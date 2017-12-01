Health Risks To Farmworkers Increase As Workforce Ages

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


An anonymous reader shares an NPR report: More than 90 percent of California's crop workers were born in Mexico. But in recent years, fewer have migrated to the U.S., according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Researchers point to a number of causes: tighter border controls; higher prices charged by smugglers; well-paying construction jobs and a growing middle-class in Mexico that doesn't want to pick vegetables for Americans. As a result, the average farmworker is now 45 years old, according to federal government data. Harvesting U.S. crops has been left to an aging population of farmworkers whose health has suffered from decades of hard labor. Older workers have a greater chance of getting injured and of developing chronic illnesses, which can raise the cost of workers' compensation and health insurance.

  • Thanks captain obvious?! (Score:3)

    by the_skywise ( 189793 ) on Friday December 01, 2017 @04:16PM (#55660353)
    I'd be more surprised if industries that required hard physical labor did NOT result in more health risks as people age. Like firefighting or mining. Will slashdot post an informative article about the increasing costs of health benefits of professional skateboarders when they get around 45?!
    Watch me do this half pipe - ooops there goes me dentures!
  • Send'em back before they start becoming a drag on our already overstressed welfare system.

    And for all the US folks that can't seem to get a job after being on the dole for a couple years, let's start "farming" them out to the picking jobs, eh?

  • Quit subsidizing farmers (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    You want this problem fixed? Get the government out of farming; they're subsidizing the old guard, rather than letting that old guard come to the conclusion that they need to sell their assets to someone who is more capable.

  • Europe's already dealt with this (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward
    they've reconfigured their farms to make picking easier. Things like planting in a way so that you don't have to bend over as much. That plus their more generous subsidies for the poor, better education systems leading to higher wages in general and stronger Unions have kept food prices in check relative to wages.

    I suspect you'll start to see at least some of this in the US (minus the educations & Unions, we don't seem to like those anymore). Our government will push it through. You'd be surprised h

  • Hmm wait, I thought it was all robots, all the time? The employment problem was caused by robots?

    So there are human jobs that need to be filled, then? And which were being filled by illegals? Oh, you don't say? Really?

  • This happens for the entire workforce. Move along, nothing to see/read here.

  • It sucks to be poor. Getting old tends to lead to getting sick. Hard labor is hard on the body. Health care can be expensive, especially when people delay their care. None of this is news.

