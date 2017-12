Wired Publishes Fake Christmas Letter By Elon Musk

Wired's transportation editor just published what he's calling "Elon Musk's Christmas letter" touting the accomplishments of Musk's "family" of companies, "thanks to an anonymous tipster." (Though the story's photo caption suspiciously calls it "an absolutely real and totally not made up holiday message," and at the very bottom of the piece it's tagged as "satire" -- a word which also appears at the end of its URL.)For its 13th resupply mission of the ISS on December 15th, (the real) SpaceX used a recycled rocket , and Friday (the real) Elon Musk jokingly tweeted a video of the weird trail left behind by SpaceX's latest rocket launch with the caption, "Nuclear alien UFO from North Korea." By late Saturday he'd posted an update . "Having a sinking feeling that most people actually do think it was aliens...""So strange that people often believe things inversely proportionate to the evidence ."