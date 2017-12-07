What It Looks Like When You Fry Your Eye In An Eclipse (npr.org) 117
An anonymous reader quotes a report from NPR: Doctors in New York say a woman in her 20s came in three days after looking at the Aug. 21 eclipse without protective glasses. She had peeked several times, for about six seconds, when the sun was only partially covered by the moon. Four hours later, she started experiencing blurred and distorted vision and saw a central black spot in her left eye. The doctors studied her eyes with several different imaging technologies, described in the journal JAMA Ophthalmology, and were able to observe the damage at the cellular level.
"We were very surprised at how precisely concordant the imaged damage was with the crescent shape of the eclipse itself," noted Dr. Avnish Deobhakta, an assistant professor of ophthalmology at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine, in an email to NPR. He says this was the most severely injured patient they saw after the eclipse. All in all, 22 people came to their urgent care clinic with concerns about possible eclipse-related damage, and most of them complained of blurred vision. Of those, only three showed some degree of abnormality in the retina. Two of them had only mild changes, however, and their symptoms have gone away. The young woman described in this case report, at last check, still has not recovered normal vision. For your viewing pleasure, The Verge has embedded several images of the woman's retinas in their report.
Trust the folks who attempt to give you sage advice with no advantage to them. Ever have the misfortune of looking too long at a the arc of a welder's flash?
The funny thing is, funny strange not funny ha-ha, that it takes several hours to really pay dividends.
Yes indeed, battery acid and prayers to a God you didn't believe in this morning, either.
When I was learning welding the instructor constantly repeated the warnings. We discussed safety at the start of the day and multiple times throughout the lessons.
Then one day, we had a new member, we had no safety instruction. I thought it was a little off and privately asked if he was going to go over the safety list.
He said, "Nah, new guy there thinks I don't know he is banging my wife."
Well it didn't take very long before he crushed the guys head in a vice. He was a big dude and with all of that rage we
If people believe climate scientists are full of it, then they'll likely also question astronomer warnings, and do it. [blogspot.com]
"I didn'th do it, Thee-En-En puthed the pole into my moufth, belieth me! Thotally thake newth!"
Actually, I'm Prethbyterian.
That'th nothing. I'm an Athropothophical Ethoterithitht.
That much spitting is a health hazard, ya know
I'm not a climate expert by any stretch, but I have spent a good amount of time looking at creationist claims against evolution, and found all kinds of logical fallacies, cherry-picking, word-play, and other mental misdeeds by creationists.
The same people often deny climate change. Sorry, righties lost cred with me. Marketing is your thing, not logi
Six seconds. Or maybe longer. (Score:5, Insightful)
Worth pointing out:
"She had peeked several times, for about six seconds, when the sun was only partially covered by the moon."
Uh, note that's what she said she did. We don't actually know how long she looked at the sun; she almost certainly underplayed how stupid she was when she talked to the doctor, since people usually do.
What Payne Said She Did . . . (Score:4, Insightful)
http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/07/... [cnn.com]
Watching the celestial event outside her boyfriend's workplace, she noticed the changes around her, as it looked like dusk during the day. Payne looked up at the sun with her naked eye for a few seconds, but it was too bright.
She approached a woman nearby and asked whether she could borrow her glasses. The woman did not appear interested in viewing the eclipse and said she was "blind as a bat anyway." She told Payne she had borrowed them from a friend and agreed to let Payne use them.
Payne put on the glasses and looked up at the partial eclipse for 15 to 20 seconds. She didn't know what eclipse glasses were supposed to look like, but she remembered that the sun seemed particularly bright -- like looking at it with sunglasses on.
"But it didn't bother me, because I thought it would be a great experience to catch a solar eclipse the proper way," Payne told CNN.
She removed the glasses, returned them to the woman and left.
Six hours later, Payne noticed a weird dark spot in the center of her vision. She told her friends and family, but they told her to wait a day. After all, everyone had been outside looking up at the sun, and it was normal to feel "weird."
The next day, Payne lost vision in the center of her left eye.
So "a few seconds" is six, according to TFS. The borrowed glasses story sounds exactly like something someone would make up to shift blame from themselves, but we'll never know for sure. Besides, she admits she only sought glasses after staring at the sun bare-eyed proved "too bright."
So far, it's a nightmare, and sometimes it makes me very sad when I close my eyes and see it," Payne said. "It's embarrassing. People will assume I was just one of those people who stared blankly at the sun or didn't check the person with the glasses.
She is literally "one of those people," as she stared at the sun. She then borrowed glasses she couldn't verify as safe. I don't know what it means to "check the person with the glasses" but the fact that they were already blind might have been a red flag.
Does it matter? She was told not to do it. She was informed what will happen when she does it. She decided she knows better than those that actually learn a thing about the whole matter.
She made her decision.
When I was I guess about 13, there was a partial solar eclipse. One of my classmates pointed it out to us. I'm not sure how long we gazed at it but it was minutes rather than seconds. It didn't seem to noticeably harm anyone. Maybe it's a question of age.
Minutes [Re:Six seconds. Or maybe longer.] (Score:2)
When I was I guess about 13, there was a partial solar eclipse. One of my classmates pointed it out to us. I'm not sure how long we gazed at it but it was minutes rather than seconds. It didn't seem to noticeably harm anyone. Maybe it's a question of age.
If the sun were very low on the horizon, you might be ok. (You can look at the sunset, although you'll see afterimages). Otherwise, no, not minutes.
Re:Six seconds. Or maybe longer. (Score:5, Informative)
This. A million times this.
"I won't let some egghead tell me what to do".
And then come whining for science to repair your stupidity. No. Fuck it. You get told time and time again to not do something, you still do it, live with it. Or die from it. Either is fine with me. Please get out of the gene pool.
"I won't let some egghead tell me what to do".
This results in Brexit and Trump.
...what?
Trust the folks who attempt to give you sage advice with no advantage to them. Ever have the misfortune of looking too long at a the arc of a welder's flash?
The funny thing is, funny strange not funny ha-ha, that it takes several hours to really pay dividends.
Yes indeed, battery acid and prayers to a God you didn't believe in this morning, either.
To quote Forrest Gump, "Stupid is as stupid does".
There's no general news value in this, scientific possibly, but this is not news and that 'reporter' from the Verge has probably done stupid things for a lot longer than 6 seconds in her time.
There is geek/nerd psychological interest in this. Take it from the viewpoint of under standers looking at the world of believers, the look before you leap crowd vs the hesitate and lose. That itself is an interesting study in social genetics, how a society produces both, to solve social problems ie a problem presents itself and there is a believe structure to solve that 'style' of problem, the believers jump in without hesitation and try their luck with their belief, succeed and quick solution, fail and we
You mean voyeurs?
Re:Ghoulish (Score:5, Funny)
A simple story that I think is an easier to understand explanation of the variety in risk tolerance.
I was fortunate enough to spend some time in Antarctica. Part of this time was minding a fuel hose about 10cm high, and I observed several groups of penguins negotiate the hose.
A pack of twenty would waddle along and hit the obstacle of the hose. They walk up and down along it a bit to see if they can get around.
Then two penguins jump the hose and walk on.
The rest of the pack, observing that those two are ok quickly jump over and continue on their way.
Except for three, who hesitate for some reason. They walk up and down again, they get increasingly agitated as the pack gets further away. Two eventually jump over. The last is running up and down the line, freaking out at being left behind and eventually trips and falls over the hose. Picks itself up and sprints after the pack.
Penguins display the same basic behaviour when confronted with any obstacle, like a group of people playing tourist or jumping into leopard seal infested water.
I never saw one stupid enough to stare into the sun though.
Russian icebreaker ship crews have a story about the time they had to use explosives to clear a path through the ice. They drilled into the ice and planted explosives. Then they attached red detonation cord to those explosives and then retreated to a safe distance. Meanwhile a group of penguins curious about these new objects started exploring around them. Suddenly, there's a whoosh of ice and water as the explosives go off. Seconds later there are penguins flying hundreds of feet in every direction followe
I call bullshit. There is no way you could stare at the sun and go blind. First, the pain would be immense. You'd have to be high on tons of morphine.
Second, you can't go blind. If you started at an eclipse, you'd burn a pinprick hole and get a permanent black spot in your rods and cones. It's a very focused beam (really what happened to this girl if you look at the photographs).
Re: (Score:2)
Interesting. I'm not dumb enough to try looking at the sun without eclipse glasses, but I assumed it would hurt.
Don't be a retard. Don't look directly at the sun (Score:2)
Why do people do this?
Why do people do this?
If you put a button on the wall, most people will ignore it.
If you then put up a big sign that says "Don't push this button" it will be pushed much more often,
That's a little disconcerting. [twimg.com]
Why do people do this?
Because women like that generally say Don't tell me what to do. I think they think it's something to do with the patriarchy.
I wonder if I'd be troll for saying:
Because men like that say I know what I'm doing. They think they know everything.
This is not about men and women, it's about the self entitled brat that my wife would call a stupid bitch because even when she was told not to look into the sun, she did. Doesn't mean all women, doesn't mean there isn't a male version. Interesting how some people project their insecurities into what they read and try to find a reason to be offended by the simplest explanation about what
Don't be a retard. Don't look directly at the sun. Why do people do this?
Because more than 22/8.5 million (population of New York) are retards. Consider this, to be a Mensa member you must have a top 2% IQ. If you took all the Mensa members and took the top 2%, you'd have something like the best of the best (0.04%). If you took the top 2% of those again, you'd have freaking super-geniuses (0,0008%). In New York you'd have ~68 of them. Those equally far on the other end of the scale stare into the sun.
Re:Don't be a retard. Don't look directly at the s (Score:4, Funny)
Sir Isaac Newton stared into the sun a lot.
Yeah, and now he's dead!
Lieibniz also invented it, and his superior notation made it much more useful
no, he did an interesting experiment on himself in his 20s and suffered temporary damage, mild solar scotoma
DIY LASIK fail.
If it took this long to find a case of this and write a story about it.
Trump (Score:2)
Trump looking at the eclipse with no protection on his eyes.
http://cdn.cnn.com/cnnnext/dam... [cnn.com]
If ever there were a need for a large bird with diarrhea...
Re:Trump (Score:5, Funny)
The one that really gave me a laugh was the one where he's looking at the eclipse and pointing to it, in case any of the White House staff forgot that the sun is in the sky and doesn't shine out of his ass.
https://timedotcom.files.wordp... [wordpress.com]
One must never miss an opportunity to point out Evil.
A wise man once said "All it takes for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing."
Unfortunately, these days, in America, I see an awfull lot of good men doing an awfull lot of nothing.
That particular incident was not evil, but rather pure unadulterated stupidity.
Re: (Score:2)
For like 2 seconds.
Yea I think the guy is an idiot too, but don't stup to mentioning every little thing like this. I'm sure you can find plenty of examples where Obama did the same.
"Dammit, I can't read my Darwin Award!"
The energy required to damage this retina would have been enough to generate 0.0000001 BTC
Fixed.
The Science of Magnifying Glass (Score:5, Insightful)
Perhaps she and those who did it should have tried to experiment with a magnifying glass before any attempt to stare at the sun. You might have tried this before when you were little.
If the magnifying glass started showing smoke on whatever it is focused in 6 seconds, staring at the sun at the time for the same duration could surely do the same to the eye.
Re:The Science of Magnifying Glass (Score:4, Insightful)
Perhaps she and those who did it should have tried to experiment with a magnifying glass before any attempt to stare at the sun. You might have tried this before when you were little.
If the magnifying glass started showing smoke on whatever it is focused in 6 seconds, staring at the sun at the time for the same duration could surely do the same to the eye.
What?!?!
You're saying that a 100-mm-diameter high-magnification lens has the same light gathering power as a 2-mm-diameter pupil?
Is this a new form of science?
Do NOT look at the laser with the remaining good eye !!!
---
Absolut Darwin Awards stuff this one
For those who didn't RTF JAMA A (Score:4, Informative)
She then viewed the sun for 15-20 seconds through those glasses, which they suspect is when the damage occurred. The glasses were probably fakes which didn't block all the rays of the sun. So this isn't a story about an idiot staring at the sun without glasses and destroying her vision as the NPR article implies. It's a story about some evil person destroying someone else's vision for life just so they could make a quick buck.
(Though I suppose it's possible she really is an idiot and made the whole thing up to hide her embarrassment.)
Does the eclipse magnify or something? 6 seconds is extremely short. Even 30 seconds is somewhat short. You would think if staring at the sun for such a short time caused such significant damage it would be a far more common and widely known problem.
It does cause significant damage and it is a widely-known problem. But the sun puts out enough light that we reflexively close our eyes or look away. During an eclipse, the total volume of light is greatly reduced, which defeats much of our automatic self-defense. However, the sliver of sun that remains has the same intensity as the whole thing, meaning it does the same damage as staring at the whole sun, just in a smaller region.
I know exactly what it looks like... (Score:2)
...it looks like you're an idiot.
Think of it as evolution in action...
Looking at Sun, not the eclipse, fried her eyes. (Score:2)
mostly reversible (Score:1)
If you read the literature, most eye damage from viewing solar eclipses is temporary and heals within 6 months. [nature.com] There are cases reported of suspected permanent loss in acuity, but they are rare and it's unclear whether there can be attributed to the solar exposure alone:
Can you get a gyroscope to show rotation of the Earth?
Yes, easily. Even the name comes from that use: gyro = rotation, scope=see. You just need a crappy but heavy (1+ kg) education grade one, a protractor, and 5-15 minutes depending on how big of a gyroscope you found.
A flat-earther will just point out that a crappy but heavy gyroscope has enough mass unbalance to precess, irrespective of the earth's rotation.
On the other hand, a high-precision navigation-grade gryo will quite easily measure earth rate. If the spin axis of the gyro is pointed toward the center of the earth, you will see 15.04 * cos(latitude) degrees/hour about the north/south level axis and 15.04 * sin(latitude) degrees/hour about the east/west axis.
In that case I'm confident you'll be able to explain why certain stars are only visible from Australia and others from Europe. Or why a plane flight from Paris to New York takes about 8 hours Johannesburg to Perth takes only 9 hours when it should take at the very least twice or thrice as long on a flat earth.
So far nobody answered either question, so I'm really curious to hear the explanation.
The Earth is definitely not a sphere. It is, however, a spheroid. As for whether the Earth moves, it depends on your frame of reference.
:-D
Not even willing to defend your position? Ok, checked off as troll, moving on to the next flat earther.
That's amazing. You're sincere. You aren't tolling.
The power of the human mind to reject objectivity and only see the world in ways that reinforce their existing world-views is astounding.
You aren't just stupid, you are uncompromisingly stupid. And your stupidity is making you a danger to others.