How Big Tech is Getting Involved in Your Health Care

Apple's financing a study to see whether irregular heart rhythms can be detected with an Apple Watch . But that's just the beginning, according to a New York Times article shared by Templer421 The article notes Amazon's investment in cancer-detection startup Grail, Apple's investment in the Beddit sleep monitor, and Alphabet's acquistion of Senosis Health, "a developer of apps that use smartphone sensors to monitor certain health signals."Alphabet also has a research unit developing tools to collect health data, and it's already financed "Project Baseline," in which 10,000 volunteers have agreed to testing of their blood, mental health, and DNA, as well as monitoring of their skin temperature, heart rate, and sleep patterns.