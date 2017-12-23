Can We Get Global Broadband From Low-Earth Orbit Satellites?

Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


"The internet is unavailable to and/or unaffordable by about 50% of the world population," writes Larry Press (formerly of IBM), who's now an information systems professor at California State University. But he's also long-time Slashdot reader lpress, and reports on new efforts to bring cheap high-speed internet to the entire world. SpaceX, Boeing, OneWeb, Telesat, and Leosat are investing in very large projects to deliver global, high-speed Internet service [using low-earth orbit satellites]. This could be a significant option for developing nations, rural areas of developed nations, long-haul links, Internet of things, and more by the mid-2020s.
Parts of Alaska could see internet-via-satellite as soon as 2020, according to Larry's article, which adds that the technology could even be used to bring high-speed internet access to ships at sea.

  • Why not? (Score:4, Informative)

    by nospam007 ( 722110 ) * on Saturday December 23, 2017 @03:59PM (#55797327)

    We already get internet by satellite from a dozen companies.

    Here are the top ten.
    http://www.toptenreviews.com/s... [toptenreviews.com]

    • Those providers are all in geosynchronous orbit at 23,000 miles. Low Earth orbit satellites would be less than 500 miles which would cut the latency to around 2% of the geosynchronous latency. Quite an improvement I would say.

    • Sattellite internet is slow and expensive. People who don't have internet now probably can't afford this, people who do have internet gain nothing from this. People with money and living/working in remote locations are a very small market who mostly already have several options. I don't see arctic oil drill camps as being a large enough market to pay for the launch costs.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by jon3k ( 691256 )

        people who do have internet gain nothing from this

        The, I don't know, 90% of the country that only has a single cable provider as their only ISP certainly have a lot to gain. Just like they do from the deployment of fixed 5G broadband. It's called competition.

  • Latency is the problem with satellite packet networks.

    • No it's not - the round trip to low earth orbit at the speed of light is less than 1ms, and the fact that signals travel in a vacuum between sats (rather than in glass or copper along the ground) means that at any distance between end points over 400 miles, latency is LOWER via LEO than via ground signalling systems.

      You're thinking of geosynchronous based systems.

  • Maybe (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    For varying definitions of broadband. How easy is it to overload a cell network? Each satellite is equivalent to one tower serving everyone under it. One tower for all of Chicago... Would it work as a contiguous network worldwide? Sure. Would it have enough throughput to be called broadband for a significant percentage of the world? I doubt it. Even given incredibly wide bands to operate over the number of customers under it is equally large.

  • Covering the globe with internet via low earth orbit would take a LOT of satellites, or you could use just three. Like these folks are planning. https://www.viasat.com/product... [viasat.com]
    • And they fall out of orbit and have to be replaced too often. Bad for the environment!
    • It would take a lot of LEO satellites, but it would also offer *massively* greater capability than using just 3 GEO sats.

    • Covering the globe with internet via low earth orbit would take a LOT of satellites, or you could use just three. Like these folks are planning. https://www.viasat.com/product... [viasat.com]

      If they are geostationary, they won't have low latency because too far away. If they are leo then they will be moving and three won't be enough to cover everything, so how can 3 sats work?

    • Yes, but those 3 geostationary sats would have enormous issues with capacity and latency.

  • Hasn't Alaska suffered enough?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      One of the problems that Teledesic had to solve (not sure if they ever did) was handling the fear on the part of totalitarian governments that it's broadband service could bypass their surveillance and firewalls. How could you convince China or Comcast that you were not encroaching on their exclusive territories?

      • "How could you convince China or Comcast"

        Don't know about China, but my experience was that one does not communicate with or to Comcast. It is an institution with no input ports.

  • LEO Satellites at 1200 miles up will have a minimum Earth-Ground latency of 24 milliseconds and Earth-Ground-Earth Latency of 48 milliseconds because of the speed of light ---- this is a major latency issue unless there are MANY infrastructure Earth stations at major colocation facilities AND the traffic can be efficiently routed, so we're not landing traffic in a NEW YORK internet exchange that then needs to be routed to SAN FRANCISCO, or Atlanta, and thus appending another 50 millisecond

    • According to Wikipedia 2,000 kilometres (1,200 mi) is the upper bound of what's considered to be LEO.

      SpaceX is planning their constellations to be much lower.
      "...the larger groupâ"7,518 satsâ"would operate at 340 kilometres (210 mi) altitude, while the smaller groupâ"4,425 satsâ"would orbit at 1,200 kilometres (750 mi) altitude."

      So somewhere between 1/2 - 1/6 of your numbers.
      And when you consider longer distance communication between satellites, the initial hop up starts becoming irrelev

    • LEO is between 84 and 120 miles. Plus, your calculation was incorrect the correct result is between 1ms and 1.5ms of latency added. However, the communication between the sats in space will be at the speed of light in a vacuum, rather than the speed of electrical signalling in copper, or the speed of light in glass. Meaning that in the copper case, as soon as you're trying to transmit a signal 50 miles, space is the faster router. In the case of fibre connections, as soon as you're trying to transmit mo

  • Being somewhat familiar with SpaceX's plans here are a few advantages of their approach, I guess compared to traditional satellite providers:

    They're planning to deploy thousands of cheap, small, short-lived satellites in LEO, which means:
    -They get the advantages of cheaper production due to economies of scale, orders of magnitude better than something like GPS or Iridium.
    -So many units means they can just over-provision, use less hardened, cheaper components, and just replace units as they fail.
    -Being in LE

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by marcle ( 1575627 )

      This! The whole point of SpaceX was to make a convincing argument for commercial spaceflight. Convincing in the sense of something that would convince a businessperson.
      Re-use, economies of scale, and efficient use of resources through multi- and re- purposing, make for an enterprise with maximum probability of success.
      Good engineering all around.

  • I hope not. (Score:3)

    by plopez ( 54068 ) on Saturday December 23, 2017 @05:55PM (#55797833) Journal

    Places free of the pollution of the internet are getting rarer by the day. Digital quiet is a disappearing resource. What about VLA and people who prefer to live and vacation in places without connections?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by tsqr ( 808554 )

      Places free of the pollution of the internet are getting rarer by the day. Digital quiet is a disappearing resource. What about VLA and people who prefer to live and vacation in places without connections?

      Having a connection requires a connected device at both ends, so people desiring "to live and vacation in places without connections" need only turn off their devices. VLA requires visitors to turn off their mobile devices (or have them in airplane mode and turned on only while taking pictures). [nrao.edu]

    • Sounds like a good reason to colonize Mars to me. That is until people put up so many satellites around Mars that no one can be free from internet there either. Then we colonize Venus, and so on and so on. People will be driven to explore every rock in the solar system large enough to build a house. Once we've expended that resource people will be driven to explore other stars.

      Just so they have a place to vacation that's out of reach of the internet.

    • Just turn your device off.

  • The problem is not whether it can be done, weâ(TM)ve done it already. The problem as always is cost.

    Pretty much all of inhabited areas these days has been wired with data-capable systems, even if itâ(TM)s just 56k or DSL for third world countries with a twisted pair. Most areas have wireless coverage of some sort. Whether or not the locals can or want to afford the connection is another thing.

    Putting stuff in LEO or space doesnâ(TM)t solve that problem of either bandwidth or cost, actually it

  • Do the math. First make an estimate of how much solar power your 300 (or whatever number of) satellites can catch. Then multiply that by the conversion to RF power and spread the resulting power evenly over the surface of the earth. You now have power density. Next, calculate the maximum antenna size/directivity a single user can use. His beamwidth can't be narrower than the inter-satellite angular spacing. Next after derating the above result based on necessary link margin for foliage, precipitation loss (

  • Nothing more to add.

  • What ROI? (Score:3)

    by manu0601 ( 2221348 ) on Saturday December 23, 2017 @08:12PM (#55798251)
    I am surprised to see corporations investing on poor countries. What kind of return on investment do they expect here?

