Leaving the House Linked To Longevity in Older Adults (yahoo.com) 40
Researchers in Israel have found that leaving the house regularly can "contribute to a longer life" for elderly people. From a report: For study participants in their 70s, 80s and 90s, the frequency with which they left the house predicted how likely they were to make it to the next age milestone, researchers report in Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. "The simple act of getting out of the house every day propels people into engagement with the world," said lead author Dr. Jeremy Jacobs of Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center in Jerusalem in a phone interview. "We saw similar benefits that you'd expect from treating blood pressure or cholesterol with medicine," Jacobs said. "Social factors are important in the process of aging." Jacobs and colleagues analyzed data on 3,375 adults at ages 70, 78, 85 and 90 who were participating in the Jerusalem Longitudinal Study.
healthy (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Done in one. Admins: You can lock this article now.
Re: (Score:1)
Yep. It's a classic case of carts and horses.
Re: (Score:1)
I leave the house every day. I walk to the liquor store on the corner for pork rinds, flavored vodka, cigarettes and scratch-off tickets. I guess this study means I'll live forever.
Re: (Score:2)
I would buy pork rind flavored vodka...
Re: (Score:2)
Sad to say, the closest I can find is bacon.
But infused vodka is easy...
Re:healthy (Score:5, Funny)
"Constant Masturbation linked carpal tunnel syndrome."
You're holding it wrong.
Re: (Score:2)
Lemons are yellow.
My car is yellow.
My car is a lemon.
My logic is flawless!
Re: (Score:2)
Love is blind
Stevie Wonder is blind
Stevie Wonder is God.
It's the Commutative Property of Theology
Re: (Score:2)
The very first sentence of the article says they tried to adjust for health (which is not a surprise):
For older people, getting out of the house regularly may contribute to a longer life - and the effect is independent of medical problems or mobility issues, according to new research from Israel.
The article is available for money from here [wiley.com], but the abstract says they adjusted for:
* social (sex, marital status, financial status, loneliness)
* functional (sex, self-rated health, fatigue, depression, physical activity, activity of daily living difficulty)
* medical (sex, chronic pain, visual impairment, hearing impairment, diabetes mellitus, hypertension, ischemic heart disease, chronic kidney disease)
Re: (Score:2)
So if they're ruling out depression and level of physical activity, then what's the proposed mechanism of action? I have a hard time believing there are things unrelated to what they controlled for that are the cause. E.g. not every geriatric is diagnosed with ischemic heart disease before they suffer cardiac arrest. Then there's the case of the bedridden, who can have blood flow problems.
Re: (Score:1)
contributes to health problems.
systemditus?
I know it causes my blood pressure to rise when logging messages I need to troubleshoot a problem simply just get swallowed.
A facet of life (Score:1)
This is a "what doesn't kill you, makes you stronger" facet of life.
Going outside early in life exposes one to more dangers. But if one survives the first 100 dangers, (from avoiding dark alleys to finding a new home) the body has strength and the mind has experience to recognize and survive the next 1,000 dangers.
Yeah, but ... (Score:2)
Okay, so I'll leave the house. But do I have to actually talk to anyone while I'm out? The summary points to "social factors." Does sitting by myself at the park not cut it?
Leaving the House (Score:4, Funny)
And this, ladies and gentleman, is why we need term limits for our Representatives. For their own health and safety.
Re: (Score:2)
Grandpa ... (Score:2)
But what about leaving the Senate (Score:2)
Strom Thurmond lived a long time
Are you sure you got the order right? (Score:2)
Or that being in poor health means you're less inclined to exert yourself.
Leaving the House, If Only To Say... (Score:2)
Stay off my lawn!
Cause and Effect? (Score:1)
If you live to an old age, you are less likely to suffer from many illnesses.
If you have little illness, you are more likely to spend time outside.