CMU Researchers Reveal How Their AI Beat The World's Top Poker Players
2017 began with an AI named "Libratus" defeating four of the world's best poker players. Now the AI's creators reveal how exactly they did it. An anonymous reader quotes the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review: First, the AI made the game easier to understand. There are 10**161 potential outcomes in the game of poker -- that's a one followed by 161 zeros, potential outcomes in a game of poker. Libratus grouped similar hands, like a King-high flush and a Queen-high flush, and similar bet sizes to cut down that number. Libratus then created a detailed strategy for how it would play the early rounds of the game and a less-refined strategy for the final rounds. As the game nears the end, Libratus refined the second strategy based on how the game had gone.
A third strategy was at work as well. In real-time, Libratus created another model based on how its play stacked up against the play of the humans. If the humans did something unexpected to Libratus, the AI accounted for it and built it into the strategy. Instead of trying to exploit weaknesses in the play of the human, Libratus focused on improving its play.
The AI was created by a computer science professor at Carnegie Mellon University and his Ph.D. student, who argue in a new paper that "The techniques that we developed are largely domain independent and can thus be applied to other strategic imperfect-information interactions, including non-recreational applications."
"Due to the ubiquity of hidden information in real-world strategic interactions, we believe the paradigm introduced in Libratus will be critical to the future growth and widespread application of AI."
So, AI is just software? (Score:2)
Well that's the end of online poker. (Score:3)
It was one thing when bots could beat up on donkeys, but when even the best human players can't win it means only bots will be left standing. That doesn't mean humans are totally out of the loop, someone still has to be standing by to talk to the admin when questioned about their human status -- for now. That too will probably fall before long.
The micro-stakes tables will probably remain largely human because there's very little to lose (or gain) down there, but for high-stakes games this signals a rapidly approaching end.
Not comparable (Score:2)
It's way harder if you know you may end sleeping in your car for a couple of years if you lose.
The Dumbest Computer Can Beat the Smartest Person (Score:2)
It is kind of silly. Reality is the least capable computer can beat the smartest person all of the time, as long as it is not a race. The computer can keep going and going and going, long after the person gives up https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com].
counting cards in poker?? (Score:2)
In poker the players will just kick you ass in the parking lot if you cheat them
So? (Score:2)
The point of AI is to make a computer think and learn like a human, not to prove that a computer can beat a human.
Well, that's one possible point of AI. Other possible goals would be to generate better results, or good-enough results but much more cheaply. Yes, there have always been people who have hoped to shed light on human intelligence by creating machine intelligence, but by in large they haven't had as much to show for their efforts as people trying to improve on people in some way (performance or cost).