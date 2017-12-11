President Trump Is Sending NASA Back To The Moon (npr.org) 77
President Trump has formally told NASA to send U.S. astronauts back to the moon. From a report: "The directive I'm signing today will refocus America's space program on human exploration and discovery," he said. Standing at the president's side as he signed "Space Policy Directive 1" on Monday was Apollo 17 astronaut Harrison Schmitt, one of the last two humans to ever walk on the moon, in a mission that took place 45 years ago this week. Since that time, no human has ventured out beyond low-Earth orbit. NASA doesn't even have its own space vehicle, having retired the space shuttles in 2011. Americans currently ride up to the international space station in Russian capsules, though private space taxis are expected to start ferrying them up as soon as next year.
Good luck with that 30% cut to NASA's budget (Score:5, Funny)
So with his proposed cut to NASA of 30% how exactly does he expect to fund ANY human space travel? They can barely fund robotic exploration at the current funding levels.
So with his proposed cut.... (Score:5, Funny)
He's going to get Mexico to pay for it!
and it's going to be YUGE!
No Need to Go to the Moon or Mars (Score:4, Interesting)
We don't need to be shooting people through space in tin cans.
At this point we have three options.
1. Continue pissing in the wind with half funded programs, then cancelling them partway through.
2. Go Full Robotic.
3. Build an for real spaceship.
I vote #3
A For Real Spaceship is...
1. Multi megawatt reactor for power.
2. Magnetic shielding.
3. Rotating living and working section for artificial gravity
4. Complete closed loop environmental system.
5. Non-chemical engines.
I would also throw in a descent and ascent module, but they can be added later since they will required chemical rockets regardless.
Every one of these required technologies (except 3...a NASA engineer told me they've done it already) would spur innovation on the same level as the Apollo program. When complete, we could then jump in and go where we want...among the moon and Mars at least.
option 4. Bang zoom, straight to the moon.
I am sure the budget cuts accurately reflect this methodology.
5: You've been watching too much sci fi
Non chemical engines work just fine. The environmentalists don't like radioactive exhaust.
Well, on the one hand, that's the entire point of this kind of endeavor, no? Take Sci Fi and turn it into reality? That's happened pretty much with Apollo.
On the other hand, Ion engines are a thing. Experimental, but functional. Still on a shoestring budget. So I expect those could really be ramped up with 50 megawatts of power available.
Re:Good luck with that 30% cut to NASA's budget (Score:5, Insightful)
But didn't you hear about Trump's grand plan? To do more, with less!!! Christ on a crutch, even I'm getting tired of this clown.
Less Climate Change, more Aeronautics and Space.
Let NOAA deal with the climate.
Climate deniers don't have any place in any space program.
Why not? You think we get climate measurements by people sending in their thermometer measurements?
You are aware that the miliary's space progarm is for satellites, too, and not because the US Air Force is building star destroyers, right?
Let NOAA deal with the climate.
Ha ha. 17% cut to the NOAA's budget too.
Less Climate Change, more Aeronautics and Space.
He probably heard what an enormous amount of pollution and climate gases the big rockets cause, and wanted it just in case it would annoy someone.
Every 4 years?
Obama was president for 8 years.
Bush was president for 8 years.
Clinton was president for 8 years.
Bush Sr was 4 years
Reagan was 8 years
The key is to replace NASA utterly with Virgin Spaceways. $400,000,000 will buy you and the sweetie of your choice the ultimate honeyMOON suite- in a bubble on the moon. With five star chef inspired microwavable meals and enough champagne to keep you drunk from liftoff to splashdown.
A new life awaits you in the off-world colonies. The chance to begin again in a golden land of opportunity and adventure...
If humans go back to the moon, Trump can take the credit for it and people will cheer. If NASA does some critical atmospheric research that no one pays attention to, does it really matter? How critical could it be if it doesn't fit into 140 characters?
Wow! Space Theater! (Score:1)
Bread and circuses, 20th century style!
At least he's not sending people to The Games.
GW Bush cancelled the Space Shuttle, not Obama (Score:2)
I'm a bit dry at the moment... I know I had a can of Instant Froth around here somewhere...
Much better... Now then...
It's not a question of being "anti-science" or not, but more the question of "why?"
In the 1960s, landing on the moon was a huge accomplishment. We conducted important science, established permanent lunar installations [wikipedia.org] of ongoing significance, and it paved the way for our current space-based experiments on board the ISS. Even today, there is a long list (that I've seen before, but can't find a
Mr. President. The only place you'll be safe (Score:1)
from the North Korean strike is on the moon. The dark side of the moon to be specific, where all the cheese is.
Just step into this NASA Force 1 capsule here, Mr. President.
(Well it's not a crime to dream is it?)
By the looks of your post, you were born on 2017-12-10
This will end budget problem (Score:2)
Pity he does not understand gubberment (Score:2)
Congress would have to authorize a yuge increase in the NASA budget. He and Moore are perfect for each other, Moore wants to roll back the amendments.
Credit to the Russians... (Score:2)
Americans currently ride up to the international space station in Russian capsules
I keep wondering why this is the case. Don't we have the technology to ferry folks to the ISS? I guess we do but why do we rely on the Russians?
Re:Credit to the Russians... (Score:4)
Can't blame this one on Trump. This is the result of the last two idiots in office that decided to cancel the space shuttle program before we had a working replacement. Not that the shuttle was a shining example of success ether. But cancelling it before we had a working replacement was a stupid in a special order of magnitude.
Re:Credit to the Russians... (Score:5, Insightful)
The process of getting a human-rating certification takes years, and involves quite a few test launches, of both the rocket and the crew capsule. SpaceX is very close to meeting the requirements, and I believe at least one other private launch company is as well.
The Russians haven't designed a new rocket in many years. Their rockets already have the necessary certification for legal launches.
It's a political process, but one rooted in fatal failures in NASA's history.
BS. The headline is a lie. (Score:5, Insightful)
Saying something is not the same as doing.
If the president wants NASA to send men to the moon, stop signing directives and sign a check instead.
Also, veto the tax plan (if it ever reaches your desk) which would increase the cost of graduate studies that produce that sorts of scientists and engineers who put people on the moon.
Economics of our Moon (Score:2)
There is real value in the resources of our moon https://www.space.com/28189-mo... [space.com]. Staking a claim to those resources could be a bargaining chip even if there is no real value extracted. It isn't hard to see the value. For example if there was an island in the middle of the pacific that no government had laid claim to and was later found to contain 10 billion units of natural resources but would take 1 billion units of resources to extract. Anyone with the capacity to start the process of investigation or
The Outer Space Treaty says no one may claim the moon, similar to how all claims in Antarctica are currently suspended.
Did you know after all these years, 'Outer Space' is still not defined? Lots of conventions and meetings expensed, however!
Space is fake. The Earth is flat.
But if, for a far more realistic example, the island had 1 billion units of resources that cost 10 billion units to extract then "staking a claim" would accomplish nothing, except possibly as the basis of a scam to sell worthless shares in the venture.
really? (Score:1)
Nah, we should send all you rugged individualists, and you can show us just how wonderful a Randian paradise is.
He's Doing No Such Thing (Score:5, Informative)
Until there is an actual, specific, and funded plan, all Trump is doing is shooting his mouth off again.
Just A Photo Op (Score:2)
Sigh. Just a meaningless photo op, and a standard Trump boastful proclamation.
We aren't just going to the Moon, we are going to Mars and "many worlds beyond"!
There is no actual plan, or action involved here. No funding for the big words.
BTW - how is GHW Bush's Space Exploration Initiative going? Are we on Mars yet?
This announcement at least had some actual plans associated with it:
Ah, remember when we accomplished those national milestones?
No?
O
Check the couch for change. (Score:3)
Better yet. Cut welfare/social spending at the Federal level by 1% and you can add another $23Billion dollars to NASA's anemic $17B budget.
Sounds just like JFK! (Score:2)
JKF, 12-Sep-1962:
We set sail on this new sea because there is new knowledge to be gained, and new rights to be won, and they must be won and used for the progress of all people. For space science, like nuclear science and all technology, has no conscience of its own. Whether it will become a force for good or ill depends on man, and only if the United States occupies a position of pre-eminence can we help decide whether this new ocean will be a sea of peace or a new terrifying theater of war. I do not say that we should or will go unprotected against the hostile misuse of space any more than we go unprotected against the hostile use of land or sea, but I do say that space can be explored and mastered without feeding the fires of war, without repeating the mistakes that man has made in extending his writ around this globe of ours.
... We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard; because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one we intend to win ...
There is no strife, no prejudice, no national conflict in outer space as yet. Its hazards are hostile to us all. Its conquest deserves the best of all mankind, and its opportunity for peaceful cooperation may never come again. But why, some say, the Moon? Why choose this as our goal? And they may well ask, why climb the highest mountain? Why, 35 years ago, fly the Atlantic?
We choose to go to the Moon!
Trump, 11-Dec-2017:
The directive I’m signing today will refocus America’s space program on human exploration and discovery. It marks an important step in returning American astronauts to the moon for the first time since 1972 for long-term exploration and use. This time, we will not only plant our flag and leave our footprint, we will establish a foundation for an eventual mission to Mars and perhaps, someday, to many worlds beyond. This directive will ensure America’s space program once again leads and inspires all of humanity.
Beyond the basics, Kennedy had to request that Congress provide the funds and, as such, had to play preacher, cheerleader and salesman to make it happen. Trump seems less sensitive to the intricacies of politics, back-scratching and making deals; more of "I'm own this company. Do what I say".
makes sense (Score:1)
Why? (Score:2)
Just, Why?
There's nothing on the moon of value, and nothing to be gained from redeveloping the technologies for going there. Helium-3 is said to be in abundance - but for the hundreds of billions of dollars it'll take to get the first kilogram back to earth (not including the money necessary to build the fusion reactors to use it) we could cover Arizona in solar cells and power North America.
There are likely the same kinds of rare metals on the Moon as on Earth - without, of course, the problem of 200,000