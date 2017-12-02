SpaceX Plans To Blast a Tesla Roadster Into Orbit Around Mars (arstechnica.com) 9
An anonymous reader quotes Ars Technica: Previously, SpaceX founder Elon Musk has said he intends to launch the "silliest thing we can imagine" on the maiden launch of the Falcon Heavy. This is partly because the rocket is experimental -- there is a non-trivial chance the rocket will explode on the launch pad, or shortly after launch. It is also partly because Musk is a master showman who knows how to grab attention. On Friday evening, Musk tweeted what that payload would be -- his "midnight cherry Tesla Roadster."
And the car will be playing Space Oddity, by David Bowie; the song which begins, "Ground Control to Major Tom." Oh, and the powerful Falcon Heavy rocket will send the Tesla into orbit around Mars. "Will be in deep space for a billion years or so if it doesn't blow up on ascent," Musk added. Ars was able to confirm Friday night from a company source that this is definitely a legitimate payload. Earlier on Friday, Musk also said the Falcon Heavy launch would come "next month" from Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, meaning in January.
"No private company has ever launched a spacecraft beyond low-Earth orbit, let alone to another planet," according to the article, adding that SpaceX's new rocket "could play a major role in any plans the agency has to send humans to the Moon."
In addition, Musk added on Twitter, "Red car for a red planet."
Oh so that's what he meant when he said the rocket would have an artificial intelligence autopilot!
.... God's way of telling you you have too much money.
No, using one of your company's $90m rocket to launch one of your other company's $100k dollar sports cars into orbit around another planet is a God's way of telling you you have too much money.
...from gumming up the future space lanes of Mars. We already have a huge amount of space junk around our own planet. Do we really want to turn Mars into a publicity stunt laden dumping ground?
There's got to be a law against this somewhere...