Some Hopeful Predictions for 2018
NBC asked 15 "top science and tech leaders" for their predictions for 2018. Despite arguments that technology has "created a monster," one anonymous reader sees their answers as a reason for hope: NBC notes the detection of gravitational waves in 2017 (predicted almost a century ago by Einstein) and the creation of genetically modified human embryos. And a professor of molecular medicine at The Scripps Research Institute points out that in 2018, more than 10 different medical conditions are now also moving forward in gene-editing clinical trials, including rare eye diseases, hemophilia, and sickle cell anemia. He predicts that in 2018, deep machine learning "will start to take hold in the clinic, first in ways to improve diagnostic accuracy and efficiency of doctors' workflow."
Former ICANN head Esther Dyson predicts we'll also begin using big data not only to reduce healthcare costs, but also social problems like unemployment, depression, and crime. "With big data, and more data available through everything from health records and fitness apps to public data such as high school graduation rates and population demographics, we are increasingly able to compare what happens with what would have happened without a particular intervention...with luck, some communities will lead by example, and policy-makers will take note."
The head of the atmospheric science program at the University of Georgia notes that already, "We now have technology in place to provide significant lead time for landfalling hurricanes, potentially tornadic storms, and multi-day flood events." And Dr. Seth Shostak, the senior astronomer at the SETI Institute, predicts that in 2018 "it's possible that a replacement for Pluto will be found," while an astrophysicist at the American Museum of Natural History adds that in 2018 the European Space Agency's Gaia Mission will determine "distances to over a billion stars and velocities for several million," creating "an exquisitely detailed 3D map of our home galaxy."
You may be disappointed...
But actually open ended discussion articles like this often produce some of the best comments.
"With big data, and more data available through everything from health records and fitness apps to public data such as high school graduation rates and population demographics, we are increasingly able to compare what happens with what would have happened without a particular intervention...with luck, some communities will lead by example, and policy-makers will take note."
Or we could take this data, selectively pull out what supports our political beliefs, to reinforce them and tell others they are wrong.
There is a profession and study call DEMOGRAPHICS and Operations Research. All the answers were available decades ago, Life expectancy and cost externalization threw the model somewhat. Big data will not correct no jobs or income for the lowly skilled, because those jobs were exported to lower cost countries.
Politicians know what has to be done, know who to ask , but their only demographic they care about is election funding, lobbyist payback, and doing just enough to get reelected.
This paper examines the impact of tax rates on economic growth rate using panel data from Canadian provinces over the period 1977-2006. Our empirical analysis indicates that a higher CIT rate is associated with lower private investment and slower economic growth. However, the PIT rate does not affect the growth rate and investment once one controls for provincial fixed effects. Our empirical estimates suggest that a 1 percentage point cut in the CIT rate is related to 0.1-0.2 percentage point increase in the transitional growth rate.
Only a morally bankrupt person would find "hope" in genetically engineered human embryos. The world is a sick place in 2018. I guess natural law is out the window. Science is out of control and lacks even basic philosophy. When will science start asking if they "should" instead of asking if they "can?"
Hundreds if not thousands of years ago. Natural law... citation needed.
For Mengele, and the researchers who would use the blossoming gene editing technology to the detriment of humankind, the enemy of their goals is the dissemination of the newest discoveries. Much like nuclear age technology and weaponization, the only way to keep it potentially safe is to achieve a level of balance among competing and cooperating factions (nation-states).
I know it! The nerve of these clowns to attempt to eliminate things like hemophilia and sickle-cell anemia. It's God's will!
Here's one (Score:1)
Trump will almost certainly be impeached before the end of this year. Between obstruction of justice (which his lawyers are scrambling to keep him from committing more of), Russian collusion and rampant violations of the emoluments clause, there are many blades hanging over his head.
The only downside is that when Pence takes office, he will bring about what will be known as The Year of Jim Queer.
Ha ha ha!
Damn, you're funny. You and all your buddies were swearing that Trump would, without a doubt, be impeached in 2017, too... yet here we are, with the "Russia collusion" narrative weaker than ever, and even more evidence that it was the Hillary-and-DNC planned hit job from the get-go.
Still, go ahead and wish all you want for it to happen in 2018. I'll just be laughing at you again when you repeat yourself in 2019, too.
Two guilty pleas unrelated to the issue that the fishing expedition supposedly set out to investigate.
It's almost like the Starr Show, where all they ended up pinning on Clinton was perjury and sexual harassment in the workplace.
You and all your buddies were swearing that Trump would, without a doubt, be impeached in 2017, too...
A simple lie. I've been saying the end of his second year since day one, and have even corrected a few people who made earlier estimates. The investigations and trials take time.
yet here we are, with the "Russia collusion" narrative weaker than ever,
The day after news broke that a Trump campaign aide knew the Russians had dirt on Hillary weeks before the email hacks went public? With 4 aides arrested and 2 pleading guilty? What color is the sky in your universe?
and even more evidence that it was the Hillary-and-DNC planned hit job from the get-go.
The engine elections this year will turn even more of his own party and people against him. Hopefully it will be the tipping point.
They'll finally reveal (Score:3)
the Alien spaceships they've been hiding all the decades.
If not that, 2018 will show a trickle of news-stories that will help sink in the notion to the general public that there's something out there, but as long as there's stuff on Netflix and breakfast-TV, people can carry on...
Why do you think there's been this recent surge of superhero films?
In 2001, when "24" showed a black POTUS, I read a story where somebody was quoted with the sentence "The American public can only imagine what they already saw on TV".
They could only elect a black president because they saw it on TV.