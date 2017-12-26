Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Flying in Airplanes Exposes People To More Radiation Than Standing Next To a Nuclear Reactor

Posted by msmash from the my-way-or-highway dept.
Traveling the skies by jet lifts us far from the hustle and bustle of the world below. From a report: But many flyers don't know that soaring miles above Earth also takes us out of a vital protective cocoon -- and a little closer to a place where our cells can be pummeled by radiation from colliding stars, black holes, and more. You can't see these high-energy charged particles, but at any given moment, tens of thousands of them are soaring through space and slamming into Earth's atmosphere from all directions. Also called cosmic rays or cosmic ionizing radiation, the particles are the cores of atoms, such as iron and nickel, moving at nearly light-speed. They can travel for millions of years through space before randomly hitting Earth. These rays don't pose much of a risk to humans on Earth's surface, since the planet's atmosphere and magnetic field shield us from most of the threat.

  Do the Science

    by AlanObject ( 3603453 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @01:49PM (#55810625)

    For something like this you would be better off reading the peer [nih.gov] reviewed [nih.gov] papers [cancerconnect.com]

    on the subject rather than rhetoric on an Internet forum.

    Then again, it might be more important to some people to scare the public with scary factoids than to provide education. That's my observation at least.

    TL;DR: Airline pilots have some higher risk of skin cancer but not other cancers. Also additional lifestyle factors are difficult to filter out from sample set.

    • Yes, but reading papers is not "doing science."

      • True. Citing papers is "doing science".

      • Yes, but reading papers is not "doing science."

        If you're not reading papers, you are severely limiting your ability to do science.

        • As many have pointed out, if you repeat assumptions instead of retesting them, because you found a citation in a paper and don't need to test it, then you have a house of cards where each layer of the stack is guaranteed not to have more than a 5% chance of being structurally deficient.

          Though in the end if you get it peer reviewed it will still count as "science."

    • The more serious danger of aircraft passenger travel is the nuclear medicine routinely transported in the cargo hold, a few feet through a thin aluminum floor from male testicles, which are more susceptible to radiation damage than the body as a whole (put your nuke badge on your pant zipper instead of your chest, and you will get fired from your Nuclear-related job, as the workplace exposure limit is significantly lower in the gonads, making the badge non-compliant as it is designed to react to a specific

    Do the Science

      by Okian Warrior ( 537106 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @02:14PM (#55810853) Homepage Journal

      Then again, it might be more important to some people to scare the public with scary factoids than to provide education. That's my observation at least.

      Spot on!

      Reading the line "tens of thousands of them are soaring through space and slamming into Earth's atmosphere from all directions" my first reaction was:

      Divide "tens of thousands" by the surface area of the atmosphere.

      My next thought was to divide my own profile surface area (maybe 1 square meter?) by the surface area of the Earth's atmosphere (500 trillion, or thereabouts) and multiply that by "tens of thousands" to come up with the probability of getting hit by a cosmic ray.

      Then I realized that the OP stated "at any given moment", and realized that you can't multiply by the number of "moments" in a flight.

      The article is complete emotional bullshit.

    Re:

      by Anonymous Coward

      I've known two airline pilots...both have died of melanoma. Both were under the age of 60. Neither was that healthy, but neither one smoked or were alcoholics or spent more time in the sun than I did living in Oregon...

      In my small subset, 100% of airline pilots are at risk of getting melanoma. I'm sure expanded out, it is less than 100%.

      But at #2's funeral, many of his pilot friends took it as fact they were going to die of skin cancer.

      Apparently those in the business know its part of the job. It was a shoc

      Re:

        by jabuzz ( 182671 )

        Exactly how do you propose to provide protective gear to cosmic rays? The higher you are from the earth's mean sea level the greater your exposure to cosmic rays. Clearly being in a plane for a significant period of time which is much higher than normal will result in a higher exposure to radiation than being somewhere on the surface, and consequently a higher dose. This is not rocket science and has been known for decades.

        • Exactly how do you propose to provide protective gear to cosmic rays?

          Wear a lead bucket over my head and a lead apron while in flight. (Guaranteed 100 times more effective than tin-foil).

        Re:

          by ls671 ( 1122017 )

          Exactly how do you propose to provide protective gear to cosmic rays?

          That's easy! I am an air force pilot and I always wear my full body tinfoil suit when working.

          Here is a picture of another pilot and myself getting in a convoy to the airport in Iraq:

          http://www.absolutely-unbeliev... [absolutely...evable.com]

    • Then again, it might be more important to some people to scare the public with scary factoids than to provide education. That's my observation at least.

      TL;DR: Airline pilots have some higher risk of skin cancer but not other cancers. Also additional lifestyle factors are difficult to filter out from sample set.

      This can be read two ways. Are they trying to scare people away from planes, or impress people so they stand in front of reactors?

      "What do we want to do for vacation this year honey? I was thinking we could either fly to Cancun or go stand in front of the Wolf Creek reactor."

  This has been known for a long time.

    by Edward Nardella ( 1503565 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @01:49PM (#55810627)
    This isn't news. Flight attendants suffer increased risk of cancer. Probably because of this radiation. Astronauts have restrictions on total flight hours because of cosmic radiation.

    Re:This has been known for a long time.

      by Mr D from 63 ( 3395377 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @02:05PM (#55810773)
      Yes, a very slight increase in cancer risk but not necessarily attributable to radiation. Prostate cancer is a risk, evidently is from prolonged sitting (truck drivers see similar risk). The problem with tying cancers to occupational or medial radiation is that the risk factors are so small to begin with, potential correlation is often overcome by uncertainty. What we do know is the risks of these types of exposures are very very low.

      For example, you could put your bed 2 meters from a loaded spent fuel dry storage cask, and sleep there every night for 8 hours, your exposure in a year would be less that the annual exposure to where there is any observed health effect.

    • Flight attendants suffer increased risk of cancer.

      Only for skin and breast cancer.

      Skin cancer is correlated with exposure to sunlight, but not so much with radiation that can reach deep tissue.

      Breast cancer is correlated with NOT HAVING CHILDREN, something many career women do. It is also correlated with not breastfeeding, another thing that many career women do.

    • This isn't news. Flight attendants suffer increased risk of cancer. Probably because of this radiation. Astronauts have restrictions on total flight hours because of cosmic radiation.

      I always found it humorous that nuclear submariners had to wear dosimeters even though our doses were less than flight crews.

    • I can think of a number of things to put forward as a potential contributor to increased cancer risk in flight attendants.

      Kerosene fumes
      Frequent pressure changes and the effect on various vesicles and membranes
      Constant disruptions of circadian rhythms
  • How is this news? It's been known for decades. Or is the news supposed to be that nuclear reactors are generally well-designed pieces of equipment and not the Simpsons-style deathtraps the tree-huggers want us to believe they are?

    • Hey, Dingleberry, the one from the Simpsons was this one: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

      Such a Simpson's-style deathtrap that the company operating it shut it down because they didn't want to try to fix it. It was still basically new at that point, too.

      Which idiot is stupider, the one is afraid of things that aren't very dangerous, or the one who isn't afraid of things that are?

      Simpson's-style death traps are a real problem in the world. Luckily, smarter people than you often get them shut down before th

      • And yet hundreds of nuclear power stations operate without incident and have been for many decades. But no. There's always something to be paralyzed in fear over. Nuclear power? bad. Natural gas? bad. Highways? bad. Railroads? bad. Airports? bad. People like you would have us revert to the stone age if given the chance.

      • 'Trojan'..

        What an absolutely unfortunate name for a nuclear power plant... Why not just name it 'Titanic' or 'Hindenburg' ?

    Re:

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      Or is the news supposed to be that nuclear reactors are generally well-designed pieces of equipment and not the Simpsons-style deathtraps the tree-huggers want us to believe they are?

      They might be well-designed, but they are still run by Homers & PHB's.

      But every known energy source has risks.

  • You think the fact that flying exposes people to more radiation than next to a nuclear reactor (or usually the comparison is chest x-ray) is actually news to nerds who populate this site?

    Phew, talk about slow newsday or bored editors...

  Well yeah!

    by Chas ( 5144 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @01:54PM (#55810669) Homepage Journal

    https://tinyurl.com/TF00T-RadP... [tinyurl.com]

    The guy linked above is a bit nose-in-the-air (and sort of an asshole to boot), but the playlist itself pretty much outlines a great deal about radiation, both manmade and naturally occurring.

    He's done quite a bit of work on it, and has actually taken a geiger counter on a plane to measure exposure.

    Hell, I wouldn't be surprised if some of his work was at the foundation of the article itself.

  How many bananas?

    by jellomizer ( 103300 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @01:55PM (#55810675)

    How many Bananas [xkcd.com] equals one flight?

    Re:

      by DrTJ ( 4014489 )

      In the same chart you get the answer:

      Flight form NY to LA: 40 uSv
      1 banana: 0.1 uSv

      So... 400 bananas.

      Re:

        by DrTJ ( 4014489 )

        ... and since the distance is just shy of 4000 km, we get the banana-flight-distance-rule-of-thumb: 1 banana 10 flight-km

        Re:

          by DrTJ ( 4014489 )

          From the same chart we can also deduce see following:

          Lowest yearly dose clearly linked to increased cancer risk: 100 mSv

          This is equivalent to 2500 NY-LA flights. I think few people can accomplish that in a year.

          It sounds about as plausible as banana-eating your way to that dose; 1 million bananas.

  Typical Businessinsider.com Clickbait Bullshit

    by Shoten ( 260439 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @01:55PM (#55810681)

    So, a few things.

    One, when you are standing "next to" a nuclear reactor, you still have all of the shielding between you and the reactor. It's not that much radiation.

    Two, the article points out how NASA monitors radiation exposure of it's astronauts, but airlines don't do any such thing for flight crews. Again, this is a false comparison. Astronauts pass outside of our atmosphere entirely, while airplanes do nothing of the sort. You may as well complain that they don't provide space suits when you fly on Jet Blue.

    Three, they actually do show a little real science...and illustrate that the annual exposure of a full-time flight crew while in the air is about 3 mSv. And they state that 10 days in space gets you 4.3 mSv of exposure. So even by their own numbers, the simple fact is that this isn't a real problem. Effectively, a flight crew gets 4 times the exposure to "cosmic radiation" (as they call it in the article) as a person who is standing on the ground at sea level.

    Next up: Businessinsider.com exposes the "massive" amounts of radiation that high-altitude mountain climbers receive. Not only are they really high up (like real astronauts!), they don't even have a plane around them!

    • Minor correction - the earths atmosphere does far less to protect the inhabitants from radiation than the earths magnetic fields [nasa.gov]. It is common for flights to be diverted due to communication issues near the poles already. Air crews working polar routes really should have the same radiation exposure protection as any other high risk job. As should any person frequently traveling these routes.

    Re:

      by Holi ( 250190 )
      While stationed on the USS Arkansas (CGN 41) I used to nap directly over the reactor. I would receive less radiation there then anywhere else on the ship, and measurably less then outside in sunlight.

  • "cosmic rays or cosmic ionizing radiation, the particles are the cores of atoms, such as iron and nickel, moving at nearly light-speed."

    I especially liked that line... Sounds like something out of a comic book with evil cosmic rays that are out to get you... randomly.

    What is hard to fathom is how 5 miles of tenuous atmosphere can be better than the aluminum or steel shell of aircraft. But lets not be bothered by that.

    Re:Cute

      by iggymanz ( 596061 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @02:25PM (#55810929)

      Tenuous? there is 11 psi difference between sea level and 35,000 feet. so a one inch deep by one inch wide column of air from the ground to 35,000 feet weighs 11 pounds. How much does a square inch of aircraft skin weigh?

      dose is about 1 mrem per hour, compared to 1 mrem per day on ground. still, only air crew have slightly higher melanoma rates than people who work on the ground as only proven effect (sunbathers, sun tanners and beach lovers are at much more risk), the danger to passengers is essentially zero.

  insurance companies would know

    by SethJohnson ( 112166 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @01:57PM (#55810693) Homepage Journal
    If there were substantial cancer risks due to flying, the data miners at insurance companies would have already correlated their payouts on treatments for high-frequency fliers like pilots and would be raising their premiums. Insurance companies are very much on top of cancer-causing workplaces.
  • I think it would be easier getting next to a nuclear reactor than trying to go through airport security now a days.

  It's time we wise up

    by Anonymous Coward

    I for one am looking forward to the day when live in organic wooden huts with a windmill to charge the cell phone.

    We won't have to fly airplanes ever again. We will stop eating meat and feast upon acorns and nuts which we gather. On holidays we can celebrate with a feast of tofu burgers.

    No more plastic shopping sacks. No more cars. No more hydro, nuclear, or coal. And there will be no more sexism or racism. The Negroes will cease their criminal activity and join in our tofu lifestyle.

    It can happen. We ca

  I've stood next to a nuclear reactor.

    by Revek ( 133289 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @02:31PM (#55810959) Homepage

    Actually I've stared in to the 'moon pool' with the the basket exposed prior to a fuel shuffle. I hardly picked up any dose at all. The water was plenty enough shield to you from the radiation of 15 year old fuel rods. The metal skin of an airliner however hardly blocks anything.

  • Or at least "Standing Next to a Nuclear Reactor Exposes People to Less Radiation than Flying in Airplanes" (I tried to copy the headline, but the subject field wouldn't hold it.)

    When comparing relative risks, couldn't this same study show the safety of an operating power plant? Of course someone will bring up failed nuclear plants without discussing people dying in plane crashes.

  ok

    by bigdavex ( 155746 )

    Expecting super powers shortly.

  Lots of everyday things more radioactive

    by Solandri ( 704621 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @02:52PM (#55811085)
    The potassium chloride you find in most supermarkets (in water softener tablets and as salt substitutes) will expose you to about as much radiation as nuclear waste [youtube.com]. And heaven forbid you have a granite countertop in your home. The radiation detectors CBP has installed at border checkpoints are regularly triggered by mundane shipments like cat litter, granite, porcelain, bananas, nuts [wikipedia.org].
  • The atmosphere dosent protect earth inhabitants like the magnetic fields do [nasa.gov]. During solar storms, flights are already diverted due to risk of radios not working. A single polar flight has been shown to dose people with 12% of a years safe dose in a single one way trip. There should be monitoring of workers on routes near the magnetic poles, as we should monitor people who frequently (once a week) make these trips.

    Re:

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      What about Santa Claus? Only one polar flight per year. And he spends the rest of his time as a mercenary fighting in Somalia.

  • It depends on which nuclear reactor you're standing next to.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

  • Did they average in the dose of Chernobyl workers working during its meltdown for four hours -- the typical length of an airplane flight?
  • This probably says more about reactor safety than anything else. But the article is probable click bait.
  • I've been playing with Geiger counters (and scintillation tubes) for a while. On one trip I took a small basic Geiger tube on an international flight. At cruise altitude the radiation was about 15x the level on the ground and when plotted with the altitude it correlated almost perfectly - down to the small 2000 foot altitude changes. By the way, I haven't measured it, but standing at a store with a bunch of smoke detectors stacked up should provide a significant exposure too.

  • "I'd rather live on the fucking roof of a nuclear reactor, than within 3 km radius of an equal power output coal fired plant".
    As I learned about the heavy metal produced by coal fired plants, I find myself in ever more agreement with him.

  • Tomorrow: Water is wet

  • The long-term solution for radiation exposure from flight may be a race between Hyperloop and artificial magnetic fields for aircraft and space vehicles.

  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

    His conclusion was that smoking alone does more damage from ionizing radiation exposure to radiation of any other sort.

  • You get even more radiation ground through the TSA screening process than you do on the whole plane ride combined.

  • So you are saying, "Standing Next To a Nuclear Reactor Exposes People To Less Radiation Than Flying in Airplanes".

    That sounds better and makes me less apt to visit their site. It also shows that the tolerances for radiation in nuclear facilities is nice and low.

  • On the other hand, it's kind of awkward going thru security nowadays.

  • There's a great site where a college program puts radiation detectors on balloons and takes them on aircraft to map the rates.

    http://spaceweather.com/cosmic... [spaceweather.com]

    But I remember the analysis was that up at cruising altitude (35k ft +) the dose you'd get going from the cosmic radiation penetrating the inside of the cabin in about 4 hours of flying was like getting a dental xray's dose of rads. Now there is a huge industry powerful industry that would be threatened by data like this becoming widely sprea
    • It all makes sense now. So when I'm at 3 San Onofre, Mile Island, Chernobyl or Fukushima do I get "Air Mile Points?"
  • Seriously, this isn't news. If I took my TLD on a plane Doc would lose his damn mind when the readings came back.

