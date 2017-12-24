Wired Publishes Fake Christmas Letter By Elon Musk (wired.com) 26
Wired's transportation editor just published what he's calling "Elon Musk's Christmas letter" touting the accomplishments of Musk's "family" of companies, "thanks to an anonymous tipster." (Though the story's photo caption suspiciously calls it "an absolutely real and totally not made up holiday message," and at the very bottom of the piece it's tagged as "satire" -- a word which also appears at the end of its URL.)
SpaceX (age 15) Man these companies grow up fast. SpaceX didn't just successfully launch its 12th resupply mission to the International Space Station this summer, it upped its ambitions with a pretty detailed plan for colonizing Mars. (OK, as long as it comes home for Thanksgiving and Christmas!) The scheme involves an Interplanetary Transport System the company calls the BFR, or Big Fucking Rocket (you wonder where they get their sense of humor!), which it will definitely have built in just five years.
Tesla (age 14) After promising to start deliveries of its affordable Model 3 sedan this summer, my little automaker went all the way to production hell to make it happen. And boy is the car a wonder, with its huge glass roof, innovative touchscreen interface (so long, dashboard), and all the acceleration you know to expect from Tesla. I'm sure the 400,000 people who have pre-ordered one will agree whenever they get theirs...!
OpenAI and Neuralink (ages 2, 1) I've always thought we should merge our brains with computers, and I'm so glad two of my youngest are dedicated to making it happen... Maybe it'll even find the time to help big brother Tesla with that AI chip it's making for Autopilot.
The Boring Company (age 1) Celebrated its first birthday this month...! Boring knows my views on public transit, and has reassured me these tunnels will be for fancy hyperloops and private cars on electric sleds, only...
So, my friends and fans, comrades and competitors, investors short and long, my best tidings. May your lives be as rich, electrifying, and ambitious as ours.
For its 13th resupply mission of the ISS on December 15th, (the real) SpaceX used a recycled rocket, and Friday (the real) Elon Musk jokingly tweeted a video of the weird trail left behind by SpaceX's latest rocket launch with the caption, "Nuclear alien UFO from North Korea." By late Saturday he'd posted an update. "Having a sinking feeling that most people actually do think it was aliens..."
"So strange that people often believe things inversely proportionate to the evidence."
Huh? (Score:5, Insightful)
Why is an uninteresting fake letter "news"?
Interesting article, although the debris and animal feces were at an Aerojet facility, not SpaceX, according to the article. All three vendors, however, were faulted (SpaceX, ULA and Aerojet).
It's a way of measuring the desperation of the Wired editors. In their latest clawing attempt to get attention and possibly advertising revenue, they're poking at Elon Musk to determine how far they can push him. Just like those assholes at work who keep playing increasingly violent practical jokes - yeah, we set fire to your head, ha ha ha ha, isn't that hilarious? Are you mad yet?
I stopped paying serious attention to Wired when the paper version became less than one third its original weight after you rip
Wired are shite, they really blew it when they back stabbed Manning for doing the right thing, just to get more attention, fucking scum. They should have been the ones stripped and abused, instead they just keep trying to appear 'cool' fucking lame asses. I can not look at wired without being reminded of Manning, not ever fucking loathsome scum, turned over the source for ad revenue.
PS A merry Christmas to Manning, Assange and Snowden and all the best wishes in your futures.
" and at the vert bottom of the piece it's tagged as "satire" -- "
Methinks their satire/irony/sarcasm detector is out of order again.
you forgot the solar companies.
As for the so-called "affordable" model 3 being "a wonder", that's quite a stretch.
http://bgr.com/2017/11/13/tesl... [bgr.com]
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/11/0... [cnbc.com]
https://seekingalpha.com/artic... [seekingalpha.com]
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/11/1... [cnbc.com]
