Voyager 1 Fires Up Thrusters After 37 Years (nasa.gov) 27
If you tried to start a car that's been sitting in a garage for decades, you might not expect the engine to respond. But a set of thrusters aboard the Voyager 1 spacecraft successfully fired up Wednesday after 37 years without use. NASA announces: Voyager 1, NASA's farthest and fastest spacecraft, is the only human-made object in interstellar space, the environment between the stars. The spacecraft, which has been flying for 40 years, relies on small devices called thrusters to orient itself so it can communicate with Earth. These thrusters fire in tiny pulses, or "puffs," lasting mere milliseconds, to subtly rotate the spacecraft so that its antenna points at our planet. Now, the Voyager team is able to use a set of four backup thrusters, dormant since 1980. "With these thrusters that are still functional after 37 years without use, we will be able to extend the life of the Voyager 1 spacecraft by two to three years," said Suzanne Dodd, project manager for Voyager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, California.
Now THAT is amazing (Score:3)
That honestly boggles the mind to think of something built so long ago, sitting in the harsh environment of space still able to function that well - not to mention all of the other hardware working well enough to instruct the thrusters to fire. Well done.
https://xkcd.com/1189/ [xkcd.com]
And this from 2014:
https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/ezvpvj/voyager-maybe-didnt-leave-the-solar-system-yet-again-again-again [vice.com]
But I like Munroe's take better.
And I get the feeling that they may pronounce the thing dead a few times too...
We may someday get a Pythonesque "I'm not dead yet" from this interesting little device we tossed into the sky...
I only believe it has left "our backyard" when we get a ticket for flying a vehicle without a license in public interstellar space.
To deliver the ticket would mean someone would have to violate the interstellar quarantine symbol - rings around the second gas giant.
Re:Now THAT is amazing (Score:5, Funny)
Yeah, I agree it's amazing... but I'm not looking forward to when it eventually returns.
Thruster's? Merely by using that phallocratic word you are literally raping 35 billion people.
P.S, you should, change you're password more often - sign'd AmiMoJo)
What's harsh about space other than it being relatively cold? Besides some solar radiation (which it's probably too far for anyway) there is nothing to interact with the systems, no molecules or fluctuations of radiation or physical pressure/stress that interact with it so it won't corrode or fatigue.
Yes, it's amazing that it still works because the design was good. What's more amazing is that they didn't fuck up the data transmission to interact with the hardware/software on the system. You're talking abou
That honestly boggles the mind to think of something built so long ago, sitting in the harsh environment of space still able to function that well - not to mention all of the other hardware working well enough to instruct the thrusters to fire. Well done.
Back when shit was built in the United States by Americans. Source: family member was project manager for Voyager II.
But do his thrusters work after 37 years?
Semantics? It's all interstellar, right? (Score:2)
The space between the stars? Show me somewhere that isn't between two stars.
It seems NASA has an answer at https://spaceplace.nasa.gov/in... [nasa.gov]
No problem (Score:2)
Just pull out the choke, pump the throttle, put a cartridge in the Coffman starter and fire it.
It's the only human made object alleged to have... (Score:2)
left the solar system. There is the very real possibility that some Russian Cosmonauts have ended up there.
V-ger seeks to merge with the creator... (Score:2)