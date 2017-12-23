SpaceX Rocket Stuns Californians As It Carries 10 Satellites Into Space (theguardian.com) 59
A reused SpaceX rocket carried 10 satellites into orbit from California on Friday, leaving behind a trail of mystery and wonder as it soared into space. Elon Musk jokingly tweeted a video of the rocket with the caption, "Nuclear alien UFO from North Korea." The Guardian reports: The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from coastal Vandenberg air force base, carrying the latest batch of satellites for Iridium Communications. The launch in the setting sun created a shining, billowing streak that was widely seen throughout southern California and as far away as Phoenix, Arizona. Calls came in to TV stations as far afield as San Diego, more than 200 miles south of the launch site, as people puzzled about what caused the strange sight. Cars stopped on freeways in Los Angeles so drivers and passengers could take pictures and video. The Los Angeles fire department issued an advisory that the "mysterious light in the sky" was from the rocket launch. The same rocket carried Iridium satellites into orbit in June. That time, the first stage landed on a floating platform in the Pacific ocean. This time, the rocket was allowed to plunge into the sea. It was the 18th and final launch of 2017 for SpaceX, which has contracted to replace Iridium's system with 75 updated satellites. SpaceX has made four launches and expects to make several more to complete the job by mid-2018. The satellites also carry payloads for global aircraft tracking and a ship-tracking service. Did any Slashdotters manage to view the spectacle?
But it was still a success, in more limited roles.
The new Iridium satellites should not only exceed the initial project goals, but (with more recent technology) do what it was originally designed to do, but much better. (The latter of course depends on what the commercial contracts say.)
Don't feel bad. You had good judgment.
Remarkable Achievements from SpaceX (Score:5, Insightful)
As much as Elon Musk likes to make big announcements with dubious time schedules, SpaceX has really delivered in 2017. Copying from FutureMartian97 [reddit.com]:
18 Falcon 9 launches
100% Primary mission success
100% First Stage landing success
The first reflight of a Falcon 9 first stage
The first reflight of a Dragon Capsule
Reflying 5 first stages
Reflying 2 Dragon Capsules
And Falcon Heavy is going to launch very soon, currently scheduled for January.
Didn't explode a rocket on the launchpad recently? How do you come up with 100% success rate?
Under that assumption the Apollo program also 100% success, as Apollo 1 was also just in testing mode. SpaceX lost payload. Therefore, this counts as loss.
Refuelling accidents never factor in *LAUNCH* statistics.
Not in 2017. The accident was a ground equipment failure on a test stand during a test of a single engine that didn't even involve a complete rocket stage, let alone any payload.
Re: Remarkable Achievements from SpaceX (Score:4)
Didn't explode a rocket on the launchpad recently? How do you come up with 100% success rate?
Someone must have held the rocket the wrong way.
Re: Remarkable Achievements from SpaceX (Score:4, Insightful)
If 2016 is recently, then yes they had a pre-launch explosion during fueling recently. But accidents in 2016 do not affect the 2017 success rate.
They do when they screw up the launch cadence...
2017 may have seen even more Falcon 9 launches had flights not been stopped in September 2016. It takes time to get back into the swing of things.
100% success rate of what? The GP mentioned two specific circumstances where there was 100% success rates and that explosion had nothing to do with either of them.
The last time SpaceX had a failure of primary mission was Q3 2016 when the Facebook satellite blew up.
Beide SpaceX others are launching rockets in a regular basis. For example, Boing, Arianespace, the Russians, China and India. However, you rarely hear about their accomplishments, but when SpaceX launches something it is in the press. Looks to me as good marketing.
That is because you live in the wrong country.
In Europe most launches make news.
And then again, you could google and find pages like this: https://www.space.com/32286-sp... [space.com]
Yes. (Score:2)
Into the Pacific? (Score:1)
The satellites are nearly in polar orbits. South of Vandenberg is ocean, as it is to the west.
Polar. They launched to the south, out over the Pacific.
Re:Into the Pacific? (Score:5, Informative)
It launched south, went over Antarctica and back up along the east coast of Africa and through the middle east. I believe SpaceX only uses California for polar orbits, Florida for normal orbits.
It is one of the most Northern locations with not too much freezing, so this could actually be pretty good. Though I don't know how difficult the legal and customs aspects are.
Florida is the only place in the US near the equator where launching east wont' crash on anyone if there's a failure.
Spectacular (Score:2, Interesting)
I grew up in Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley. Starting in the early 1960s when I was 10 years old, I saw dozens of rocket launches from Vandenberg. They are/were generally not announced ahead of time. Maybe that's changed. When lit up by the sun from below the horizon, like this evenings launch, the rocket trail glows against the dark background.
The more spectacular launches in the 1960's and 70's were the result of explosions. You could see the trail suddenly bloom much wider, and the rocket at the front
Saw it from the beach in LA, and it was very impressive. I have to admit I had no idea what I was looking at; funny how the altitude isn't obvious. The first stage separation was very distinctive, but the glow of the trail really made it amazing to watch.
I am still a little confused by the bright dot that appeared to fall into the ocean while the second stage kept glowing as you describe; presumably that was the payload after second stage separation, although my impression was that it was the payload fairi
That WAS the first stage. The 625-mi orbit required use of all the first stage fuel, so this time there was no plan to bring it back. It was a used stage.
The second stage firing right after separation created a 3-D fan of lighted vapor that many observers interpreted as a transparent blimp.
Best Vid I've Seen (Score:5, Informative)
It didn't land, but... (Score:4, Interesting)
I've read rumors that they needed to scavenge some parts off the drone ship to repair the drone ship on the other coast.
It would make sense to prioritize it since the next launches from Florida are Zuma which will be a new booster, and the Falcon Heavy which is a custom center booster.
I read a comment somewhere indicating SpaceX have more landed boosters than they know what to do with at the moment. The Block 3 stages seem to need a fairly large amount of work to refurbish for another launch.
Two odd things (Score:2)
Didn't anyone notice ?
1. No report about first stage landing
2. Curious spiraling motion of first stage after separation
Apparently, they were doing an experimental water landing. Go through the motions of a landing, but without the boat.
