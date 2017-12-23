Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


SpaceX Rocket Stuns Californians As It Carries 10 Satellites Into Space (theguardian.com) 59

A reused SpaceX rocket carried 10 satellites into orbit from California on Friday, leaving behind a trail of mystery and wonder as it soared into space. Elon Musk jokingly tweeted a video of the rocket with the caption, "Nuclear alien UFO from North Korea." The Guardian reports: The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from coastal Vandenberg air force base, carrying the latest batch of satellites for Iridium Communications. The launch in the setting sun created a shining, billowing streak that was widely seen throughout southern California and as far away as Phoenix, Arizona. Calls came in to TV stations as far afield as San Diego, more than 200 miles south of the launch site, as people puzzled about what caused the strange sight. Cars stopped on freeways in Los Angeles so drivers and passengers could take pictures and video. The Los Angeles fire department issued an advisory that the "mysterious light in the sky" was from the rocket launch. The same rocket carried Iridium satellites into orbit in June. That time, the first stage landed on a floating platform in the Pacific ocean. This time, the rocket was allowed to plunge into the sea. It was the 18th and final launch of 2017 for SpaceX, which has contracted to replace Iridium's system with 75 updated satellites. SpaceX has made four launches and expects to make several more to complete the job by mid-2018. The satellites also carry payloads for global aircraft tracking and a ship-tracking service. Did any Slashdotters manage to view the spectacle?

  • For public relations that was a great stunt. Otherwise nothing extraordinary.

  • I live in Camarillo, in Ventura County, and saw both the frozen lightning and the rocket. Actually, my sister and I saw two different lights, drifting toward the west. No pictures, though, as we were too busy to get out our phones.
  • That's the wrong direction, did it launch retrograde?

    • The satellites are nearly in polar orbits. South of Vandenberg is ocean, as it is to the west.

    • Polar. They launched to the south, out over the Pacific.

    • Re:Into the Pacific? (Score:5, Informative)

      by Gavagai80 ( 1275204 ) on Saturday December 23, 2017 @04:54AM (#55794893) Homepage

      It launched south, went over Antarctica and back up along the east coast of Africa and through the middle east. I believe SpaceX only uses California for polar orbits, Florida for normal orbits.

      • Ok that makes sense. Although I would think a location closer to a pole would be more suitable, if you have a location just for polar launches, since the rockets would get less prograde momentum from there.
        • Yes, but you have to have a location with ocean to the south for safety. Unless we start launching from Alaska, there aren't more northerly locations with the ocean to the south.
          • They can start from Scotland, to the North :)
            It is one of the most Northern locations with not too much freezing, so this could actually be pretty good. Though I don't know how difficult the legal and customs aspects are.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by idji ( 984038 )
        Van den Berg Airforce Base in California is the only place in US near the equator where launching south won't crash on anyone if there's a failure.
        Florida is the only place in the US near the equator where launching east wont' crash on anyone if there's a failure.

  • Spectacular (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I grew up in Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley. Starting in the early 1960s when I was 10 years old, I saw dozens of rocket launches from Vandenberg. They are/were generally not announced ahead of time. Maybe that's changed. When lit up by the sun from below the horizon, like this evenings launch, the rocket trail glows against the dark background.
    The more spectacular launches in the 1960's and 70's were the result of explosions. You could see the trail suddenly bloom much wider, and the rocket at the front

    • Saw it from the beach in LA, and it was very impressive. I have to admit I had no idea what I was looking at; funny how the altitude isn't obvious. The first stage separation was very distinctive, but the glow of the trail really made it amazing to watch.

      I am still a little confused by the bright dot that appeared to fall into the ocean while the second stage kept glowing as you describe; presumably that was the payload after second stage separation, although my impression was that it was the payload fairi

      • The second stage firing right after separation created a 3-D fan of lighted vapor that many observers interpreted as a transparent blimp.

  • It didn't land, but... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by jfdavis668 ( 1414919 ) on Saturday December 23, 2017 @05:57AM (#55795025)
    For some reason SpaceX didn't want this one back. It was a Mod 3, and they are building Mod 5s. It was its second flight, so I guess they had no need for it. But, they did go through the landing procedure. When the second stage released, you could see the first stage fire its return to land burn. You could also hear them announce the reentry burn. I think I even heard them announce the landing burn. But there was no ship to land on. I guess they just did all this for testing and practice.

    • I've read rumors that they needed to scavenge some parts off the drone ship to repair the drone ship on the other coast.
      It would make sense to prioritize it since the next launches from Florida are Zuma which will be a new booster, and the Falcon Heavy which is a custom center booster.

    • I believe I read somewhere that they were going to use more aerodynamic braking in the future (Block 5's only?), to use less fuel for landing. So this may have been an envelope-expansion test, basically flying sideways as much as they dared to see if it would stay controllable and hold together. They may have left the legs off and the barge in port because they thought the chances of success were low. (Spin recovery training and research has always been dangerous for planes, and in a rocket you have big ta

    • I read a comment somewhere indicating SpaceX have more landed boosters than they know what to do with at the moment. The Block 3 stages seem to need a fairly large amount of work to refurbish for another launch.

  • Didn't anyone notice ?

    1. No report about first stage landing
    2. Curious spiraling motion of first stage after separation

  • Nobody is "stunned" here. Are you desperately trying to get attention?

  • Calling about is everything okay with the alien space cloud from Planet 10, or should he just go ahead and destroy North Korea?

