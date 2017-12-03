Your Brain 'Blinks' When Your Attention Shifts, Researchers Discover (vanderbilt.edu) 9
Science_afficionado quotes Vanderbilt University's Research News: When your attention shifts from one place to another, your brain blinks. The blinks are momentary unconscious gaps in visual perception and came as a surprise to the team of Vanderbilt psychologists who discovered the phenomenon while studying the benefits of attention... The research was conducted with macaque monkeys that were trained to shift their attention among different objects on a display screen while the researchers monitored the pattern of neuron activity taking place in their brains... By combining advanced recording techniques that simultaneously track large numbers of neurons with sophisticated computational analyses, the researchers discovered that the activity of the neurons in the visual cortex were momentarily disrupted when the game required the animals to shift their attention. They also traced the source of the disruptions to parts of the brain involved in guiding attention, not back to the eyes.
Signal to Noise issue (Score:2)
Changing visual focus means moving your eyes or head. There's a huge rush of information as everything in between passes by in a blur. If you don't ignore that information it tries to take over your focus. I'm sure that this is probably learned behavior, much like learning to drive means learning to ignore most visual input and only see the things that matter.