Social Networks Science

The Lower Your Social Class, the 'Wiser' You Are, Suggests New Study

Posted by BeauHD from the don't-judge-a-book-by-its-cover dept.
Wisdom -- the ability to take the perspectives of others into account and aim for compromise -- comes much more naturally to those who grow up poor or working class, according to a new study by social psychologist Igor Grossman at the University of Waterloo in Canada and his colleagues. Science Magazine reports: To conduct the study, Grossmann and his graduate student Justin Brienza embarked on a two-part experiment. First, they asked 2145 people throughout the United States to take an online survey. Participants were asked to remember a recent conflict they had with someone, such as an argument with a spouse or a fight with a friend. They then answered 20 questions applicable to that or any conflict, including: "Did you ever consider a third-party perspective?" "How much did you try to understand the other person's viewpoint?" and "Did you consider that you might be wrong?" Grossmann and Brienza crunched the data and assigned the participants both a "wise reasoning" score based on the conflict answers and a "social class" score, then plotted the two scores against one another. They found that people with the lowest social class scores -- those with less income, less education, and more worries about money -- scored about twice as high on the wise reasoning scale as those in the highest social class. The income and education levels ranged from working class to upper middle class; neither the very wealthy nor the very poor were well represented in the study.

In the second part of the experiment, the duo recruited 200 people in and around Ann Arbor, Michigan, to take a standard IQ test and read three letters to the Dear Abby advice column. One letter, for example, asked about choosing sides in an argument between mutual friends. Each participant then discussed with an interviewer how they thought the situations outlined in the letters would play out. A panel of judges scored their responses according to various measures of wise reasoning. In the example above, thinking about how an outsider might view the conflict would earn points toward wisdom, whereas relying only on one's own perspective would not. As with the first part of the experiment, those in lower social classes consistently had higher wise-reasoning scores than those in higher social classes, the researchers reported today in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B. IQ scores, however, weren't associated one way or another with wise reasoning.

  • Easy peasy (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Poor people are not spoiled rotten, nor are they accustomed to be able to make every problem "go away" by application of money. This gives them a whole lot more experience dealing with problems that involves having to deal with things and situations where you just can't in various ways brute force your way.

    Also, see "Cake, why don't they eat".

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Calydor ( 739835 )

      Basically, compromise is a survival skill for anyone without the strength (today, financial strength) to beat everyone else up until they do what you tell them to do.

  • Is this supposed to be some kind of consolation? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, 2017 @05:21AM (#55794953)

    By virtue of having been born on the wrong side of the tracks, I'm pretty much screwed. Stuck on a low level job I hate but hope it's still there next year. My Christmas presents are a pile of bills to pay. My best years have come and gone. I'd rather be a rich fool than a wise pauper.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Robin Bermanseder ( 4925885 )
      I understand the sentiment, but are you sure about that?
      Should my final report card, at the end of my life, be a record of my accumulated assets, or an archive of my virtues, achievements and reputation?
      Which of these will touch my descendants?
      Be careful what you wish for..
      - A friend
      • I would rather leave a pile of assets to my next gen, than a pile of virtue which will count for NOTHING in the grand scheme of things. Sure , don't leave a negative legacy behind you i.o.w. don't be a murderer, or a rapist, or a scammer, etc.... But virtue left to your kid/grand kid ? Pah. That sure as hell will warm their heart when the bill comes to be paid, or will help them scale social ladder.... not.

      • What does it matter?

        You're dead. Sure, it might be comforting to know that the legacy you leave behind is one of joy instead of one of misery, but given the choice of leaving a legacy of joy and living a life in misery, or leaving a legacy of misery after living a life of joy, I choose the latter. Because screw you, I got mine.

  • If you redefine wisdom to only mean a very specific aspect of it, you can correlate it with everything you like.

  • Not a surprise (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ... higher wise-reasoning scores ...

    Yeah, not a surprise: Rich people can buy the answer they like or build a wall to keep the problem out; third-party perspective is irrelevant.

    My country broadcasts a lot of shows about US rich people: Paris & Nicole, Donald Trump, Hulk Hogan, the Kardashians, the Versace's, C-grade, one-trick celebrities demanding their 15 minutes of fame. There aren't any shows about US poor people, unless it's that rare breed: A multiple murderer in prison. Maybe, that's why my country produces shows about poor p

  • Skin in the game (Score:4, Informative)

    by ilguido ( 1704434 ) on Saturday December 23, 2017 @05:40AM (#55795001)
    That's what N N Thaleb calls skin in the game: https://medium.com/incerto/on-... [medium.com] .

  • That's wisdom? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by bistromath007 ( 1253428 ) on Saturday December 23, 2017 @05:43AM (#55795009)
    It's an important skill, and obviously part of what we call wisdom, but I don't think it's the sine qua non.

    I can offer an SSI benefit letter as supporting credentials.

  • Not wisdom (Score:3, Informative)

    by petes_PoV ( 912422 ) on Saturday December 23, 2017 @05:49AM (#55795015)

    Wisdom -- the ability to take the perspectives of others into account

    What the author describes could be many things: diplomacy, empathy, humility even. But it is not wisdom. Though I can understand that people with less money (though that has little to do with "class" or entitlement - excpet possibly in the USA) will be forced to become more skilled in the art of compromise.

    Wisdom, as we all know, is not putting tomatoes in a fruit salad.

    • Re:Not wisdom (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 23, 2017 @06:15AM (#55795073)

      Wisdom -- the ability to take the perspectives of others into account

      What the author describes could be many things: diplomacy, empathy, humility even. But it is not wisdom. Though I can understand that people with less money (though that has little to do with "class" or entitlement - excpet possibly in the USA) will be forced to become more skilled in the art of compromise.

      Wisdom, as we all know, is not putting tomatoes in a fruit salad.

      And then the white working class went and voted for Donald Trump on a promise to disenfranchise anybody who isn't white, crack down on black people complaining that the police shoots them for no reason, build a wall on the Mexican border, deport people by the millions and rubber stamp Israel's ethnic cleansing of Palestinians without any attempt to put themselves in the place of the people being affected by these crackdowns. I'm failing to see the empathy and the willingness to compromise here.

      • Re:Not wisdom (Score:4, Insightful)

        by sg_oneill ( 159032 ) on Saturday December 23, 2017 @07:22AM (#55795199)

        white working class went and voted for Donald Trump

        Despite the prevailing wisdom that its poor white hicks that vote for Republicans, the evidence is actually not like that. There's a lot of folks, small business owners, managers and the likes.

        I'm going to get my head bit off this, but hear me out. One of Karl Marx's best observations is that people are basically self-interested. That isnt unique to him, most economists prior and after agreeing with him on that. What his big insight is, however, is that people form ideologies to justify or self explain their relationship to capital, or more loosely, wealth. Rich people are attracted to ideologies like Libertarianism or neo-conservatism. Poorer folks are more likely to be attracted to more socialist or even communist in extreme cases, ideologies. Conservatism and its spiral eyed crazy distant-cousin Fascism are the ideologies of the middle class. Those who think they are better than the poor folk, dont want the poor folk costing them tax, but still ultimately are just working for the man themselves. You dont have to agree with marxism, to see he made a pretty good observation there.

        Racism , sociologists argue, formed as a sort of pact between the white working class and the ruling caste in society. We'll give you better pay, and we wont give any of your jobs to those black folks, if you promise not to do anything buck crazy like joining the Commies or voting out the rich guys. It provided a way to essentially tame that self-interested streak in the working class by giving them something to be resentful of that isnt their fat rich bosses. Now none of this is some grand conspiracy. Its an emergent phenomena of millions and millions of people acrting on what they believe is their own self interest.

        Trump though. I half suspect the 50% of the population where having a bit of a granddad moment with that one

        • Re: Not wisdom (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          You're almost right. Trump was better than Hillary Clinton. Most of the country can't stand that person, yet the Democrats ran her. Own your mistakes and make sure hat you're party doesn't systematically exclude worthy candidates like Bernie Sanders next time.

      • The number of palestinians has been steadily increasing for 30 years now. While I do agree that Israel is running a form of Appartheid, it is definitely not ethnic cleansing.

      • Re: (Score:1, Troll)

        by Mashiki ( 184564 )

        And then the white working class went and voted for Donald Trump on a promise to disenfranchise anybody who isn't white, crack down on black people complaining that the police shoots them for no reason, build a wall on the Mexican border, deport people by the millions and rubber stamp Israel's ethnic cleansing of Palestinians without any attempt to put themselves in the place of the people being affected by these crackdowns. I'm failing to see the empathy and the willingness to compromise here.

        Wow you really are delusional aren't you? Can you point to where Trump promised to disenfranchise anyone who isn't white? Right. Didn't think so. But turning around and having voter ID laws isn't disenfranchisement, you of course realize that every western country BUT the US has voter ID laws. Can't remember where he is cracking down on "poor blackies" for getting shot. Remember how Obama and his administration went out of his way to race bait, go after police for doing their jobs and so on? Notice how

        • As a poll worker ("volunteer": they paid us, about 1/10 of a day's pay for an 18-hour day), I totally agree with the idea of consistent and reliable ID methods.

          So you are half right. But it's the thin and weak half.

          Those of us who were born into families with the basic resources to give us a good start were able to spend the effort to set up drivers licenses (the typical ID) which are trivial to renew once set up. To us, it does not appear to be a very high bar.

          "Conservatives" are careful to avoid, and have

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        a promise to disenfranchise anybody who isn't white, crack down on black people complaining that the police shoots them for no reason, build a wall on the Mexican border, deport people by the millions and rubber stamp Israel's ethnic cleansing of Palestinians

        That's one way to put it. The other would be "to enforce voting laws, support police officers, to enforce migration laws, and support Israel against terrorism". There's no need to debate which framing is true in this context - only to note that they ma

        • What about protecting the Palestinians against terrorism? You know, like arresting children and locking them up for years in administrative detention without a trial? Or raids on Palestinian villages from illegal Israeli settlements where they burn down houses with people still inside? Oh, yeah, and sentencing a soldier to only 14 months in prison when he shot a wounded Palestinian in the head and was caught on film doing it . And lets not forget shooting protestors, including children, who throw rocks at

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Mashiki ( 184564 )

            And lets not forget shooting civilians, including children and decapitating them, who throw rocks at vehicles to try and murder them. But oh, yes, gotta make sure we protect Israel from a few(~19,000) home made rockets attacks.

            Just fixed that up for you.

  • Or in other words... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by fafalone ( 633739 ) on Saturday December 23, 2017 @05:51AM (#55795021)
    The higher your class, the less the ability to compromise is developed after a lifetime of getting whatever you want because you have money. Seems about right.

    • Re:Or in other words... (Score:4, Insightful)

      by rmdingler ( 1955220 ) on Saturday December 23, 2017 @07:52AM (#55795263) Journal

      Yes, and too many folks who attain the highest social strata have anyone left around them to keep them grounded in reality. Not to single out the President because it affects many persons of privilege, but one Of President Trump's great weaknesses is an inability to accept criticism without perceiving it as a personal slight.

      Some advantages of being born poor?:

      You learn how to fix things other than by writing a check.

      All your well-being is less likely to be tied up in one commodity (money)... many suicides during the Wall Street crash of 1929.

      The greater the struggle of any life form, the hardier the stock.

  • This is the weirdest attempt to define "wisdom", then argue based on that weird definition, I have ever seen.

    Not worth my time to respond tonight: it's my Christmas weekend. May your Yule Tide be 0.5 mm / year.

  • then why are they still poor?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      Wealthy people reserve the best schools for their own so they seem smart.
      The smart people in the working class are kept in poverty.
      Poor schools in poor areas teach the smart poor students just enough to be ready for menial jobs.
      How to change all that?
      Step 1. Tell people that poor people are smart.
      Step 2. If poor people are as smart something must be holding them back.
      Step 3. Lets redistribute the wealth so smart poor people who are been held back can advance too.
      Step 4. Fund schools more so very

      • So... educating poor people leads to Communism?

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Nutria ( 679911 )

        I'm pretty sure -- no, make that REALLY SURE -- that's not the definition of Communism.

        Not only that, but the most dedicated Communists have always been the educated children of the middle and upper classes.

  • Wisdom - the ability to take the perspectives of others into account and aim for compromise

    This is not the definition of "Wisdom" any dictionary or person I know uses, myself included.

  • That's complacency, adaptation and submisiveness.

  • That's not wisdom (Score:5, Interesting)

    by johannesg ( 664142 ) on Saturday December 23, 2017 @07:02AM (#55795165)

    Wisdom is "the quality of having experience, knowledge, and good judgement; the quality of being wise." It has nothing to do with being able to understand someone else's perspective, nor does it have anything to do with class.

    I have a serious problem with this kind of article redefining what words mean, and then ascribing positive traits to lower-class people and negative traits to upper-class people. It's the same story as with "emotional intelligence": that was just a crutch to allow less intelligent people to feel good about themselves and to let them look down on smarter people, because those are _obviously_ not emotionally intelligent as well.

    And this is the same: being poor does not make you wise. I've seen poor people make horrendously unwise decisions, and in some cases they are poor because of that.

    • Isn't it strange how, ever since Trump was elected, bigoted classism is now socially acceptable? Modded up to +5. Leftists insist that poor whites who voted for Trump are racist and sexist. The classist bigotry of the Left, which would have been unthinkable for leftists back in the 1930s, is never acknowledged. Moreover, although leftists insist we ought not to stereotype people, leftists are doing it constantly with Trump voters.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      I have a serious problem with this kind of article redefining what words mean, and then ascribing positive traits to lower-class people and negative traits to upper-class people. It's the same story as with "emotional intelligence": that was just a crutch to allow less intelligent people to feel good about themselves and to let them look down on smarter people, because those are _obviously_ not emotionally intelligent as well.

      Some people are obviously all of the above. But there's undoubtedly also people like Sheldon, obviously intellectually brilliant but not very smart. In fact, dense as a brick in some contexts. Which may mean that abstract reasoning doesn't capture all the aspects of "smartness" we wish to measure. Because that's the core issue here, doing well on an IQ test is obviously a talent, like being exceptionally fast at running or having an absolute pitch. But is it a sort of "universal talent" that'll help you in

  • Same With Monkeys (Score:3)

    by jblues ( 1703158 ) on Saturday December 23, 2017 @07:15AM (#55795193)

    Group living in all species is dependent on tolerance of other group members. In crab-eating macaques, successful social group living maintains postconflict resolution must occur. Usually, less dominant individuals lose to a higher-ranking individual when conflict arises. After the conflict has taken place, lower-ranking individuals tend to fear the winner of the conflict to a greater degree. In one study, this was seen by the ability to drink water together. Postconflict observations showed a staggered time between when the dominant individual begins to drink and the subordinate. Long-term studies reveal the gap in drinking time closes as the conflict moves further into the past. -- Long-tailed Macaques [wikipedia.org]

    tldr; All individuals depend on the group, higher ranking individuals, whose position in the group is more secure, can afford to be assholes.

  • Compromise is inherently unwise (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If there exists an optimal solution to any problem, then compromise is likely to be the very least effective method to discover it. By definition, any solution reached through compromise is diluted by opposing intentions.

    If person A is right, and person B is wrong...any concession to deviate from person A's path results in an inferior outcome. Compromise may smooth out conflicts with one's peers, but avoiding conflict is not necessarily wise. In fact, it could be argued that conflict is the arena in which c

    • Sorry, but no. First, there's generally no such thing as a solution that is 'optimal' all on its own. Instead, a solution to a problem is optimal for certain selected variables, i.e. if you value X, Y, and Z over all other variables, then you have a shot at finding a solution that is optimal for X, Y, and Z. But in doing so, that solution will be suboptimal for (probably many) other variables. And guess what? Not everyone agrees on which variables are most important.

      And this mentality that you're describing

  • Is an issue of perception; it has nothing to do with intelligence quotients or any other measurable tests. The "sapiophile" is losing ground and in times like these, people lean more towards ideology ("--ism") rather than objectivity. In other words, scientists are trying to be perceived in the same light as Confucius or Socrates and taking advantage of the grey areas of Multiple Intelligence Theory (Gardner) when wisdom is existential, even if ironically that means having to realize it's in the same class
  • The study is invalid. The participants are recruited from Mechanical Turk. Just how many rich and successful people are looking for work on there?

    Moreover, the effect seems to be much stronger for those with some college than a bachelors [royalsocie...ishing.org]. Which the authors didn't address at all.

    Not to mention the ridiculous definition of "wise".

