Controversial Study Claims 'Smartphone Addiction' Alters the Brain
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Inverse: In the new paper, presented Thursday at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, a team of radiologists at Korea University report that smartphone addiction changes teenagers' brains. Using brain imaging, they argue that smartphone- and internet-addicted teenagers have imbalanced brain chemistry when compared to their peers who aren't addicted to smartphones or the internet. But scientists not involved with the study have some serious issues with their research. Perhaps the most important of these issues is the fact that "smartphone addiction" is not a scientifically established thing -- at least not yet.
In the study, the team led by Dr. Hyung Suk Seo used "standardized internet and smartphone addiction tests to measure the severity of internet addiction" in nine boys and 10 girls, according to a statement. Then, they used MRS, a brain imaging technique that can identify particular brain chemicals, to examine the participants' brains before and after taking nine weeks of cognitive behavioral therapy to help their "addiction." Compared to a control group, the "smartphone addicts" had skewed levels of neurotransmitters in their brains. In particular, they had a higher ratio of GABA to Glx (glutamateglutamine), which are respectively responsible for slowing down brain signals and exciting neurons. An elevated ratio of GABA to Glx, the researchers concluded, can be associated with the self-reported symptoms of the "smartphone addict" teens, including depression, anxiety, insomnia severity and impulsivity. After 12 of the teens participated in cognitive behavior therapy, the scientists report, their chemical imbalances appeared to even out to look more like the control group's.
The reward addiction craving is the affecting condition, there's nothing inherently different about cell phone addiction than gambling or cocaine as far as your dopamine reward.
There are some differences between substance addiction (drugs etc) and other kinds, but they are similar. Smartphone, porn, video game, shopping, mowing the lawn. Anything can be addictive and a serious problem.
In your usage is there a difference between addictive and obsessive? There is in mine, and in my usage while cell-phone usage can be obsessive, I've seen no evidence that it can be addictive.
OTOH, of course it alters the brain. Nearly(?) every experience you have does so. The important questions are: In what way? Are the effects reversible? etc.
Please process the context, grasshopper.
In the context of a scientific study (the kind not involving a blender and a gas chromatograph) the kinds of changes reported are almost always on a macroscopic (verging on morphological) scale.
I really don't see the point of jumping into this discussion at the harmonic mean between what these blunt, lucky-to-detect-anything out-patient experiments report (p_replication = 0.33) and many worlds quantum theory.
What I meant to imply was that there was a continuous
(though not equally dense) gradation between learning to tie your shoes and having your head knocked off, and that the article title was absurd.
That said, while I distinguish between obsessive behavior and addiction, I can't draw a line to separate the edge cases. I suspect that "cell phone addiction" is more nearly obsessive behavior, but it's close enough to the boundary that I'm not sure. Similarly for "gambling addiction". OTOH, tobacco is clearly
How to escape "The Pleasure Trap" (Score:2)
(using food as an example): http://web.archive.org/web/201... [archive.org]
And for screen time, books like:
* "Reset Your Child's Brain: A Four-Week Plan to End Meltdowns, Raise Grades, and Boost Social Skills by Reversing the Effects of Electronic Screen-Tim" by Victoria L. Dunckley MD"
* "Glow Kids: How Screen Addiction Is Hijacking Our Kids - and How to Break the Trance" by Nicholas Kardaras (Author)
See also for the big picture:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
http://www.paulgraham.com/addi... [paulgraham.com]
Given the way that he has (apparently) defined addiction, there is no survivable single method that overcomes all addictions, as some are necessary to the continuance of life. Oxygen, e.g. Or food.
That said, the are processes that can be used to defeat any defined addiction, given that the addict really thoroughly wants to do so. And for most addictions that can be survived. This doesn't mean or imply quick or easy, or without problems along the way. This doesn't mean automatic recovery from damage tha
Cocaine (Score:3)
Narcotics interfere with your brain's ability to use certain neurotransmitters. Stopping narcotics cold turkey, in general, is a bad idea, as your brain won't function properly without them. You need to be weened off, usually with a different, analog substance.
Gambling and the internet you can quit cold turkey. You'll be really, really upset, but you won't go through the same physical withdrawal symptoms as with narcotics.
So, no, a cocaine addiction isn't like a gambling addiction at all.
Not unlike anything computer related. (Score:3, Funny)
Re:Not unlike anything computer related. (Score:5, Insightful)
sitting in front of the screen is hypnotic.
Actually, that's not what this is about. Smartphone addiction is a real thing not because of the amount of uninterrupted time but because of the compulsion and ability to interrupt other activities to satisfy their desire.
Some play sit on their smartphone, some play facebook games... others (like myself) sit and code for days on end...
The difference here is that an avid coder could go on vacation for a week without coding. A smartphone addict on vacation without their smartphone for a week is going to have actual withdraw symptoms.
The real difference here is that the smartphone is a device that can provide constant feedback and it's engineered purposely to behave like that. A lot of neuroscience has gone into the design of application to ensure that they develop what cannot be described as anything except an addiction. They did this with websites (like facebook) too but it wasn't nearly as successful until they had a LOT of people that always had immediate access to their platform. That immediate access is essential to forming the addiction.
The dark inside of the cubicle is a pathway to many abilities, some consider to be
... unnatural
Coming soon to a theater near you
Re: (Score:3)
If the zombies don't get run over wandering to the cinema then it will be a big box office hit!
If the zombies don't get run over wandering to the cinema then it will be a big box office hit!
How about "Smartphone Madness "? No matter how you look at it, the service providers will still bleed you dry with their monthly fees.
But it helps the economy thrive (Score:1)
So it must be legitimate, no?
(Insert Nicholas Cage Gif Here)
"You don't say?"
People are acting like this isn't desirable in an economy that relies upon consumption of media for profit and control.
Control group not comparable. (Score:1)
[...] before and after taking nine weeks of cognitive behavioral therapy to help their "addiction." Compared to a control group, [...]
The control group should have had the same therapy. They didn't. Value of study: zero.
Conclusion: probably (state-sponsored) propaganda.
This is my complete lack of surprise
Your brain is 'plastic' - it alters in response to use. It strengthens and prunes connections over time. Bits of it can atrophy.
So yes, if you habitually perform some task, it's going to show up as a change in sufficiently accurate before and after fMRIs. This isn't news, it's been studied before.
Your brain is 'plastic' - it alters in response to use. It strengthens and prunes connections over time. Bits of it can atrophy.
So yes, if you habitually perform some task, it's going to show up as a change in sufficiently accurate before and after fMRIs. This isn't news, it's been studied before.
Come on EMP! The great technical equalizer.
Squirrel !!!
The addiction usually removes a lot of people from the gene pool via vehicular distraction or stepping off the curb without looking.
Re:Squirrel !!! (Score:5, Insightful)
Unfortunately, distracted drivers tend to remove innocent passengers and pedestrians from the gene pool as well.
"Controversial" study?
Re:"Controversial" study? (Score:4, Insightful)
Well that's the thing isn't it? If you look around you on the subway everyone is gazing at that their phones. Some are playing games, some are reading, some are chatting to their buddies, some are browsing the 'Net.
I'd say some of these - reading and chatting - are more worthwhile than others. And what if they're playing a game I approve of like Monument Valley or spurring an impassioned debate on slashdot by acting as a troll, advocatus diaboli or social gadfly [wikipedia.org]? Is that worthwhile?
Saying "everyone around me is a dumb smartphone zombie" feels good, but how do you know they're not using their phones for something worthwhile.
Established basic facts now "controversial"
First of all:
It has long been known that the human brain is altered by the simple act of learning anything.
If you repeat something over and over, like walking or flipping a light switch, your brain changes in subtle ways to optimize these processes.
If you sit in a lecture hall and listen to a boring professor, your brain changes in subtle ways.
If your significant other rewards you for something with a kiss, your brain changes some tiny amount.
It's not just formal "learning" but ALL forms of learning that ca
Controversial = inconclusive
The statistical power of n=12 depends on the effect size. What such a small sample means though is that any small (or not so small) errors like poor analysis, bad sampling, or poor blinding are more likely to have a meaningful effect.
What is concerning is that in vivo MR spectroscopy is a very noisy technique, and distinguishing GABA and glx are among the harder things you can choose to measure. It's difficult to believe that they could reliably see differences in such a small group.
who aren't addicted to smartphones or the internet (Score:2, Interesting)
I'm impressed that they managed to even FIND a statistically significant number of teenagers aren't addicted to smartphones or the internet.
Korea university
Kim Jong Un is heroically helping his people avoid addiction by banning the use of mobile phones.
Advertisements (Score:2)
Nine boys and 10 girls
Instant-ignored.
Can't prove causation (Score:1)
Another important point is that even if you assume internet addiction is a thing and they have good tests for it, they still haven't proven the direction of causality. It's also possible that the addicts' brains were different to start with and those differences made they susceptible to addiction. It's a classic cum hoc, ergo propter hoc fallacy.
More detailed link here:
Brain...
I don't have a brain.
Sure....
No danger for Americans, though...
Because our providers are Verizon/AT&T/Sprint/T-Mobile/Comcast/etc., so we get either bankrupt, out of network, datacapped or hypnotised by slow speeds before we can feel any addictive effects.