Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Earth Science

It's So Cold Outside That Sharks Are Actually Freezing to Death (vice.com) 343

Posted by msmash from the hitting-the-rock-bottom dept.
An anonymous reader writes: As climate change ushers in another year of extreme global temperatures -- a phenomenon President Trump seems a little confused about -- cities up and down the East Coast are facing record-breaking snowfall and subzero temperatures. But while city dwellers might be able to hide indoors and crank up the heat, some animals aren't so lucky. According to the Cape Cod-based Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, it's gotten so cold that sharks in the area have been washing up on the shore and essentially freezing to death. This week, the organization responded to three thresher sharks that likely suffered "cold shock" in the surrounding waters. Organisms suffer cold shock when they're exposed to extreme dips in temperature and can sometimes experience muscle spasms or cardiac arrest. Scientists believe the sharks swimming off the coast of Cape Cod -- where temperatures have dropped to 6 degrees -- suffered cold shock in the water, and then wound up getting stranded on the shore, where they likely suffocated. "If you've got cold air, that'll freeze their gills up very quickly," Greg Skomal, a marine scientist, told the New York Times. "Those gill filaments are very sensitive and it wouldn't take long for the shark to die."

It's So Cold Outside That Sharks Are Actually Freezing to Death More | Reply

It's So Cold Outside That Sharks Are Actually Freezing to Death

Comments Filter:
  • what's happening is similar to hypothermia?
    • As long as hypothermia means "my lungs are freezing", then yes.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ceoyoyo ( 59147 )

      Cold shock is different than hypothermia. Hypothermia is when your core body temperature drops below normal. Like the opposite of a fever. Cold shock happens when you're suddenly exposed to cold water. You have a physiological reaction that involves confusion, muscle spasms and a sudden intake of breath. It's actually what usually kills people who fall into cold water without a lifejacket or PFD.

      I don't think that's really what's happening here though, or maybe the marine biologists use the term differe

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by swb ( 14022 )

        How does cold shock not kill if you are wearing a PFD or lifejacket? Either it kills you or it doesn't, the PFD isn't going to keep you dry or warm. The only thing the PFD will do is keep you from sinking under water and drowning if you lose your swimming ability.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by Strider- ( 39683 )

          The PFD will keep your head above water, thus preventing the muscle spasms and other lack of coordination from causing you to drown. All that still happens, you just are suddenly more buoyant, thus have a higher probability of survival.

        • because; the cold shock causes you to gasp for air --- which if you're under water (and here's where the PFD comes in!) causes you to inhale large quantities of cold water.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by mysidia ( 191772 )

            Which is probably instant death, unless you're a shark..... It is Doubtful that cold-blooded sharks experience an at-all-similar physiological response to extreme cold as a warm-blooded human, however..... for one thing: it's not possible for a shark to "gasp"

            It's more likely the extreme cold simply immobilizes the cold-blooded shark, whether it was gradually introduced or suddenly introduced.

            However, the shark may be at an inconvenient location when it discovers the sudden cold water, and be unab

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by ceoyoyo ( 59147 )

              Yes. I suspect that the article is either using the term cold shock incorrectly, or is using a term correctly from a different context. Cold shock is due to sudden immersion in cold water. That doesn't happen to sharks. But sharks are basically cold blooded, so if they find themselves in water that's colder than they're used to, perhaps because they swam into shallow water close to shore in a cold snap, they may find themselves too cold to swim away.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by ceoyoyo ( 59147 )

          If you fall in the water with a PFD on, you take a breath of water and are to confused to do anything productive for half a minute or so. During that time, your PFD brings you to the surface, and after that you're very unhappy, but probably alive, and quite likely near your boat.

          If you don't have a PFD on, you go further underwater, take a breath of water, and are confused for half a minute or so. During that time if you manage to actually swim, it's very unlikely it's towards the surface. In the meantim

  • And? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by orlanz ( 882574 ) on Tuesday January 02, 2018 @01:31PM (#55849841)

    You would think there would be a mention of lasers somewhere in the post. It is Slashdot after all. Sharks, ice, and ... Come ON, it writes itself... how we have fallen.

  • Oceans getting colder? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by LynnwoodRooster ( 966895 ) on Tuesday January 02, 2018 @01:35PM (#55849881) Journal
    I thought the missing heat (that which caused the pause for most of the first part of this millennia) was accumulating in the ocean...

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by King_TJ ( 85913 )

      That's what I heard too. I'd honestly like some more of a scientific explanation for the claims so off-handedly thrown out there in the topic heading here?

      Picking on Trump's comment aside (and honestly, I'm pretty sure he said that in jest) .... what's the reasoning for climate change causing these low temperatures and snowfall along the East coast? Last I checked, the record low temperatures in Washington DC for NYE was set way back in 1912 or some-such. As cold as it was at the end of 2017, it wasn't r

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dmatos ( 232892 )

        What's been happening recently is that changing ocean temperatures have been disrupting and weakening the jet stream. Normally, the jet stream blows west-to-east, and acts as a sort of barrier to keep arctic air up north. As it destabilizes, it flows in big lobes, allowing arctic air to push further south. Right now, there's a big lobe that covers Ontario and Northeastern USA.

        nb - layman's explanation from a layman. Not a climatologist. Not a meteorologist. Not even a TV weatherman.

    • Re:Oceans getting colder? (Score:4, Informative)

      by swillden ( 191260 ) <shawn-ds@willden.org> on Tuesday January 02, 2018 @02:05PM (#55850121) Homepage Journal

      I thought the missing heat (that which caused the pause for most of the first part of this millennia) was accumulating in the ocean...

      It is. But heat isn't uniformly distributed, either in the air or in the oceans. For exactly the same sorts of reasons that global warming can cause land climates to get colder, it can cause some ocean climates to get colder.

    • I will assume you are not pulling a poe, and are asking an honest question.
      Look it is cold in winter, and from a year to the next there are variations. The missing heat is accumulating in ocean. That does not stop winter being cold. look at this serie :
      * 10 then -8
      * 11 then -8
      * 8 then -5
      * 12 then -8
      * 9 then -5
      * 12 then -7

      The "high" have not much of a trend, the last high is nearly as big as the first. Neither do the "low" show much, there is evevn a "low" dip at the end. Yet the average increas
      • Also keep in mind the ocean surface varies more than ocean depth which stays relatively unchanged during the year. AFAIR everything below Bathic depth is at 2-4ÂC roughly.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jbengt ( 874751 )

      . . . that which caused the pause for most of the first part of this millennia . . .

      The pause that you refer to was not a pause in global atmospheric warming, but a pause in the acceleration of the rate of change in temperatures.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      What missing heat? Practically the entire Northern Hemisphere has enjoyed unusually mild temperatures this week, except for North America and Greenland.

  • It's the environmentalists fault (Score:5, Funny)

    by ilsaloving ( 1534307 ) on Tuesday January 02, 2018 @01:37PM (#55849893)

    It's all the environmentalists fault. If they had simply stuck with global warming, we wouldn't be having this problem. But nooooo, they had to change it to "Climate Change", which opened us up to wild swings in temperature in both directions.

    I considered overly hot summers to be an acceptable tradeoff for having mild or almost non-existent winters. But now we have to deal with stupidly hot summers AND stupidly cold winters.

    Go back to global warming!

    • But now we have to deal with stupidly hot summers AND stupidly cold winters.

      "Continental United States: Now 50% more continental for the same price!"

  • Not a climate change article (Score:4, Insightful)

    by unixcorn ( 120825 ) on Tuesday January 02, 2018 @01:38PM (#55849899)

    I read the first paragraph of the article - right up to where it berated our President and then I stopped. If this is about real science, and I don't deny climate change, keep the politics out of it and just state the facts. We have plenty of time to do politics here or at the bar or wherever. Also, are these temperatures really record breaking or is that just more hype?

    • Re:Not a climate change article (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Lucas123 ( 935744 ) on Tuesday January 02, 2018 @01:46PM (#55849961) Homepage

      "If this is about real science, and I don't deny climate change, keep the politics out of it and just state the facts."

      This is the problem. You have armchair climatologists ridiculing the president or anyone who dares to deny climate change based on regional weather patterns, while at the same time these pseudo intellectuals likely don't know the first fact about how climate change can cause more severe weather patterns. My guess is most of them couldn't begin to explain why winters can continue to be cold, and even colder than in years past, while global warming continues to increase.

      But, sarcasm is the cheapest form of intellectualism. It requires no real knowledge while attempting to shame those with whom you disagree.

      Stick to the facts. If you disagree with someone, make a solid argument to prove your point.

      • Re:Not a climate change article (Score:4, Insightful)

        by Merk42 ( 1906718 ) on Tuesday January 02, 2018 @01:55PM (#55850035)

        "If this is about real science, and I don't deny climate change, keep the politics out of it and just state the facts."

        This is the problem. You have armchair climatologists ridiculing the president or anyone who dares to deny climate change based on regional weather patterns.

        You also have armchair climatologists ridiculing actual climatologists.

        Not that either way is good, mind you.

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by eddeye ( 85134 )

        This is the problem. You have armchair climatologists ridiculing the president or anyone who dares to deny climate change based on regional weather patterns, while at the same time these pseudo intellectuals likely don't know the first fact about how climate change can cause more severe weather patterns. My guess is most of them couldn't begin to explain why winters can continue to be cold, and even colder than in years past, while global warming continues to increase.

        Hmm, let's see. So if you haven't s

        • If you don't know history, then STFU. History proves that science is cabalistic and prone to bias. That's why science is hard and also why eminent scientists like Freeman Dyson are not part of your stupidly concocted 97%.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by hey! ( 33014 )

        Look, you don't have to be an expert to have an opinion on this. The problem is people not having their facts straight, either about what the science says, what the science said before this is happening ... they don't even seem to know what is going on right now. It's cold outside their door, therefore they seem to think the whole world is cold.

    • Re:Not a climate change article (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Oswald McWeany ( 2428506 ) on Tuesday January 02, 2018 @01:48PM (#55849975)

      I think the problem is, most "climate change denial" is politically based. Everyone knows that climate change is real, certain people just choose to pretend it isn't real because it fits their politics to do so (and yes, some people deliberately exaggerate it greatly because it fits their politics).

      It would be nice if the issue were not politicized and we just dealt with facts., but there is a lot of attack on the science from some of a certain political persuasion, that an issue that SHOULD BE non-political, has become VERY political unfortunately. You can't detangle politics from climate change now, some people are too invested in it being political.

      • "Everyone knows that climate change is real"

        Yes.... and thank God. Otherwise North America would sill be under a mile think sheet of ice.

    • Re:Not a climate change article (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, 2018 @01:59PM (#55850069)

      The problem isn't "berating the president" - it's that such a stupid, irrelevant editorial gets shoehorned into a categorically unrelated topic.

      Honestly, what is the first thing that springs to mind when you hear "sharks are freezing"? Is it Donald Trump ? Congratulations. You have an autistic fixation and your associative thinking is so broken that all thoughts invariably lead to your stupid, frustrated partisan faggot feelings.

      • Re:Not a climate change article (Score:5, Insightful)

        by JackieBrown ( 987087 ) <dbroome@gmail.com> on Tuesday January 02, 2018 @02:06PM (#55850141)

        You phrased it better than I did. It was pretty awkward and shows how much free real estate he has in some people's minds.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Subm ( 79417 )

        > what is the first thing that springs to mind when you hear "sharks are freezing"?

        I wonder why they don't warm themselves with their lasers.

        • > what is the first thing that springs to mind when you hear "sharks are freezing"? I wonder why they don't warm themselves with their lasers.

          As a pilot, we are taught that when you run into an unexpected clouds or icing, and you have no evidence that conditions are better ahead of you, TURN AROUND.

          I wondered why the sharks, when encountering cooling water, don't turn around and go back into warmer water. Before I read the summary, I also wondered how sharks were freezing when the water around them was much warmer than freezing.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I read the first paragraph of the article - right up to where it berated our President and then I stopped.

      Every article about climate change is framed that way. And it's why us deplorables become climate change "deniers".

      • I read the first paragraph of the article - right up to where it berated our President and then I stopped.

        Every article about climate change is framed that way. And it's why us deplorables become climate change "deniers".

        Someone is mean to Trump, so you're going to throw the data out the window? That's ... an interesting approach to assessing the situation.

    • Re:Not a climate change article (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Fly Swatter ( 30498 ) on Tuesday January 02, 2018 @02:09PM (#55850161) Homepage

      Historic averages for Boston [intellicast.com]. No it is not record lows, but maybe close. The only facts in this article is three sharks froze to death after beaching themselves for still as yet undetermined reasons. All the rest is speculation, they couldn't even be bothered to specify if it was 6 Fahrenheit or Celsius, or what the water temps are vs normal.

      The rest reads like a social media blog, news reporting is a lost art.

  • Enough said. Living in New England this is really nothing new. Granted its a few weeks earlier than usual. I just feel bad for the ski areas that can't catch a break going from too warm last year to too cold this year.

  • But how cold is the water? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Atmchicago ( 555403 ) on Tuesday January 02, 2018 @01:40PM (#55849917)
    Saltwater freezes at 28.4 degrees Fahrenheit [noaa.gov]. How did these sharks get so cold if they were underwater?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by elistan ( 578864 )

      Saltwater freezes at 28.4 degrees Fahrenheit [noaa.gov]. How did these sharks get so cold if they were underwater?

      From what I could gather from the article, the speculation is the three sharks were swimming along in normal temperature waters (whatever normal is, the article doesn't say) then hit a spot of particularly cold water (again, the article doesn't say anything about the temperature of the water) and became disoriented or disabled, washed up on shore, died, and then froze in the sub-freezing air temps (6 F, according to the article.)

      It's also possible, I suppose, that the sharks washed up on shore for reason

    • It says they beached themselves and then "essentially" "froze to death" when they were out of the water. In fact the article is clear that the sharks didn't literally freeze in the water; they are believed to have beached themselves after suffering cold shock in 6F water.

      In any case "freeze to death" is an idiom. When someone "freezes to death" they don't have their tissues freeze, then die. It's the other way around.

  • sharknado 6 ice age sharks!

  • Flamebait Summary (Score:4, Insightful)

    by nuckfuts ( 690967 ) on Tuesday January 02, 2018 @01:57PM (#55850045)

    -- a phenomenon President Trump seems a little confused about --

    FFS, I'm no Trump defender, but tossing in random, snarky asides in the summary immediately lowers the quality of the discussion.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by kobaz ( 107760 )

      The article is only stating facts as we know it. And honestly/sadly/seriously Trump does not understand nor has the first clue about climate change, and that's a big reason why our country is barely doing anything about climate change at the government level.

      And that is why stories like this need to be super-mainstream to highlight the fact our elected officials are fucking over the country as know we know it.

  • So much wrong... (Score:3)

    by Shotgun ( 30919 ) on Tuesday January 02, 2018 @02:31PM (#55850347)

    First, I don't see how this is so much of a record. I remember waiting for the school bus in high school in 10 degreeF temps. It didn't happen often, but there were a few mornings. I've been tracking the temperatures here in NC very closely. I'm trying to paint my airplane outside, and I need for it to warm up to finish. We haven't gotten down to 10 yet.

    Second, a few days of cold air causes sharks to freeze to death? Why wouldn't it swim a little deeper. A few days of negative temps is not going to cause a significant change in deep water temperatures. Surface temps down to a few feet maybe, but not down at 20/30 ft. Did they just swim to the top, scream "Aaaargh!!" when they hit the cold water at the surface and then roll belly up? I would think there would be more of a gradient where the shark would think, "Damn, it's cold up there. I'm going to go back down this way." Kinda like how we do when we walk outside for our paper in the morning.

    • Are you trying to work out the internal workings of the shark-mind? I mean.. they're sharks, they do what sharks do. Maybe a colder arctic current came farther south, and at the depth at which sharks do their sharkly things.

      For your next mystery to solve, figure out why whales beach themselves, or mosquitoes are attracted to bug zappers. We're dying to know what you come up with! :)

    • Water temperatures are obviously not homogeneous between layers, as you acknowledged when wondering why the sharks didn't just swim deeper. Temperatures can also vary by areas even at the same depths. For instance I would expect shallow areas like beaches with gradual slopes to be colder than water at the surface over deep water. I suppose it's possible that beaches could actually be generating colder water during this kind of weather. Since cold water is denser that warmer water it could form currents wher

  • Attach frickin' laser beams to their heads

  • 6ÂF = -14.444ÂC
    (For the majority of the world that doesn't understand Fossil units)

  • Yes, yes, climate does not equal weather, blah blah.

    Still, "climate change" was originally popularly sold as "you are all going to fry like eggs if you don't join our political positions!" and you know it was.

    To still be smug when we are scratching our heads and pointing at the frozen sharks is just a bit too much.

    Just admit that at the very least, you did a terrible job of explaining what the problem is, and how it will manifest itself, and how soon. Our questions/observations (made through our chatteri

  • All this blathering, and none of it about the poor, POOR, sharks!
    Think of the sharks!

Slashdot Top Deals

The optimum committee has no members. -- Norman Augustine

Close