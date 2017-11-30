An Unconscious Patient With a 'DO NOT RESUSCITATE' Tattoo (nejm.org) 60
A real-life case study, published on New England Journal of Medicine, documents the ethical dilemma that a Florida hospital faced after a 70-year-old unresponsive patient arrived at the hospital. The medical staff, the journal notes, was taken aback when it discovered the words "DO NOT RESUSCITATE" tattooed onto the man's chest. Furthermore, the word "NOT" was underlined with his signature beneath it. The patient had a history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes mellitus, and atrial fibrillation. Confused and alarmed, the medical staff chose to ignore the apparent DNR request -- but not without alerting the hospital's ethics team, which had a different take on the matter. From the report: We initially decided not to honor the tattoo, invoking the principle of not choosing an irreversible path when faced with uncertainty. This decision left us conflicted owing to the patient's extraordinary effort to make his presumed advance directive known; therefore, an ethics consultation was requested. He was placed on empirical antibiotics, received intravenous fluid resuscitation and vasopressors, and was treated with bilevel positive airway pressure. After reviewing the patient's case, the ethics consultants advised us to honor the patient's do not resuscitate (DNR) tattoo. They suggested that it was most reasonable to infer that the tattoo expressed an authentic preference, that what might be seen as caution could also be seen as standing on ceremony, and that the law is sometimes not nimble enough to support patient-centered care and respect for patients' best interests. A DNR order was written. Subsequently, the social work department obtained a copy of his Florida Department of Health "out-of-hospital" DNR order, which was consistent with the tattoo. The patient's clinical status deteriorated throughout the night, and he died without undergoing cardiopulmonary respiration or advanced airway management.
As an ER doc, I would hate to run into this but my wife (an ER) nurse and I have talked about doing exactly this.
For all they knew, the tattoo could have been an artifact of previous poor life choices, and nothing more than a joke. A tattoo is not a legal document. Imagine if it HAD been a joke, and the family sued the pants off the hospital for denying treatment to their family member without a formal DNR request?
It sounds like they did pretty much everything right, and ultimately obtained the legal documentation that stated he definitely was a DNR.
So I should get a tattoo that says "DNR" then a QR code to scan, that links to the official DNR? Man this is getting more and more complicated by the day.
I fail to see why a tattoo can not be a legal document. Plenty of legal documents have been written using ink on skin.
This actually was the case for another patient. They lost a poker bet and had to tattoo DNR on their chest. Discovered during intake for leg amputation, patient clarified "he indicated that he would want resuscitative efforts initiated in the event of a cardiac or respiratory arrest."
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/p... [nih.gov]
The patient in this case is a moron. Tattoo removal or infill is something they should look into prior to them ending up in an ER unconscious and not able to clarify the "joke" status.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
This story was posted while I was watching the House M.D. episode called "DNR".
The medical staff made what I feel to be, while possibly incorrect in the long right, a rational choice. Going the way of "Let's err on the side of the choice we can reverse, rather than risk death." That seems like an unusually well considered and sane choice.
So, how would they reverse resuscitation? By killing him?
Better safe than sorry... (Score:4, Insightful)
I would do exactly what they did. When you're in a gray area touching on malpractice, negligence, and homicide... well, you don't take chances.
It's also possible for people to change their minds. Apparently, in Florida you file DNR orders with the state. It's good to have an official, documented process when you're making decisions about someone's life. In the article, they even referenced a case where the patient's DNR tattoo did not reflect his current wishes.
If they are terminal and wish to pass, there will be plenty of opportunities to end their care. Case in point, this patient died later that night.
When you're in a gray area...
How the heck is that a gray area!?!?!?! If THIS isn't good enough, then what could the patient have a POSSIBLY done!?!?!?!
Duh, that's easy: He should have had a second tattoo below the first one, from his lawyer, notarizing the whole thing.
If THIS isn't good enough, then what could the patient have a POSSIBLY done!?!?!?!
From the very comment you are replying to:
In the article, they even referenced a case where the patient's DNR tattoo did not reflect his current wishes.
Filed an actual DNR form, properly notarized and witnessed? No, that would just be ridiculous, right?
Sure, just as it's possible to tattoo over the "not" in DNR.
another data point (Score:4, Insightful)
When I received ERT training in Oregon, we were told explicitly to *not* honor DNR tattoos, as a tattoo was not considered a legal DNR order in this state. As always your mileage may vary.
I associate with relatively hardcore motorcycle crowds, and DNR tattoos are
...if not common, at least not unknown. But I wonder how many of them are misguided bravado? (I'm guessing, many.) According to my own training (admittedly a few years ago), the tattoo would not be honored in my state. But ride into a different state and then spill your bike, and EMTs might just let you pass. Wouldn't that be a stupid way to die.
Does this create a need for notary public tattoo artists?
So, written and signed DNRs aren't legal? Weird.
"as a tattoo was not considered a legal DNR order in this state" So, written and signed DNRs aren't legal? Weird.
It has to be notarized as well. Think meat tenderizer, but with a seal imprint on the head.
Wouldn't that be a stupid way to die.
No more so than any other in which a person chooses how they want to go out.
Wouldn't that be a stupid way to die.
If someone goes to the trouble of actually tattooing the spelled-out Do Not Resuscitate instruction, then it's not stupid - it's what that person wanted. Why the hell would anyone tattoo themselves with something they don't want? Another poster refers to losing a bet; taking this as the stakes of a bet sounds pretty shortsighted.
I am no fan of tattoos but understand their significance,
The Military only left me with mental scars not bodily ones.
Ambiguous? Not so much? (Score:2, Informative)
This was fairly unambiguous, had a copy of the man's signature, and was pretty much completely unmissable.
In this case it sounded like it was pretty plain. Maybe he should have had it notarized and dated or made a notation to an actual document on file some place
... but it bore the man's signature, so it's not like you would assume it isn't real. This was about as unambig
Unless a female serves you with a signed, notarized, legitimized DO NOT BANG order, you're good to go...
Will be billed and the estate likely will have to (Score:2)
Will be billed and the estate likely will have to court to fight the bill.
His intent was pretty clear (Score:2)
Is it unfortunate that he never knew all the work that he put into getting that tattoo paid off?
Also, assuming it was his actual signature tattooed on, does that make his skin a legal document?
They're lucky he died. If he lived, he could have sued the fuck out of that hospital, and he would have won, easily.
Huh?
Is it too much to RTFS? Because if you RTFS you'd see that they stabilized him long enough to confirm his DNR status, and then let him die. They did not resuscitate. "he died without undergoing cardiopulmonary respiration or advanced airway management"
what are they going to do give some lifer more time?
U.S. Living Will Registry (Score:2)
You can register an Advanced Directive with a Living Will and/or Health Care Proxy at the U.S. Living Will Registry [uslivingwillregistry.com]. The forms for all 50 states can be downloaded from the site or obtained for your state at your local hospital (and perhaps doctor's office). There is a fee to register the forms yourself, but many hospitals will register them for you for free or at a reduced cost. You can create an account the site to manage your registered forms. They will send you a card to carry in your wallet (which ca
Always resuscitate them, explain what happened, and then if they protest that they didn't want that, just kill them.