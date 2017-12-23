The Lower Your Social Class, the 'Wiser' You Are, Suggests New Study (sciencemag.org) 117
Wisdom -- the ability to take the perspectives of others into account and aim for compromise -- comes much more naturally to those who grow up poor or working class, according to a new study by social psychologist Igor Grossman at the University of Waterloo in Canada and his colleagues. Science Magazine reports: To conduct the study, Grossmann and his graduate student Justin Brienza embarked on a two-part experiment. First, they asked 2145 people throughout the United States to take an online survey. Participants were asked to remember a recent conflict they had with someone, such as an argument with a spouse or a fight with a friend. They then answered 20 questions applicable to that or any conflict, including: "Did you ever consider a third-party perspective?" "How much did you try to understand the other person's viewpoint?" and "Did you consider that you might be wrong?" Grossmann and Brienza crunched the data and assigned the participants both a "wise reasoning" score based on the conflict answers and a "social class" score, then plotted the two scores against one another. They found that people with the lowest social class scores -- those with less income, less education, and more worries about money -- scored about twice as high on the wise reasoning scale as those in the highest social class. The income and education levels ranged from working class to upper middle class; neither the very wealthy nor the very poor were well represented in the study.
In the second part of the experiment, the duo recruited 200 people in and around Ann Arbor, Michigan, to take a standard IQ test and read three letters to the Dear Abby advice column. One letter, for example, asked about choosing sides in an argument between mutual friends. Each participant then discussed with an interviewer how they thought the situations outlined in the letters would play out. A panel of judges scored their responses according to various measures of wise reasoning. In the example above, thinking about how an outsider might view the conflict would earn points toward wisdom, whereas relying only on one's own perspective would not. As with the first part of the experiment, those in lower social classes consistently had higher wise-reasoning scores than those in higher social classes, the researchers reported today in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B. IQ scores, however, weren't associated one way or another with wise reasoning.
Poor people are not spoiled rotten, nor are they accustomed to be able to make every problem "go away" by application of money. This gives them a whole lot more experience dealing with problems that involves having to deal with things and situations where you just can't in various ways brute force your way.
Also, see "Cake, why don't they eat".
Basically, compromise is a survival skill for anyone without the strength (today, financial strength) to beat everyone else up until they do what you tell them to do.
The study is absurd at the outset because they have a ridiculous definition of wisdom.
The methodology is silly as well. Rather than doing "surveys", they should have looked at hard data: Less educated and less affluent people have much higher rates of divorce and domestic violence. So it is unlikely that they are "better at compromising".
People with college degrees are half as likely to divorce [fivethirtyeight.com] as those without.
How did you get to Cloud-Cuckoo land? I can't find it on Google Maps. Are you using Bing?
Well, why don't you apply for social assistance benefits (or whatever the local equavalent it is called in your country) while you're working and paying tax and see what happens. Taxpayer funded gifts tend to be available only to those that are not employed or have a low income, not to those who toiled to earn diplomas and degrees and worked hard to advance their careers.
Why was this modded down?
That's ***exactly*** what this inarticulate woman said, and was a response to the GP ---
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tpAOwJvTOio
Is this supposed to be some kind of consolation?
By virtue of having been born on the wrong side of the tracks, I'm pretty much screwed. Stuck on a low level job I hate but hope it's still there next year. My Christmas presents are a pile of bills to pay. My best years have come and gone. I'd rather be a rich fool than a wise pauper.
Should my final report card, at the end of my life, be a record of my accumulated assets, or an archive of my virtues, achievements and reputation?
Which of these will touch my descendants?
Be careful what you wish for..
- A friend
Assets stay multi gen, virtue is gone next gen (Score:2)
There's also nothing admirable in being rich.
Moderation is the key. I want just enough money to live comfortably, but never so much that people who could inherit my shit want to see me croak.
My rich uncle died
It's a well-known phenomenon known as "Shirtsleeves to shirtsleeves in 3 generations." [morganstanley.com]
"THE Chinese have a saying, “Fu bu guo san dai,” or “Wealth never survives three generations.” America has its own version of this saying: “From shirtsleeves to shirtsleeves in three generations.” As with most old proverbs, there is a grain of truth to this—and the new rich are searching for ways to avoid history's curse." -- The Economist (likely paywalled) [economist.com]
What does it matter?
You're dead. Sure, it might be comforting to know that the legacy you leave behind is one of joy instead of one of misery, but given the choice of leaving a legacy of joy and living a life in misery, or leaving a legacy of misery after living a life of joy, I choose the latter. Because screw you, I got mine.
If you redefine wisdom to only mean a very specific aspect of it, you can correlate it with everything you like.
or that people from higher social classes are less likely to be 'wrong' and more likely to defend themselves (being right) than compromise knowing they're right.
"social science" is actually insane. these guys grab a narrow definition and find a correlation, then publish.
What does Marie Antoinette, an ignorant and extremely isolated child, have to do with intelligent and educated members of a first world society?
You do find stupidity in upper class america, and ignorance knows no borders. But i'd venture neither are represented as well as they are at the bottom..
Yeah, not a surprise: Rich people can buy the answer they like or build a wall to keep the problem out; third-party perspective is irrelevant.
My country broadcasts a lot of shows about US rich people: Paris & Nicole, Donald Trump, Hulk Hogan, the Kardashians, the Versace's, C-grade, one-trick celebrities demanding their 15 minutes of fame. There aren't any shows about US poor people, unless it's that rare breed: A multiple murderer in prison. Maybe, that's why my country produces shows about poor p
Have you ever watched day time TV?
Give it time. We're working on a scenario again where we create a critical mass of people with nothing to lose.
That's wisdom?
I can offer an SSI benefit letter as supporting credentials.
Not wisdom
Wisdom -- the ability to take the perspectives of others into account
What the author describes could be many things: diplomacy, empathy, humility even. But it is not wisdom. Though I can understand that people with less money (though that has little to do with "class" or entitlement - excpet possibly in the USA) will be forced to become more skilled in the art of compromise.
Wisdom, as we all know, is not putting tomatoes in a fruit salad.
Not wisdom
Wisdom -- the ability to take the perspectives of others into account
What the author describes could be many things: diplomacy, empathy, humility even. But it is not wisdom. Though I can understand that people with less money (though that has little to do with "class" or entitlement - excpet possibly in the USA) will be forced to become more skilled in the art of compromise.
Wisdom, as we all know, is not putting tomatoes in a fruit salad.
And then the white working class went and voted for Donald Trump on a promise to disenfranchise anybody who isn't white, crack down on black people complaining that the police shoots them for no reason, build a wall on the Mexican border, deport people by the millions and rubber stamp Israel's ethnic cleansing of Palestinians without any attempt to put themselves in the place of the people being affected by these crackdowns. I'm failing to see the empathy and the willingness to compromise here.
Not wisdom
Despite the prevailing wisdom that its poor white hicks that vote for Republicans, the evidence is actually not like that. There's a lot of folks, small business owners, managers and the likes.
I'm going to get my head bit off this, but hear me out. One of Karl Marx's best observations is that people are basically self-interested. That isnt unique to him, most economists prior and after agreeing with him on that. What his big insight is, however, is that people form ideologies to justify or self explain their relationship to capital, or more loosely, wealth. Rich people are attracted to ideologies like Libertarianism or neo-conservatism. Poorer folks are more likely to be attracted to more socialist or even communist in extreme cases, ideologies. Conservatism and its spiral eyed crazy distant-cousin Fascism are the ideologies of the middle class. Those who think they are better than the poor folk, dont want the poor folk costing them tax, but still ultimately are just working for the man themselves. You dont have to agree with marxism, to see he made a pretty good observation there.
Racism , sociologists argue, formed as a sort of pact between the white working class and the ruling caste in society. We'll give you better pay, and we wont give any of your jobs to those black folks, if you promise not to do anything buck crazy like joining the Commies or voting out the rich guys. It provided a way to essentially tame that self-interested streak in the working class by giving them something to be resentful of that isnt their fat rich bosses. Now none of this is some grand conspiracy. Its an emergent phenomena of millions and millions of people acrting on what they believe is their own self interest.
Trump though. I half suspect the 50% of the population where having a bit of a granddad moment with that one
You're almost right. Trump was better than Hillary Clinton. Most of the country can't stand that person, yet the Democrats ran her. Own your mistakes and make sure hat you're party doesn't systematically exclude worthy candidates like Bernie Sanders next time.
The number of palestinians has been steadily increasing for 30 years now. While I do agree that Israel is running a form of Appartheid, it is definitely not ethnic cleansing.
And then the white working class went and voted for Donald Trump on a promise to disenfranchise anybody who isn't white, crack down on black people complaining that the police shoots them for no reason, build a wall on the Mexican border, deport people by the millions and rubber stamp Israel's ethnic cleansing of Palestinians without any attempt to put themselves in the place of the people being affected by these crackdowns. I'm failing to see the empathy and the willingness to compromise here.
Wow you really are delusional aren't you? Can you point to where Trump promised to disenfranchise anyone who isn't white? Right. Didn't think so. But turning around and having voter ID laws isn't disenfranchisement, you of course realize that every western country BUT the US has voter ID laws. Can't remember where he is cracking down on "poor blackies" for getting shot. Remember how Obama and his administration went out of his way to race bait, go after police for doing their jobs and so on? Notice how
Voter ID: Half an answer (Score:2)
As a poll worker ("volunteer": they paid us, about 1/10 of a day's pay for an 18-hour day), I totally agree with the idea of consistent and reliable ID methods.
So you are half right. But it's the thin and weak half.
Those of us who were born into families with the basic resources to give us a good start were able to spend the effort to set up drivers licenses (the typical ID) which are trivial to renew once set up. To us, it does not appear to be a very high bar.
"Conservatives" are careful to avoid, and have
That's one way to put it. The other would be "to enforce voting laws, support police officers, to enforce migration laws, and support Israel against terrorism". There's no need to debate which framing is true in this context - only to note that they ma
Re: (Score:2)
And lets not forget shooting civilians, including children and decapitating them, who throw rocks at vehicles to try and murder them. But oh, yes, gotta make sure we protect Israel from a few(~19,000) home made rockets attacks.
Just fixed that up for you.
Or in other words...
If you're born an only child or into a WEALTHY FAMILY, you naturally rely on others less during your early development
Mod parent funny!
Or in other words...
Yes, and too many folks who attain the highest social strata have anyone left around them to keep them grounded in reality. Not to single out the President because it affects many persons of privilege, but one Of President Trump's great weaknesses is an inability to accept criticism without perceiving it as a personal slight.
Some advantages of being born poor?:
You learn how to fix things other than by writing a check.
All your well-being is less likely to be tied up in one commodity (money)... many suicides during the Wall Street crash of 1929.
The greater the struggle of any life form, the hardier the stock.
Not worth my time to respond tonight: it's my Christmas weekend. May your Yule Tide be 0.5 mm / year.
then why are they still poor?
The smart people in the working class are kept in poverty.
Poor schools in poor areas teach the smart poor students just enough to be ready for menial jobs.
How to change all that?
Step 1. Tell people that poor people are smart.
Step 2. If poor people are as smart something must be holding them back.
Step 3. Lets redistribute the wealth so smart poor people who are been held back can advance too.
Step 4. Fund schools more so very
So... educating poor people leads to Communism?
Re: (Score:3)
I'm pretty sure -- no, make that REALLY SURE -- that's not the definition of Communism.
Not only that, but the most dedicated Communists have always been the educated children of the middle and upper classes.
Wisdom - the ability to take the perspectives of others into account and aim for compromise
This is not the definition of "Wisdom" any dictionary or person I know uses, myself included.
that's not wisdom
That's complacency, adaptation and submisiveness.
That's not wisdom
Wisdom is "the quality of having experience, knowledge, and good judgement; the quality of being wise." It has nothing to do with being able to understand someone else's perspective, nor does it have anything to do with class.
I have a serious problem with this kind of article redefining what words mean, and then ascribing positive traits to lower-class people and negative traits to upper-class people. It's the same story as with "emotional intelligence": that was just a crutch to allow less intelligent people to feel good about themselves and to let them look down on smarter people, because those are _obviously_ not emotionally intelligent as well.
And this is the same: being poor does not make you wise. I've seen poor people make horrendously unwise decisions, and in some cases they are poor because of that.
Re: (Score:2)
I have a serious problem with this kind of article redefining what words mean, and then ascribing positive traits to lower-class people and negative traits to upper-class people. It's the same story as with "emotional intelligence": that was just a crutch to allow less intelligent people to feel good about themselves and to let them look down on smarter people, because those are _obviously_ not emotionally intelligent as well.
Some people are obviously all of the above. But there's undoubtedly also people like Sheldon, obviously intellectually brilliant but not very smart. In fact, dense as a brick in some contexts. Which may mean that abstract reasoning doesn't capture all the aspects of "smartness" we wish to measure. Because that's the core issue here, doing well on an IQ test is obviously a talent, like being exceptionally fast at running or having an absolute pitch. But is it a sort of "universal talent" that'll help you in
Same With Monkeys
Group living in all species is dependent on tolerance of other group members. In crab-eating macaques, successful social group living maintains postconflict resolution must occur. Usually, less dominant individuals lose to a higher-ranking individual when conflict arises. After the conflict has taken place, lower-ranking individuals tend to fear the winner of the conflict to a greater degree. In one study, this was seen by the ability to drink water together. Postconflict observations showed a staggered time between when the dominant individual begins to drink and the subordinate. Long-term studies reveal the gap in drinking time closes as the conflict moves further into the past. -- Long-tailed Macaques [wikipedia.org]
tldr; All individuals depend on the group, higher ranking individuals, whose position in the group is more secure, can afford to be assholes.
Compromise is inherently unwise
If there exists an optimal solution to any problem, then compromise is likely to be the very least effective method to discover it. By definition, any solution reached through compromise is diluted by opposing intentions.
If person A is right, and person B is wrong...any concession to deviate from person A's path results in an inferior outcome. Compromise may smooth out conflicts with one's peers, but avoiding conflict is not necessarily wise. In fact, it could be argued that conflict is the arena in which c
Sometimes the worst solution is halfway between two good ones.
Sorry, but no. First, there's generally no such thing as a solution that is 'optimal' all on its own. Instead, a solution to a problem is optimal for certain selected variables, i.e. if you value X, Y, and Z over all other variables, then you have a shot at finding a solution that is optimal for X, Y, and Z. But in doing so, that solution will be suboptimal for (probably many) other variables. And guess what? Not everyone agrees on which variables are most important.
And this mentality that you're describing
Wisdom
Bad Study
Moreover, the effect seems to be much stronger for those with some college than a bachelors [royalsocie...ishing.org]. Which the authors didn't address at all.
Not to mention the ridiculous definition of "wise".
Another "great" article
Maybe both you two and the fine article are missing something.
Where’s the Wisdom? [nationalreview.com]
Much talent, little wisdom [dennisprager.com]
Another "great" article
The Moneylenders in the temple say screw the libtard poor, I didn't get where I am today by not stepping on the faces of the cattle I despise so much. Evolution says the strongest survive and I am an animal, so death to the poor! Of course everyone hates me for my arrogance and arguably I am nothing to do with human civilisation but civilisation is for losers. Happy Christmas everyone!
Another "great" article
I think this has a lot to do with it -- with less empathy you're less likely to question your own goals and methods. (*cough* Jobs *cough*)
If true (a big "if"), it would play to stereotypes that the poor view the rich as successful criminals, and the rich see the poor as weak and shiftless.
We have at least some confirmation of this in that a number of successful conservatives have changed from anti-LGBTQ to pro-LGBTQ when their daughter or son came out. Their empathy simply doesn't extend beyond their clo
"Seeing the view and perspective of other people" != "Empathy"
Psychopath are often very good as seeing the view and perspective of other people... and how to abuse that knowledge for personal gain.
Re: (Score:3)
In a recent feature on This American Life, Betsy DeVos was depicted as being a very compassionate and generous person (she helped individual students to get private schooling), but lacking empathy (she didn't understand the multiple issues with public schools and the diverse population and the regulatory frameworks for the public school system in the US. Also, she didn't appreciate the need for scalable solutions). MORE: https://www.thisamericanlife.o... [thisamericanlife.org]
Re: (Score:2)