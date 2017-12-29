Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Programming Space The Almighty Buck Technology

Russia Lost a $45 Million Satellite Because 'They Didn't Get the Coordinates Right' (gizmodo.com) 74

Posted by BeauHD from the good-enough-for-government-work dept.
Last month, Russia lost contact with a 6,062-pound, $45 million satellite. Turns out, that happened because the Meteor-M weather satellite was programmed with the wrong coordinates. Gizmodo reports: On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told the Rossiya 24 state TV channel that a human error was responsible for the screw-up, according to Reuters. While the Meteor-M launched last month from the Vostochny cosmodrome in the Far East, it was reportedly programmed with take-off coordinates for the Baikonur cosmodrome, which is located in southern Kazakhstan. "The rocket was really programmed as if it was taking off from Baikonur," Rogozin said. "They didn't get the coordinates right." And the rocket had some precious cargo on board: "18 smaller satellites belonging to scientific, research and commercial companies from Russia, Norway, Sweden, the U.S., Japan, Canada and Germany," Reuters reported.

Russia Lost a $45 Million Satellite Because 'They Didn't Get the Coordinates Right' More | Reply

Russia Lost a $45 Million Satellite Because 'They Didn't Get the Coordinates Right'

Comments Filter:

  • Old news (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    caus everyone likes old news

  • Customer Service (Score:3)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Friday December 29, 2017 @02:14AM (#55826729) Journal

    And the rocket had some precious cargo on board: "18 smaller satellites belonging to scientific, research and commercial companies from Russia, Norway, Sweden, the U.S., Japan, Canada and Germany,"

    I'm wondering, if you pay Russia to launch a satellite for you and they fuck it up, do you get a refund? I hope those countries kept their receipts.

    • Re: Customer Service (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Perhaps they should stop launching satellites that pollute space with junk. Businesses should be prohibited from launching new satellites, unless they're safely deorbiting an existing one at the same time.

    • Typically, the owner of the satellite(s) buys insurance [wikipedia.org]. In the event of a launch accident, the insurance pays for the cost of the satellites and launch fees. The rate of launch failures is high enough (about 1 in 30) that insurance is prudent. But it's consistent enough that the insurers can make money off of it.

      Given the extremely limited number of countries/companies offering launch services, I doubt any of them give you a refund if a launch fails.

    • Satellite Insurance is commonly used. [wikipedia.org] Having a launch failure pay for the payload is very unusual. Maybe the launch contract should have a "really stupid mistake" clause wherein they pay for the satellite (or else the insurance premium) if it the accident is not due to an unavoidable hardware failure.

  • it has happened before (wrong numbers, longterm deployment deep in the forest,...)

  • Not a problem (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    We can download and 3D print a new one, and use VR-augmented AI algorithms to crowdfund a IoT into orbit with private space colonies using fusion reactors!

    Technology!

    • Re: Not a problem (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      You forgot to mention it is all financed by bitcoins and of course implemented in the cloud!

  • At least we don't do this... (Score:5, Informative)

    by neoRUR ( 674398 ) on Friday December 29, 2017 @04:15AM (#55827029)

    These kinds of errors are not just related to Russia.

    Mars Climate Orbiter probe lost due to Math error:
    English to Metric math conversion error
    https://edition.cnn.com/TECH/s... [cnn.com]
    https://mars.nasa.gov/msp98/ne... [nasa.gov]
    http://articles.latimes.com/19... [latimes.com]

    ExoMars Schiaparelli lander crashed due to failure to recognize the proper height.
    http://spaceflight101.com/exom... [spaceflight101.com]
    https://www.forbes.com/sites/b... [forbes.com]

    • You mean "Imperial" and not "English" measurements. People from England (UK) use Metric measurements except were tradition, and government rules dictate Imperial measurements are used. For example, distances for transport are in miles but fuel is measured in litres. When shopping, products are labelled in imperial and metric measurements but imperial only selling is possible in traditional street markets.

      Note that the US uses a different set of imperial definitions to the UK due to the US War of Independenc

      • You mean "Imperial" and not "English" measurements.

        No, he/she/it probably meant "English", since what is used in the USA isn't what was used in the UK pre-metric - the two systems started the same two centuries ago, but have diverged a bit since.....

        • It's not a case of diverging, it's more that national standards were only set down after the miserable puritan buggers had sailed off in a huff - hence a Norfolk gallon might be different to a Yorkshire one.

  • The headline suggests one satellite worth $45 Million was lost, while the summary suggests it was 18 small satellites. Was there a $45 Million satellite in addition to those 18 mini satellites? Or was it $45 Million total between the 18 of them?
    The article says '18 satellites [...] were on the same rocket' so I'm guessing there were 19, one of which was worth ~$45 Million.

  • No, no, no... NO! (Score:4, Informative)

    by brindafella ( 702231 ) <brindafella&gmail,com> on Friday December 29, 2017 @04:25AM (#55827051) Homepage

    Have a read of the story, that is WRONG AS WRITTEN.

    > While the Meteor-M launched last month from the Vostochny cosmodrome in the Far East, it was reportedly programmed with take-off coordinates for the Baikonur cosmodrome, which is located in southern Kazakhstan.

    No, no, no... NO! The word "it" refers to the Meteor-M satellite. The satellite was NOT programmed incorrectly; it was the launcher that was mis-programmed, as the following sentence clarifies.

    > "The rocket was really programmed as if it was taking off from Baikonur," ....

    • The satellite was NOT programmed incorrectly; it was the launcher that was mis-programmed,

      As I wrote below, even that is apparently not accurate, unless by mis-programmed you mean there's a bug in the control system. (But in this context, I assume that "programming" refers to correct data input.)

  • Fake news? (Score:4, Informative)

    by K. S. Kyosuke ( 729550 ) on Friday December 29, 2017 @06:14AM (#55827327)
    The cause of the problem seems to have been somewhat different: [russianspaceweb.com]

    In the Soyuz/Fregat launch vehicle, the first three booster stages of the rocket and the Fregat upper stage have their two separate guidance systems controlled by their own gyroscopic platforms. The guidance reference axis used by the gyroscopes on the Soyuz and on the Fregat had a 10-degree difference. The angle of a roll maneuver for rockets lifting off from Baikonur, Plesetsk and Kourou, which was required to guide them into a correct azimuth of ascent, normally laid within a range from positive 140 to negative 140 degrees. To bring the gyroscopic guidance system into a position matching the azimuth of the launch, its main platform has to be rotated into a zero-degree position via a shortest possible route. The ill-fated launch from Vostochny required a roll maneuver of around 174 degrees (which was apparently conducted from the 5th to 22nd second of the flight), and with an additional 10 degrees for the Fregat's reference axis, it meant that its gyro platform had to turn around 184 degrees in order to reach the required "zero" position.

    In the Soyuz rocket, the gyro platform normally rotated from 174 degrees back to a zero position, providing the correct guidance. However on the Fregat, the shortest path for its platform to a zero-degree position was to increase its angle from 184 to 360 degrees. Essentially, the platform came to the same position, but this is not how the software in the main flight control computer on the Fregat interpreted the situation. Instead, the computer decided that the spacecraft had been 360 degrees off target and dutifully commanded its thrusters to fire to turn it around to the required zero-degree position. After the nearly 60-degree turn at a rate of around one degree per second, the Fregat began a preprogrammed trajectory correction maneuver with its main engine. Unfortunately, the spacecraft was in a wrong attitude and, as a result, the engine was fired in a wrong direction.

    Nothing about the vehicle or the satellite being "programmed with the wrong coordinates", just an edge case for the control system (a little bit like with the Ariane 5 incident).

Slashdot Top Deals

Lo! Men have become the tool of their tools. -- Henry David Thoreau

Close