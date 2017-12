CMU Researchers Reveal How Their AI Beat The World's Top Poker Players

2017 began with an AI named "Libratus" defeating four of the world's best poker players . Now the AI's creators reveal how exactly they did it. An anonymous reader quotes the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review:The AI was created by a computer science professor at Carnegie Mellon University and his Ph.D. student, who argue in a new paper that "The techniques that we developed are largely domain independent and can thus be applied to other strategic imperfect-information interactions , including non-recreational applications.""Due to the ubiquity of hidden information in real-world strategic interactions, we believe the paradigm introduced in Libratus will be critical to the future growth and widespread application of AI."