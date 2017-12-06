FCC Chair Ajit Pai Falsely Claims Killing Net Neutrality Will Help Sick and Disabled People (vice.com) 56
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: One popular claim by the telecom sector is that net neutrality rules are somehow preventing people who are sick or disabled from gaining access to essential medical services they need to survive. Verizon, for example, has been trying to argue since at least 2014 that the FCC's net neutrality rules' ban on paid prioritization (which prevents ISPs from letting deep-pocketed content companies buy their way to a distinct network performance advantage over smaller competitors) harms the hearing impaired. That's much to the chagrin of groups that actually represent those constituents, who have consistently and repeatedly stated that this claim simply isn't true. Comcast lobbyists have also repeated this patently-false claim in their attempt to lift the FCC ban on unfair paid prioritization deals.
The claim that net neutrality rules hurt the sick also popped up in a recent facts-optional fact sheet the agency has been circulating to try and justify the agency's Orwellian-named "Restoring Internet Freedom" net neutrality repeal. In the FCC's current rules, the FCC was careful to distinguish between "Broadband Internet Access Services (BIAS)," which is general internet traffic like browsing, e-mail or app data and "Non-BIAS data services," which are often given prioritized, isolated capacity to ensure lower latency, better speed, and greater reliability. VoIP services, pacemakers, energy meters and all telemedicine applications fall under this category and are exempt from the rules. Despite the fact that the FCC's net neutrality rules clearly exempt medical services from the ban on uncompetitive paid prioritization, FCC boss Ajit Pai has consistently tried to claim otherwise. He did so again last week during a speech in which he attempted to defend his agency from the massive backlash to its assault on net neutrality. "By ending the outright ban on paid prioritization, we hope to make it easier for consumers to benefit from services that need prioritization -- such as latency-sensitive telemedicine," Pai said. "By replacing an outright ban with a robust transparency requirement and FTC-led consumer protection, we will enable these services to come into being and help seniors."
It will sick AND disable them
"killing net neutrality will help disabled people"
says verizon, comcast, fcc, etc
"killing net neutrality will disable people."
says vice, google, facebook, etc
don't trust either.
Discernment of the truth is something that can be learned even at your advanced age. Don't give up and just accept that "both sides do it nobody can know what's real".
Sorry, but you're already living the "dream". This can't extend to Australia because Australia doesn't have net neutrality laws to begin with.
Re:I hope this does not spread world wide! (Score:4, Informative)
I wonder who is paying him under the table?
Nobody is being paid under the table. That is not how the system works. The political donations by the telecoms to Republican politicians are perfectly legal and done openly
... as are the media industry's donations to the Democrats.
FYI, I'm in Australia.
That explains your misunderstanding. In most countries corruption is illegal. In America, it is not.
There was a Web Comic I saw once, which sadly I lost the link for, where a lobbyist comes into a Congressman's office and asks to donate some money in order to pass a bill. Horrified, the Congressman says that's not how he operates and for the lobbyist to come back in and try again. This time, the lobbyist says he's really concerned about some issue and wants a bill passed. Also, in a completely unrelated matter, he wants to make a big donation to the Congressman. This time the Congressman is satisfied beca
Will also save children and fight terrorism (Score:2)
And, who knows, maybe also stop drug use, illiteracy, stop global warming and fix the infrastructure.
It is fascinating what utterly despicable failed human beings make it to the top in the west today. Having people with zero honor and zero personal morals in charge used to be a privilege of the developing world. Not anymore.
He's got to try to justify something he's doing which goes so far against the goals he claims he's trying to support and the mandate of FCC or his transparent attempt at a payday once leaving the FCC would be even more obvious.
Pai doesn't give two shits about the internet, the FCC's mandate or the public, he's simply trying to guarantee his own payday once he leaves the FCC. With 80+% of the comments on his net neutrality rollback against the action and his blatant disregard of this it's obvious he doesn't
NN keeps monopoly networks in place (Score:1)
Have to show the federal government that your service is federally NN compliant.
Got all the experts, lawyers, hardware and software in place to prove NN is supported to some US gov standard?
While all that is been worked out the monopoly telco stays in place and lobbies for more NN to keep the competition out.
NN kept the telco networks as they are now.
Why support the laws and monopolies that allow the same brands to keep network competition out?
More NN, the same telco thie
Your entire post is a false dichotomy. It asserts that there are only without NN, more networks would exist. Simple facts show that is false. The FCC only put in place NN rules two years ago. So before these rules, many telco networks were created? Or have telco networks been shrinking down over the last decade with or without NN?
So before these rules, many telco networks were created?
All of them, actually.
Lets keep NN so the some monopolies can be protected again?
NN did not result to network competition all over the USA.
Keeping NN now will result in network competition? The same competition that worked so well in the past?
It actually did work well in the past. I can remember when there were pages of ISPs to choose from. Now, you're extremely lucky if you have access to two. Net Neutrality has been under attack for well over a decade, eroding the internet.
And there is a point of no return.
You are joking, aren't you? (Score:3)
Your comment is NOTHING but blatantly false statements. the NN regulations didn't require ANY paperwork and they only covered transport and source discrimination and not only that but they WAIVED even that if your company served less than 100K customers.
Stop lying.
You do know that net neutral systems are the default and easiest to setup?
They're also the hardest to live with when dealing with things like limited-bandwidth fixed wireless networks in rural areas.
Why the fuck wimp out, your country, your fucking network, grind on the fuckers until they wimp out. The ugly dumb bastard is the most hated troll on the entire internet and I mean globally. Pretty much has become the ultimate internet zero, a vacuum that draws hate and loathing from the entire public spectrum. You can bet they will stab him in the back because basically the scummy git's presence in anything is a massive negative, you could not employ, contract with or in any way associate with them, withou
They are trying hard (Score:2)
Re:They are trying hard (Score:4, Interesting)
>> Oh, Trump voters
......does this one bother you ?
Yes but not half as much as a Hillary government would have.
Right. (Score:2)
Telecom carriers that spend obscene amounts of cash on lobbyists and PACs to help disabled people and the elderly. That's all they want. Really.
Sounds. legit.
too bad I used my mod points today.
I'd mod you up for funny.
The paper-insulated feeder cable is always NN compliant.
Dont let other companies build new networks. They will do bad things with no NN.
Re: Wait, that makes sense (Score:2)
The ISPs have always had this ability and do so under NN too. Under NN, they arenâ(TM)t allowed to slow down ER1s medical data over ER2s medical data. They can still prioritize medical data, VoIP, VOD, etc over something like webpages, ftp, bittorent, telnet, etc. NN isnâ(TM)t against QoS.
Lying Liars Lie, Film at 11. (Score:3)
So how does The People fight this? No one reads
/.
No one. Numbers-wise, I mean.
/. is not read by enough people to truly spark Fake (or Genuine) Internet Outrage.
How come this isn't running front page on the major Muggle press?
Yeah. What they don' know won't hurt them.
But sure as fuck it'll hurt us.
Thanks Ivan, how's the weather in st Petersburg?
It doesn't help that hardly anyone actually reads the real news now.
There has been tons of outrage. It's falling on deaf ears.
This is the era of Trump. Public opinion doesn't matter. Truth doesn't matter.
It's an agenda.
The only hope is that it will be reversed, as soon as possible.
There has been tons of outrage. It's falling on deaf ears.
This is the era of Trump. Public opinion doesn't matter. Truth doesn't matter.
It's an agenda.
I agree. It is eerily reminiscent of the era of Obama. I remember things like "if you like your doctor you can keep your doctor" and "the average American family will save $2500 per year in healthcare costs" and "you will have more and better choices for healthcare under the Affordable Care Act" and "we will cover more people with better coverage and it will cost less".
It turns out that every single one of those things was false, that millions of Americans were outr
WTF (Score:2)
Did he even read the current rules. I would assume so which means he's just telling bald-faced lies.
I want Wheeler back.
editorialize much? (Score:2)
not a fan of killing net neutrality and by extension, Pai, the FCC, Comcast, or Verizon but come the fuck on, it's possible to write a summary without all that editorializing.
Orwell would be proud (Score:2)
If Pai's gibberish isn't the epitome of doublespeak, nothing is.
Artificial Scarcity (Score:3)
Artificial scarcity is the core motivation behind the Network Neutrality repeal. They are about to roll out 5G technologies with 10gbs download speeds which is more bandwidth than most everyone will need. With cable cutters and plunging market prices the telecoms are in a panic and thus they are calling on their inside man to protect their interests. He is looking forward to his future “Pai Day” for his loyal service.
If network prioritization were a true problem then senders and receivers, the customers, should have full control of prioritization using existing Quality of Service (QoS) network features. However by giving telecoms unabated control of prioritization they can distort traffic and resume charging premiums for video and voice.
The FCC chairman has been unequivocally clear in is objectives; increased network investment (read profit) for the ILECs and absolute hands off regulation until there is a complete “market failure” (read unavoidable regulation due to universal outrage over telcom censorship and exorbitant prices).
Finally his talking point about regulatory burden on telcom technology is a joke. It is impossible for telcoms to transfer data beyond the speed of light so the only thing they can do is slow it down or block it. Providing financial incentives to enact artificial scarcity, censorship, and surveillance is the complete opposite of promoting “Free Market” ideologies.
They are about to roll out 5G technologies with 10gbs download speeds which is more bandwidth than most everyone will need.
Let's put that one into the time-capsule, along with the apocryphal "640k ought to be enough for anybody."