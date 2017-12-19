Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Earth Science

Scientists Confirm There Was Life On Earth 3.5 Billion Years Ago (qz.com) 109

Posted by BeauHD from the new-kids-on-the-block dept.
Paleobiologists have confirmed today that life forms existed some 3.5 billion years ago. The new study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, uses the latest techniques to date the most aged remains available. Quartz reports: The research, led by paleobiologist William Schopf of the University of California-Los Angeles and geoscientist John Valley of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, has been in the works for what seems a long time to most, but which the academics know is merely a blink of the eye in terms of life on Earth. The specimens in question, mostly now-extinct bacteria and microbes, were found in 1982 at the Apex Chert, a rock formation in Western Australia, in a piece of rock. In 1993, based on radiometric analyses of the rock, and the shape of fossils, Schopf dated them as biological beings that existed 3.45 billion years ago. The rock held the earliest direct evidence of life, Schopf thought, and inferred from it that creatures existed over a billion years earlier than anyone previously believed. But some scientists argued that this claim was too speculative and that the microfossils, invisible to the naked eye, were really just weirdly-shaped bits of rock, strange minerals that only seem to contain biological specimens but do not.

Since then, technology has improved and Schopf and Valley teamed up to devise a new way to analyze the rock specimen, which now lives in the London Museum of Natural History. Valley spent 10 years developing a method to analyze the individual species that are shaped like tiny cylinders and filaments. Any type of organic substance (including both rock and microbe) contains a characteristic mix of carbon isotopes. Using a secondary ion mass spectrometer (a very rare tool, one of which is housed at the University of Wisconsin), the scientists were able to separate the carbon in each fossil into isotopes. That way, they could measure the carbon-isotope makeup of each fossil, and compare those to fossil-less rocks from the same era. [...] After analyzing the microfossils individually, they identified five species, concluding that two were photosynthesizers, two were methane-consuming organisms, and one produced methane.

  • And 3.5 billion years later life spends its days on Slashdot. Progress?

  • Great, Old Ones! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Precambrian life forms are precambrian. Tekeli-li!

  • Age of Earth 4.5 billion (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    That means it only took life 1 billion years to evolve (shorter if you consider the early earth was inhospitable). That means it is really easy for life to evolve or strong support for pan-spermia ;that life was seeded from outside the solar system.

    • A billion years still is a very, very long time. A billion years is less time than it took from single celled organism to humans.

    • I've never understood the support for panspermia as an origin of life theory. Or rather, I don't understand the continued enthusiasm given how much we've learned in the past few decades about pre-biotic chemistry - other than perhaps the exotic notion that we're evolved from alien life. There is nothing magical about the chemistry found in our biological makeup. All the building blocks are here, and scientists are already fabricating self-replicating, highly organized biological molecules in lab conditio

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gweihir ( 88907 )

        You misinterpret the state of the art in Science by jumping to invalid conclusions.

        Nobody has yet created anything comparable to living matter. Chemical self-replication is meaningless. Hence it is still unclear whether life can actually be created from non-living matter in an evolutionary process. Panspermia is one possible explanation, although it has the same problem, just once removed.

        • Chemical self-replication IS basically what life is. If the "building blocks" are available, self replicating molecules will do just that. At what point you call that "life" is debatable, but in the end, this is what life does. Replicate itself from available resources.

          You will not observe this again. At least not on this planet. We have an oxidizing atmosphere that pretty much destroys anything that could remotely form like this. There is a reason why the great oxygenation event nearly killed life off. Plu

          • Is it turtles^H^H^H^H^H^H^H alien probes all the way down?

            • Yes, no, maybe, anything is basically speculation right now. I don't know if there's any way to test for something like this and without, trying to even formulate a hypothesis is moot.

              But I'm neither geophysicist nor microbiologist. Maybe someone does know a way to at least determine what is and what is not possible.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by gweihir ( 88907 )

            Chemical self-replication IS basically what life is. If the "building blocks" are available, self replicating molecules will do just that. At what point you call that "life" is debatable, but in the end, this is what life does. Replicate itself from available resources.

            And fail. Your invalid generalization results in an invalid conclusion. You probably also think that icicles forming (which is basically a physical self-replication) is "life". Incidentally, do you think self-replicating computer malware is "life"?

        • Hence it is still unclear whether life can actually be created from non-living matter in an evolutionary process.

          Except for every single baby, human or otherwise, which is born everyday, right? Unless you think sperm or an egg is living matter.

          • Unless you think sperm or an egg is living matter.

            It almost is. And the small part that's missing was removed on purpose. It's like removing a brick from a house, and then saying that you can build a house by putting the brick back.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by gweihir ( 88907 )

            You will seriously argue that sperm and eggs are non-living? Do you also think the earth is flat?

      • Panspermia doesn't solve the question anyway. It merely moves it to a different place.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Maritz ( 1829006 )

        Agree. Limited panspermia e.g. Earth exchanging rocks with Mars, sure. I bet some Earth biota made it to Mars. Might even still be there.

        But interstellar/intergalactic panspermia? Doubt it very much. And doubt very much that it's required as an explanation for life's origin.

      • I've never understood the support for panspermia as an origin of life theory.

        People want to believe that their folks will show up and get them off of this rock

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mark-t ( 151149 )

      Just because it happened so quickly doesn't mean it was easy, or necessarily likely.

      A person can, after all, win a lottery the very first time they play. When we have such a small data set to work with, we are not in any kind of position to know how likely or unlikely life actually is.

  • I wonder... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by wbr1 ( 2538558 ) on Tuesday December 19, 2017 @07:01AM (#55767571)
    Could the same procedure be used on Alan Hills 84001?

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

  • It has been generally accepted that there was life at 3.45Gya since 2013.

    http://apnews.excite.com/article/20131113/DAA1VSC01.html

  • You old bastard.
  • It's a being, but not as we know it.

