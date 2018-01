Scientists Can Now Blame Individual Natural Disasters On Climate Change

In 2003, the predominant view in the scientific community was that there was no way to determine the exact influence of climate change on any individual event. "There are just too many other factors affecting the weather, including all sorts of natural climate variations," reports Scientific American. But Myles Allen, a climate expert at the University of Oxford, believes scientists can blame individual natural disasters on climate change . Scientific American reports of how extreme event attribution is one of the most rapidly expanding areas of climate science: