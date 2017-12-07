What It Looks Like When You Fry Your Eye In An Eclipse (npr.org) 31
An anonymous reader quotes a report from NPR: Doctors in New York say a woman in her 20s came in three days after looking at the Aug. 21 eclipse without protective glasses. She had peeked several times, for about six seconds, when the sun was only partially covered by the moon. Four hours later, she started experiencing blurred and distorted vision and saw a central black spot in her left eye. The doctors studied her eyes with several different imaging technologies, described in the journal JAMA Ophthalmology, and were able to observe the damage at the cellular level.
"We were very surprised at how precisely concordant the imaged damage was with the crescent shape of the eclipse itself," noted Dr. Avnish Deobhakta, an assistant professor of ophthalmology at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine, in an email to NPR. He says this was the most severely injured patient they saw after the eclipse. All in all, 22 people came to their urgent care clinic with concerns about possible eclipse-related damage, and most of them complained of blurred vision. Of those, only three showed some degree of abnormality in the retina. Two of them had only mild changes, however, and their symptoms have gone away. The young woman described in this case report, at last check, still has not recovered normal vision. For your viewing pleasure, The Verge has embedded several images of the woman's retinas in their report.
"I know what I'm doing!" (Score:2)
Trust the folks who attempt to give you sage advice with no advantage to them. Ever have the misfortune of looking too long at a the arc of a welder's flash?
The funny thing is, funny strange not funny ha-ha, that it takes several hours to really pay dividends.
Yes indeed, battery acid and prayers to a God you didn't believe in this morning, either.
Re: (Score:3)
If people believe climate scientists are full of it, then they'll likely also question astronomer warnings, and do it. [blogspot.com]
Six seconds. Or maybe longer. (Score:2)
Worth pointing out:
"She had peeked several times, for about six seconds, when the sun was only partially covered by the moon."
Uh, note that's what she said she did. We don't actually know how long she looked at the sun; she almost certainly underplayed how stupid she was when she talked to the doctor, since people usually do.
Ghoulish (Score:1)
There's no general news value in this, scientific possibly, but this is not news and that 'reporter' from the Verge has probably done stupid things for a lot longer than 6 seconds in her time.
Re: (Score:2)
There is geek/nerd psychological interest in this. Take it from the viewpoint of under standers looking at the world of believers, the look before you leap crowd vs the hesitate and lose. That itself is an interesting study in social genetics, how a society produces both, to solve social problems ie a problem presents itself and there is a believe structure to solve that 'style' of problem, the believers jump in without hesitation and try their luck with their belief, succeed and quick solution, fail and we
Re: (Score:2)
You mean voyeurs?
Don't be a retard. Don't look directly at the sun (Score:2)
Why do people do this?
Re: (Score:3)
Why do people do this?
If you put a button on the wall, most people will ignore it.
If you then put up a big sign that says "Don't push this button" it will be pushed much more often,
Re: (Score:1)
That's a little disconcerting. [twimg.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Why do people do this?
Because women like that generally say Don't tell me what to do. I think they think it's something to do with the patriarchy.
Oh well (Score:1)
DIY LASIK fail.
Must be rare (Score:2)
If it took this long to find a case of this and write a story about it.
Trump (Score:2)
Trump looking at the eclipse with no protection on his eyes.
http://cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam... [cnn.com]
Re: (Score:1)
If ever there were a need for a large bird with diarrhea...
Re: (Score:2)
The one that really gave me a laugh was the one where he's looking at the eclipse and pointing to it, in case any of the White House staff forgot that the sun is in the sky and doesn't shine out of his ass.
https://timedotcom.files.wordp... [wordpress.com]
Irony Award is also in the mail (Score:2)
"Dammit, I can't read my Darwin Award!"
Re: (Score:2)
The energy required to damage this retina would have been enough to generate 0.0000001 BTC
Fixed.
Happened to me (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)