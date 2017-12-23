Can We Get Global Broadband From Low-Earth Orbit Satellites? (blogspot.com) 84
"The internet is unavailable to and/or unaffordable by about 50% of the world population," writes Larry Press (formerly of IBM), who's now an information systems professor at California State University. But he's also long-time Slashdot reader lpress, and reports on new efforts to bring cheap high-speed internet to the entire world. SpaceX, Boeing, OneWeb, Telesat, and Leosat are investing in very large projects to deliver global, high-speed Internet service [using low-earth orbit satellites]. This could be a significant option for developing nations, rural areas of developed nations, long-haul links, Internet of things, and more by the mid-2020s.
Parts of Alaska could see internet-via-satellite as soon as 2020, according to Larry's article, which adds that the technology could even be used to bring high-speed internet access to ships at sea.
Parts of Alaska could see internet-via-satellite as soon as 2020, according to Larry's article, which adds that the technology could even be used to bring high-speed internet access to ships at sea.
Why not? (Score:4, Informative)
We already get internet by satellite from a dozen companies.
Here are the top ten.
http://www.toptenreviews.com/s... [toptenreviews.com]
Re: (Score:3)
Not even if it went around the world across the Atlantic ocean, Europe, Asian, and the Pacific ocean rather than directly unless you made a trip out of the way (for example, from Europe to northern African along the way).
Current satellite Internet uses geosynchronous orbits of 22,000 miles away. The equatorial circumference of the earth is about 24,900 miles.
The circumference at the Chicago and New York latitudes of 41.9 and 40.7 respectively is less. The radius of the earth is about 3,959 miles.
The circu
Re: (Score:2)
Movement (Score:3)
Getting a two-way connection from a moving satellite is a nightmare. You get all kinds of frequency-shift, Doppler, atmospheric, and localized multi-path problems. You'll need a big chunk of spectrum for all the error correction and sync signals required. You'll either need a tracking dish, which will be expensive, or a phase-array, which is cheaper to build but will require a more complicated and expensive front-end.
It may work for niche cases for low-bandwidth applications in remote areas. I'm guessing th
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think the satellite contact is a difficult as you think. Distances will be short -- a few hundred km at most. Ground stations may need to use a bit more power than we're used to -- 10s of watts maybe and bandwidth may not be great if frequency division is used to divide users users. (How would we/they synchronize time division multiplexing?) Directional antennae probably aren't required -- which is a good thing because satellite passes will probably be one or two hundred seconds. The satellite
Re: (Score:3)
Depends on how low earth we are talking, and how many.
It seems that a minimum practical orbit for satellites would be 300 km. At that altitude, assuming you wanted to minimize the count of satellites then you'll be having to reach a satellite on the horizon which would mean 2,000 km at that altitude, for a worst case round trip of about 130 ms, and a best case of about 2 ms, depending on the best positioned visible satellite. Adding more satellites can result in achieving some cap on worst case.
It could b
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Those providers are all in geosynchronous orbit at 23,000 miles. Low Earth orbit satellites would be less than 500 miles which would cut the latency to around 2% of the geosynchronous latency. Quite an improvement I would say.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
people who do have internet gain nothing from this
The, I don't know, 90% of the country that only has a single cable provider as their only ISP certainly have a lot to gain. Just like they do from the deployment of fixed 5G broadband. It's called competition.
Re: (Score:2)
The latency of low Earth orbit satellites is only around 2% of the latency of geosynchronous orbits and probably less than twice that of a terrestrial connection. In fact if the LEO satellite is right overhead it's probably less than 500 miles from you which probably gives a similar latency to terrestrial connections.
Re: (Score:2)
Of course, right overhead is a rare optimistic case. Worst case would be satellite on horizon, there your round trip would be at least 130 ms (assuming at least 300 km orbit). By satellite standards pretty good and serviceable for most non-gaming situations.
Adding solar UAVs to the mix may confer a lot of the benefits of geosyncronous satellites, though would require a ton more of them.
Re: (Score:2)
And that's just the connection to the satellite. Then it turns out the server farm where the game is running is in the OPPOSITE direction.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That depends... Light is measurably slower in glass, so the route via satellites can be potentially faster.
In theory yes, light in a fiber optic cable travels at about 2/3rds of c so halfway around the world would be 20015 km (6371 km* pi) and take 100 ms (20015 km / (2/3 * c)). Bouncing it up to a satellite flying at 800 km, between LEO satellites and then 800 km down again would be 2*800 km + (800+6,371) km * pi = 24128 km and take 80.5 ms at c. Whether it would be practically feasible I'm not sure as decoding/repeating a wireless signal will probably cost that and more.
But it's more useful to cap the penalty,
Re: (Score:2)
Just go direct. Network over neutrinos!
I wouldn't be surprised if some high-frequency traders have actually hired scientists to study if this is feasible. I hope the 'no' cost a lot of money to establish.
Re: (Score:1)
No they won't. The reason that current satelite internet connections have high latency is because they're in geosynchronous orbit, 36,000 miles away. LEO (where musk is intending to put his network) is substantially closer (84 miles). Sending a signal by radio only 168 miles extra has a neglidgable (less than 1 ms) impact on latency. In fact, given that signals between the sats will be light travelling in a (near) vacuum) they may actually get there faster than ones travelling in glass along the ground
Re: (Score:2)
Who expects a 2020 wireless system to be no better than a 2005 wireless system?
Re: (Score:3)
Well, at least the ground-based 2005 wireless systems we have can survive common X-Class Solar flares and normal-magnitude CMEs we occassionally see without risk of equipment being permanently destroyed .
Re: (Score:2)
Ya, this sounds exactly like what Iridium was originally supposed to be. Except it ended up costing around $6 billion to make the Iridium network and the company went bankrupt. The company ended up getting sold for $33 million and even at that price service is expensive (they have had to replace satellites and they are launching a second generation system). Iridium was changed to being used for satellite phones and can only handle short bursts of 2K of data.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
The others on
Latency (Score:2)
Latency is the problem with satellite packet networks.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Of course *all* satellite communication is at the speed of light, whether optical or not.
Re: (Score:2)
Once you get over 50 miles from the destination host going via the satellite would be faster even if you assumed no switching systems in between.
On the ground - 50 miles of electrical signal in copper = 1.25ms
Via space - 84 miles up, 84 miles down, 51 miles through space = 1.25ms
Even if you assume glass fibre all the way, it's still faster by LEO for any time the distance exceeds 400 miles.
Re: (Score:2)
You should probably try reading again.
Re: (Score:2)
No it's not - the round trip to low earth orbit at the speed of light is less than 1ms, and the fact that signals travel in a vacuum between sats (rather than in glass or copper along the ground) means that at any distance between end points over 400 miles, latency is LOWER via LEO than via ground signalling systems.
You're thinking of geosynchronous based systems.
Maybe (Score:1)
For varying definitions of broadband. How easy is it to overload a cell network? Each satellite is equivalent to one tower serving everyone under it. One tower for all of Chicago... Would it work as a contiguous network worldwide? Sure. Would it have enough throughput to be called broadband for a significant percentage of the world? I doubt it. Even given incredibly wide bands to operate over the number of customers under it is equally large.
LEO takes a bunch of sats, or you can use just 3. (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Covering the globe with internet via low earth orbit would take a LOT of satellites, or you could use just three. Like these folks are planning. https://www.viasat.com/product... [viasat.com]
If they are geostationary, they won't have low latency because too far away. If they are leo then they will be moving and three won't be enough to cover everything, so how can 3 sats work?
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, but those 3 geostationary sats would have enormous issues with capacity and latency.
Enough already? (Score:2)
It's been tried - hellishly expensive (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
One of the problems that Teledesic had to solve (not sure if they ever did) was handling the fear on the part of totalitarian governments that it's broadband service could bypass their surveillance and firewalls. How could you convince China or Comcast that you were not encroaching on their exclusive territories?
Re: (Score:2)
"How could you convince China or Comcast"
Don't know about China, but my experience was that one does not communicate with or to Comcast. It is an institution with no input ports.
Latency is the Crucial factor (Score:2)
LEO Satellites at 1200 miles up will have a minimum Earth-Ground latency of 24 milliseconds and Earth-Ground-Earth Latency of 48 milliseconds because of the speed of light ---- this is a major latency issue unless there are MANY infrastructure Earth stations at major colocation facilities AND the traffic can be efficiently routed, so we're not landing traffic in a NEW YORK internet exchange that then needs to be routed to SAN FRANCISCO, or Atlanta, and thus appending another 50 millisecond
Re: (Score:2)
According to Wikipedia 2,000 kilometres (1,200 mi) is the upper bound of what's considered to be LEO.
SpaceX is planning their constellations to be much lower.
"...the larger groupâ"7,518 satsâ"would operate at 340 kilometres (210 mi) altitude, while the smaller groupâ"4,425 satsâ"would orbit at 1,200 kilometres (750 mi) altitude."
So somewhere between 1/2 - 1/6 of your numbers.
And when you consider longer distance communication between satellites, the initial hop up starts becoming irrelev
Re: (Score:2)
LEO is between 84 and 120 miles. Plus, your calculation was incorrect the correct result is between 1ms and 1.5ms of latency added. However, the communication between the sats in space will be at the speed of light in a vacuum, rather than the speed of electrical signalling in copper, or the speed of light in glass. Meaning that in the copper case, as soon as you're trying to transmit a signal 50 miles, space is the faster router. In the case of fibre connections, as soon as you're trying to transmit mo
SpaceX's solution (Score:2)
Being somewhat familiar with SpaceX's plans here are a few advantages of their approach, I guess compared to traditional satellite providers:
They're planning to deploy thousands of cheap, small, short-lived satellites in LEO, which means:
-They get the advantages of cheaper production due to economies of scale, orders of magnitude better than something like GPS or Iridium.
-So many units means they can just over-provision, use less hardened, cheaper components, and just replace units as they fail.
-Being in LE
Re: (Score:2)
This! The whole point of SpaceX was to make a convincing argument for commercial spaceflight. Convincing in the sense of something that would convince a businessperson.
Re-use, economies of scale, and efficient use of resources through multi- and re- purposing, make for an enterprise with maximum probability of success.
Good engineering all around.
I hope not. (Score:3)
Places free of the pollution of the internet are getting rarer by the day. Digital quiet is a disappearing resource. What about VLA and people who prefer to live and vacation in places without connections?
Re: (Score:1)
Places free of the pollution of the internet are getting rarer by the day. Digital quiet is a disappearing resource. What about VLA and people who prefer to live and vacation in places without connections?
Having a connection requires a connected device at both ends, so people desiring "to live and vacation in places without connections" need only turn off their devices. VLA requires visitors to turn off their mobile devices (or have them in airplane mode and turned on only while taking pictures). [nrao.edu]
Re: (Score:2)
Sounds like a good reason to colonize Mars to me. That is until people put up so many satellites around Mars that no one can be free from internet there either. Then we colonize Venus, and so on and so on. People will be driven to explore every rock in the solar system large enough to build a house. Once we've expended that resource people will be driven to explore other stars.
Just so they have a place to vacation that's out of reach of the internet.
Re: (Score:1)
Can it be done: sure (Score:2)
The problem is not whether it can be done, weâ(TM)ve done it already. The problem as always is cost.
Pretty much all of inhabited areas these days has been wired with data-capable systems, even if itâ(TM)s just 56k or DSL for third world countries with a twisted pair. Most areas have wireless coverage of some sort. Whether or not the locals can or want to afford the connection is another thing.
Putting stuff in LEO or space doesnâ(TM)t solve that problem of either bandwidth or cost, actually it
Physics won't allow it (Score:1)
LAAAAAAAG (Score:2)
Nothing more to add.
What ROI? (Score:3)