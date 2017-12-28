Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


How Pirates Of The Caribbean Hijacked America's Metric System

Posted by msmash
If the United States were more like the rest of the world, a McDonald's Quarter Pounder might be known as the McDonald's 113-Grammer, John Henry's 9-pound hammer would be 4.08 kilograms, and any 800-pound gorillas in the room would likely weigh 362 kilos. NPR explores: One reason this country never adopted the metric system might be pirates. Here's what happened: In 1793, the brand new United States of America needed a standard measuring system because the states were using a hodgepodge of systems. "For example, in New York, they were using Dutch systems, and in New England, they were using English systems," says Keith Martin, of the research library at the National Institute of Standards and Technology. This made interstate commerce difficult. The secretary of state at the time was Thomas Jefferson. Jefferson knew about a new French system and thought it was just what America needed. He wrote to his pals in France, and the French sent a scientist named Joseph Dombey off to Jefferson carrying a small copper cylinder with a little handle on top. It was about 3 inches tall and about the same wide. This object was intended to be a standard for weighing things, part of a weights and measure system being developed in France, now known as the metric system. The object's weight was 1 kilogram. Crossing the Atlantic, Dombey ran into a giant storm. "It blew his ship quite far south into the Caribbean Sea," says Martin. And you know who was lurking in Caribbean waters in the late 1700s? Pirates.

  • Arrrrgh!

    Since nobody bothered to say it yet.

    • Arrrrgh!

      Is that a cry of dismay over how you're on the crazy imperial system still, or did you misspell "arrrrrr!"?

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by Aighearach ( 97333 )

      Might as well, I saw something about Pirates of the Caribbean, and "America's Metric System" and then something about McDonalds.

      Now, as an American I know that America does not have a metric system. There is such a thing as The metric system, but there is not an American Metric System. The metric system is a form of torture that is used on children, children who know darn well that outside of the schoolhouse adults will refuse to speak to them in Metric, and if they try it they'll be looked at with suspicio

      • The one good thing about the nation's drug problem is that it has introduced metric weights and volumes to our young people, especially in the inner city.

    • I'm not saying it's pirates...but it's pirates.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      Arrrgh, yes. Because "a McDonald's Quarter Pounder might be known as the McDonald's 113-Grammer, John Henry's 9-pound hammer would be 4.08 kilograms, and any 800-pound gorillas in the room would likely weigh 362 kilos", while (failing in) an attempt to show knowledge of the SI system, is severely lacking in basic math.

      For colloquial measurements, no one would do conversions with 3 digits of precision. It might be a Hecto-Burger, or a 4 kilo hammer, or a 400 kilo gorilla. (does anyone say "kilogram" instead
  • of spending money on infrastructure is what kept metric from taking over. If it's one thing we're good at, it's being short sighted cheapskates.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nutria ( 679911 )

      Be that as it may, we hate the Metric system because freedom isn't divisible by 10!!

      • First they want you to use easily converted units, the next thing you know they're checking if your thumb is on the scale, and reading their receipt!

        It stifles creativity.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Nutria ( 679911 )

          A hunk of meat sold by the 16 oz pound -- who's prime factorization is 2^5 -- is much easier to divide into smaller bits than one sold a measure of 10 units, who's prime factorization is 2 and 5.

    • Re: (Score:1, Informative)

      by Hal_Porter ( 817932 )

      Well look on the bright side. A government powerful enough to force people to use metric is powerful enough to do a lot of really awful stuff

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

      The French Republican Calendar (French: calendrier rÃ©publicain franÃais), also commonly called the French Revolutionary Calendar (calendrier rÃ©volutionnaire franÃais), was a calendar created and implemented during the French Revolution, and used by the French government for about 12 years from late 1793 to 1805

      What was going on during those 12 years? Well they started very badly indeed

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

      And only ended when Napoleon made himself First Consul

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

      Be happy you're still free to use non metric measurements. It's a sign that the US war of independence didn't end up like the French revoluti

    • Metric is fine for labs and label. For discussion, too many syllables. Utterly unpoetic.

  • what if they adopted British system for currency:D (Score:3)

    by kiviQr ( 3443687 ) on Thursday December 28, 2017 @05:41PM (#55824785)
    It would be interesting to have 12 cents in a dollar; 3 dollars would make a 1 yard bill; 1760 yard dollars would make a 1 mile bill.
    • Even further - how we will measure: millimetres, micrometers, nano meters, kilo volts, mega or giga watts, pico or nano farads etc?!

  • Just because the article is using a clickbait title doesn't mean it should be used here

    • It's really cool. I didn't know the US ever considered using the metric system in the 1700s, nor did I realize they were looking to standardize on any particular system at that time. The pirates is just a nice touch added to the story.

  • that there were only two other articles between this one and the one on people evolving out of conspiratorial thought patterns [slashdot.org].

    • I can explain all the conspiracies right now! Sit down, Dear Child, listen and wake.

      They want you to click on it. All of the conspiracies, they're all secretly the same conspiracy! All of them, from the beginning of time to the end of time, all the conspiracies are to get you to click on it. Whatever it is. As long as you still don't know, they haven't gotten to you yet.

      Never click on it. Never.

      It is just like in Snow Crash.

  • Huh? (Score:5, Funny)

    by Richard_at_work ( 517087 ) <richardprice@gmail.WELTYcom minus author> on Thursday December 28, 2017 @05:46PM (#55824819)

    If the United States were more like the rest of the world, a McDonald's Quarter Pounder might be known as the McDonald's 113-Grammer

    Uh, not all that much - in the UK, where the metric system is a required thing by law, the McDonalds Quarter Pounder is *still* called the Quarter Pounder, because thats its product name. Its pre-cooked weight may be given in metric, but that doesn't alter the product name. In France its the Royal for the same reason, thats its product name.

    In the UK, you can still buy a 64Oz Club Hammer or a 16Oz Rubber Mallet, and a 800-pound gorilla is still a 800-pound gorilla - again, the requirement for metric doesn't change these things.

    The speech from Pulp Fiction is cool and all, its just not so much based in reality.

    • In the UK, you can still buy a 64Oz Club Hammer or a 16Oz Rubber Mallet, and a 800-pound gorilla is still a 800-pound gorilla

      Not sure I've seen hammers sold by the Oz here. And the 800lb gorilla is an adopted American phrase: when we condescend to do imperial, we don't half-arse it so we measure body weight in stone.

      • In the UK, you can still buy a 64Oz Club Hammer or a 16Oz Rubber Mallet, and a 800-pound gorilla is still a 800-pound gorilla

        Not sure I've seen hammers sold by the Oz here.

        Here you go, B&Q - http://www.diy.com/departments... [diy.com]

        And Wickes as well - http://www.wickes.co.uk/Produc... [wickes.co.uk]

        And the 800lb gorilla is an adopted American phrase: when we condescend to do imperial, we don't half-arse it so we measure body weight in stone.

        Its still the same, regardless of the reason.

        • Here you go,

          Interesting. I got mine from RS who sell them by the gram. There seems to be a split between engineering and trades on this one.

          Its still the same, regardless of the reason

          It's not a common phrase. I've never heard someone use it in conversation (as opposed to on the internet).

    • Britain is metric. We still order a pint of beer and our road signs and speed limits uses miles... but we are metric. My pants are still measured in inches, and most people would order construction materials by the inch and foot, even if the plans were drawn up in millimeters. I could tell you my tyre pressure in psi, but wouldn't be sure about the Kpa. Apart from that though, we are definitely metric.

      • and most people would order construction materials by the inch and foot,

        The timber yards seem to sell by metric measurements round here. Large boards are 2400x1200mm. Look up Jewson, Gibbs&Dandy and etc.

    • It's required by law in the US also.

  • Frankly, on the modern Slashdot I expected to see something about the Russians interfering with our adoption of the metric system at the behest of Donald Trump.

    • I thought that the US was afraid to have metric in general use* because the population feared it was one step closer to having universal health care thrust upon them.

      * - The metric system is in use by the scientific community so it's unfair to say that it's not used there at all. Some people aren't afraid to step into the 1700's.

  • No. It wont be. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Thursday December 28, 2017 @06:10PM (#55824967) Journal

    If the United States were more like the rest of the world, a McDonald's Quarter Pounder might be known as the McDonald's 113-Grammer, John Henry's 9-pound hammer would be 4.08 kilograms, and any 800-pound gorillas in the room would likely weigh 362 kilos.

    It would be a 100 gram patty, 5 kilo hammer, or half a ton gorilla. There is no need for precise conversion, and a good easy number is what marketing people and idiom pioneers would choose/use.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Quirkz ( 1206400 )

      But does iambic pentameter become half an iambic decameter, or 5 iambic meters? And instead of pounding sand, should one half kilogram sand, or just gram it a bunch of times? How many liters go into a Spanish galleon? Getting thrashed within a centimeter of your life sounds way too close for comfort, but is being thrashed within a meter close enough to get the point across? And don't get me started on the kiloseconds.

      • ***sighs***

        And instead of pounding sand, should one half kilogram sand, or just gram it a bunch of times?

        "Pounding sand" does NOT refer to weight, but to hitting sand with a mallet to compact it....

    • A related example: when you order a beer in Finland, you don't ask for 0.5 litres which is the usual measure, you ask for a beer. You could also ask for a small beer (0.33 L). You might think our decimals are cumbersome and nerdy, but we wouldn't use them in such situations. The precise volumes vary across places, but these are the general standards; some UK-themed bars do use actual pint and half pint.
    • It's exactly this way here in Brazil (which uses the metric system): McDonald's say that Quarter is a 100gr. patty.

  • "The metric system is the tool of the devil! My car gets 40 rods to the hogshead, and that's the way I likes it!"

  • Yes the pirates of the corporate offices were the main reason for not changing.

    The rolling mills produce the basic raw materials used in our manufacturing. There are two kinds, the long products (wires and rods) and the wide products (sheets and plates). All of them come in standard sizes, "gauges" or fractions of inch. 12 gauge is 1/12th of an inch, for example. All the nuts, bolts etc derived from the long products, were in SAE. It is a significant monumental change to change all the tooling of all the f

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      Could we have done it? Sure we could have. But it would have cost us some serious money, and the corporate offices were not willing to pay for it, even if the engineers and scientists on the floor were ready for or even begging for it.

      Engineers and scientists fixed that. We draw our plans up in metric. Then we ship them overseas for manufacturing. Financing comes from the offshore money parked in Ireland or the Channel Islands. American corporate offices are increasingly meaningless. They can just sell each other paper.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dryeo ( 100693 )

      Don't be daft. Switching to metric does not mean having to retool most things. We did it i n Canada about 50 years back. Lumber mills still make 2x4's and 4x8 sheets of plywood, SAE tools are still sold. My Dad, a machinist, still used thous. Most factories have now changed over as equipment was replaced.
      The only things forced to change were things like commercial scales, gas pumps and new stuff like cars having speedometers in metric. Things like meat are advertised by the pound but sold by the kilo so peo

  • Arrrr, walk duh 5 meter plank!

  • That is why we still celebrate talk like a pirate day! To commemorate the day we defeated the metric system!

  • Was this like 50+ years after the very short period of actual piracy in the Caribbean and most of the Atlantic fizzle out?

    Have they be doing their pirate research with Disney movies?

    • You're not doing your research with current news, there is piracy in the Caribbean now, it's a 400+ year old problem

  • The metric system is the tool of the devil! (Score:3)

    by Joe_Dragon ( 2206452 ) on Thursday December 28, 2017 @07:28PM (#55825379)

    My car gets forty rods to the hogshead and that's the way I likes it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Most electric vehicle manufacturers specify the battery capacity in kWh. For some reason BMW uses Ah, which is dumb because it's only half the information you need to compare it. Maybe that's the point.

      If course none of them tell you the usable capacity. A 30kWh battery has maybe 28kWh usable in a typical EV.

  • I was in the first grade in California when they started teaching us the metric system. That went on for a couple of years, but we returned to "English Measure" after Nixon left office. I didn't see Metrics again until I took trig.

    Here's a paragraph from Nixon's letter to Congress:

    5) An important step which could be of great significance in fostering technological innovations and enhancing our position in world trade is that of changing to the metric system of measurement. The Secretary of Commerce has su

  • ... gained additional support when pirates re-wrote their ditties to refer to "pieces of ten".

  • The United States Of America, is a metric nation. We are one of the original 9 signors of the metric treaty of 1875. We have paid our dues every year since to further the metric system. Every one of our units of weights, measures, etc., is defined on the metric system, e.g., 6.2 miles = 10 kilometers. The whole system is elegant and cool for science. However, for every day use our traditional system is more common sense, e.g., one inch is about the length of the last thumb joint to the tip of the thumb, a

  • Well not really but thankfully physics and chemistry courses were in metric, subject matter still difficult and US units would make it worse (at least for me).

    Interesting article, unfortunately most slashdotters here left corny remarks. In 1970s it seemed very serious, the mention about The Metric Conversion Act of 1975, reminded me of that time. Other day I came across a 1970s paperback in my junque collection about "get ready for the metric system!" I also remember seeing an article about a group, "Stop

  • Fahrenheit makes much more sense than Celsius for weather, because Fahrenheit is scaled better for weather temperature. 100 is pretty hot day and near the upper end of temperatures in many locations, and 0 is near the lower end of a weather temperature. In the Midwest US, its near perfect, most locations go up to around 100 F in summer and go down to near 0 F in winter. So you end up with less wasted scale. On Celsius, 35-100 is wasted since few places get that hot. This means when you say the 20s in Celsiu

