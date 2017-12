According to a new study from Purdue University, scientists have figured out why meteoroids explode before hitting the Earth . "The research, published in the December issue of the journal Meteoritics & Planetary Science , shows that as meteoroids plunge, the high-pressure air they push against find its way into the objects' pores and cracks, forcing their bodies apart from the inside," reports Quartz. "The result is a kind of detonation that looks like an explosion." From the report: