How Pirates Of The Caribbean Hijacked America's Metric System

Posted by msmash
If the United States were more like the rest of the world, a McDonald's Quarter Pounder might be known as the McDonald's 113-Grammer, John Henry's 9-pound hammer would be 4.08 kilograms, and any 800-pound gorillas in the room would likely weigh 362 kilos. NPR explores: One reason this country never adopted the metric system might be pirates. Here's what happened: In 1793, the brand new United States of America needed a standard measuring system because the states were using a hodgepodge of systems. "For example, in New York, they were using Dutch systems, and in New England, they were using English systems," says Keith Martin, of the research library at the National Institute of Standards and Technology. This made interstate commerce difficult. The secretary of state at the time was Thomas Jefferson. Jefferson knew about a new French system and thought it was just what America needed. He wrote to his pals in France, and the French sent a scientist named Joseph Dombey off to Jefferson carrying a small copper cylinder with a little handle on top. It was about 3 inches tall and about the same wide. This object was intended to be a standard for weighing things, part of a weights and measure system being developed in France, now known as the metric system. The object's weight was 1 kilogram. Crossing the Atlantic, Dombey ran into a giant storm. "It blew his ship quite far south into the Caribbean Sea," says Martin. And you know who was lurking in Caribbean waters in the late 1700s? Pirates.

  • Like someone else illustrated (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    very telling and accurate: the retarded rollercoaster [i.redd.it]

    • You made it worse by skipping 22 yards to a chain, 10 chains to a furlong (metric!), and 8 furlongs to a mile...

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Whibla ( 210729 )

        I might be wrong but I thought it was 22 yards to a rod, 10 rods to a chain (220 yards), and an acre is a rod by a chain.

        I wasn't sure about furlong, other than yours 'looked' wrong, but someone below has used 40 rods (880 yards) as a furlong.

        Complicated, not so much. Esoteric, perhaps, but at least it's on a human scale, or rather at one we can visualise / comprehend.

        Since the metric 'system' stays the same regardless of the scale of measurement it's easier to use across multiple scales, but social history

      • Re: Like someone else illustrated (Score:5, Insightful)

        by hey! ( 33014 ) on Thursday December 28, 2017 @07:48PM (#55825465) Homepage Journal

        There's a reason these are called "customary" units. They were contrived to be convenient for highly specialized and closely related tasks.

        For example a rod was the typical length of a medieval ox-goad. If you laid out a line 40 rods long, you've got a furlong, which is about the length of furrow a man with a single ox could plow without giving his animal a rest. If you lay out a rectangle 1 furlong by four rods, you have an acre, which is about what he could plow in a day.

        Customary units are far more convenient for the tasks they're optimized for. But it's the modern need to do more complex calculations relating things across problem domains that makes them awkward.

        • But at what error margin? The age of that ox alone would probably the difference if it could be 3 or 5 furlongs per day. So yes, these make sense as units of comparisons like an whale weighing something like x-hunderd small cars or how many Libraries of Congress a USB Stick can hold. But not as actual measurement.

        • Customary units are far more convenient for the tasks they're optimized for. But it's the modern need to do more complex calculations relating things across problem domains that makes them awkward.

          Which is why, in the US, scientists use metric and everyone else, for normal everyday life, continues to use the convenient units they always have.

        • Customary are far more convenient for the tasks they're optimized for.

          The Farenhiet scale is another example, where the definitions make the scale a strong mnemonic for certain situations:

          * 100 was set as a best guess at the time for the human body's internal temperature. (They got within a fraction of a degree.) When temperatures approach or exceed 100 F, it isn't enough to just relax when you're getting overheated. You must stay hydrated or suffer heat stroke and risk death.

          * zero was s

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Nutria ( 679911 )

      Roller coasters are fun, and make life enjoyable. Driving across Kansas? Not so much...

      • Roller coasters are fun, and make life enjoyable. Driving across Kansas? Not so much...

        No doubt. Footlong hotdogs couldn't exist in the metric system. That alone is enough reason.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by dryeo ( 100693 )

          We're metric in Canada and you can still buy a foot long hotdog, as well as quarter pounders etc. Just the receipts (if measured and not just sold as an unit) have to show metric. So if you buy 10 feet of rope, it'll actually be rung up as 3 meters or so of rope.

        • Sure they can, they just have to be as long as someones foot.

          Now who wants a hectogram with cheese?

  • Arrrrgh!

    Since nobody bothered to say it yet.

    • Arrrrgh!

      Is that a cry of dismay over how you're on the crazy imperial system still, or did you misspell "arrrrrr!"?

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      by Aighearach ( 97333 )

      Might as well, I saw something about Pirates of the Caribbean, and "America's Metric System" and then something about McDonalds.

      Now, as an American I know that America does not have a metric system. There is such a thing as The metric system, but there is not an American Metric System. The metric system is a form of torture that is used on children, children who know darn well that outside of the schoolhouse adults will refuse to speak to them in Metric, and if they try it they'll be looked at with suspicio

      • The one good thing about the nation's drug problem is that it has introduced metric weights and volumes to our young people, especially in the inner city.

    • I'm not saying it's pirates...but it's pirates.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      Arrrgh, yes. Because "a McDonald's Quarter Pounder might be known as the McDonald's 113-Grammer, John Henry's 9-pound hammer would be 4.08 kilograms, and any 800-pound gorillas in the room would likely weigh 362 kilos", while (failing in) an attempt to show knowledge of the SI system, is severely lacking in basic math.

      For colloquial measurements, no one would do conversions with 3 digits of precision. It might be a Hecto-Burger, or a 4 kilo hammer, or a 400 kilo gorilla. (does anyone say "kilogram" instead

  • what if they adopted British system for currency:D (Score:3)

    by kiviQr ( 3443687 ) on Thursday December 28, 2017 @05:41PM (#55824785)
    It would be interesting to have 12 cents in a dollar; 3 dollars would make a 1 yard bill; 1760 yard dollars would make a 1 mile bill.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by Solandri ( 704621 )
      It's 12 pence in a shilling, 20 shillings in a pound.

      The reason a foot is divided into 12 inches is because it lets you divide a foot evenly in half, thirds, quarters, sixths, or twelfths (eights are also possible with only a half inch). So dividing a foot into 12 inches lets you hit 3 of the most common subdivisions (half, third, quarter), and 4 of the 5 smallest subdivisions (sixth, missing fifth) using only integers.

      Dividing units into 10 only gives you 1 of the 3 most common subdivisions (half),

    • British currency went decimal in 1971 (100 pence to the pound.) Before that, there were 12 pence to a shilling, and 20 shillings to a pound.

      And there were other quirky amounts [tvtropes.org]:

      2 farthings = 1 ha'penny
      2 ha'pennies = 1 penny
      3 pennies = 1 thrupenny bit (or thrupence)
      2 thrupences = 1 sixpence
      2 sixpences = 1 shilling (or bob)
      2 bob = 1 florin
      1 florin + 1 sixpence = half a crown
      4 half crowns = 1 ten-bob note
      2 ten-bob notes = 1 pound (or 240 pennies)
      1 pound + 1 shilling = 1 guinea

  • that there were only two other articles between this one and the one on people evolving out of conspiratorial thought patterns [slashdot.org].

    • I can explain all the conspiracies right now! Sit down, Dear Child, listen and wake.

      They want you to click on it. All of the conspiracies, they're all secretly the same conspiracy! All of them, from the beginning of time to the end of time, all the conspiracies are to get you to click on it. Whatever it is. As long as you still don't know, they haven't gotten to you yet.

      Never click on it. Never.

      It is just like in Snow Crash.

  • Huh? (Score:5, Funny)

    by Richard_at_work ( 517087 ) <richardprice@gmail.WELTYcom minus author> on Thursday December 28, 2017 @05:46PM (#55824819)

    If the United States were more like the rest of the world, a McDonald's Quarter Pounder might be known as the McDonald's 113-Grammer

    Uh, not all that much - in the UK, where the metric system is a required thing by law, the McDonalds Quarter Pounder is *still* called the Quarter Pounder, because thats its product name. Its pre-cooked weight may be given in metric, but that doesn't alter the product name. In France its the Royal for the same reason, thats its product name.

    In the UK, you can still buy a 64Oz Club Hammer or a 16Oz Rubber Mallet, and a 800-pound gorilla is still a 800-pound gorilla - again, the requirement for metric doesn't change these things.

    The speech from Pulp Fiction is cool and all, its just not so much based in reality.

    • In the UK, you can still buy a 64Oz Club Hammer or a 16Oz Rubber Mallet, and a 800-pound gorilla is still a 800-pound gorilla

      Not sure I've seen hammers sold by the Oz here. And the 800lb gorilla is an adopted American phrase: when we condescend to do imperial, we don't half-arse it so we measure body weight in stone.

      • In the UK, you can still buy a 64Oz Club Hammer or a 16Oz Rubber Mallet, and a 800-pound gorilla is still a 800-pound gorilla

        Not sure I've seen hammers sold by the Oz here.

        Here you go, B&Q - http://www.diy.com/departments... [diy.com]

        And Wickes as well - http://www.wickes.co.uk/Produc... [wickes.co.uk]

        And the 800lb gorilla is an adopted American phrase: when we condescend to do imperial, we don't half-arse it so we measure body weight in stone.

        Its still the same, regardless of the reason.

        • Here you go,

          Interesting. I got mine from RS who sell them by the gram. There seems to be a split between engineering and trades on this one.

          Its still the same, regardless of the reason

          It's not a common phrase. I've never heard someone use it in conversation (as opposed to on the internet).

    • Britain is metric. We still order a pint of beer and our road signs and speed limits uses miles... but we are metric. My pants are still measured in inches, and most people would order construction materials by the inch and foot, even if the plans were drawn up in millimeters. I could tell you my tyre pressure in psi, but wouldn't be sure about the Kpa. Apart from that though, we are definitely metric.

      • and most people would order construction materials by the inch and foot,

        The timber yards seem to sell by metric measurements round here. Large boards are 2400x1200mm. Look up Jewson, Gibbs&Dandy and etc.

    • It's required by law in the US also.

  • Frankly, on the modern Slashdot I expected to see something about the Russians interfering with our adoption of the metric system at the behest of Donald Trump.

    • I thought that the US was afraid to have metric in general use* because the population feared it was one step closer to having universal health care thrust upon them.

      * - The metric system is in use by the scientific community so it's unfair to say that it's not used there at all. Some people aren't afraid to step into the 1700's.

  • No. It wont be. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Thursday December 28, 2017 @06:10PM (#55824967) Journal

    If the United States were more like the rest of the world, a McDonald's Quarter Pounder might be known as the McDonald's 113-Grammer, John Henry's 9-pound hammer would be 4.08 kilograms, and any 800-pound gorillas in the room would likely weigh 362 kilos.

    It would be a 100 gram patty, 5 kilo hammer, or half a ton gorilla. There is no need for precise conversion, and a good easy number is what marketing people and idiom pioneers would choose/use.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Quirkz ( 1206400 )

      But does iambic pentameter become half an iambic decameter, or 5 iambic meters? And instead of pounding sand, should one half kilogram sand, or just gram it a bunch of times? How many liters go into a Spanish galleon? Getting thrashed within a centimeter of your life sounds way too close for comfort, but is being thrashed within a meter close enough to get the point across? And don't get me started on the kiloseconds.

      • ***sighs***

        And instead of pounding sand, should one half kilogram sand, or just gram it a bunch of times?

        "Pounding sand" does NOT refer to weight, but to hitting sand with a mallet to compact it....

    • A related example: when you order a beer in Finland, you don't ask for 0.5 litres which is the usual measure, you ask for a beer. You could also ask for a small beer (0.33 L). You might think our decimals are cumbersome and nerdy, but we wouldn't use them in such situations. The precise volumes vary across places, but these are the general standards; some UK-themed bars do use actual pint and half pint.
    • It's exactly this way here in Brazil (which uses the metric system): McDonald's say that Quarter is a 100gr. patty.
  • Yes the pirates of the corporate offices were the main reason for not changing.

    The rolling mills produce the basic raw materials used in our manufacturing. There are two kinds, the long products (wires and rods) and the wide products (sheets and plates). All of them come in standard sizes, "gauges" or fractions of inch. 12 gauge is 1/12th of an inch, for example. All the nuts, bolts etc derived from the long products, were in SAE. It is a significant monumental change to change all the tooling of all the f

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      Could we have done it? Sure we could have. But it would have cost us some serious money, and the corporate offices were not willing to pay for it, even if the engineers and scientists on the floor were ready for or even begging for it.

      Engineers and scientists fixed that. We draw our plans up in metric. Then we ship them overseas for manufacturing. Financing comes from the offshore money parked in Ireland or the Channel Islands. American corporate offices are increasingly meaningless. They can just sell each other paper.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dryeo ( 100693 )

      Don't be daft. Switching to metric does not mean having to retool most things. We did it i n Canada about 50 years back. Lumber mills still make 2x4's and 4x8 sheets of plywood, SAE tools are still sold. My Dad, a machinist, still used thous. Most factories have now changed over as equipment was replaced.
      The only things forced to change were things like commercial scales, gas pumps and new stuff like cars having speedometers in metric. Things like meat are advertised by the pound but sold by the kilo so peo

  • Talk like a Pirate day! (Score:5, Funny)

    by jfdavis668 ( 1414919 ) on Thursday December 28, 2017 @06:36PM (#55825115)
    That is why we still celebrate talk like a pirate day! To commemorate the day we defeated the metric system!

  • Was this like 50+ years after the very short period of actual piracy in the Caribbean and most of the Atlantic fizzle out?

    Have they be doing their pirate research with Disney movies?

    • You're not doing your research with current news, there is piracy in the Caribbean now, it's a 400+ year old problem

  • The metric system is the tool of the devil! (Score:3)

    by Joe_Dragon ( 2206452 ) on Thursday December 28, 2017 @07:28PM (#55825379)

    My car gets forty rods to the hogshead and that's the way I likes it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Most electric vehicle manufacturers specify the battery capacity in kWh. For some reason BMW uses Ah, which is dumb because it's only half the information you need to compare it. Maybe that's the point.

      If course none of them tell you the usable capacity. A 30kWh battery has maybe 28kWh usable in a typical EV.

  • I was in the first grade in California when they started teaching us the metric system. That went on for a couple of years, but we returned to "English Measure" after Nixon left office. I didn't see Metrics again until I took trig.

    Here's a paragraph from Nixon's letter to Congress:

    5) An important step which could be of great significance in fostering technological innovations and enhancing our position in world trade is that of changing to the metric system of measurement. The Secretary of Commerce has su

  • ... gained additional support when pirates re-wrote their ditties to refer to "pieces of ten".

  • Well not really but thankfully physics and chemistry courses were in metric, subject matter still difficult and US units would make it worse (at least for me).

    Interesting article, unfortunately most slashdotters here left corny remarks. In 1970s it seemed very serious, the mention about The Metric Conversion Act of 1975, reminded me of that time. Other day I came across a 1970s paperback in my junque collection about "get ready for the metric system!" I also remember seeing an article about a group, "Stop

  • Came here looking for FSM posts... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by ClickOnThis ( 137803 ) on Friday December 29, 2017 @01:52AM (#55826675) Journal

    We're over 200 comments in, and still no mention of The Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster's revelation that the cause of global warming is the decline in the number of pirates. [wikipedia.org]

    And there we have it my friends. Not only did pirates cause the adoption of the imperial system in the USA, but the metric system causes global warming! Think of the children!!!eleven

    [Poe's Law disclaimer: yes, I'm kidding.]

