Victims of Mystery Attacks In Cuba Left With Anomalies In Brain Tissue (arstechnica.com) 25
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: American victims of mysterious attacks in Cuba have abnormalities in their brains' white matter, according to new medical testing reported by the Associated Press. But, so far, it's unclear how or if the white-matter anomalies seen in the victims relate to their symptoms. White matter is made up of dense nerve fibers that connect neurons in different areas of the brain, forming networks. It gets its name from the light-colored electrical insulation, myelin, that coats the fibers. Overall, the tissue is essential for rapidly transmitting brain signals critical for learning and cognitive function.
In August, U.S. authorities first acknowledged that American diplomats and their spouses stationed in Havana, Cuba, had been the targets of puzzling attacks for months. The attacks were carried out by unknown agents and for unknown reasons, using a completely baffling weaponry. The attacks were sometimes marked by bizarrely targeted and piercing noises or vibrations, but other times they were completely imperceptible. Victims complained of a range of symptoms, including dizziness, nausea, headaches, balance problems, ringing in the ears (tinnitus), nosebleeds, difficulty concentrating and recalling words, permanent hearing loss, and speech and vision problems. Doctors have also identified mild brain injuries, including swelling and concussion. U.S. officials now report that 24 Americans were injured in the attacks but wouldn't comment on how many showed abnormalities in their white matter.
Paranoia
Hmm, sounds like self inflicted injuries. One thing happened, the professional paranoid got a hold of it, exaggerated the hell out of it and then all of them felt they were under attack. That constant psychological stress, affected their brains sufficiently to affect the senses they are attached to. Don't think of it as a one off but in affect a sustained psychological attack upon their own people, generating a continuous state of high stress, fear, paranoia, all feeding into delusions that created real physical harm. Think of it grinding on, hour after hour, day after day, for months, the threat of someone attacking you and destroying you mind, the message reinforced again and again and again, have you been attacked, have you heard anything, have you felt anything, every thing a possible threat, fully exposed to the enemy. They drove their own people crazy and generated real physical harm as a result.
Re: Paranoia
Lets see you point to a single documented case of someone psychologically inducing actual damage to their own brain tissue. What a jerk. This is nothing like PTSD.
Re:
Hmm, sounds like Aliens.
Think of it grinding on, hour after hour, day after day, for months, the threat of someone attacking you and destroying you mind, the message reinforced again and again and again, have you been attacked, have you heard anything, have you felt anything, every thing a possible threat, fully exposed to the enemy. They drove their own people crazy and generated real physical harm as a result.
Think of exposure to alien mind rays grinding on, hour after hour, day after day, for months attacking you and destroying your mind.
Fraud
No matter how hostile and immoral in their spying the Cubans and Russians might be, there is so little factual basis to this story, and it's so absurd that no radiation is sensed, etc., and people have visible brain pathology.
Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. There isn't any.
Re:Fraud
Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. There isn't any.
Doesn't a fair number of people with similar and rare brain abnormalities constitute exactly that? I wasn't sure myself if anything was really going on, but this fact makes it seem much more compelling that something real was going on.
Put it the way - why do you have reason to doubt what they are all saying?
Re:
I don't particularly trust this administration to be telling the truth. Their record on that isn't very good.
I'd like to see information from independent doctors rather than ones who work with the state department and are publishing their paper with state department input.
Re:
Et Tu, Perens!
Man, the pro-Russian shilling on here is getting out of hand.
Re:Fraud
A specific claim like "it was a sonic weapon used by the Russians" might require extraordinary evidence.
But if there's a bunch of people in one place, and then there is credible evidence that they've all got an unusual injury-- isn't it a bit natural to draw the inference that the unusual injury may have been caused by a factor related to that place-- whether deliberate harm, accidental consequences of espionage, or some unknown pathogen, etc.
Re:
I think you can add to your list of criteria for credibility: multiple sources. Not just one group that explicitly works with the state department.
Re:
Considering there is zero precedent for any kind acoustic phenomenon to cause symptoms like this, I'd suggest that the allegation that it was a sonic weapon is no less of an extraordinary claim than anything else that might be proposed.
I don't know what it is... Nobody who's investigated this has any idea what it is, because these symptoms have never been seen before.
I'm not claiming that anything extraordinary happened here either, only something unknown.
Re:
Fibromyalgia
I would like a show of hands: How many of you think this entire story is bullshit? I mean, complete and utter bollocks?
There is absolutely nothing checkable in this story except the fishy tale that "some doctors" and "others" have seen some "white matter" abnormalities. Do we know these people weren't all smoking bath salts or whatever the fuck it is these "State Department Personnel" do when they're in Cuba? With all the rum and salsa dancing and food, I'd probably be hospitalized after an extended sta
Soviet tech?
Cuba was under the protection of the USSR for quite some time. I imagine they could have been testing and developing some kind of new technology and now the Cubans have it? A lot of experimental stuff was tried all throughout the Cold War by both sides.
Be interesting if we ever learn what caused this. Normally I'd discount such bizzare reports as silly, but a lot of people were affected by this. So I think something was definitely done to them.
Control group?
I'm not going to propose that there is no mystery here, but when probing something this mysterious and examining people as intensely as they are likely examining these individuals, I'd want to go with a setup that tests both people who were there and people who weren't. I'd also want to hide the identities from those reading the scans.
No human would be without anomalies if tested intensively enough.
alrighty slashdotters with medical training
I read the list of major infectious diseases in Cuba and see several that attack brain/nervous system and some of which can even cause "brain alteration"
could this "attack" be a natural pathogen? It's the first thing that came to my mind reading the mass media hysteria over it, and after looking at all the interesting nasties that are in Cuba....
Fraud
I'd like to see information from independent doctors rather than ones who work with the state department and are publishing their paper with state department input.
Microwave auditory effect device?
I have wondered from the first time I read about these embassy attacks if someone was playing with a device that utilizes the "microwave auditory effect" that this wired article was discussing in 2008 [wired.com].
Perhaps they were attempting to project voices into their heads and had some sort of tuning issue that caused it to have a range of other effects.