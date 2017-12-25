Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


NASA Begins Planning For An Interstellar Mission In 2069 (nypost.com) 41

Posted by EditorDavid from the reaching-for-the-stars dept.
Long-time Slashdot reader cold fjord writes: During the 2017 Geophysical Union Conference, scientists from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory revealed that they are planning an interstellar exploration mission for the year 2069. The goal is to send a probe to Alpha Centauri, some 4.3 light years away. NASA is working on technology to allow a spacecraft to reach 10% of the speed of light, which might allow them to reach Alpha Centauri in as soon as 44 years.

A number of technologies are being explored, although there are many practical hurdles. The New Scientist adds that the 2016 NASA budget directed NASA to study interstellar travel that could reach 10% of the speed of light by 2069.

  • We don't have the required tech nor engineering skill to get a useful probe to our nearest neighbouring star in a human lifetime.

    We might as well say we're planning to launch a human expedition on an Orion drive-powered O'Neill cylinder generation ship; it'd be more inspiring.

  • Such a goal practically requires mastering nuclear fusion by that point in time. Now it's possible that I'm too much of a pessimist but I always placed practical fusion drive about two centuries from now. At least judging from recent spacecraft propulsion developments, it doesn't seem plausible that after the past fifty years of "progress", we'll jump straight to an interstellar drive in another fifty years.

    • Fusion drives are actually quite a reasonable technological development to anticipate in the (relatively) near future. It's over-unity fusion we can't manage to crack. I also suspect we never will, and that only gravity can do it on a practical basis, but that's just an ignorant layman guess.

      As long as you're not worried about a net energy gain, and you just want what is basically a particle beam created by a poorly confined fusion reaction, a fusion drive appears doable and the math says it'll give you a

        But where do you get the energy to initiate the fusion in the first place? It's a similar issue as with open- vs. closed-cycle chemical engines. The energy to pump the propellant has to come from somewhere. Likewise, any practical interstellar fusion drive will necessarily have to have significant net electricity output to power itself. Otherwise it's just a slight boost to your initial energy source and you need yet another power source with nuclear-level of energy density, and we don't seem to know about any other. At best, you could make the argument that if, say, your fusion-products-to-electricity conversion is 10% efficient, then it might make still sense to use it as a thrust booster if you're only generating 4x your input, but there doesn't seem to be a significant jump from generating more energy than you put in to generating more electricity than you put in, unless your energy-to-electricity conversion rate for your fusion units is extremely bad, like 1% or so.

        and the math says it'll give you about twice the velocity of a nuclear pulse drive.

        Doesn't thermonuclear pulse drive already beat it?

  • Communications? (Score:5, Interesting)

    Well one wishes them the best of luck, but it seems to me that going fast enough is only a tiny part of their problems and that getting any sort of useful communications back again is a least as big a challenge.

    Consider the New Horizons mission to Pluto. The spacecraft is large and has a big high gain antenna. Also, it's power source hasn't been sitting around for 44 years. Never the less, data returns to earth at a few hundred bits per second.

    Now consider Alpha Centauri. My quick calculations suggest that it is about 7000 times as far away (can someone confirm that?). Applying the inverse square law gives us a received power level - assuming the same transmit power and antennas - which is 77 dB (49000000 times) lower. Now, I am not saying that it can't be done, and I am sure that NASA have lots of very clever people, but as someone who has spend his career in radio and radar, finding an extra 77 dB is a very challenging requirement!
    • Replying to my own post. A few more minutes though suggests that perhaps optical communications might work. I don't know very much about that technology, but preventing the receiving telescope from being blinded by the light from the star would clearly be a big issue to solve. Perhaps one could choose a wavelength where the star is relatively dark?

      Aligning the transmitter sounds tricky, but presumably you could use the same optics to track the sun (which is presumably quite bright when viewed from Alp

      • Perhaps one could choose a wavelength where the star is relatively dark?

        Are you thinking about absorption lines? That might work... But you probably need to prefer accuracy, i.e., get a tight-enough beam and aim it well enough. That should largely mitigate the transmission power issues, but might also necessitate the use of particular types of lasers with very coherent beams.

    • Well, we're still able to communicate with the Voyager spacecraft and the signal from them is on the order of 10^-16 watts. [nasa.gov]

  • I mean the tech certainly doesn't exist now.

    But, with the advent of practical quantum computing, I would hope a lot of the math involved would become possible, unlocking more than just fusion.

    • Quantum computers, just like cold fusion, are a mere 10 years away. And have been for the past 50 years or so.

  • Smoke another one. Alpha Centauri in my lifetime... TY

  • That would be pretty useless (Score:4, Informative)

    The goal is to send a probe to Alpha Centauri, some 4.3 light years away. NASA is working on technology to allow a spacecraft to reach 10% of the speed of light, which might allow them to reach Alpha Centauri in as soon as 44 years.

    First, warp drives do not exist (yet). You cannot instantly jump to 10% the speed of light and spend 44 years coasting to Alpha Centauri. To travel 4.3 light years with a constantly accelerating technology would require you to hit 20% the speed of light, not 10%. If you constantly accelerate up to 10% the speed of light by the time you reach the destination, then it'll take you 87 years to traverse 4.367 light years, not 44 years.

    Second, you don't want to be accelerating the entire trip. Otherwise once you reach the destination, you're traveling way too fast for the trip to be of any use. Assuming the Alpha Centauri system is about the same size as our solar system, a probe reaching it at 20% the speed of light would pass through the entire system in a little over a day. It's stupid to travel 44 years just to have one day of science gathering. To be useful, you need to accelerate to the halfway point, the decelerate to the destination.

    This means the trip of 44 years would require hitting 20% the speed of light by the halfway point - it would need twice the acceleration of a mission which hit 20% at the destination. So combined with the 10% vs 20% speed of light error, you actually need to develop a technology with 4x the acceleration of a mission which would arrive at Alpha Centuari at 10% the speed of light.

      What would make it impossible to speed up to 10 (or 20% for that matter) before being halfway? Why can't it hit 10% speed of light at 1% of the route and run out of energy to accelerate more?

  • I'm holding out some hope that laser propelled microsatellites are feasible. If you fired a stream of them you could piggy back broadcasts between them back to earth, greatly reducing the distance each would need to transmit to get back home. You wouldn't need to slow down either, with a steady stream of small disposable craft.

