for sanitation and skipped the tea. Bet they ascribed the benefit to the tea, not the boiling.
It's also pertinent to note that older/ancient alcoholic beverages contained much less alcohol than modern variants.
Re: (Score:2)
No. Certainly not 'much less' or it wouldn't have had antiseptic properties.
Grape juice just becomes wine with time. It was considered a gift from God, at least in part because of the mystery of how that happens.
It is true that wine was often watered, when drunk for thirst. But come 'wedding feast' full strength.
Beer did have lower amounts of alcohol as, I believe, it was around 2-4% abv as opposed to today 5-8% abv. Mead is similar but I am not as sure for that one. I should have been specific.
We still have 3.2% 'beer'. Granting, it's unheard of outside the Bible belt, should be illegal. 8% beer isn't common now.
Willing to bet they made stronger beers back then too. History is long and the world is big. Where and when?
Someone managed to display a statistical correlation between alcohol consumption and a limited number of particular cancers.
That's the rub with most of these "carcinogen" declarations.
They are typically only relevant to particular cancers. Those particular cancers may be more or less common or easier or harder to treat.
Alcohol fits into the "less common and easy to treat" section.
Although your own personal genetics are much more relevant. Torturing yourself for the rest of your life won't help anything.
But that's not what the "Quoran" said. It said not to drink fermented grapes. So vodka should be perfectly fine...although I'm a bit dubious about the details. For some reason I think the vodka needs to be made from potatoes, and that beer isn't acceptable. Maybe I need to look up that quotation again some day.
But that's not what the "Quoran" said. It said not to drink fermented grapes.
Jesus on the other hand, turned jars of water into wine for a wedding feast when they had already polished off the supply.
His first recorded miracle. The marketers that wrote the bible knew who they were selling to.
Shades of "The Thirteenth Warrior". "Honey! It's made from honey!"....
A "party foul" at the lab is unacceptable, JOHN!
Which eye? The eye has evolved about 10 times (that I've heard of) and there's no particular problem about explaining any one of them. The problem, actually, is explaining why it evolved so slowly. It's as if it was not nearly as advantageous as we assume.
I refer you to "Climbing Mount Improbable" by Richard Dawkins, specifically the chapter "The fortyfold path to enlightenment".
And being cold outside (as well as excessive hot spells) is to be expected in the mid-latitudes during global warming because t
Wasn't Acetaldehyde shown to form in the saliva of Alcohol drinkers over a decade ago?
I expect to hear from the usual mixture of deniers and and 'I told you so' folks now. Oh how tedious...
So, let's wait until further studies are performed across the World and when they agree or disagree with this finding, we can make a decision then? A vain hope I know....
On one hand, repairing or replacing hearts, possibly from cloned stem cells, is theoretically easier than curing cancer and repairing damaged stem cells.
On the other hand, a heart attack is a lot more likely to catch you by surprise before you realize you need to have your heart repaired or replaced. Also, your stem cells are going to get damaged sooner or later anyways, alcohol just speeds up the process. So sooner or later we'll have to figure out how to repair or replace stem cells anyways.
Of course that's all taking the long view. In the short(er) view, none of us are getting out of this alive. So drink up i guess?
There's a reason one should listen to scientists doing proper blind (preferably double-blind) studies over personal experience - at least mostly:
The placebo effect is very strong.
So why the "mostly" part? Because people and how they work physically and mentally can have large differences making a general study non-applicable.
Not in this case though.
I think it's complicated. They say not to drink when you have a cold/flu because it doesn't really kills germs but in actual real-life use I've found it incredibly effective at taking out these type of infections. So much so that I will sometimes take a few shots of vodka when my infected kids/grandkids/etc come to visit. I have tested not doing this versus drinking and I can say with 100% confidence that drinking makes me less vulnerable to whatever infection that is near me and often heals me faster when I'm infected.
I know, nobody outside of Russia supports this but I can say for myself it is actually true.
In my large case study of one person, me, I have found that drinking sherry helps me get over a sore throat quicker. I love the taste of sherry, but don't buy it often because of the alcohol. I had sherry one time when I had a sore throat and felt better the next day, so now every time I get a sore throat I drink sherry. Seems to help, but my evidence is no better than Chinese folk medicine, or other untested techniques.
While what you say is true after a fashion consider: modern medicine has developed a near-miraculous capacity for keeping you going for years, even decades after you get sick. What it hasn't accomplished is make going those bonus years of ill-health fun.
I like to share my story with fellow techies.I was a heavy drinker. I started drinking when I was in 16 or 17, but never abused much until I was 40 or 41. Then I started drinking heavily , 1-2 bottles of Brandy or Whiskey a week and been and wine occasionally. I knew I had a problem, but I was't an alcoholic to anyone . I had a few minor accidents. Finally I started thinking about why I need to drink. The underlying problem was an unhappy relationship. That ended almost 2 years back after 16 years. I given
Actually, I think the title of this post explains it all - there's a few thousand miles of difference between "can cause" and "will cause."