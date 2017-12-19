Scientists Confirm There Was Life On Earth 3.5 Billion Years Ago (qz.com) 109
Paleobiologists have confirmed today that life forms existed some 3.5 billion years ago. The new study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, uses the latest techniques to date the most aged remains available. Quartz reports: The research, led by paleobiologist William Schopf of the University of California-Los Angeles and geoscientist John Valley of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, has been in the works for what seems a long time to most, but which the academics know is merely a blink of the eye in terms of life on Earth. The specimens in question, mostly now-extinct bacteria and microbes, were found in 1982 at the Apex Chert, a rock formation in Western Australia, in a piece of rock. In 1993, based on radiometric analyses of the rock, and the shape of fossils, Schopf dated them as biological beings that existed 3.45 billion years ago. The rock held the earliest direct evidence of life, Schopf thought, and inferred from it that creatures existed over a billion years earlier than anyone previously believed. But some scientists argued that this claim was too speculative and that the microfossils, invisible to the naked eye, were really just weirdly-shaped bits of rock, strange minerals that only seem to contain biological specimens but do not.
Since then, technology has improved and Schopf and Valley teamed up to devise a new way to analyze the rock specimen, which now lives in the London Museum of Natural History. Valley spent 10 years developing a method to analyze the individual species that are shaped like tiny cylinders and filaments. Any type of organic substance (including both rock and microbe) contains a characteristic mix of carbon isotopes. Using a secondary ion mass spectrometer (a very rare tool, one of which is housed at the University of Wisconsin), the scientists were able to separate the carbon in each fossil into isotopes. That way, they could measure the carbon-isotope makeup of each fossil, and compare those to fossil-less rocks from the same era. [...] After analyzing the microfossils individually, they identified five species, concluding that two were photosynthesizers, two were methane-consuming organisms, and one produced methane.
Since then, technology has improved and Schopf and Valley teamed up to devise a new way to analyze the rock specimen, which now lives in the London Museum of Natural History. Valley spent 10 years developing a method to analyze the individual species that are shaped like tiny cylinders and filaments. Any type of organic substance (including both rock and microbe) contains a characteristic mix of carbon isotopes. Using a secondary ion mass spectrometer (a very rare tool, one of which is housed at the University of Wisconsin), the scientists were able to separate the carbon in each fossil into isotopes. That way, they could measure the carbon-isotope makeup of each fossil, and compare those to fossil-less rocks from the same era. [...] After analyzing the microfossils individually, they identified five species, concluding that two were photosynthesizers, two were methane-consuming organisms, and one produced methane.
Evolution (Score:2, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Eukaryotes, pfffft [Re:Evolution] (Score:5, Funny)
Back in my day we had to force ourselves to commit mitosis and grow flagellum to troll. It was painful; be grateful.
Re: (Score:3)
Trump IS proof for evolution.
I mean, look at this man and then talk to me with a straight face about "Intelligent Design".
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Well, some remained simpler than others.
Re: (Score:1)
Marxism works as soon as people prefer working to making money.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If you call this a life...
Evolution != "Progress" (Score:2)
Evolution is about adaptation to a changing environment.
"Progress" has no part in any of it - what does that word even mean? That word implies a goal (how else can you make progress if not towards some goal).
Re: (Score:1)
Evolution is about adaptation to a changing environment.
"Progress" has no part in any of it - what does that word even mean? That word implies a goal (how else can you make progress if not towards some goal).
for living things in a universe full of dead things, it means putting as much distance between the former and the latter as possible, using any means available. intelligence is a good one - you may have heard of it.
Re: (Score:3)
Most life on Earth isn't intelligent. Actually, most life doesn't even have nerve cells.
Re: (Score:2)
That's all evolution is about, it has no goal.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:One for those species who could not adapt (Score:4)
The biggest joke here is that most of those you claim "adapted" don't even think evolution is real and instead prefer to believe that their imaginary friend poofed everything into existence with magic.
Re: (Score:2)
The rule of thumb on slashdot appears to be:
Do I like this?
If the answer is yes, it is true. It's real.
If the answer is no, then it is false. It isn't real.
So the christian ones. Plenty of them. They don't like evolution, so it isn't real. Libertarian types who don't like feeling guilty about flying or running AC all summer - they don't like the idea of climate change. So that's bullshit too.
Re: (Score:2)
I do think the data points to climate change being real, I still run the AC all Summer. I just don't give a fuck about whether the planet is still hospitable to human life after I'm gone.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
The bible never said that.
Re: (Score:1)
Well, they were only off by 4,539,994,000 years.
Re: don't be silly the bible says (Score:5, Insightful)
Here's the thing: I don't mind hearing Merry Christmas (but I slowly start to DO mind hearing "Last Christmas". C'mon. George is dead, let the song follow). You wish me a Merry Christmas, I'll probably reply in kind.
What bothers me is the asshats that get ballistic if you wish them "Happy Holidays". Who then berate you for wishing them well that "this is a christian nation".
NO. Fuck it, it's not. It's a secular nation. If you want to live in a theocracy, go to fucking Iran. And take a good look at the whole area to get an idea what it leads to if you base your laws on the power fantasies written down by bigoted barbarians millennia ago when it was a-ok to just bash someone's head in because he has the wrong imaginary friend.
Re: (Score:2)
Here's the thing: I don't mind hearing Merry Christmas (but I slowly start to DO mind hearing "Last Christmas". C'mon. George is dead, let the song follow). You wish me a Merry Christmas, I'll probably reply in kind.
What bothers me is the asshats that get ballistic if you wish them "Happy Holidays".
I've actually never had that happen to me. They give me strange looks, certainly, but no stranger than my neighbour who occasionally sends me videos of this or that person "proving" intelligent design because he thinks that being an atheist is an irrational decision.
To be honest, I'm not sure how to respond to someone who goes ballistic for *any* greeting. Raised eyebrows? I can handle that. Religious propaganda/literature? Sure, I'll just throw it away anyway. Proselytizing? I'm not gonna argue, just get
Re: (Score:2)
Christian values changed society so that it no longer depended on Christian values.
You might want to explain this. It doesn't exactly make a lot of sense by itself.
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is that the people who would want to turn us into a theocracy always assume that THEY would be the ones determining which religion is in charge and THEY would be the ones bashing in someone
Re: (Score:2)
And you think that would mean that it looks any different than the Middle East does today? You have the same shit going on there, one group claiming to have the moral higher ground so they can suppress the rest, and the rest fighting back. Why does anyone think this would be different in any way if we tried the same shit here?
Re: (Score:2)
Don't get me wrong. I don't think it'd be any different than the Middle East. I was just pointing out that the people who want a theocracy in the US assume that they would be in charge and thus somehow immune to any bad stuff that happens thanks to a theocracy. This is (one reason) why you can't rationally discuss this with them. They assume there will be no downside because they are in charge and wouldn't do anything to hurt themselves. Therefore, any downside is "someone else's" problem, not theirs.
Of cou
Re: (Score:2)
>
What bothers me is the asshats that get ballistic if you wish them "Happy Holidays". Who then berate you for wishing them well that "this is a christian nation"..
Will you join us in the Ban Bing Crosby movement?
He's the bastard that started the heresy with that damn Happy Holiday song.
And he sung Little Drummer Boy with that creepy hippie David Bowie. Jesus has been waterboarding Crosby ever since that evil dude died.
In the meantime, Thanksgiving, Saint Nicholas Day, Fiesta of Our Lady of Guadalupe, St. Lucia Day, Hanukkah, Christmas Day, Three Kings Day/Epiphany, Boxing Day, Kwanzaa, Omisoka, Yule, Saturnalia, Veteran's day, New Years day, Thanksgiving
And
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
"devout atheist"
Yeah. I devoutly don't collect stamps.
You forgot to say that you're lying, and not an atheist at all.
Re: (Score:2)
Great, Old Ones! (Score:1)
Precambrian life forms are precambrian. Tekeli-li!
Age of Earth 4.5 billion (Score:1)
That means it only took life 1 billion years to evolve (shorter if you consider the early earth was inhospitable). That means it is really easy for life to evolve or strong support for pan-spermia
;that life was seeded from outside the solar system.
Re: (Score:3)
A billion years still is a very, very long time. A billion years is less time than it took from single celled organism to humans.
Re:Age of Earth 4.5 billion (Score:5, Insightful)
Sorry. MORE TIME than it took from
... In other words, first multicellular organisms came into existence less than a billion years ago.
I need more coffee.
Re: (Score:2)
And you said single where you meant multi. More coffee.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, a billion years ago there were still single celled organisms and only 200 mia later we had multi... you know what I mean, now let me sleep!
Re: (Score:2)
I've never understood the support for panspermia as an origin of life theory. Or rather, I don't understand the continued enthusiasm given how much we've learned in the past few decades about pre-biotic chemistry - other than perhaps the exotic notion that we're evolved from alien life. There is nothing magical about the chemistry found in our biological makeup. All the building blocks are here, and scientists are already fabricating self-replicating, highly organized biological molecules in lab conditio
Re: (Score:2)
You misinterpret the state of the art in Science by jumping to invalid conclusions.
Nobody has yet created anything comparable to living matter. Chemical self-replication is meaningless. Hence it is still unclear whether life can actually be created from non-living matter in an evolutionary process. Panspermia is one possible explanation, although it has the same problem, just once removed.
Re: (Score:2)
Chemical self-replication IS basically what life is. If the "building blocks" are available, self replicating molecules will do just that. At what point you call that "life" is debatable, but in the end, this is what life does. Replicate itself from available resources.
You will not observe this again. At least not on this planet. We have an oxidizing atmosphere that pretty much destroys anything that could remotely form like this. There is a reason why the great oxygenation event nearly killed life off. Plu
Re: (Score:1)
Is it turtles^H^H^H^H^H^H^H alien probes all the way down?
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, no, maybe, anything is basically speculation right now. I don't know if there's any way to test for something like this and without, trying to even formulate a hypothesis is moot.
But I'm neither geophysicist nor microbiologist. Maybe someone does know a way to at least determine what is and what is not possible.
Re: (Score:2)
Chemical self-replication IS basically what life is. If the "building blocks" are available, self replicating molecules will do just that. At what point you call that "life" is debatable, but in the end, this is what life does. Replicate itself from available resources.
And fail. Your invalid generalization results in an invalid conclusion. You probably also think that icicles forming (which is basically a physical self-replication) is "life". Incidentally, do you think self-replicating computer malware is "life"?
Re: (Score:2)
Hence it is still unclear whether life can actually be created from non-living matter in an evolutionary process.
Except for every single baby, human or otherwise, which is born everyday, right? Unless you think sperm or an egg is living matter.
Re: (Score:2)
Unless you think sperm or an egg is living matter.
It almost is. And the small part that's missing was removed on purpose. It's like removing a brick from a house, and then saying that you can build a house by putting the brick back.
Re: (Score:2)
You will seriously argue that sperm and eggs are non-living? Do you also think the earth is flat?
Re: (Score:2)
Panspermia doesn't solve the question anyway. It merely moves it to a different place.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Agree. Limited panspermia e.g. Earth exchanging rocks with Mars, sure. I bet some Earth biota made it to Mars. Might even still be there.
But interstellar/intergalactic panspermia? Doubt it very much. And doubt very much that it's required as an explanation for life's origin.
Re: (Score:2)
I've never understood the support for panspermia as an origin of life theory.
People want to believe that their folks will show up and get them off of this rock
Re: (Score:3)
Actually, it did a lot. Survived the late heavy bombardment, developed a few ways to synthesize ATP, invented the nucleus which led to the development of eukaryotes, they developed flagella and carnivore behaviour, viruses came into existence, and my personal favorite, they came up with sexual reproduction.
And you now waste all that with a flick of your hand...
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, it did a lot. Survived the late heavy bombardment, developed a few ways to synthesize ATP, invented the nucleus which led to the development of eukaryotes, they developed flagella and carnivore behaviour, viruses came into existence, and my personal favorite, they came up with sexual reproduction.
And you now waste all that with a flick of your hand...
It s quite possible that life originated here on earth more than once, and of course there is the possibility that it came form Mars. Regardless, the study of life on earth is incredibly fascinating. So much simply fits together with the physics. Although I'm not an expert, I've done a lot of personal research, and the pieces are fitting pretty nicely.
Sure beats the concept of Kangaroos swimming from Australia to the middle east so they wouldn't drown in a flood.
Re: (Score:2)
Just because it happened so quickly doesn't mean it was easy, or necessarily likely.
A person can, after all, win a lottery the very first time they play. When we have such a small data set to work with, we are not in any kind of position to know how likely or unlikely life actually is.
The power of fast reading (Score:1)
Paleobiologists have confirmed today that life forms existed some 3.5 billion years ago.
Since then, technology has improved...
...teamed up to devise a new way to analyze the rock specimen, which now lives in the London Museum of Natural History
Without spending much time, I can learn so much on the net!
I wonder... (Score:4, Interesting)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Old news (Score:2)
It has been generally accepted that there was life at 3.45Gya since 2013.
http://apnews.excite.com/article/20131113/DAA1VSC01.html
Happy Birth day Life! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Jim... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You're off by about a factor of a million, but otherwise surprisingly accurate.
Re:There real story here is (Score:4, Funny)
Should've looked closer, there's a few senators old enough that there's some mold growing on them.
INTELLIGENT life, on the other hand,
...