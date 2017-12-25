NASA Begins Planning For An Interstellar Mission In 2069 (nypost.com) 41
Long-time Slashdot reader cold fjord writes: During the 2017 Geophysical Union Conference, scientists from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory revealed that they are planning an interstellar exploration mission for the year 2069. The goal is to send a probe to Alpha Centauri, some 4.3 light years away. NASA is working on technology to allow a spacecraft to reach 10% of the speed of light, which might allow them to reach Alpha Centauri in as soon as 44 years.
A number of technologies are being explored, although there are many practical hurdles. The New Scientist adds that the 2016 NASA budget directed NASA to study interstellar travel that could reach 10% of the speed of light by 2069.
That's a PR stunt, not planning (Score:1)
We don't have the required tech nor engineering skill to get a useful probe to our nearest neighbouring star in a human lifetime.
We might as well say we're planning to launch a human expedition on an Orion drive-powered O'Neill cylinder generation ship; it'd be more inspiring.
Can you spell "fusion"? (Score:2)
Re:Donâ(TM)t. Be. That. Guy. (Score:5, Insightful)
Fusion drives are actually quite a reasonable technological development to anticipate in the (relatively) near future. It's over-unity fusion we can't manage to crack. I also suspect we never will, and that only gravity can do it on a practical basis, but that's just an ignorant layman guess.
As long as you're not worried about a net energy gain, and you just want what is basically a particle beam created by a poorly confined fusion reaction, a fusion drive appears doable and the math says it'll give you a
Re:Can you spell "fusion"? (Score:4, Insightful)
and the math says it'll give you about twice the velocity of a nuclear pulse drive.
Doesn't thermonuclear pulse drive already beat it?
There's no way at all to build whatever you call a fusion drive.
I'm not aware of any theoretic obstacle yet, and as far as practical obstacles are concerned, I'm not saying that we'll be able to remove those but one can't say that we won't, either. At least not today.
What you see now as far as moving mass goes, is *it*.
What does that even mean?
Space is a dead end, no one is going anywhere.
That's provably false; there's cars outside my window going somewhere right now.
Communications? (Score:5, Interesting)
Consider the New Horizons mission to Pluto. The spacecraft is large and has a big high gain antenna. Also, it's power source hasn't been sitting around for 44 years. Never the less, data returns to earth at a few hundred bits per second.
Now consider Alpha Centauri. My quick calculations suggest that it is about 7000 times as far away (can someone confirm that?). Applying the inverse square law gives us a received power level - assuming the same transmit power and antennas - which is 77 dB (49000000 times) lower. Now, I am not saying that it can't be done, and I am sure that NASA have lots of very clever people, but as someone who has spend his career in radio and radar, finding an extra 77 dB is a very challenging requirement!
Aligning the transmitter sounds tricky, but presumably you could use the same optics to track the sun (which is presumably quite bright when viewed from Alp
Perhaps one could choose a wavelength where the star is relatively dark?
Are you thinking about absorption lines? That might work... But you probably need to prefer accuracy, i.e., get a tight-enough beam and aim it well enough. That should largely mitigate the transmission power issues, but might also necessitate the use of particular types of lasers with very coherent beams.
Well, we're still able to communicate with the Voyager spacecraft and the signal from them is on the order of 10^-16 watts. [nasa.gov]
Not too optimistic (Score:2)
I mean the tech certainly doesn't exist now.
But, with the advent of practical quantum computing, I would hope a lot of the math involved would become possible, unlocking more than just fusion.
Quantum computers, just like cold fusion, are a mere 10 years away. And have been for the past 50 years or so.
WE can do better (Score:1)
Re:You got 30 years (Score:1)
That would be pretty useless (Score:4, Informative)
First, warp drives do not exist (yet). You cannot instantly jump to 10% the speed of light and spend 44 years coasting to Alpha Centauri. To travel 4.3 light years with a constantly accelerating technology would require you to hit 20% the speed of light, not 10%. If you constantly accelerate up to 10% the speed of light by the time you reach the destination, then it'll take you 87 years to traverse 4.367 light years, not 44 years.
Second, you don't want to be accelerating the entire trip. Otherwise once you reach the destination, you're traveling way too fast for the trip to be of any use. Assuming the Alpha Centauri system is about the same size as our solar system, a probe reaching it at 20% the speed of light would pass through the entire system in a little over a day. It's stupid to travel 44 years just to have one day of science gathering. To be useful, you need to accelerate to the halfway point, the decelerate to the destination.
This means the trip of 44 years would require hitting 20% the speed of light by the halfway point - it would need twice the acceleration of a mission which hit 20% at the destination. So combined with the 10% vs 20% speed of light error, you actually need to develop a technology with 4x the acceleration of a mission which would arrive at Alpha Centuari at 10% the speed of light.
What would make it impossible to speed up to 10 (or 20% for that matter) before being halfway? Why can't it hit 10% speed of light at 1% of the route and run out of energy to accelerate more?
Tiny, cheap, fast (Score:2)
A laser beam would spread too wide to be useful to a microsatellite.