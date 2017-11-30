Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Medicine The Courts Science

An Unconscious Patient With a 'DO NOT RESUSCITATE' Tattoo (nejm.org) 60

Posted by msmash from the dnr dept.
A real-life case study, published on New England Journal of Medicine, documents the ethical dilemma that a Florida hospital faced after a 70-year-old unresponsive patient arrived at the hospital. The medical staff, the journal notes, was taken aback when it discovered the words "DO NOT RESUSCITATE" tattooed onto the man's chest. Furthermore, the word "NOT" was underlined with his signature beneath it. The patient had a history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes mellitus, and atrial fibrillation. Confused and alarmed, the medical staff chose to ignore the apparent DNR request -- but not without alerting the hospital's ethics team, which had a different take on the matter. From the report: We initially decided not to honor the tattoo, invoking the principle of not choosing an irreversible path when faced with uncertainty. This decision left us conflicted owing to the patient's extraordinary effort to make his presumed advance directive known; therefore, an ethics consultation was requested. He was placed on empirical antibiotics, received intravenous fluid resuscitation and vasopressors, and was treated with bilevel positive airway pressure. After reviewing the patient's case, the ethics consultants advised us to honor the patient's do not resuscitate (DNR) tattoo. They suggested that it was most reasonable to infer that the tattoo expressed an authentic preference, that what might be seen as caution could also be seen as standing on ceremony, and that the law is sometimes not nimble enough to support patient-centered care and respect for patients' best interests. A DNR order was written. Subsequently, the social work department obtained a copy of his Florida Department of Health "out-of-hospital" DNR order, which was consistent with the tattoo. The patient's clinical status deteriorated throughout the night, and he died without undergoing cardiopulmonary respiration or advanced airway management.

  • Bad decision? (Score:5, Funny)

    by DrXym ( 126579 ) on Thursday November 30, 2017 @02:26PM (#55652385)
    I'm starting to wonder if my Digital Noise Reduction tattoo was a bad idea in hindsight.

  • Did the right thing... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by rwven ( 663186 ) on Thursday November 30, 2017 @02:29PM (#55652417)

    For all they knew, the tattoo could have been an artifact of previous poor life choices, and nothing more than a joke. A tattoo is not a legal document. Imagine if it HAD been a joke, and the family sued the pants off the hospital for denying treatment to their family member without a formal DNR request?

    It sounds like they did pretty much everything right, and ultimately obtained the legal documentation that stated he definitely was a DNR.

      So I should get a tattoo that says "DNR" then a QR code to scan, that links to the official DNR? Man this is getting more and more complicated by the day.

      I fail to see why a tattoo can not be a legal document. Plenty of legal documents have been written using ink on skin.

      by networkBoy ( 774728 )

      This actually was the case for another patient. They lost a poker bet and had to tattoo DNR on their chest. Discovered during intake for leg amputation, patient clarified "he indicated that he would want resuscitative efforts initiated in the event of a cardiac or respiratory arrest."

      https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/p... [nih.gov]

      • The patient in this case is a moron. Tattoo removal or infill is something they should look into prior to them ending up in an ER unconscious and not able to clarify the "joke" status.

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by Green Mountain Bot ( 4981769 )
      Combat soldiers frequently tattoo all of their medical information on their torsos. Granted, that's a military context, but those tattoos are very much treated as authentic health documents. While not a direct apples-to-apples comparison, it does provide some context and support for the notion that a tattooed DNR order should be treated as legitimate.
      • Well there's a difference between: "A- Blood type" which conveys information and a DNR which is an instruction. The problem with his particular tattoo is that other than a simple instruction it doesn't have all the legal elements that a DNR form would need including the signature of a physician/nurse or a witness. Some DNR orders specify what can and cannot be done like CPR, etc.

    This story was posted while I was watching the House M.D. episode called "DNR".

    The medical staff made what I feel to be, while possibly incorrect in the long right, a rational choice. Going the way of "Let's err on the side of the choice we can reverse, rather than risk death." That seems like an unusually well considered and sane choice.

  • Better safe than sorry... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by EndlessNameless ( 673105 ) on Thursday November 30, 2017 @02:34PM (#55652457)

    I would do exactly what they did. When you're in a gray area touching on malpractice, negligence, and homicide... well, you don't take chances.

    It's also possible for people to change their minds. Apparently, in Florida you file DNR orders with the state. It's good to have an official, documented process when you're making decisions about someone's life. In the article, they even referenced a case where the patient's DNR tattoo did not reflect his current wishes.

    If they are terminal and wish to pass, there will be plenty of opportunities to end their care. Case in point, this patient died later that night.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by MobyDisk ( 75490 )

      When you're in a gray area...

      How the heck is that a gray area!?!?!?! If THIS isn't good enough, then what could the patient have a POSSIBLY done!?!?!?!

      • then what could the patient have a POSSIBLY done!?!?!?!

        Duh, that's easy: He should have had a second tattoo below the first one, from his lawyer, notarizing the whole thing.

      • If THIS isn't good enough, then what could the patient have a POSSIBLY done!?!?!?!

        From the very comment you are replying to:

        In the article, they even referenced a case where the patient's DNR tattoo did not reflect his current wishes.

      • Filed an actual DNR form, properly notarized and witnessed? No, that would just be ridiculous, right?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      "It's also possible for people to change their minds."

      Sure, just as it's possible to tattoo over the "not" in DNR.
    • Whatever happens I hope the hospital eats the cost.

  • another data point (Score:4, Insightful)

    by roc97007 ( 608802 ) on Thursday November 30, 2017 @02:35PM (#55652471) Journal

    When I received ERT training in Oregon, we were told explicitly to *not* honor DNR tattoos, as a tattoo was not considered a legal DNR order in this state. As always your mileage may vary.

    I associate with relatively hardcore motorcycle crowds, and DNR tattoos are ...if not common, at least not unknown. But I wonder how many of them are misguided bravado? (I'm guessing, many.) According to my own training (admittedly a few years ago), the tattoo would not be honored in my state. But ride into a different state and then spill your bike, and EMTs might just let you pass. Wouldn't that be a stupid way to die.

      Does this create a need for notary public tattoo artists?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      "as a tattoo was not considered a legal DNR order in this state"

      So, written and signed DNRs aren't legal? Weird.

        by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

        "as a tattoo was not considered a legal DNR order in this state" So, written and signed DNRs aren't legal? Weird.

        It has to be notarized as well. Think meat tenderizer, but with a seal imprint on the head.

    • Wouldn't that be a stupid way to die.

      No more so than any other in which a person chooses how they want to go out.

    • Wouldn't that be a stupid way to die.

      If someone goes to the trouble of actually tattooing the spelled-out Do Not Resuscitate instruction, then it's not stupid - it's what that person wanted. Why the hell would anyone tattoo themselves with something they don't want? Another poster refers to losing a bet; taking this as the stakes of a bet sounds pretty shortsighted.

      by Anonymous Coward
      DARWIN - If you have a DNR Tattoo as a lark you deserve the easy way out too no?
      I am no fan of tattoos but understand their significance,
      The Military only left me with mental scars not bodily ones.
    • If they are not resuscitated why would they care? (Not meant to be funny by the way)

    the words "DO NOT RESUSCITATE" tattooed onto the man's chest. Furthermore, the word "NOT" was underlined with his signature beneath it

    This was fairly unambiguous, had a copy of the man's signature, and was pretty much completely unmissable.

    In this case it sounded like it was pretty plain. Maybe he should have had it notarized and dated or made a notation to an actual document on file some place ... but it bore the man's signature, so it's not like you would assume it isn't real. This was about as unambig

  • Will be billed and the estate likely will have to court to fight the bill.

  • Is it unfortunate that he never knew all the work that he put into getting that tattoo paid off?
    Also, assuming it was his actual signature tattooed on, does that make his skin a legal document?

  • You can register an Advanced Directive with a Living Will and/or Health Care Proxy at the U.S. Living Will Registry [uslivingwillregistry.com]. The forms for all 50 states can be downloaded from the site or obtained for your state at your local hospital (and perhaps doctor's office). There is a fee to register the forms yourself, but many hospitals will register them for you for free or at a reduced cost. You can create an account the site to manage your registered forms. They will send you a card to carry in your wallet (which ca

  • Always resuscitate them, explain what happened, and then if they protest that they didn't want that, just kill them.

