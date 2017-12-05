'Watershed' Medical Trial Proves Type 2 Diabetes Can Be Reversed (bbc.com) 111
dryriver writes: For those suffering from type 2 diabetes, there is good news. Nearly half of the participants in a watershed trial of a new diabetes treatment were able to reverse their affliction. The method is quite simple -- an all liquid diet that causes participants to lose a lot of weight, followed by a carefully controlled diet of real solid foods. Four times a day, a sachet of powder is stirred in water to make a soup or shake. They contain about 200 calories, but also the right balance of nutrients. If the patient can keep away from other foods long enough, there is a chance of reversing type 2 diabetes completely. Prof Roy Taylor, from Newcastle University, told the BBC: "It's a real watershed moment. Before we started this line of work, doctors and specialists regarded type 2 as irreversible. But if we grasp the nettle and get people out of their dangerous state (being overweight), they can get remission of diabetes." However, doctors are not calling this a cure. If the weight goes back on, then the diabetes will return. The trial only looked at people diagnosed with diabetes in the last six years. Doctors believe -- but do not know with absolute certainty yet -- that in people who have had the affliction much longer than that, there may be too much permanent damage to make remission possible. The trial results have been published in the Lancet medical journal.
Low Carb diets work just as well and is much easie (Score:4, Informative)
Please read about the work of Dr. Bernestein, Dr Phinney and many others who have reversed T2D using low carb
/keto diets .
1. Type 2 diabetes can be reversed.
Virta is an online specialty medical clinic that reverses type 2 diabetes without medications or surgery.
https://www.virtahealth.com/
2. Dr Bernstein Diabetes solution
http://www.diabetes-book.com/
Re: (Score:1)
Charlatans.
Re:Low Carb diets work just as well and is much ea (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Agree. 200 calories for the shakes is dangerously low calories for the day if you take 4 of them, I think it says. I did a diet when Medifast used to offer a 500 calorie a day suite of "shakes." Dangerous as hell. U get weak. Don't do it. This is nuts. Even Medifast won't provide this low calorie shake approach any more.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
More importantly [youtube.com], this is an issue that is frequently ensored by the MSM which is partly owned and controled by the drug companies.
Re: (Score:2, Troll)
Re: Low Carb diets work just as well and is much e (Score:3)
The answer is super obvious:
Leftist = rightist = centrist = totalitarian capitalist.
Re: (Score:3)
This whole thread is just... Yes, of course a low carb diet can alleviate type 2 diabetes, any fad diet can alleviate type 2 diabetes. The important pa
Re:Low Carb diets work just as well and is much ea (Score:5, Insightful)
My dad was a T2 diabetic on multiple medications. Within a year on a strict low carb diet, his blood sugar was back to normal and he was off all medications (plus lost a lot of excess weight in the process). He's healthier in every way.
I'm not gonna claim it works for everyone, but the evidence is overwhelming at this point. The established nutritional dogma in the US is simply wrong and it's responsible for a huge number of needless deaths (and increased pharma company profits, funny how that works).
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
This is more or less just an evolution over the old school treatment for diabetes which was basically an extreme diet with little to no carbs, it lost favor when insulin was developed as a treatment because it was considered easier to use than demanding the strict adherence to the diet.
It's nice that there's finally a diet pointing out that for people who have a still functioning pancreas, that it is possible to get enough of the sugar and fat out of the diet to go back to more or less normal.
Re:Low Carb diets work just as well and is much ea (Score:5, Informative)
You speak of pharma company profits (and you're right today), but our sugar consumption problem was started by the sugar industry in the 60s using methods straight out of the books of the tobacco industry - buried studies that were linking sugar to cholesterol problems and lobbying for the war against fat.
I have been on a low carb diet much of the time for several years now with positive results regardless of what my weight is. My serum cholesterol levels dropped by over 50% long before the weight came off.
I've known several people to get rid of a Type 2 diabetes or prediabetes diagnosis by going low carb. And as to those who say it is difficult to stay on it, it is no more so than any other lifestyle change. I've known many to try becoming vegetarians and fall off.
Yes, it is easy to fall off of a keto diet that is for weight loss because you're reducing your calories. The key I've found is to just increase your calories for a while without going back to carbs. Also, artificial sweeteners keep the craving for sweets in place. Lose them. You should always plan on just doing keto forever just as a vegetarian plans to eat nothing but vegetables forever. Eventually, the thought of sugar or potatoes will just turn your stomach.
Re: (Score:3)
There is always a war on something... War on fat, war on salt, war on sugar... It's these wars on other things that allowed sugar to increase, because if you take fat and salt out of a product it tastes disgusting - so you add something else, like sugar...
So now you have products which use lots of sugar sand other chemicals to make up for the lack of salt and fat, once they start taking sugar out they will have to replace it with something else too so who knows what kinds of weird chemicals they will use fo
Re: (Score:2)
100+ years ago most people were literally dirt poor. It probably has little to do with the quality of their diet, but rather the quantity. We've gotten fat because compared to 100 years ago we are all rich, rarely have to walk, and food is cheap. Hell we throw more food in the landfill today than was available for people to eat 100 years ago.
I'm all for going back to reasonable foods not produced by chemists in a laboratory, but let's not use how humans ate when they were quite possibly shooting rabbits in
Re: (Score:2)
We hunted rabbits and other animals for food for thousands of years successfully, and managed to find enough food to survive by doing so...
There's nothing wrong with natural foods, the problem as you point out is excessive consumption of them. But instead of reducing consumption to sensible levels, they used that as an excuse to remove certain components of those foods and replace them with something else (usually worse).
I'd rather go back to the original foods, and rely on personal responsibility to not co
Re: (Score:1)
We had a life span of about 30 years for those thousands of years.
Re: (Score:1)
The "conspiracy" against "low carb" diets is called "reality".
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Nearly all legitimate studies relating to type 2 diabetes specifically warns that very low carb diets actually increase insulin resistance and makes type 2 diabetes worse.
Soylent drinkers all cured? (Score:5, Interesting)
I gotta wonder how many people drinking Soylent have unknowingly cured themselves...
Joseph Elwell.
Re: (Score:3)
Too many carbs. More like Keto Chow.
Big deal (Score:5, Insightful)
A good buddy of mine is T1 (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
That would be Dr. Faustmann's work at Mass. General Hospital. See https://www.eurekalert.org/pub... [eurekalert.org]
Most Type 1 diabetes is an auto-immune problem, where T cells destroy insuln producing cells after triggering by a virus. Tight blood sugar control for 30 days, coupled with frequent doses of the BCG (tuberculosis) vaccine, stop the auto-immune problem and allow adult stem cells to switch to insulin producing cells and cure Type 1. The treatment is in its second round of human testing: the medication is alread
Re: Big deal (Score:2)
You do realize that's just a soap opera, right?
If the liquid is vodka (Score:2)
Me? Drunks not drinking? Fatties not fast fooding? I'm gonna guess this is a treatment in search of patients. That said, best of luck to the 10-15% of type 2 diabetics who are neither drunks nor fatties, the study says half of you have a chance.
Re: (Score:3)
More simply to eliminate type 2 diabetes, stop eating sugar based foods (not the simpletons version of sugar but https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org], soluble carbohydrates and that means the other carbohydrates are also problematic.
So don't eat sugar, so that you can eat sugar but if you do, you wont be able to eat sugar and repeat. So just get used to a reduced sugar meal plan (not a diet, fill your self up but on the right low sugar foods but keep in minds other things are dying so that you can live so do
Re: (Score:2)
And just as important, avoid ANY sugar-substitute. Aspartame, stevia, all of it.
Also, do all your eating in an eight hour window.
Re:If the liquid is vodka (Score:5, Informative)
I admit I've only read the summary, but I came away with the impression that it doesn't offer much hope for type 2 diabetics who aren't overweight.
I fully expect... (Score:5, Insightful)
...this common sense approach to curing diabetes to be fully debunked by the Medical Industrial Complex. Those profiting from this affliction wouldn't have it any other way.
That said, I also fully expect people to be lazy enough to not put forth the effort to lose weight to cure their ailments either. The underlying cause and prevalence of diabetes in society still needs to be addressed. Unfortunately, there's no easy cure for I-don't-give-a-fuck disease.
Re:I fully expect... (Score:4, Insightful)
There is no cure, and there never will be.
This story is not about a cure, it is about lifestyle-induced remission. It only works as long as the lifestyle changes are in place.
Re:I fully expect... (Score:5, Insightful)
There is no cure, and there never will be.
It only works as long as the lifestyle changes are in place.
What a bizarre objection. I've seen it before and it never ceases to astound me. Consider what you are saying:
Behavior A produces undesirable outcome X.
Behavior B produces desirable outcome Y.
Reverting from Behavior B back to Behavior A produces undesirable X again.
So therefore Behavior B is "faulty" somehow and not a real remedy for X!
Has it ever occurred to people making that argument that "Behavior A" basically amounts to eating poison (highly refined carbohydrates) which should never have been followed in the first place? Apparently not.
Re: (Score:2)
If not being overweight is a "lifestyle change" then it's a cure. That's like saying not hitting yourself in the arm will put bruises into remission. That's not remission, it's just not hurting your body and making it unable to function properly.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
But only if you continue to not hold your head underwater. Go back to holding your head underwater and the drowning returns!
Re: I fully expect... (Score:5, Insightful)
..this common sense approach to curing diabetes to be fully debunked by the Medical Industrial Complex. Those profiting from this affliction wouldn't have it any other way.
As much as I love watching you conspiracy tards go off on your rants, you may want to stop and consider the fact that the medical community has been telling people for decades to stop getting fat because it causes type 2 diabetes, amongst other health problems.
Re: (Score:1)
There are numerous documented lifestyle choices that are proven to lead to cancer.
Re: (Score:2)
..this common sense approach to curing diabetes to be fully debunked by the Medical Industrial Complex. Those profiting from this affliction wouldn't have it any other way.
As much as I love watching you conspiracy tards go off on your rants, you may want to stop and consider the fact that the medical community has been telling people for decades to stop getting fat because it causes type 2 diabetes, amongst other health problems.
Yeah, their advice resembles the "don't drink and drive" sign hanging in a bar. You may want to consider the fact that advice is often given for no other reason other than to check a box in the legal liability category.
Where have these "watershed" studies been hiding all these years? Oh that's right. Cures are verboten in medicine today. Only solutions that create perpetual treatments and never-ending revenue streams are supported now. Why tell someone to simply lose weight and eat right to cure them p
Re: (Score:2)
fully debunked by the Medical Industrial Complex
What would they debunk? Their own advice that a major contributor to Type 2 diabetes is weight gain? The evil MIC has been providing this very advice here for many years.
But hey, big pharma baaad.
Re: (Score:2)
fully debunked by the Medical Industrial Complex
What would they debunk? Their own advice that a major contributor to Type 2 diabetes is weight gain? The evil MIC has been providing this very advice here for many years.
But hey, big pharma baaad.
They told you to not gain weight because it can cause diabetes.
They avoid telling you how to cure diabetes. They instead chose to treat that problem with never-ending pharma solutions.
And there are over $375 billion reasons why in the US, with billions more growing every year.
Long known (Score:5, Insightful)
Totally Agreee (Score:5, Interesting)
In 2008 I was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes an my doc insisted I start insulin treatment immediately. My response: No thanks. I lost 40 lbs over the next three months by changing my eating habits - less fat, many less carbs, (but some "good carbs", etc., and walking a couple of miles a day. My next blood sugar level test was normal - high-normal, but within the normal range. And so it has remained for almost 10 years. A1C tests have been rock-steady and well within the normal range for years. It's not breakthrough medicine, it's determination and making the choices you know you should make. I weigh myself every morning and if I'm over my target weight, I eat a little less that day. If under, I can splurge with a few crackers and cheese. I cook for myself, so know exactly what I fuel my body with. Not religious/obsessive about weight, just sensible.
And the best part is that I (am American and) spend 3-4 weeks a year in France and eat and drink whatever I want: no weight checks there. When I get back I'm a few pounds heavier, but returning to the old regimen, they're all gone in a couple of weeks.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, weighing yourself every day is aiming for more precise than possible. Unless you want to weigh the food you eat and your urine and bowel movements every time you have them. Once a week is plenty.
Re: (Score:2)
explains why it transforms into type 1 over time
That's not the way it works. People who are Type 2 don't become Type 1. They are two completely different diseases that just happen to share symptoms.
Type 1 occurs when your immune system attacks the insulin producing cells in your pancreas. Type 2 is usually caused by high levels of glucose in your blood because of insulin resistance, or being overweight.
Some people who have Type 2 can't control their glucose levels through exercise or oral medications, so they require insulin injections. This doesn't
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Re: (Score:3)
My grandad had type 2 diabetes and was on prescribed weight gain supplements because he was underweight. Obesity is a major risk factor for diabetes, but the two are not invariably linked.
Living in the restroom (Score:5, Interesting)
As an anecdote, my doctor asked me to drink more water for an unrelated condition, and I lost about 15 pounds. Everyone is different, but worth a try if you are a bit chubby.
The downside is that I have to always use the restroom. And, restrooms are not always easy to find.
Re: (Score:1)
It's not the water I think, rather the lack of something in the water itself.
Every working day (Mon-Fri) I drink about 4 to 5 cups of coffee (8oz). Weight gain actually increased with artificial sweeteners. From a caloric standpoint, that shouldn't be possible. However, when I stopped using them for a few weeks, substantial weigh drop followed weeks later.
I've read that both artificial and sugar sweeteners triggers the brain to produce more of a hormone respond to store more food as fat throughout the day.
Re: (Score:2)
Also it just pushes the problem back into the realm of body weight regulation, which is another matter that doctors can't exactly explain yet.
What is known is that (by medical standards) dieting doesn't even really work to control weight permanently, the failure rate over ten years of people who regain most of the lost weight is something like 80%.
And binge dieting is often observed t
Re: (Score:1)
'Rigorous proof' requires dissection of the test samples after they have been used in the experiment.
Just felt I needed to add that to counter the way you are stuck on your definition of 'healthy practices.'
The important issue here (Score:2)
Re: The important issue here (Score:2)
Clickbait (Score:5, Funny)
Type 2 has long been known to be reversible (Score:2)
OLD NEWS. (Score:2)
Weight Loss Surgery (Score:2)
She had take these god-awful tablets called Metformin which have horrendous side effects on your bowel movements - not funny at all.
Her solution [as a nurse] was to undergo Gastric Sleeve Surgery. A bit drastic but she saw it as act now or literally die early. On admission her Blood Sugar was around 12
After her surgery her blood sugar dropped to 4-something and has stayed there ever since - she tests it regualrly.
She was under the BMI threshold
Re: (Score:3)
I was first diagnosed with Type II in March of 2002, and put on Metformin. Yes, I was overweight, but not any more. As it happens, my diagnosis was recently changed to LADA (a form of Type I that only manifests in adults) probably caused by indirect exposure to Agent Orange in '72. I've been taking Metformin for fifteen years now, along with other medications, and I've ne
Problem: Carbohydrate Metabolism (Score:2)
Solution: Don't eat Carbohydrates.
You will get some anyway but they less you use insulin the better for Diabetics.
Beware the 'carb haters'.. (Score:2)
There have also been many trials with low-fat, whole-food vegan diets with tremendous success reversing Type-2 Diabetes long-term. There's quite a lot of carbs in the diet, in fact the majority of calories come from carbs, yet the diabetes is reversed, and this has been repeated many times over the last few decades, just not much to be made from telling people basically to 'eat your veggies'. A surprising number of people would rather pop pills and inject insulin sadly...but it's not necessary if you want.
Who didnâ(TM)t know this? (Score:2)
Who didnâ(TM)t know this? Itâ(TM)s literally in every book about Type 2 diabetes.
Exercise (Score:2)
You body needs it.
Not 'news' (Score:1)
It's made for people, not from people. (Score:2)
Four times a day, a sachet of powder is stirred in water to make a soup or shake.
They contain about 200 calories, but also the right balance of nutrients.
Noting that 1 scoop from a tub of Soylent [amazon.com] is 200 calories.
It's not the sugar, sweety... (Score:2)
I like the general agreement here about reducing carbs. That's the obvious first step in lifestyle adjustment. Keto is ideal if you're also overweight. (Note that many diabetics are skinny.) Fat isn't mentioned much here but it's essential. Eat lotsa fat! Easy on the protein tho.
But there's a problem running through this thread. Yes sugar is evil. Yes you have to test blood sugar. But sugar isn't what's ravaging your body! It's insulin for type 2 diabetics. More and more insulin floods your body every time
In some species you can revert beta cell (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
No it's not in any way obvious. That's why we have science in the first place.
Not new ... (Score:2)
read Dr. Joel Fuhrmann's books
... type 2 is a modern sickness, caused by lifestyle and overabundance of (the wrong) food ... switch to healthy foods, and you'll get rid of things like type 2, high blood pressure, etc ...
Strange (Score:2)
What I've heard is that once diagnosed one is considered to have it even if under control and not needing to medicate. And that loosing weight and having a proper diet does indeed reduce or eliminate the need for any treatment.
In other words what is actually new here? Am I missing something or have this knowledge not been verified in studies before?
Something else (Score:2)
I was diagnosed with type 2 about 5-6 years ago. This was a 'random' diagnosis as it was detected in a blood test intended to check cholesterol levels.
I have never had a single of the symptoms usually associated with type 2:
- No excessive thirst
- No excessive urination
- No hunger
- No tiredness
- No unexplained weight loss
- Normal bowel movements
- No strange pains in the extremities
- No foot ulcers or similar issues.
- No eye problems.
I'm never really sick (except for a cold maybe once a year) and I feel fine.
None of these people are foodies (Score:2)
I've come to the conclusion that nobody in the diet (and exercise) industry is a true foodie. They all see food as nothing more than fuel. The rest of the sane people actually enjoy what we eat.
Put into remission (Score:2)
Since 80% of type 2 diabetes is caused by obesity, the simplest way to avoid it is not be fat. It's mostly a self inflicted disease. If someone can follow a calorie restricted diet to put diabetes into remission, then maybe they have the willpower to not eat so much and exercise more and not get in that situati
Re: (Score:1)
The Lord Beetus is coming for those footsies!