Contact Lens Startup Hubble Sold Lenses With a Fake Prescription From a Made-up Doctor (qz.com) 82
Alison Griswold, reporting for Quartz: The Hubble contacts sitting in front of me are everything the ads promised: two weeks' worth of soft, daily lenses in robin's-egg-blue packaging. They arrived promptly, one week after I placed an order on Hubble's website, and three days after the company notified me the contacts had shipped. The lenses were packed in cream-colored boxes and came with a five-step guide, illustrated in different shades of pastel. There's only one problem: I don't wear contacts, and I ordered these using a fake prescription from a made-up doctor. Hubble was founded in May 2016 as a direct-to-consumer contact lens brand -- the Warby Parker of contacts, if you will. The company aims to make buying contact lenses as cheap and easy as shopping on Amazon. It has fast become a star of New York's startup scene, raising more than $30 million from investors that include Founders Fund and Greycroft Partners. Its valuation tops $200 million. Since the service officially launched in November 2016, Hubble claims to have sold $20 million worth of lens subscriptions, and says it's growing 20% month over month. Hubble expanded to Canada in August and plans to be in the UK as early as January. Quick service, cheap contacts, and whimsical branding have made Hubble a speedy success. But in its rush to disrupt the consumer experience, Hubble also appears to be playing fast and loose with some basic consumer protections.
No. Underage drinking has consequences. Wearing contacts you don't need? Meh.
Who cares? (Score:5, Insightful)
Seriously? It's not like someone is going to get high on contact lenses and go commit crimes.
Don't all online contact places do this?
I've definitely changed the date on an RX once, and a few times I've ordered using random eye doctors as mine but not providing an RX (they're allowed to ship if there's no response).
I have about a 3/4 success rate.
Re:Who cares? (Score:5, Funny)
Re:Who cares? (Score:4, Informative)
Seriously? It's not like someone is going to get high on contact lenses and go commit crimes.
In "nanny-state" Europe, no perscription are needed for contact lenses... Only in "free" America is that kind of corporate-welfare needed to keep doctors feed.
It does sound like misplaced outrage to me.
TFA had all sorts of outrage about how these are medical devices, not "socks". I'm sympathetic to the idea that you want to make sure the contacts are manufactured by a reputable factory and won't damage your eye. Corneas don't heal very fast. It sounds like that's not an issue.
Not being an optometrist or ophthalmologist, I have no idea whether you could damage your eye with an incorrect prescription. My guess is it's unlikely but I really don't know. I would tend
Just wait... (Score:2)
And that's Hubbles fault? (Score:2, Insightful)
You did something under false pretenses and your an idiot trying to blame them.
I'll admit they committed fraud, but by law I'm pretty sure they have to vet the prescription before filling it.
There's a certain amount of verification required by law - for any prescription. If they didn't get the physical original script, they're required to contact the doctor.
Um (Score:5, Insightful)
Why the fuck is this on Slashdot? Come on editors, news for nerds.
The real reason isn't that there is some potential danger from wearing the wrong prescription (in most cases) since doing so results not in harm, but pretty rapid and self-limiting discomfort. You most definitely do not want to wear corrective lenses of any sort that aren't somewhat close to the right prescription. It takes a reasonably skilled practitioner with reasonably advanced equipment to determine what the right prescription is. MORE IMPORTANTLY, though, most people take good vision for granted des
> So GOING TO THE EYE DOCTOR PERIODICALLY TO TEST FOR VARIOUS DISEASES IS A GOOD IDEA. Thus, the requirement for a prescription for eye wear.
Oh no! Your FUD is causing me to think I must give my money to an optician. Something might be wrong!!! Disease! War! Famine! In my eyes!
But periodic tests for eye diseases are in no way limited to those who need corrective lenses.
Maybe not, but degrading vision is a sign for many of these diseases. Telling someone they simply need a stronger prescription when they really have a degenerative disease is very bad. As is practicing medicine without a license (for the corner drug store example)
So ... (Score:4, Insightful)
Why ( or even is) it required by law that glasses / lenses only be sold to those who are prescribed them by a Eye DR? What if I just want 10 pairs of different magnification to demo in my science class? I don't see where there should be some kind of problem with getting them even if you don't have a prescription. I suppose their could be a down side of mistyping a prescription but I'm not sure how you would fix that unless you called every DR and verified the persecution , which sounds expensive.
Made up Doctor (Score:2, Insightful)
Contact and eyeglass prescriptions aren't routinely verified like drugs are. Usually only in the case that something looks inaccurate on the prescription. The point of the prescription is to keep ophthalmologists in business when you come in for your yearly checkup.
Disclaimer - I work for an large national optical chain in the US and prescriptions are almost never verified.
prescriptions are almost never verified.
In person, maybe, when it's on a prescription pad. But if you get a scanned copy, I'm very certain that you're legally required to contact the medical office to verify.
No wonder we have a contact lens overdose epidemic (Score:5, Funny)
Or maybe the tone of outrage here, is a bit absurd? If you want to deliberately falsify the documentation needed to purchase something you're going to wear in your own eyes to correct your own vision
The kids are all into lensing.
So? (Score:2)
I donâ(TM)t need a doctor to tell me what to place in my eye? If the contacts meet government quality standards, then that should be the end of the regulations.
Ridiculous (Score:3)
Contact lenses aren't classified as a medical device in Europe, you can get them over the counter in any drugstore. I don't see how this is a problem.
The real problem is some dumb journalist drumming up tension by inventing a doctor.
Oh please (Score:4, Insightful)
The only reason you need a Dr prescription is that they were able to lobby to make it a requirement because they were losing so much contact business from 1800 contacts. Now they've managed to require contacts have a 1 year expiration to make you go toss $100 each year to get a new prescription.
The only reason you need a Dr prescription is that they were able to lobby to make it a requirement because they were losing so much contact business from 1800 contacts. Now they've managed to require contacts have a 1 year expiration to make you go toss $100 each year to get a new prescription.
I just pay for a 6-month supply of monthly contacts and then wear them 2-3 months each, making them last at least a year. I had one eye infection about 15 years ago in high school, but other than that no issues. And that's with regularly sleeping in them as well. I take them out for maybe 1 weekend every 2 months or so to let my eyes rest and breathe.
Who cares? (Score:2)
Not sure what the big deal is..? (Score:2)
Here in Canada there's been a popular website called Clearly where you enter your prescription and can order glasses or contacts. No 'doctors note' required.
So long as the contacts and glasses are up to spec (like the actual prescription, sterile, etc) I don't see what the big deal is? If I need a new set of contacts after 6mos, why should I have to go and visit an optometrist? Same if my glasses break? My prescription didn't change for nearly 30 years.
What happened to all the 'anti-regulation' attitude tha
Complicated (Score:2)
If you wanted to damage your eyes, it would be cheaper, faster, and more reliable to just stab them with a fork.
Contact lenses aren't a controlled item (Score:2)
Just because there is a prescription involved, that doesn't mean there is a problem.
in this case a prescription is simply a lens specification. What it DOES mean is that one may order contact lenses made to any particular specification from this vendor.
Take a chill pill
FIXED: basic *establishment protections (Score:2)
I just had to fix that.
I go to a doctor, he sees my eyes, he passes judgement. I can read his prescription, and I can chose to visit him again when I feel the need, or when he suggests it. I can ignore him, not buy anything. I can even get eye glasses for free and chose not to use them. Cuz, you know, I'm free like that, and so should you.
What I don't need is someone telling me I can't buy a product that I decide to do on the cheap, which I would use solely use for my own benefit, because that product purch
Wish I knew about them before (Score:2)
The US corrective wear industry is a giant scam and a monopoly cornered by a small number of companies and a very skewed set of rules. Routine eye exams are often not covered under medical insurance policy, and "contact lens fitting" even less often. The costs are high, and optometrists do everything in their power to limit usefullness of their prescription. Most will actively resist providing one in writing to be used by a 3rd party. Even when they do (as they are required by law in most states) the prescr
an epidemic (Score:2)
I like the part of the article where they mention how the established players in the consumer contact lens market have the same issues.
These guys don't deserve this article, they're just distributing mid-tier (but real, and FDA approved) contact lenses with colorful packaging. Let's have some more investigation into the startups peddling anti-aging pills and diet drinks.
One of the dumbest slashdot articles of all time? (Score:2)
Geez.
Newflash: you can order eyeglasses and contacts without an actual prescription.
The bigger news is how hard it is to pry the prescriptions out of the hands of Luxotica-owned companies like Lenscrafters so you can actually order more affordable eyewear online.
Oh the Humanity!! (Score:2)
So what? (Score:2)
This is one case where I don't want them verifying the prescription.
I buy glasses from Zenni Optical. I enter the numbers from the prescription into their web form, and two weeks later I get glasses. Cheap.
I want computer glasses? Add 0.50 to my correction figure. I want reading glasses? Add 1.50 to my correction figure. I want to make strong reading glasses for my mom, who doesn't normally need glasses at all? Just get her some glasses with "+3.00 0.00 0.00" prescriptions.
This isn't rocket science a
Wrong area of concern (Score:3)
I'm not worried about them not vetting prescriptions. There is no real path for serious abuse, at most, cheapskates poorly guesstimating their vision, and with a few months of playing "better or worse" with them, they can find something that works well enough anyway.
I am concerned about them being safe. If these contacts are sitting in bleach or will otherwise harm eyes, that's a problem. But this doesn't seem to discuss that.
That's great marketing there (Score:2)
You want to advertise how good your lenses are, so you use the name Hubble. [nasa.gov] Genius.
In this case, the business isn't the problem (Score:2)
What about Costco? (Score:2)
Costco sells corrective eye glasses without prescription. You just pick them up right there in front of the pharmacy area. They don’t even make sure you’ve gone to the optometrist that’s right there next to the tire department.
The big question (Score:2)
Can't this guy be put in jail for impersonating a Dr? Pretty sure writing fake prescriptions is pretty illegal.
You've finally caught up the rest of the world (Score:2)
I have been able to order contact lenses on the internet using whatever prescription I please for well over 10 years. Spectacles too.
So what?
It is convenient and cheaper. I don't need a new optical prescription. Every time I do get an eye test, the numbers are pretty much always the same. And I have little doubt that the factory that churns out glasses or contact lenses by the million to internet customers is no different from the one that supplies the "full fat" high-street stores at several times the
You need a prescription? Sponsored article? (Score:2)
Is it just a way how to prevent US startups from getting into very profitable market? Is the "investigator" sponsored by competing lens producers? Or is it just a cheap way how to do bombastic reporting?
:-) It is like sun-glasses in my country. You can obtain information what UV filter is good for your health from your doctor but then it is up to you what glasses you actually buy.