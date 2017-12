Can We Get Global Broadband From Low-Earth Orbit Satellites?

"The internet is unavailable to and/or unaffordable by about 50% of the world population," writes Larry Press (formerly of IBM), who's now an information systems professor at California State University. But he's also long-time Slashdot reader lpress , and reports on new efforts to bring cheap high-speed internet to the entire world.Parts of Alaska could see internet-via-satellite as soon as 2020, according to Larry's article, which adds that the technology could even be used to bring high-speed internet access to ships at sea.