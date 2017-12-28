Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Science

Leaving the House Linked To Longevity in Older Adults (yahoo.com) 40

Posted by msmash from the something-to-keep-in-mind dept.
Researchers in Israel have found that leaving the house regularly can "contribute to a longer life" for elderly people. From a report: For study participants in their 70s, 80s and 90s, the frequency with which they left the house predicted how likely they were to make it to the next age milestone, researchers report in Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. "The simple act of getting out of the house every day propels people into engagement with the world," said lead author Dr. Jeremy Jacobs of Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center in Jerusalem in a phone interview. "We saw similar benefits that you'd expect from treating blood pressure or cholesterol with medicine," Jacobs said. "Social factors are important in the process of aging." Jacobs and colleagues analyzed data on 3,375 adults at ages 70, 78, 85 and 90 who were participating in the Jerusalem Longitudinal Study.

Leaving the House Linked To Longevity in Older Adults More | Reply

Leaving the House Linked To Longevity in Older Adults

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

"I may kid around about drugs, but really, I take them seriously." - Doctor Graper

Close