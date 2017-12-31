Construction Workers Find 30 Perfectly Preserved Dinosaur Eggs (bgr.com) 59
An anonymous reader quotes BGR: Chinese construction workers digging on Christmas day found a gift that was wrapped 130 million years ago in the form of 30 incredibly preserved dinosaur eggs. The discovery was made in the city of Ganzhou at the future site of a new middle school, but work on the new facility had to be put on hold after the ancient eggs were discovered.
According to state media, the workers reported uncovering "oval-shaped stones" while clearing rock away using explosive blasts. The workers suspected they might be important so they alerted local law enforcement who took command of the site and contacted experts from a nearby museum who confirmed the "rocks" were actually fossilized dinosaur eggs. The eggs, which are thought to date from the Cretaceous period, are estimated to be as old as 130 million years. The location where they were discovered is believed to have once been an ancient lakeshore, which would have been a pleasant place for the dinosaurs to raise their brood.
According to state media, the workers reported uncovering "oval-shaped stones" while clearing rock away using explosive blasts. The workers suspected they might be important so they alerted local law enforcement who took command of the site and contacted experts from a nearby museum who confirmed the "rocks" were actually fossilized dinosaur eggs. The eggs, which are thought to date from the Cretaceous period, are estimated to be as old as 130 million years. The location where they were discovered is believed to have once been an ancient lakeshore, which would have been a pleasant place for the dinosaurs to raise their brood.
I've got a bad feeling about this :) (Score:3, Funny)
I've got a bad feeling about this
:)
Re: (Score:1)
Fossilized or perfectly preserved? (Score:1)
Can the two be synonymous?
Re: Irrelevant! (Score:2)
What? Why? I bet the triceratops was infact sitting in a comfy chair, sipping on... well something non-alcoholic I hope, contemplating where to lay her eggs. On the lake shore is nice, but the prices would have made providing them with all they need and want a hard thing to do, if you are also working to afford said lake shore.
Re: (Score:1)
They're not fake dinosaurs, they're knockoffs. (Score:2)
I wouldn't give these eggs to Daenerys Targaryen as presents; she'd walk out of the fire with dragons that flop over as soon as she tells them to fly.
Did they eat one? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
They need to dig deeper! Maybe they will find some dinosaur bacon.
A hearty Cretaceous breakfast!
Re: (Score:2)
Now I want pterodactyl fried steak smothered in country gravy. No bronto ribs though, a rack of those would turn my little Geo Metro over onto her side.
Activate... (Score:1)
...
.... the Crichtonator!
So cool! (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If there was any truth to that myth, then that means the Abrahamic deity failed by allowing so many of its creations to go extinct.
Re: Thankfully it was in China (Score:2)
No, in USA, the construction workers would have been represented by the union, who would demand full wages while the authorities determine if anything else needs preserving, and the lions share of any value derived from any future finds.
Re: (Score:2)
Thank heavens Chinese communists never heard of labor unions...
Re: (Score:2)
Dinosaurs didn't actually go extinct. Over hundreds of millions of years they evolved and became humans.
Black people have a gene from a "ghost" species, so they could have once been human, but mated with monkeys or God knows what and became what they are today.
Nay, but thanks for playing [youtube.com]... here's your sign.
Re:A little known fact... (Score:4, Funny)
You got it all wrong.
Over hundreds of millions of years, Dinosaurs evolved into rocks and this is proof.
How did they taste? (Score:2)
Surely the original Chinese report included this vital information?
Re: (Score:2)
Damn it, Jim! (Score:2)
Damn it, Jim! I'm a doctor, not a bricklayer!
Re: (Score:1)
opee the dorh
get on to floor
Every peopoh doing chinosaur