Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Medicine Science

If Dogs Can Smell Cancer, Why Don't They Screen People? (scientificamerican.com) 76

Posted by msmash from the now-you-know dept.
An anonymous reader shares an excerpt from a Scientific American report: Dogs can be trained to be cancer-sniffing wizards, using their sensitive noses to detect cancerous fumes wafting from diseased cells. This sniffing is noninvasive and could help diagnose countless people, which begs the question: If these pups are so olfactorily astute, why aren't they screening people for cancer right now? Here's the short answer: Dogs do well in engaging situations, such as helping law enforcement track scents or guiding search-and-rescue teams in disaster areas. But sniffing thousands of samples in which only a handful may be cancerous is challenging work with little positive reinforcement. Moreover, it takes time and energy to train these pups, who, despite extensive preparation, still might miss a diagnosis if they're having a bad day, experts told Live Science.

If Dogs Can Smell Cancer, Why Don't They Screen People? More | Reply

If Dogs Can Smell Cancer, Why Don't They Screen People?

Comments Filter:

  • Uhh (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If this is true, than something is being emanated into the air and can be detected by a man-made sensor.

    • Re:Uhh (Score:4, Interesting)

      by gnick ( 1211984 ) on Wednesday December 27, 2017 @02:36PM (#55817387) Homepage

      ...something is being emanated into the air and can be detected by a man-made sensor.

      The same can be said for drugs and we still use dogs for that.

      • Scent detectors (Score:5, Interesting)

        by sjbe ( 173966 ) on Wednesday December 27, 2017 @02:47PM (#55817465)

        The same can be said for drugs and we still use dogs for that.

        That's because it is a hard problem to solve and dogs are exquisitely evolved to detect scents. Learning to replicate even a fraction of that functionality will take many years of hard work. And yes, top people are working on it [wikipedia.org].

      • The same can be said for drugs and we still use dogs for that.

        But how much of that is just theater? Many "drug arrests" at airports are staged, with actors playing the criminals. The rationale is both training for the dogs and deterrence for would-be smugglers witnessing the "arrest".

        A handheld scanner would take away the drama.

      • Re:Uhh (Score:5, Interesting)

        by Aighearach ( 97333 ) on Wednesday December 27, 2017 @02:52PM (#55817497) Homepage

        Blind tests show that the dog mostly alerts on suspicion from the handler, rather than smelling anything.

        And humans of course have almost as good of a nose as a dog. Dogs have a long snout because of the shape of their mouth. Dogs are good at tracking humans because they're close to the ground and don't have a social aversion to sniffing the ground. Humans do well at tracking if you get them to stick their face down there and do it.

        • Re:Uhh (Score:4, Insightful)

          by rogoshen1 ( 2922505 ) on Wednesday December 27, 2017 @04:39PM (#55818127)

          And humans of course have almost as good of a nose as a dog

          Citation absolutely needed sir.

          • It's not the nose sensors, it's the number and percentage of neurons in the brain wired to olfactory pattern recognition.

            Humans have good hardware for many senses, but our visual system is so good that we tend to favor it over the others and don't pay as much attention to the others because of it, which leads to a matter of practice. Dogs just rely on scent far more and get better at it, and are probably thus evolved to be fast learners with those neurons.

            • "Olfaction, the act or process of smelling, is a dog's primary special sense. A dog's sense of smell is said to be a thousand times more sensitive than that of humans. In fact, a dog has more than 220 million olfactory receptors in its nose, while humans have only 5 million"

              That's a pretty wide disparity. My money is on a dog being better at the smellings.

        • You are just so wrong I don't know where to start. I've had hounds for close to two decades.
          Have you ever guided a friend so you can grab a couple of french fries 3 blocks away in the curb? I had a beagle who would pull me on a different route to do just that. 3 french fries.
          Have you ever smelled a rat in a tree 20 feet above you? I had a beagle who the first time he did that at 10pm at night I just thought was barking at the moon. Until I got the flashlight out and saw two beady eyes staring back at me I w

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by quetwo ( 1203948 )

          Not quite. I have two SAR (Search and Rescue) dogs, and they are able to able to smell things we just plain can't. One dog can cover a 40 acre plot of land and find every human within about a half hour. He's found a dozen people (live and dead), and in many cases, places where ground-pounders and police already cleared. Our other dog is a sent-specific trailing dog and will follow the scent that a human leave along a trail for miles.

          In all cases, during training and live searches, the handler has no ide

    • If this is true, than something is being emanated into the air and can be detected by a man-made sensor.

      This was my immediate reaction too. Note that your point was answered only by conspiratorial flames about drug-snifffing dogs.

      There is no incentive for dogs to falsely detect cancer, so if some of them can smell it, let's find out what they're specifically reacting to and design a chip for it.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by gnick ( 1211984 )

        ...your point was answered only by conspiratorial flames about drug-snifffing dogs.

        "Conspiratorial flames"? I was just pointing out that drug-sniffing dogs are still in use. The point I was trying to make is that just because something is being emanated doesn't mean you can just grab a sensor off the shelf.

  • Real answer (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Drug sniffing dogs mostly respond to the officers' body language telling them to start barking to establish probable cause. Actually training them to respond to the smells is hard.

  • Moreover, it takes time and energy to train these pups, who, despite extensive preparation, still might miss a diagnosis if they're having a bad day, experts told Live Science.

    All screening tests have false positives and false negatives. That's why they are screening tests. A good screening test is cheap, fast, and has few (close to zero) false negatives and a modest number of false positives. Anyone with a positive test gets sent to follow up with more accurate and costly testing.

    That said the article is right in that dogs really aren't sufficiently reliable. Same problems exist with search and rescue dogs. If it isn't fun for them even the best dogs get bored and stop coop

  • Bees (Score:5, Interesting)

    by gurps_npc ( 621217 ) on Wednesday December 27, 2017 @02:48PM (#55817473) Homepage

    Bees are just as good as dogs at sniffing things, including drugs and explosives.

    You train the hive ONCE, and they train each other after that.

    Unlike dogs, they have much longer working rules. They don't need as much rest or reward.

    http://www.seattlepi.com/news/... [seattlepi.com]

    http://mentalfloss.com/article... [mentalfloss.com]

  • What are dogs smelling in the air when they detect cancer? Obviously not the cancer cells themselves, it must be a mixture of volatile compounds that could be detected with mass spectroscopy or other technique on the spot. Certainly less invasive than a biopsy...

  • "But sniffing thousands of samples in which only a handful may be cancerous is challenging work with little positive reinforcement. Moreover, it takes time and energy to train these pups, who, despite extensive preparation, still might miss a diagnosis if they're having a bad day, experts told Live Science."

    Next mystery: why do I get wet every time I have a shower?

  • There is no begging (Score:4, Informative)

    by smooth wombat ( 796938 ) on Wednesday December 27, 2017 @03:13PM (#55817639) Journal
    This sniffing is noninvasive and could help diagnose countless people, which begs the question:

    It raises the question. It does not beg the question.

    • maybe it was a play on words, dogs, begging... c'mon expound your mind! It's not that hard to see outside the box. The forest with trees and all that.

  • "Hello, ladies..." (Score:5, Informative)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Wednesday December 27, 2017 @03:20PM (#55817699) Journal

    If dogs are cancer-smelling machines, then every single dog in my local dog park must have cancer of the ass.

    • Or maybe my dog's just providing free ass cancer-screening services to every dog in the dog park. Yeah, I like that idea better.

  • The summary describes the question, then provides the answer!

  • Because you have the potential for a ton of false positives that cause mental anguish of "do I have cancer" and related testing to rule out an actual positive.

    The role the dog (or bees, or what have you) play currently is probably the right one, used only when needed and validated with other methods with higher precision.

  • citation: "But sniffing thousands of samples in which only a handful may be cancerous is challenging work with little positive reinforcement."

    changed: "But sniffing thousands of samples in which mostly all are not cancerous is -still- challenging work with much positive reinforcement."

    -> Train the dogs to _not_ react on cancerous people.

  • It doesn't "beg the question." (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Doug Jensen ( 691112 ) <jensen@real-time.org> on Wednesday December 27, 2017 @07:39PM (#55819069) Homepage

    It doesn't "beg the question." Check your dictionary (despite the overwhelmingly incorrect use of that phrase.)

  • Search and rescue dogs, or drug sniffing dogs, need immediate positive reinforcement when they've done their job correctly. Fido finds the injured hiker? Good boy Fido, here's a steak. Fido points out that hippie when I gave Fido out secret cop signal? Good Fido, here's a hug and a treat.

    When sniffing for cancer, you can't exactly say "Good boy. This poor man has cancer, here's a treat!". You can't base a diagnosis on the reaction of dog, and certainly not in front of the patient. The cancer would h

Slashdot Top Deals

Maternity pay? Now every Tom, Dick and Harry will get pregnant. -- Malcolm Smith

Close