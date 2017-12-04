Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Space Science

Two Stars Collided And Solved Half of Astronomy's Problems. Now What? (fivethirtyeight.com) 86

Posted by EditorDavid from the good-morning-star-slam dept.
"It's hard to overstate the enormous leap forward that astronomy took on August 17, 2017," reports an article shared by schwit1: On that day, astronomers bore witness to the titanic collision of two neutron stars, the densest things in the universe besides black holes. In the collision's wake, astronomers answered multiple major questions that have dominated their field for a generation. They solved the origin of gamma-ray bursts, mysterious jets of hardcore radiation that could potentially roast Earth. They glimpsed the forging of heavy metals, like gold and platinum. They measured the rate at which the expansion of the universe is accelerating. They caught light at the same time as gravitational waves, confirmation that waves move at the speed of light. And there was more, and there is much more yet to come from this discovery... "Now it's a question of, do we have the right instrumentation for doing all the follow-up work?" said Edo Berger, an astronomer at Harvard who studies explosive cosmic events. "Do we have the right telescopes? What's going to happen when we have not just one event, but one a month, or one a week -- how do we deal with that flood...?"

The August 17 gravitational wave gave astronomers a glimpse at an entirely different universe. For most of history, they've studied stars and galaxies, which seem static and unchanging from the vantage point of human timescales... But GW170817 revealed a universe alive, pulsating with creation and destruction on human timescales... [T]he event itself unfolded in less than three human-designated weeks. This faster timescale is "pushing the way astronomy is done," Berger said... In space, the Fermi space telescope glimpsed a burst of gamma radiation. Within an hour, astronomers made six independent discoveries of a bright, fast-fading flash: A new phenomenon called a kilonova... Nine days later, X-rays streamed in, and after 16 days, radio waves arrived, too. Each type of information tells astronomers something different. Richard O'Shaughnessy, an astronomer at the Rochester Institute of Technology, describes the discovery as a "Rosetta stone for astronomy."

"What this has done is provide one event that unites all these different threads of astronomy at once," he said. "Like, all our dreams have come true, and they came true now..." Thanks to the August 17 event, astronomers now know what to look for. Soon, they will be able to sift through an embarrassment of neutron-star mergers and other phenomena... And they are talking about how to turn their eyes to the sky, at a moment's notice, the next time the universe throws something big their way. "It's a wonderful time, it's a terrifying time," O'Shaughnessy said. "I can't really capture the wonder and the horror and glee and happiness."

Two Stars Collided And Solved Half of Astronomy's Problems. Now What? More | Reply

Two Stars Collided And Solved Half of Astronomy's Problems. Now What?

Comments Filter:

  • the speed of light was old news (Score:4, Interesting)

    by chromaexcursion ( 2047080 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @12:45AM (#55670769)
    well a couple years old. but that's old in gravity
    • The "forging of heavy metals, like gold and platinum" is old news too. Gold round the outside, tungsten on the inside, and hey presto, one 100% pure RBC or Credit Suisse gold bar, all the way from China. You don't need neutron stars for that, just Alibaba.

  • the densest things in the universe besides black holes.

    People get immune to click-bait hype. Say "the second densest things in the universe" instead.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It's also wrong. The singularity in a black hole is dense, but usually the term "black hole" is used to describe... well, everything from the black part inwards. The schwartzchild radius (the radius of the event horizon) increases linear with mass, as opposed to the cube-root scaling that solid objects have. A black hole with a radius equal to average orbit of Saturn has about the same density as atmospheric air.

      • Is there a "singularity inside a blackhole"? I would think it is a different kind of physics that happens. But I don't know if there are any definite answers.
        I think there is some relation between what happens inside blackholes and the big bang. The Schwartzschild radius of the known universe is to close to the size of it

      • Re:Why do writers do this? (Score:5, Interesting)

        by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @03:12AM (#55671057)

        A neutron star has a density of roughly 1e14 gm/cm^3.

        A black hole the mass of the earth would have a radius of about 9mm and a density of about 2e27, ten trillion times denser than a neutron star.

        A black hole the mass of the sun would have a radius of about 3 km, and a density of about 1.8e16, a hundred times denser than a neutron star.

        A black hole with the mass of our galaxy would have a radius of about 0.2 lightyears, and a density less than air.

        A black hole with the mass of the known universe would have a radius of 13.7 billion lightyears, and a density far less than the highest vacuum that humans have ever produced.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by dargaud ( 518470 )

          A black hole with the mass of the known universe would have a radius of 13.7 billion lightyears

          ...so, the radius of the observable universe ! Is there some deeper meaning to this or is that just a coincidence ?

          • Re:Why do writers do this? (Score:5, Interesting)

            by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @03:57AM (#55671123)

            ...so, the radius of the observable universe ! Is there some deeper meaning to this or is that just a coincidence ?

            It is not likely a coincidence. As an object approaches a blackhole's event horizon, any light it emits undergoes a redshift, and the wavelength gets longer and longer the closer it gets. As it crosses the event horizon, the wavelength goes to infinity, and it is no longer observable. This is exactly what also happens at the edge of the observable universe. If the Schwarzschild Radius of the universe was larger, then we should be able to see further out, and the observable universe would be larger as well.

             

          • Matter falls into a black hole and leaves one universe. In another universe a big bang happens as that universe is formed. So universes bud off from each other, and the budding point is a black hole.

          • ...so, the radius of the observable universe ! Is there some deeper meaning to this or is that just a coincidence ?

            No. We are living inside a black hole.

            Universe is all there is. So light can not escape The Universe, wherever it goes, no matter how far, it is still the Universe. That is the definition of black hole, a body from which light can not escape. QED.

            • Not QED. There doesn't appear to be any matter or energy falling in which is what we would expect if the universe was a black hole.

              Then there is the whole other problem of the universe expanding vs. black holes evaporating.
              • That is because there is no "outside" from which energy/matter will fall in. If you can see matter falling in, promptly the observable universe will expand to include the source too!

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by DrTJ ( 4014489 )

          How does "far less than the highest vacuum that humans have ever produced" compare to the density of our universe, if dark matter (and energy?), vacuum energy/particles and fields, and other stuff, is taken into account? Would the vacuum catastrophe gap the difference?

          So, so..... if comparable, could that mean that the observable universe is situated inside the event horizon of a (rather large) black hole?

          Are the inflation/expansion/acceleration/red shift/microwave observations compatible with such an arran

        • Re:Why do writers do this? (Score:4, Informative)

          by Immerman ( 2627577 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @10:01AM (#55671953)

          That seemed so improbable that I figured you must have slipped a decimal pace somewhere and double-checked your work. Looks good though.

          Here's the math for anyone interested

          Schwarzschild radius r = 2MG/c^2
          Volume of a sphere = 4/3*pi*r^3

          density = M / [4/3*pi*(2MG/c^2)^3] = M * 3/4pi * (c^2 / 2MG)^3 = 3/32pi * c^6/(G^3 M^2)

          Galaxy Mass ~~= 10^12 * M_sol (@ 2*10^30kg) = 2*10^42kg
          black hole density = 3/32/pi*(300,000,000 m/s )^6 / (6.674×1011 m3kg1s2)^3 / (2*10^42kg)^2
            ~= 0.0008 kg/m^3

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Say "the second densest things in the universe" instead.

      You version contains less information.

  • Seems like we'll also get new ideas from old data (Score:4, Interesting)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @01:37AM (#55670891)

    One of the great results of this flood of unified information, is that it seems like it may help a lot in analyzing previously collected data - either looking for particular events or knowing how to filter out some cosmic noise that may be obscuring other things.

    The most exciting thing long term to me, is a better ability to determine in the end what might be the most appealing interstellar targets to send manned or unmanned craft to explore. I'll be long gone but it's nice to think about.

  • All this new insight (Score:5, Funny)

    by Kohath ( 38547 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @02:29AM (#55670961)

    better lead to more accurate horoscopes.

    • Maybe this is the dawning of the Age of Aquarius!

    • All astronomically accurate horoscopes are themselves completely accurate, but usually begin and end with "something will happen today"

      Very occasionally they may be further clarified with some details like "A large meteor impact will ignite global firestorms and likely trigger a 'nuclear winter'", or "Much of the planet's surface will be incinerated by a nearby supernova", but those are rare enough that there weren't any (human) astronomolgers around to make the prediction last time.

  • A sample of one (Score:5, Interesting)

    by petes_PoV ( 912422 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @03:36AM (#55671095)

    In the collision's wake, astronomers answered multiple major questions that have dominated their field for a generation

    So the scientists have "solved" half of their research questions.

    If I was an astrophysicist I would be rather worried about my future job prospects at that announcement. Though I would be more concerned with the sloppy science behind doing a single experiment and assuming that every next time it repeats, the results will be the same.

    I would be fervently hoping that the next time there is a neutron star collision, the data that comes in is very, very, different. Thus showing that all this conjecture means we don't really understand those "major questions", after all. Predictable science is so very dull.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      If something very different happens the next time two neutron stars collide, that just means there are different types of neutron start collisions. And that's not going to be a surprise, any more than it would be surprising that there could be different types of supernovae or different types of automobile collisions. The exact behavior may depend on the rotational speeds, masses, and so on.

      If the next collision is different, maybe they'll call the last one a Type I and the next one a Type II. They'll say th

    • The usual result of questions being answered in science is the discovery of new questions,
      Thus Isac Newton could say he accomplished much because he stood on the sholders of giants,

    • Are you assuming there's a finite amount of things we aim to analyse and understand? I wouldn't worry.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by wbr1 ( 2538558 )
      This is a pretty weak argument, and the same one that Lord kelvin is falsely attributed to have had. Answering questions often raises more than were answered. there will always be research to do as long as there are minds to do it.

      • Not necessarily - we may eventually develop such an accurate model of the universe that there are no longer any measurable inconsistencies to drive further research.

        At that point all that's left is engineering and "stamp collecting" - exploring and cataloging new locations, organisms, etc. And barring FTL even that will eventually become impossible as the expansion of the universe carries the last of the unexplored stars beyond the limits of the observable universe.

    • If I was an astrophysicist I would be rather worried about my future job prospects at that announcement. Though I would be more concerned with the sloppy science behind doing a single experiment and assuming that every next time it repeats, the results will be the same.

      I can tell from this post that you wouldn't be an astronomer, so you can rest in peace on that front.

      Slow dissolve.

      Imagine, if you will, writing those exact thoughts back in 1968. (And why not?—your objections are perfectly generic.)

      SL [sigmapisigma.org]

  • âoe [T]he event itself unfolded in less than three human-designated weeks.â

    Unless another species has defined weeks (and in a conflicting manner), I donâ(TM)t think we really need to specify that the weeks were human-designated.

    Cthulhu out.

  • ... two neutron stars, the densest things in the universe besides black holes.

    ... the second most dense things.

Slashdot Top Deals

Science is to computer science as hydrodynamics is to plumbing.

Close