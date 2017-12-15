Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Medicine Businesses Technology

Contact Lens Startup Hubble Sold Lenses With a Fake Prescription From a Made-up Doctor (qz.com) 308

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
Alison Griswold, reporting for Quartz: The Hubble contacts sitting in front of me are everything the ads promised: two weeks' worth of soft, daily lenses in robin's-egg-blue packaging. They arrived promptly, one week after I placed an order on Hubble's website, and three days after the company notified me the contacts had shipped. The lenses were packed in cream-colored boxes and came with a five-step guide, illustrated in different shades of pastel. There's only one problem: I don't wear contacts, and I ordered these using a fake prescription from a made-up doctor. Hubble was founded in May 2016 as a direct-to-consumer contact lens brand -- the Warby Parker of contacts, if you will. The company aims to make buying contact lenses as cheap and easy as shopping on Amazon. It has fast become a star of New York's startup scene, raising more than $30 million from investors that include Founders Fund and Greycroft Partners. Its valuation tops $200 million. Since the service officially launched in November 2016, Hubble claims to have sold $20 million worth of lens subscriptions, and says it's growing 20% month over month. Hubble expanded to Canada in August and plans to be in the UK as early as January. Quick service, cheap contacts, and whimsical branding have made Hubble a speedy success. But in its rush to disrupt the consumer experience, Hubble also appears to be playing fast and loose with some basic consumer protections.

Contact Lens Startup Hubble Sold Lenses With a Fake Prescription From a Made-up Doctor More | Reply

Contact Lens Startup Hubble Sold Lenses With a Fake Prescription From a Made-up Doctor

Comments Filter:

  • Who cares? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 15, 2017 @11:43AM (#55746013)

    Seriously? It's not like someone is going to get high on contact lenses and go commit crimes.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by AvitarX ( 172628 )

      Don't all online contact places do this?

      I've definitely changed the date on an RX once, and a few times I've ordered using random eye doctors as mine but not providing an RX (they're allowed to ship if there's no response).

      I have about a 3/4 success rate.

    • Re:Who cares? (Score:5, Funny)

      by squiggleslash ( 241428 ) on Friday December 15, 2017 @11:54AM (#55746153) Homepage Journal
      That's not all. I went to Publix the other day and bought a five pound bag of flour... while wearing a fake chef hat! They didn't take even a moment to check that I was a real chef! This is the kind of sloppy taking short cuts thing I wouldn't expect from a respected retailer.

    • Re:Who cares? (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Carewolf ( 581105 ) on Friday December 15, 2017 @12:00PM (#55746195) Homepage

      Seriously? It's not like someone is going to get high on contact lenses and go commit crimes.

      In "nanny-state" Europe, no perscription are needed for contact lenses... Only in "free" America is that kind of corporate-welfare needed to keep doctors feed.

      • Re:Who cares? (Score:5, Interesting)

        by Solandri ( 704621 ) on Friday December 15, 2017 @12:52PM (#55746643)
        "Prescription" in this context means the optical characteristics of the lenses needed to correct your vision. Not a doctor's authorization to purchase, like a drug prescription.

        If you don't have your latest prescription from your eye doctor, most eyeglass shops will be happy to measure your current glasses to determine your old prescription, then grind duplicate lenses.

        The bigger issue IMHO is Luxottica [snopes.com]. Ever wonder why a few pieces of plastic and metal you place on your face cost $200+ before you even buy lenses for them? And why those Taiwanese mail-order glasses places can sell you frames for only $15? It's because one company owns or has controlling interest in most of the popular eyeglass brands and a large fraction of stores worldwide, and they rig the prices.

        • Re:Who cares? (Score:4, Informative)

          by pots ( 5047349 ) on Friday December 15, 2017 @02:29PM (#55747471)
          Not denying the thing about Luxottica, but the prescription problem for contacts is real. Try to order contacts in the US without a prescription. You can't get them online, and if you want to get them from a store they'll be happy to give you a fitting... for an extra $50-70.

        • "Prescription" in this context means the optical characteristics of the lenses needed to correct your vision. Not a doctor's authorization to purchase, like a drug prescription.

          If you don't have your latest prescription from your eye doctor, most eyeglass shops will be happy to measure your current glasses to determine your old prescription, then grind duplicate lenses.

          That's an interesting assessment and completely out of line with other anecdotes here on /. as well as out of line with the supposed "news" in this story. that OMG OUTRAGE someone bought contacts without a correct doctors prescription.

          If what you were saying is true, we wouldn't be discussing this right now.

    • Re:Who cares? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Pete Smoot ( 4289807 ) on Friday December 15, 2017 @12:05PM (#55746239)

      It does sound like misplaced outrage to me.

      TFA had all sorts of outrage about how these are medical devices, not "socks". I'm sympathetic to the idea that you want to make sure the contacts are manufactured by a reputable factory and won't damage your eye. Corneas don't heal very fast. It sounds like that's not an issue.

      Not being an optometrist or ophthalmologist, I have no idea whether you could damage your eye with an incorrect prescription. My guess is it's unlikely but I really don't know. I would tend to trust people with their eyes. I only get one pair and I'm pretty fond of them (misshapen as they are).

      • Contact lenses may subtly not fit your eye, and so every year you need a new prescription specifically so the doctor can look at your eyes and decide if the lenses you're wearing need to be switched out for a different brand, same prescription. It's usually okay; you might have that one brand that isn't quite okay, and your doctor will notice a couple short years before it damages your eyes permanently.

    • ...until this same idiot finds out that you can order magnifying glasses from Amazon [amazon.com] without even a fake prescription or any requirement to show a physics qualification. These are far more dangerous than a contact lens: you can start fires with them and even use them to read the small print most companies don't want you to see.
    • Its really dumb. I've had,the same rx for 15 years, I can reorder just fine. Fortunately the U.K. is slightly less insane and lets us Americans order from companies there with the trust we can enter the right size and strength. International shipping is still way cheaper than an eye exam.

    • Really.

      I can't see what sort of ghastly things might happen as a result of being able to order contacts with a fake prescription.

    • This is Propaganda for the Luxottica Monopoly (Score:5, Insightful)

      by catchblue22 ( 1004569 ) on Friday December 15, 2017 @01:21PM (#55746879) Homepage

      Who cares if the person uses a fake prescription. If they want to do this, then they take their chances. This article sounds like propaganda for the Luxottica monopoly [forbes.com], the one that owns 90% or more of the optics industry, including the optics clinics. These guys are so evil, that when Oakley tried to protest/fight them, the Luxottica monopoly removed Oakley sunglasses from all their stores (which means basically ALL of the glasses stores). Oakley's stock tanked, and Luxottica swooped in and bought Oakley at a bargain basement price. The reason why glasses are so expensive is entirely the fault of Luxottica.

      Seriously, this should not be on Slashdot. It is entirely corporate propaganda.

  • And that's Hubbles fault? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 15, 2017 @11:44AM (#55746017)

    You did something under false pretenses and your an idiot trying to blame them.

    • I'll admit they committed fraud, but by law I'm pretty sure they have to vet the prescription before filling it.

      • Re:And that's Hubbles fault? (Score:5, Insightful)

        by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 ) on Friday December 15, 2017 @11:55AM (#55746167)
        No one has the time to verify all prescriptions unless they're for scheduled substances (stuff that can get you high), or if they're unclear. If someone wants to circumvent laws designed to protect them (and only them), why bother stopping them?

        • There's a certain amount of verification required by law - for any prescription. If they didn't get the physical original script, they're required to contact the doctor.

          • Re:And that's Hubbles fault? (Score:5, Insightful)

            by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 ) on Friday December 15, 2017 @12:31PM (#55746451)

            That's incorrect. They're ALLOWED to verify a prescription. Apparently, if there's no return contact from the doctor within a day, they'll fill it.

            Again, there's NO reason to do anything more than this. Contact lenses aren't addictive, toxic, or a public health issue like antibiotic resistance.

            In short, who cares? I for one am glad that people can get corrective visual aids with minimum red tape.

            • 8 business hours. [ecfr.gov] But if the medical office doesn't exist (e.g. you get the voicemail greeting of some guy named Steve), then that doesn't count as an attempt.

              • Google Voice, problem solved. :) Anyway, this is a stupid article. Why ruin a contact lens company that's allowing people to get lenses without being nannied?

                • Because it's the law. There doesn't need to be another reason. If you don't like the law, get it changed.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by houghi ( 78078 )

          So why the prescription? I live in Belgium and never needed a prescription for them if I wanted to buy them. I can easily buy them online. Does that mean that if I bring them into the US I am a drug dealer? Better not tell the TSA, because they are going to feel up even more people.

      • Re:And that's Hubbles fault? (Score:5, Informative)

        by MMC Monster ( 602931 ) on Friday December 15, 2017 @12:30PM (#55746445)

        I am a physician, and I'm pretty sure you're wrong.

        My office sends out about 20-30 prescriptions a day. Unless it's for a controlled substance (ie: narcotics), there's NEVER a call back to the office to check if a script is legit.

        And even if it is a controlled substance there's no call to the office unless the script comes in an unusual format (ie: a printed out script rather than an original signature of the provider).

      • I'm not sure that they do... ANd even if they do, I imagine the FDA has much bigger fish to fry.

        Consider the reading glasses you can buy at teh pharmacy for $5 a pop. They all have a little number on them. +1, +2, etc. That's the prescription number. If all you have is a +1 or +2 spherical prescription with no astigmatism (minorly farsighted), you can walk into any drugstore and buy them, no prescription necessary. If your eyes are much worse than that (mine are around -11), it really pays to go to

        • They definitely do: https://www.ecfr.gov/cgi-bin/t... [ecfr.gov]

          Whether you think it's worth their time or not is a separate matter.

          • Thank you for the helpful link, I learned something today.

            I will revert to my backup argument:
            I am sure most places don't actually do that because of the time involved verifying every script, and I think the FDA has much much bigger fish to fry. It'd be the rough equivalent of a jaywalking crackdown. Also there is not much incentive for people to outright falsify a bogus prescription, unless of course you are a 'journalist' doing a hit piece on contact lens providers.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by guruevi ( 827432 )

        Nope, Federally they only have to verify Schedule II medications, at the State level I'm not sure. Schedule II is the stuff you see Dr. House swallowing like candy - Oxy, Percocet, Vicodin etc.

        Most 'honorable' pharmacies will verify things if it seems off but as long as they can justify that they acted in good faith, they aren't by law required to do so.

  • Um (Score:5, Insightful)

    by neiras ( 723124 ) on Friday December 15, 2017 @11:47AM (#55746061)

    Why the fuck is this on Slashdot? Come on editors, news for nerds.

  • So ... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by fish_in_the_c ( 577259 ) on Friday December 15, 2017 @11:48AM (#55746069)

    Why ( or even is) it required by law that glasses / lenses only be sold to those who are prescribed them by a Eye DR? What if I just want 10 pairs of different magnification to demo in my science class? I don't see where there should be some kind of problem with getting them even if you don't have a prescription. I suppose their could be a down side of mistyping a prescription but I'm not sure how you would fix that unless you called every DR and verified the persecution , which sounds expensive.

  • Made up Doctor (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 15, 2017 @11:48AM (#55746071)

    Contact and eyeglass prescriptions aren't routinely verified like drugs are. Usually only in the case that something looks inaccurate on the prescription. The point of the prescription is to keep ophthalmologists in business when you come in for your yearly checkup.

    Disclaimer - I work for an large national optical chain in the US and prescriptions are almost never verified.

    • You don't even need an ophthalmologist -- many brick-n-mortar eyeglass shops have an optometrist on site.

    • prescriptions are almost never verified.

      In person, maybe, when it's on a prescription pad. But if you get a scanned copy, I'm very certain that you're legally required to contact the medical office to verify.

      • I don't think that's true. I've been mail-ordering glasses and contacts for over a decade and have only ever entered numbers in by hand. Surely all of these places aren't disreputable?

        • Read the rule yourself: https://www.ecfr.gov/cgi-bin/t... [ecfr.gov]

          • Interesting. There seems to be a lot of wiggle room in:

            Presented to the seller by the patient or prescriber directly or by facsimile

            It seems to me that you have satisfied the law by having an image of the purported "prescription". There is no requirement for verification if you have the original or a facsimile. So in the case of this article, Hubble appears to be in the clear. In my case of ordering contacts, the company should have demanded a scanned copy of my prescription.

  • No wonder we have a contact lens overdose epidemic (Score:5, Funny)

    by ScentCone ( 795499 ) on Friday December 15, 2017 @11:49AM (#55746079)
    This is exactly how we wind up with a flood of fake-prescription contact lenses showing up on the dead bodies of young people who've overdosed on astigmatism correction at night clubs.

    Or maybe the tone of outrage here, is a bit absurd? If you want to deliberately falsify the documentation needed to purchase something you're going to wear in your own eyes to correct your own vision ... so what? Now, if this was a story about someone pretending to be an optometrist or ophthalmologist messing with other people's vision, that would be different. But this? Stop it. Really.

  • So? (Score:2)

    by SETY ( 46845 )

    I donâ(TM)t need a doctor to tell me what to place in my eye? If the contacts meet government quality standards, then that should be the end of the regulations.

  • Ridiculous (Score:5, Insightful)

    by cerberusss ( 660701 ) on Friday December 15, 2017 @11:51AM (#55746119) Homepage Journal

    Contact lenses aren't classified as a medical device in Europe, you can get them over the counter in any drugstore. I don't see how this is a problem.

    The real problem is some dumb journalist drumming up tension by inventing a doctor.

  • Oh please (Score:5, Insightful)

    by sunking2 ( 521698 ) on Friday December 15, 2017 @11:52AM (#55746125)

    The only reason you need a Dr prescription is that they were able to lobby to make it a requirement because they were losing so much contact business from 1800 contacts. Now they've managed to require contacts have a 1 year expiration to make you go toss $100 each year to get a new prescription.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

      The only reason you need a Dr prescription is that they were able to lobby to make it a requirement because they were losing so much contact business from 1800 contacts. Now they've managed to require contacts have a 1 year expiration to make you go toss $100 each year to get a new prescription.

      I just pay for a 6-month supply of monthly contacts and then wear them 2-3 months each, making them last at least a year. I had one eye infection about 15 years ago in high school, but other than that no issues. And that's with regularly sleeping in them as well. I take them out for maybe 1 weekend every 2 months or so to let my eyes rest and breathe.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by h4x0t ( 1245872 )
        But you could do that, only much cheaper, if this lobbying nonsense didnt drive costs up. Since it's a 'medical device', its controlled and expensive.

        UK Price 12.5 BP [contactlenses.co.uk] and no prescription required

        US price 39.99 USD [walgreens.com]

        That's for 3 pairs of 2 wk disposables. OP's post is for daily disposable garbage at 30 USD a month.
  • The prescription is there for the buyer's protection. If someone actively tries to circumvent the system, they lose that protection, that's all. You can't get high on contacts, use them to poison someone, etc.

  • Not sure what the big deal is..? (Score:5, Informative)

    by Vegan Cyclist ( 1650427 ) on Friday December 15, 2017 @11:54AM (#55746149) Homepage

    Here in Canada there's been a popular website called Clearly where you enter your prescription and can order glasses or contacts. No 'doctors note' required.

    So long as the contacts and glasses are up to spec (like the actual prescription, sterile, etc) I don't see what the big deal is? If I need a new set of contacts after 6mos, why should I have to go and visit an optometrist? Same if my glasses break? My prescription didn't change for nearly 30 years.

    What happened to all the 'anti-regulation' attitude that we expect from the US? Why are you letting Big Optometrist tell you what prescription you can order?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by vux984 ( 928602 )

      Heh, Clearly violated the law so thoroughly it was disgusting.

      Then they changed the law to allow what clearly was doing. I know companies who were trying to get into the direct to consumer mail-order contacts business legally but the overhead and complexity made it a more complex and expensive transaction, and Clearly just came along and... uber'd them. (That's the verb I'm looking for right? Where a company just shows up and wantonly breaks the law and succeeds.)

      Everyone in the industry was initially waiti

  • Complicated (Score:2)

    by c ( 8461 )

    If you wanted to damage your eyes, it would be cheaper, faster, and more reliable to just stab them with a fork.

  • Contact lenses aren't a controlled item (Score:4, Insightful)

    by bferrell ( 253291 ) on Friday December 15, 2017 @11:57AM (#55746177) Homepage Journal

    Just because there is a prescription involved, that doesn't mean there is a problem.
    in this case a prescription is simply a lens specification. What it DOES mean is that one may order contact lenses made to any particular specification from this vendor.

    Take a chill pill

  • I just had to fix that.

    I go to a doctor, he sees my eyes, he passes judgement. I can read his prescription, and I can chose to visit him again when I feel the need, or when he suggests it. I can ignore him, not buy anything. I can even get eye glasses for free and chose not to use them. Cuz, you know, I'm free like that, and so should you.

    What I don't need is someone telling me I can't buy a product that I decide to do on the cheap, which I would use solely use for my own benefit, because that product purch

  • The US corrective wear industry is a giant scam and a monopoly cornered by a small number of companies and a very skewed set of rules. Routine eye exams are often not covered under medical insurance policy, and "contact lens fitting" even less often. The costs are high, and optometrists do everything in their power to limit usefullness of their prescription. Most will actively resist providing one in writing to be used by a 3rd party. Even when they do (as they are required by law in most states) the prescr

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by orlanz ( 882574 )

      So I read the article. Its all pointless dribble. Apparently the regulation requires the vendor (ie: 1-800 Contact) to call the doctor and leave a message to verify. If the message isn't returned in 7 days, then proceed as if verified! Apparently Hubble does do that. However, they ask basically the doctor's name, city, and clinic and then google it. Then call the nearest match and leave a message.

      Do they do due diligence? Of course not, they want to sell contacts. They could have asked for phone num

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by swb ( 14022 )

      I knew a friend who photoshopped an eyeglasses prescription that had expired.

      I'm pretty sure you might even be able to fake a prescription entirely if you knew the correct values/terms to put in. There's no way any third party glasses provider will actually check.

  • I like the part of the article where they mention how the established players in the consumer contact lens market have the same issues.

    These guys don't deserve this article, they're just distributing mid-tier (but real, and FDA approved) contact lenses with colorful packaging. Let's have some more investigation into the startups peddling anti-aging pills and diet drinks.

  • Geez.

    Newflash: you can order eyeglasses and contacts without an actual prescription.

    The bigger news is how hard it is to pry the prescriptions out of the hands of Luxotica-owned companies like Lenscrafters so you can actually order more affordable eyewear online.

  • Oh the Humanity!! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Comboman ( 895500 ) on Friday December 15, 2017 @12:06PM (#55746249)
    Amazon let me order size 6 shoes even though I'm a size 10 wide! Don't they know I could injure my toes? Do they know they are stealing money from the poor shoe salespeople who are specially trained to measure my feet and make sure I get exactly the right size?

  • So what? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by dougmc ( 70836 ) <dougmc+slashdot@frenzied.us> on Friday December 15, 2017 @12:08PM (#55746265) Homepage

    This is one case where I don't want them verifying the prescription.

    I buy glasses from Zenni Optical. I enter the numbers from the prescription into their web form, and two weeks later I get glasses. Cheap.

    I want computer glasses? Add 0.50 to my correction figure. I want reading glasses? Add 1.50 to my correction figure. I want to make strong reading glasses for my mom, who doesn't normally need glasses at all? Just get her some glasses with "+3.00 0.00 0.00" prescriptions.

    This isn't rocket science and there's no room to "abuse" this. Worse, if there's any sort of crackdown on this or change in the law to require that these prescriptions be vetted -- it's going to hit me with either increased costs or decreased flexibility, and probably both.

  • Wrong area of concern (Score:3)

    by king neckbeard ( 1801738 ) on Friday December 15, 2017 @12:10PM (#55746289)

    I'm not worried about them not vetting prescriptions. There is no real path for serious abuse, at most, cheapskates poorly guesstimating their vision, and with a few months of playing "better or worse" with them, they can find something that works well enough anyway.

    I am concerned about them being safe. If these contacts are sitting in bleach or will otherwise harm eyes, that's a problem. But this doesn't seem to discuss that.

  • You want to advertise how good your lenses are, so you use the name Hubble. [nasa.gov] Genius.

  • If they sold contact lenses with bacterial infections I'd worry. Providing a product that accurately meets a prescription is what they're supposed to do. If anyone fakes a prescription, they're being stupid. There's not a damn thing you can do with contacts that don't meet your needs. Someone wasted a lot of time looking for a story. Too bad it doesn't matter in any meaningful way.

  • Costco sells corrective eye glasses without prescription. You just pick them up right there in front of the pharmacy area. They don’t even make sure you’ve gone to the optometrist that’s right there next to the tire department.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Lenses can do serious damage to your eyes longer term. Glasses can just give you a headache. The main problem is that the lens in the eye gets its oxygen from the tear-fluid that wets the eye. With a lens in between, that is less and if the oxygen drops below a certain level, blood vessels start to grow into the lens. That causes permanent damage unless caught early. So have a check-up every 6-9 months to be on the safe side. It is not expensive. For me, it is about 20% of what the lenses cost. And my optic

  • The big question (Score:3)

    by sunking2 ( 521698 ) on Friday December 15, 2017 @12:23PM (#55746397)

    Can't this guy be put in jail for impersonating a Dr? Pretty sure writing fake prescriptions is pretty illegal.

  • I have been able to order contact lenses on the internet using whatever prescription I please for well over 10 years. Spectacles too.

    So what?

    It is convenient and cheaper. I don't need a new optical prescription. Every time I do get an eye test, the numbers are pretty much always the same. And I have little doubt that the factory that churns out glasses or contact lenses by the million to internet customers is no different from the one that supplies the "full fat" high-street stores at several times the

  • Is it just a way how to prevent US startups from getting into very profitable market? Is the "investigator" sponsored by competing lens producers? Or is it just a cheap way how to do bombastic reporting? :-) It is like sun-glasses in my country. You can obtain information what UV filter is good for your health from your doctor but then it is up to you what glasses you actually buy.

  • Here in the UK you don't need a special prescription to buy glasses or contact lenses, but if you do need to use them then it is good to know what it is! It doesn't need a doctor, but an optician to test your eyes. VR glasses, Harry?

  • If you want to go cross eyed no one will stop you. Just use a real prescription from a doctor, duh. Grow up and take responsibility for yourself.

    You have been able to do the same with online eyeglass purchases for years - which is great since the american eye wear market has been overpriced for way too long, like 10x overpriced, which is basically the way it is with most of the health care industry. Just be smart and get a real prescription.

  • You can get pharmaceutical grade opioids mail order w/o a prescription...

    Until then, do not commit fraud and then blame somebody else for letting you.

    Actually.... I don't think this is an issue. I've seen national suppliers claim that all they need is the numbers on the boxes your contacts come in to ship you replacements. Makes sense as to why the place I go for eyeglasses charges extra for the prescription to be written out and didn't provide the boxes the last time I got contacts..

  • I ordered them from 1800 contacts once and entered the wrong prescription, they had no problems delivering them. Of course I had to order the correct ones after that so I could see. Then again, I had the doctor write my new prescription in my file once, only to have someone type it into the computer incorrectly. I didn't find out until years later, after my eyesight got worse in that eye that had the wrong Rx

  • As others have pointed out, this is a non story. I do wonder if the source of story is from somebody that has an interest in a different lens company.

    I need different powers of contacts depending on what I'm doing that day. If I'm on a computer all day, there is a pair for that. If I'm going stargazing, there is a pair for that. If I'm walking in the woods hunting for shrooms, yup, another pair. Night? Completely different script too.

    I have only found 1 optometrist that understood my need for dialing i

  • I thought the main idea behind the script was so that you had the right magnification... if you order the wrong contacts, its your eyes that are going to get fucked up... it's not like you're going to use them to cook meth or some shit. I'd be more concerned of the contacts were built of dangerous materials or not being cut to spec.

  • I'd argue that for every person who buys ill-fitting contacts with incorrect parameters with a fake prescription, there are THOUSANDS of people with perfectly valid prescriptions risking injury by wearing old/damaged contacts because they can't afford to replace them as frequently as they should. Low-cost replacements are a GOOD thing.

    The truth is, most disposable soft contacts have SO MANY engineering compromises (especially toric ones), even flawlessly-fit lenses have pretty mediocre results, so comparing

  • You can just buy contact lenses without any prescription. Sure, they come with serious warnings, and the occasional rare moron damages their eyes, but all in all, this works pretty well. And it keeps opticians honest with regards to the prices they charge for check-ups and lenses. So either the US population in general is too dumb to follow instructions and heed warnings or this is a scam to keep prices high. Possibly both.

Slashdot Top Deals

"The Computer made me do it."

Close