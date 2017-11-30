Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


An Unconscious Patient With a 'DO NOT RESUSCITATE' Tattoo (nejm.org) 169

Posted by msmash from the dnr dept.
A real-life case study, published on New England Journal of Medicine, documents the ethical dilemma that a Florida hospital faced after a 70-year-old unresponsive patient arrived at the hospital. The medical staff, the journal notes, was taken aback when it discovered the words "DO NOT RESUSCITATE" tattooed onto the man's chest. Furthermore, the word "NOT" was underlined with his signature beneath it. The patient had a history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes mellitus, and atrial fibrillation. Confused and alarmed, the medical staff chose to ignore the apparent DNR request -- but not without alerting the hospital's ethics team, which had a different take on the matter. From the report: We initially decided not to honor the tattoo, invoking the principle of not choosing an irreversible path when faced with uncertainty. This decision left us conflicted owing to the patient's extraordinary effort to make his presumed advance directive known; therefore, an ethics consultation was requested. He was placed on empirical antibiotics, received intravenous fluid resuscitation and vasopressors, and was treated with bilevel positive airway pressure. After reviewing the patient's case, the ethics consultants advised us to honor the patient's do not resuscitate (DNR) tattoo. They suggested that it was most reasonable to infer that the tattoo expressed an authentic preference, that what might be seen as caution could also be seen as standing on ceremony, and that the law is sometimes not nimble enough to support patient-centered care and respect for patients' best interests. A DNR order was written. Subsequently, the social work department obtained a copy of his Florida Department of Health "out-of-hospital" DNR order, which was consistent with the tattoo. The patient's clinical status deteriorated throughout the night, and he died without undergoing cardiopulmonary respiration or advanced airway management.

  • Bad decision? (Score:5, Funny)

    by DrXym ( 126579 ) on Thursday November 30, 2017 @02:26PM (#55652385)
    I'm starting to wonder if my Digital Noise Reduction tattoo was a bad idea in hindsight.

  • Did the right thing... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by rwven ( 663186 ) on Thursday November 30, 2017 @02:29PM (#55652417)

    For all they knew, the tattoo could have been an artifact of previous poor life choices, and nothing more than a joke. A tattoo is not a legal document. Imagine if it HAD been a joke, and the family sued the pants off the hospital for denying treatment to their family member without a formal DNR request?

    It sounds like they did pretty much everything right, and ultimately obtained the legal documentation that stated he definitely was a DNR.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      So I should get a tattoo that says "DNR" then a QR code to scan, that links to the official DNR? Man this is getting more and more complicated by the day.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I fail to see why a tattoo can not be a legal document. Plenty of legal documents have been written using ink on skin.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by networkBoy ( 774728 )

      This actually was the case for another patient. They lost a poker bet and had to tattoo DNR on their chest. Discovered during intake for leg amputation, patient clarified "he indicated that he would want resuscitative efforts initiated in the event of a cardiac or respiratory arrest."

      https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/p... [nih.gov]

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by Green Mountain Bot ( 4981769 )
      Combat soldiers frequently tattoo all of their medical information on their torsos. Granted, that's a military context, but those tattoos are very much treated as authentic health documents. While not a direct apples-to-apples comparison, it does provide some context and support for the notion that a tattooed DNR order should be treated as legitimate.
      • Well there's a difference between: "A- Blood type" which conveys information and a DNR which is an instruction. The problem with his particular tattoo is that other than a simple instruction it doesn't have all the legal elements that a DNR form would need including the signature of a physician/nurse or a witness. Some DNR orders specify what can and cannot be done like CPR, etc.

        • I would argue that "A- Blood type" is an instruction. It's actually even worse than DNR. DNR leaves it up to the medical staff to actually do it. "A- Blood type" translates into "don't waste time with a blood test, and instead just pump A- directly into my veins".

          Well, "don't do a blood test" is an instruction. But more than that, what if I know that my blood type is "B+"? Respecting my tattoo would be killing me.

          Information is just information. Acting on information makes that information a directive.

        • Actually that's a good hack- instead of DNR get the wrong blood type tattoo on your chest.

    • As told by Michael Crichton during his MD training in his book Travels:
      --
      Dr. Z was a seventy-eight-year-old physician who entered the hospital in a near coma, in end-stage cardiac and renal failure. His son was also a physician, but not on the staff of the hospital, so he could only visit like any other relative, and he had nothing to say about his father's care. He did, however, state that he wanted his father to die peacefully.

      The old man was on the critical list for nearly a week. He had a cardiac arrest

    • For all they knew, the tattoo could have been an artifact of previous poor life choices, and nothing more than a joke.

      Or a sign that he was the latest victim on Hillary's death list who knew too much to risk being revived.

    • "For all they knew, the tattoo could have been an artifact of previous poor life choices,"

      A written on paper, signed, with notary and witness signatures is also a 'previous life choice' that would be called 'poor' by some people.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dasunt ( 249686 )

      A tattoo is not a legal document.

      In Canadian law, which has a similar tradition to US law, a tractor fender has been considered a legal document [globalnews.ca].

      If a fender passes, why not a signed tat?

  • Funny timing (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This story was posted while I was watching the House M.D. episode called "DNR".

    The medical staff made what I feel to be, while possibly incorrect in the long right, a rational choice. Going the way of "Let's err on the side of the choice we can reverse, rather than risk death." That seems like an unusually well considered and sane choice.

    • So, how would they reverse resuscitation? By killing him?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mark-t ( 151149 )
        He will die eventually anyways, regardless of their efforts.... so from that standpoint, their decision to resuscitate him is reversible.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Shotgun ( 30919 )

          Make the hospital bill just as reversible, and I'll agree with you.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by mark-t ( 151149 )
            The bill can be paid off, eventually.... again, fixable with time and effort. Waiting around for someone who's passed on to come back to life isn't going to work out so well, and so it is considered less reversible.

      • Give him a gun and tell him if he still doesn't want to live, that's pretty easy to do.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sjames ( 1099 )

        I presume that would be up to the patient, but yes. In a medical context, it's easy to reverse living. Death not so much.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Shotgun ( 30919 )

      You can, of course, reverse the decision to resuscitate with a bed pillow, but how do you reverse the spending decisions.

      If I had $50k to will to my children, I'd want it to go to them. Not to the futile effort of keep me producing CO2 in a multi thousand dollar a day intensive care hospital bed. It's not a death wish. It is an acknowledgement of the reality that my days on this blessed Earth are limited, and that I've gotten all the good use out of this body.

  • Better safe than sorry... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by EndlessNameless ( 673105 ) on Thursday November 30, 2017 @02:34PM (#55652457)

    I would do exactly what they did. When you're in a gray area touching on malpractice, negligence, and homicide... well, you don't take chances.

    It's also possible for people to change their minds. Apparently, in Florida you file DNR orders with the state. It's good to have an official, documented process when you're making decisions about someone's life. In the article, they even referenced a case where the patient's DNR tattoo did not reflect his current wishes.

    If they are terminal and wish to pass, there will be plenty of opportunities to end their care. Case in point, this patient died later that night.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by MobyDisk ( 75490 )

      When you're in a gray area...

      How the heck is that a gray area!?!?!?! If THIS isn't good enough, then what could the patient have a POSSIBLY done!?!?!?!

      • then what could the patient have a POSSIBLY done!?!?!?!

        Duh, that's easy: He should have had a second tattoo below the first one, from his lawyer, notarizing the whole thing.

      • If THIS isn't good enough, then what could the patient have a POSSIBLY done!?!?!?!

        From the very comment you are replying to:

        In the article, they even referenced a case where the patient's DNR tattoo did not reflect his current wishes.

      • Filed an actual DNR form, properly notarized and witnessed? No, that would just be ridiculous, right?

        • Umm, yeah, I really want the people in the ER checking against state records to determine if someone has filed a proper DNR form, or not, BEFORE they attempt to resuscitate that person when they arrive in the ER unconscious.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by XXongo ( 3986865 )

          Filed an actual DNR form, properly notarized and witnessed? No, that would just be ridiculous, right?

          As the summary states, he did have a proper DNR form filed with the state.

          It takes time, however, before the DNR form can be located and sent to the hospital and then forwarded to the hospital social work staff to write a hospital DRN order.

      • You are aware that you can retract DNRs?

        How exactly would you propose to do this with a tattoo?

        • How exactly would you propose to do this with a tattoo?

          I'd put in a call to my nearest laser-totin' shark.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Shotgun ( 30919 )

          My wife removes tattoos for a living. The laser is tuned to color of the pigment, so it selectively "burns" out just the tattoo. Dark skinned people take it on the chin in this case, because the laser has to be used on a lower setting or burn out the skin pigment.

        • Cross it out and tattoo a "This DNR is null and void - signed (blah)" statement underneath?

          Or get a really good Tattoo artist to draw over it so it looks like a really awesome skull riding a motorcycle.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sjames ( 1099 )

        Filed a proper DNR order. It turns out he did that, and they found the order. Then he died and they honored that properly filed order.

      • Unbelievable. Finally someone found a suitable purpose for tattoos, and the message is steadfastly ignored.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      "It's also possible for people to change their minds."

      Sure, just as it's possible to tattoo over the "not" in DNR.
    • Whatever happens I hope the hospital eats the cost.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      If they are terminal and wish to pass, there will be plenty of opportunities to end their care. Case in point, this patient died later that night.

      If you sign a DNR then death is obviously not what you're afraid of. It's being trapped in some sort of half-dead state where you may have extensive brain damage and experience prolonged pain and suffering without actually dying. And he could very well have gone into such a state where he'd be incapable of making that choice again. That's why DNR orders exist in the first place.

      • That's why DNR orders exist in the first place.

        I understand that. In the context of emergency medicine, though, doctors may need to act immediately---before there is an opportunity to verify a DNR order.

        Do you want doctors to withhold treatment from unconscious patients until they can verify there is no DNR order for that patient? I don't. If I'm heading to the hospital like that, I want the most effective treatment as soon as I can get it. Most people do; that's why the default requirement is to provide treatment.

        Where I live, DNR orders also provide j

  • another data point (Score:5, Insightful)

    by roc97007 ( 608802 ) on Thursday November 30, 2017 @02:35PM (#55652471) Journal

    When I received ERT training in Oregon, we were told explicitly to *not* honor DNR tattoos, as a tattoo was not considered a legal DNR order in this state. As always your mileage may vary.

    I associate with relatively hardcore motorcycle crowds, and DNR tattoos are ...if not common, at least not unknown. But I wonder how many of them are misguided bravado? (I'm guessing, many.) According to my own training (admittedly a few years ago), the tattoo would not be honored in my state. But ride into a different state and then spill your bike, and EMTs might just let you pass. Wouldn't that be a stupid way to die.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Does this create a need for notary public tattoo artists?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      "as a tattoo was not considered a legal DNR order in this state"

      So, written and signed DNRs aren't legal? Weird.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

        "as a tattoo was not considered a legal DNR order in this state" So, written and signed DNRs aren't legal? Weird.

        It has to be notarized as well. Think meat tenderizer, but with a seal imprint on the head.

      • So, written and signed DNRs aren't legal? Weird.

        Except it isn't one.

        Tattoos are usually applied by a third party. Tattoos are usually categorized as art rather than official documents. Thus, a tattooed signature will probably not be a legal signature.

        You do realize people get DNR tattoos to show off how badass they are, right? I would never do it, but it's a thing. Decorative DNR tattoos may be stupid, but the hospital cannot be sure a patient wants to die as long as the decorative ones exist.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by msauve ( 701917 )

          An individual satisfies the signing requirement when someone who has been duly authorized to sign for him does so. In the event a statute mandates an instrument be signed in person, the signature must be made in the signer's own hand or at his request and in his presence by another individual.

          - source [thefreedictionary.com]

          Artwork is also commonly created from paper and ink. People wear bracelets and necklaces most commonly as jewelry, but sometimes as medical alerts. The medium doesn't determine whether it's art or a document

    • Wouldn't that be a stupid way to die.

      No more so than any other in which a person chooses how they want to go out.

    • Re:another data point (Score:4, Funny)

      by DutchUncle ( 826473 ) on Thursday November 30, 2017 @02:45PM (#55652559)

      Wouldn't that be a stupid way to die.

      If someone goes to the trouble of actually tattooing the spelled-out Do Not Resuscitate instruction, then it's not stupid - it's what that person wanted. Why the hell would anyone tattoo themselves with something they don't want? Another poster refers to losing a bet; taking this as the stakes of a bet sounds pretty shortsighted.

      • People have been known to do all sorts of things to impress others. This seems just like another in a long line of ill-advised attempts to make themselves part of an in-group or the like.

        Not exactly shortsighted as all sorts of people have different means of being validated, but certainly it is not taking into account a myriad of situations that are likely to come to pass during one's life.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      DARWIN - If you have a DNR Tattoo as a lark you deserve the easy way out too no?
      I am no fan of tattoos but understand their significance,
      The Military only left me with mental scars not bodily ones.
    • If they are not resuscitated why would they care? (Not meant to be funny by the way)

    • If only there were a registry of DNR orders available to medical personnel on demand. If only we had the technology to file something online securely and have it retrievable at a hospital on a computer. Alas, this is completely impossible with today's meager technology.

      Really though, how hard would it be to have a medical records registry where you file legally binding orders for your medical health? Then, all someone would need to do would be to tattoo something like: "STANDING DNR ORDERS FILED WITH REG

  • Ambiguous? Not so much? (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    the words "DO NOT RESUSCITATE" tattooed onto the man's chest. Furthermore, the word "NOT" was underlined with his signature beneath it

    This was fairly unambiguous, had a copy of the man's signature, and was pretty much completely unmissable.

    In this case it sounded like it was pretty plain. Maybe he should have had it notarized and dated or made a notation to an actual document on file some place ... but it bore the man's signature, so it's not like you would assume it isn't real. This was about as unambig

    • but it bore the man's signature, so it's not like you would assume it isn't real.

      But it didn't - it bore a forgery of the man's signature by the tattoo artist. Unless he took the tattoo pen himself and signed his name on his own chest (quite interesting feat, if you ask me), it's not his legal signature.

  • Lesson Learned (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Unless a female serves you with a signed, notarized, legitimized DO NOT BANG order, you're good to go...

    Got it..

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Hospitals require authorization to cease life-saving measures.

      Sex requires consent.

      In both cases, the interaction between two people requires permission for potentially harmful actions.

      Go be a creepy loser somewhere else.

  • Will be billed and the estate likely will have to court to fight the bill.

    • Which should be an insanely easy win since he did have a lawful DNR order files with the state

  • Is it unfortunate that he never knew all the work that he put into getting that tattoo paid off?
    Also, assuming it was his actual signature tattooed on, does that make his skin a legal document?

  • Seriously, this does not belong on /.

    • This. Oh so very much this. If I had mod points I would insightful you.

    • This is far more interesting than Microsoft Edge browser available on Android. Really? Who cares.

      This at least invites, as evidence in some of the comments: critical thinking, exploration of various theories such as what if the tattoo was a joke or someone else's prank or a stupid frat hazing.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by meglon ( 1001833 )
      It's certainly better than all the political bullshit that gets posted.

  • U.S. Living Will Registry (Score:5, Insightful)

    by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Thursday November 30, 2017 @02:57PM (#55652675)

    You can register an Advanced Directive with a Living Will and/or Health Care Proxy at the U.S. Living Will Registry [uslivingwillregistry.com]. The forms for all 50 states can be downloaded from the site or obtained for your state at your local hospital (and perhaps doctor's office). There is a fee to register the forms yourself, but many hospitals will register them for you for free or at a reduced cost. You can create an account the site to manage your registered forms. They will send you a card to carry in your wallet (which can also be downloaded) Health care providers can access your documents when needed to confirm your wishes. Registration is permanent, subject to your management.

    I know this because... My wife Sue was diagnosed with a fatal brain tumor the day before Thanksgiving 2005 and died seven weeks later. We both completed Advanced Directives at that time, so I have one registered. She named me as her Health Care Proxy and specified no extraordinary measures -- I had to sign the local order DNR several weeks later when her brain stem was damaged and she fell into a coma. She wasn't expected to live through the night, but died a week later. I kept her feet warm (she always liked that) and I slept by her side in the space between her and the bed rail. I heard her last breath and felt her last heartbeat as she died in my arms.

    Remember Sue... [tumblr.com]

    • You got me at 'I kept her feet warm (she always liked that)". Sorry for your loss but it sounds like you had a wonderful bunch of years there.

  • Solution (Score:3)

    by religionofpeas ( 4511805 ) on Thursday November 30, 2017 @02:58PM (#55652685)

    Always resuscitate them, explain what happened, and then if they protest that they didn't want that, just kill them.

  • in a CPR situation or similar (not a clinician). People are responsible for themselves - not a court. "My body, my choice." Choosing to not have the tattoo removed was obviously a conscious choice.

    Then again, I'm not looking to bill $4500 for the CPR 'procedure' - I'm happy if nobody vomits in my mouth.

  • Instead of putting DNR on your chest... Why not provide the contact information of somebody who understands your medical history, your wishes, has a copy of your living will properly executed and has a valid medical power of attorney? Forget the tattoo and just go for the medical alert bracelet with the same information if you are serious.

    Seems to me that a tattooed DNR request isn't likely to have the desired effect regardless of where you end up. What you need to provide access to is the actual legal pa

  • Odd (Score:2)

    by zmooc ( 33175 )

    When I recently got CPR training, I was told to do what I felt was right when encountering such a tattoo. However, I was also told that trained medical personnel should definitely honor such signs as they are legally binding in the Netherlands. We also have official badges specifically for this purpose.

    This should not be an ethical dilemma in developed countries. It should not even be a legal dilemma....

  • Dead, alive, persistent vegetative state... whatever. THIS is the important one. https://i.pinimg.com/originals... [pinimg.com]

