Experts Cast Doubt on 'Alien Alloys' in the New York Times' UFO Story (scientificamerican.com) 50
What to make of a Las Vegas building full of unidentified alloys? The New York Times published a stunning story last week revealing that the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) had, between 2007 and 2012, funded a $22 million program for investigating UFOs (Editor's note: the link may be paywalled; alternative source). The story included three revelations that were tailored to blow readers' minds: 1. Many high-ranking people in the federal government believe aliens have visited planet Earth. 2. Military pilots have recorded videos of UFOs with capabilities that seem to outstrip all known human aircraft, changing direction and accelerating in ways no fighter jet or helicopter could ever accomplish. 3. In a group of buildings in Las Vegas, the government stockpiles alloys and other materials believed to be associated with UFOs. From a Scientific American report: Points one and two are weird, but not all that compelling on their own: The world already knew that plenty of smart folks believe in alien visitors, and that pilots sometimes encounter strange phenomena in the upper atmosphere. Point No. 3, though -- those buildings full of alloys and other materials -- that's a little harder to hand wave away. Is there really a DOD cache full of materials from out of this world? Here's the thing, though: The chemists and metallurgists Live Science spoke to -- experts in identifying unusual alloys -- don't buy it. "I don't think it's plausible that there's any alloys that we can't identify," Richard Sachleben, a retired chemist and member of the American Chemical Society's panel of experts, told Live Science. "My opinion? That's quite impossible." Alloys are mixtures of different kinds of elemental metals. They're very common -- in fact, Sachleben said, they're more common on Earth than pure elemental metals are -- and very well understood.
Wanna bet? (Score:5, Funny)
Actually... (Score:2)
Alloys and wonderf materials (Score:5, Interesting)
I do not see any contradiction in those statemenst. As an example IF I analyze graphene with an AAS (a techniques for knowing the element of your sample) or with an XPS or with secondary scatter emission or with XRD (powder not monocrystal) I would find that graphene is made of C and this is correct. That won't explain ANY of its unusual and wonder properties.
So you can have an alloy with known element with unknown properties. If you gave graphene or even a metamaterial to a scientist to analyse to a scientist 20 years ago he would have probably said "these are unknown materials". it does mean:"we do probably know how they look and what are their elements but we do not know how they made it or what are their properties".
So some people seem to read and understand only what want to see and understand...
Any technology far enough beyond our civilization's current level of understanding might well be disregarded as a compass to a troglodyte.
Speaking of Wonder Materials (Score:2)
Yes. Yes. It's difficult to stay abreast of all the enhancement technologies. Even those of us who are not fans of silicone enhancement will agree that analysis would find it different from NaCl-infused H2O enhancement, but this would be very confusing to analysts of yore.
I'm still kinda convinced this is all a big fascinating hoo-hah over nothing. But if we humor the idea for a bit , its perfectly possible to see how "Strange alien metals' could puzzle the science folks.
Lets assume our saucer boys are doing something nifty with relativistic travel, and have a 'warp drive'. Ie something that warp space to abuse the fact that a pocket of space can travel away from another pocket of space faster than light. Now our best guess at how this could works the Alcubierre warp drive.
I was first introduced to the idea of 'consensus reality' through an old science fiction story (that I can't recall through mind or googling at the moment). Later on I came across it again with the Mage RPG.
It's a fun idea because it fits the superficial understanding of history and science that most of us have very, very well.
Or their metallurgy surpasses ours and they really have figured out useful alloys that we haven't discovered yet. But AFAIK simple spectroscopic analysis will tell you what's in an alloy.
But simple spectroscopic analysis won't necessarily tell you how it behaves or what its properties are.
Alien alloys and materials would have to be the best kept secret since, ever though. And that seems quite unlikely.
Super-alloys (Score:3)
Look at the uses for high-temperature alloys like Inconel and Hastelloy. Everything from cryogenic conditions to rocket engine parts and nuclear reactors. Just the things you would want from a UFO
But rocket motors are already beyond alloys. They also require ceramics and other materials based on silica
If these aliens are so advanced (Score:4, Interesting)
that they can make unidentifiable alloys, how come they can't keep pieces of their space ships from falling off? How come so much of the stuff falls off that it takes "a group of buildings" in Vegas to hold all of it?
I'd expect this sort of BS from Fox News "science" reporting (like the mystery planet that was supposed to crash into earth about a month ago), but NYT?
"I felt exactly how you would feel if you were getting ready to launch and knew you were sitting on top of 2 million parts — all built by the lowest bidder on a government contract."
John Glenn
Was that the primary buffer panel?
Think "alien grad students" looking for something new for their theses on the primitives living on that planet "Dirt", or "Mud", or whatever they call it...'
More to it than they let on (Score:2)
Just because you know the composition of something doesn't mean you know how to make it. Nobody knows how to make real Damascus steel anymore. There are still discoveries being made about new crystal structures, compounds and alloys. That is before you get into the many different ways to temper or treat metals in the process of creating a particular alloy. Even if you can find one way to create a particular alloy, does the process scale to industrial levels? Creating a few molecules in a lab with
Just because you know the composition of something doesn't mean you know how to make it. Nobody knows how to make real Damascus steel anymore. There are still discoveries being made about new crystal structures, compounds and alloys. That is before you get into the many different ways to temper or treat metals in the process of creating a particular alloy. Even if you can find one way to create a particular alloy, does the process scale to industrial levels? Creating a few molecules in a lab with
Remember graphene as example (Score:2)
Maybe the isotope profile... (Score:1)
Never seen one (Score:2)
I've worked as a research scientist in research groups that belonged to the absolute top of the field for over 15 years and I never saw any influence of aliens into our field. I worked for many years in nanotechnology, a field in which if the story about those alloys is true you would expect aliens to meddle. I am very sure that every high-tech thing on this planet is conceived and built by people, whether in the past (pyramids, the tomb of Tutanchamon) or now.