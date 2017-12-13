The Environmental Cost of Internet Porn (theatlantic.com) 19
An anonymous reader shares a report (condensed for space): Online streaming is a win for the environment. Streaming music eliminates all that physical material -- CDs, jewel cases, cellophane, shipping boxes, fuel -- and can reduce carbon-dioxide emissions by 40 percent or more. Scientists who analyze the environmental impact of the internet tout the benefits of this "dematerialization," observing that energy use and carbon-dioxide emissions will drop as media increasingly can be delivered over the internet. But this theory might have a major exception: porn. Since the turn of the century, the pornography industry has experienced two intense hikes in popularity. In the early 2000s, broadband enabled higher download speeds. Then, in 2008, the advent of so-called tube sites allowed users to watch clips for free, like people watch videos on YouTube. Adam Grayson, the chief financial officer of the adult company Evil Angel, calls the latter hike "the great mushroom-cloud porn explosion of 2008." Precise numbers don't exist to quantify specifics, but the impression across the industry is that viewership is way, way up. Pornhub, the world's most popular porn site, provides some of the only accessible data on its yearly web-traffic report. The first Year In Review post in 2013 tabulated that 14.7 billion people visited the site. By 2016, the number of visitors had almost doubled, to 23 billion, and those visitors watched more than 4.59 billion hours of porn. And Pornhub is just one site. Using a formula that Netflix published on its blog in 2015, Nathan Ensmenger, a professor at Indiana University who is writing a book about the environmental history of the computer, calculates that if Pornhub streams video as efficiently as Netflix (0.0013 kWh per streaming hour), it used 5.967 million kWh in 2016. For comparison, that's about the same amount of energy 11,000 light bulbs would use if left on for a year. And operating with Netflix's efficiency would be a best-case scenario for the porn site, Ensmenger believes.
The amount of reasons some people will find to ban things they "don't like".
the thousands of gallons of sperm wasted
Waste more! Way too much of that stuff is becoming people. There's no people shortage.
"the thousands of gallons of sperm wasted" -- They're not wasted if they were never going to be used to create a child. The male body recycles them after a preset period anyways.
"The thousands of tonnes of kleenex and toilet paper" you forgot about socks.
"Millions of gallons of clean water for cleanup" why could you need all this water to clean up if you're using a kleenex or paper? Besides, it's not wasted if it's going in to someone's mouth.
So nothing then? (Score:3)
You had me all worked up about the amount of electricity used, but then - just 11k bulbs?
That's not even enough to light a single wing of Al Gores' mansion (here's I'm just speaking about the primary mansion, not all of the secondary ones).
Think I'll skip the outrage on this one, especially considering the vast benefit that pro brings humanity. You wonder why there's not been a WWIII? Internet porn.
A pittance of power spent very well.
So it's more efficient than lighting up a red light district and thousands of seedy hotel rooms?
"And operating with Netflix's efficiency would be a best-case scenario for the porn site, Ensmenger believes"
I'd like to know why. I am not fan of the Internet Porn industry, i think its harming society and based on this article the planet but to say, "And operating with Netflix's efficiency would be a best-case scenario for the porn site, Ensmenger believes"
Seems just nakedly prejudiced. I mean does Netflix have the help of data center angels, that don't lend their divine intervention to pornhub? Do you
So what is there revenue stream that allows them to serve up this much content? It seems like most folks streaming free videos wouldn't make the best customers for their advertisers, not to mention adblocking software.
Did they also work out the environmental impact of all the cute kitten, epic fail, stupid human tricks, vBlogs, etc., videos as well?
Bet it is much, much higher than just porn.