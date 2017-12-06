Air Pollution Harm To Unborn Babies May Be Global Health Catastrophe, Warn Doctors (theguardian.com) 6
Air pollution significantly increases the risk of low birth weight in babies, leading to lifelong damage to health, according to a large new study. From a report: The research was conducted in London, UK, but its implications for many millions of women in cities around the world with far worse air pollution are "something approaching a public health catastrophe," the doctors involved said. Globally, two billion children -- 90% of all children -- are exposed to air pollution above World Health Organization guidelines. A Unicef study also published on Wednesday found that 17 million babies suffer air six times more toxic than the guidelines. The team said that there are no reliable ways for women in cities to avoid chronic exposure to air pollution during pregnancy and called for urgent action from governments to cut pollution from vehicles and other sources.
Re: (Score:2)
According to industry scientists, vehicle exhaust is in fact good for you, and puts a protective lining around your lungs. And besides, I've got this monster fifth wheel I take up to the pristine wilderness a thousand miles away for two weeks out of every so I can piss on the bears, and it's my natural born God-given right to vomit carcinogens and greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere any fucking time I want!
Re: (Score:1)
No surprises... (Score:2)
I think this is just Mother Nature helping clean the pool a bit, with indirect help.
Too many people.....not a good place to make more.
Re: (Score:2)
Most Western countries, where a good fraction of such pollution is still produced, is in a general demographic decline. Population increases, which will level out, cannot be the only explanation for this.