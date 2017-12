New Evidence Points To Icy Plate Tectonics On Europa

According to new research published today in Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, Europa has what it takes to support plate tectonics . "Using computer models, a team lead by Brown University planetary scientist Brandon Johnson was able to demonstrate the physical feasibility of icy plates driving deep into the icy interior in a processes similar to what's seen on Earth," reports Gizmodo. "Excitingly, this same process could be delivering important minerals to the ocean below, heightening the moon's status a potentially habitable world." From the report: