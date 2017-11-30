An Unconscious Patient With a 'DO NOT RESUSCITATE' Tattoo (nejm.org) 169
A real-life case study, published on New England Journal of Medicine, documents the ethical dilemma that a Florida hospital faced after a 70-year-old unresponsive patient arrived at the hospital. The medical staff, the journal notes, was taken aback when it discovered the words "DO NOT RESUSCITATE" tattooed onto the man's chest. Furthermore, the word "NOT" was underlined with his signature beneath it. The patient had a history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes mellitus, and atrial fibrillation. Confused and alarmed, the medical staff chose to ignore the apparent DNR request -- but not without alerting the hospital's ethics team, which had a different take on the matter. From the report: We initially decided not to honor the tattoo, invoking the principle of not choosing an irreversible path when faced with uncertainty. This decision left us conflicted owing to the patient's extraordinary effort to make his presumed advance directive known; therefore, an ethics consultation was requested. He was placed on empirical antibiotics, received intravenous fluid resuscitation and vasopressors, and was treated with bilevel positive airway pressure. After reviewing the patient's case, the ethics consultants advised us to honor the patient's do not resuscitate (DNR) tattoo. They suggested that it was most reasonable to infer that the tattoo expressed an authentic preference, that what might be seen as caution could also be seen as standing on ceremony, and that the law is sometimes not nimble enough to support patient-centered care and respect for patients' best interests. A DNR order was written. Subsequently, the social work department obtained a copy of his Florida Department of Health "out-of-hospital" DNR order, which was consistent with the tattoo. The patient's clinical status deteriorated throughout the night, and he died without undergoing cardiopulmonary respiration or advanced airway management.
Bad decision? (Score:5, Funny)
Re:Bad decision? (Score:5, Interesting)
As an ER doc, I would hate to run into this but my wife (an ER) nurse and I have talked about doing exactly this.
Consider moving to Europe, nobody will bill you for saving your life (assuming you want that to happen).
Did the right thing... (Score:5, Insightful)
For all they knew, the tattoo could have been an artifact of previous poor life choices, and nothing more than a joke. A tattoo is not a legal document. Imagine if it HAD been a joke, and the family sued the pants off the hospital for denying treatment to their family member without a formal DNR request?
It sounds like they did pretty much everything right, and ultimately obtained the legal documentation that stated he definitely was a DNR.
So I should get a tattoo that says "DNR" then a QR code to scan, that links to the official DNR? Man this is getting more and more complicated by the day.
I fail to see why a tattoo can not be a legal document. Plenty of legal documents have been written using ink on skin.
That sounds like something out of Pirates of the Caribbean.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
This actually was the case for another patient. They lost a poker bet and had to tattoo DNR on their chest. Discovered during intake for leg amputation, patient clarified "he indicated that he would want resuscitative efforts initiated in the event of a cardiac or respiratory arrest."
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/p... [nih.gov]
The patient in this case is a moron. Tattoo removal or infill is something they should look into prior to them ending up in an ER unconscious and not able to clarify the "joke" status.
I think it just comes down to "If you get a joke DNR tattoo, you're a moron."
Well, if he's THAT dumb, he might not be in favor of DNR, but I am.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Re: (Score:3)
I would argue that "A- Blood type" is an instruction. It's actually even worse than DNR. DNR leaves it up to the medical staff to actually do it. "A- Blood type" translates into "don't waste time with a blood test, and instead just pump A- directly into my veins".
Well, "don't do a blood test" is an instruction. But more than that, what if I know that my blood type is "B+"? Respecting my tattoo would be killing me.
Information is just information. Acting on information makes that information a directive.
Any type of medical care without consent is criminal assault
You're not a lawyer. Your legal opinion means nothing.
If what you said is true, how can they even touch an unconscious person that comes into the hospital? Especially if a bystander called 911---there would be no indication of consent from the patient at all. This is supposed to be a crime? Nope, this is how it works every day.
States have rules about how to file a DNR and how to verify a DNR. And look, a quick google search shows you what Florida residents need for a legit, legal DNR order:
http://www.florid [floridahealth.gov]
An anecdote (Score:3)
As told by Michael Crichton during his MD training in his book Travels:
--
Dr. Z was a seventy-eight-year-old physician who entered the hospital in a near coma, in end-stage cardiac and renal failure. His son was also a physician, but not on the staff of the hospital, so he could only visit like any other relative, and he had nothing to say about his father's care. He did, however, state that he wanted his father to die peacefully.
The old man was on the critical list for nearly a week. He had a cardiac arrest
For all they knew, the tattoo could have been an artifact of previous poor life choices, and nothing more than a joke.
"For all they knew, the tattoo could have been an artifact of previous poor life choices,"
A written on paper, signed, with notary and witness signatures is also a 'previous life choice' that would be called 'poor' by some people.
In Canadian law, which has a similar tradition to US law, a tractor fender has been considered a legal document [globalnews.ca].
If a fender passes, why not a signed tat?
No, because a legal document that states they're DNR is a binding contract that they made. It's been signed and notarized. A tattoo hasn't.
Who would be "the other party" of that "binding comtract"?
Re: (Score:3)
1) Yes, getting a DNR tattoo would be insane if you didn't really mean it.
2) It's not a legal document because there are no signatures, no notarization, and if you start treating one tattoo as a legal document, you have to start treating ALL of them that way. There's nothing to "prove." It simply is not a legally binding agreement/contract.
3) No, because they did not have access to the DNR documentation at the time. In this case they had to go through unusual channels to get the document, and acting on a DN
mistakes of fact and law (Score:2)
> It's not a legal document because there are no signatures
Quoting TFS, 'furthermore, the word "NOT" was underlined with his signature beneath it.'
> if you start treating one tattoo as a legal document, you have to start treating ALL of them that way.
How do you figure? If you start treating one piece of paper as a legal document, you have to start treating ALL pieces of paper as legal documents?
BTW, the supreme law of the country, the US Constitution, is also written on skin.
> No, because a legal
Mod up please. This is how I felt reading the article. I need to pay lawyers and notaries before someone will listen to me?
What if it doesn't reflect my current decisions? Same can be said of my lawyer's notarized copy too.
How do I change my legal DNR? I need to call lawyers and such.
How do I change my tattoo DNR? I use the sharpie in my junk drawer.
I'm fine with confusion when a permanent tattoo DNR has a ballpoint pen line running through it. That's confusion. But it really doesn't get any more cle
Permission to sign my name is permission to sign (Score:2)
> Does power of attorney even grant you permission to sign a document with another person's name, or does it merely grant you permission to sign a document on behalf of the other person but still using your own name?
It does whatever it says it does. Power of attorney is a rather general term, not one specific document. In general, if I say to you "you can sign my name on this type of document", you may indeed do that. Years ago I double checked the federal and Texas statutes on this issue.
You've apparently never made your own tattoo artwork then. They photocopy it onto special paper, transfer the ink to your skin, then trace over it with the tattoo gun. Basically two xerox machines involved, one of which you don't want dating your daughter.
Something like a spirit duplicator [wikipedia.org] (aka "ditto machine") could serve the purpose. User signs a ditto master, which is then rubbed onto the skin, transferring the colorant to the skin. Tattoo artist can trace the ink.
Funny timing (Score:1)
This story was posted while I was watching the House M.D. episode called "DNR".
The medical staff made what I feel to be, while possibly incorrect in the long right, a rational choice. Going the way of "Let's err on the side of the choice we can reverse, rather than risk death." That seems like an unusually well considered and sane choice.
So, how would they reverse resuscitation? By killing him?
Re: (Score:2)
Make the hospital bill just as reversible, and I'll agree with you.
Re: (Score:2)
Give him a gun and tell him if he still doesn't want to live, that's pretty easy to do.
I presume that would be up to the patient, but yes. In a medical context, it's easy to reverse living. Death not so much.
You can, of course, reverse the decision to resuscitate with a bed pillow, but how do you reverse the spending decisions.
If I had $50k to will to my children, I'd want it to go to them. Not to the futile effort of keep me producing CO2 in a multi thousand dollar a day intensive care hospital bed. It's not a death wish. It is an acknowledgement of the reality that my days on this blessed Earth are limited, and that I've gotten all the good use out of this body.
We're all born to die. There is little certainty in life but that it is finite.
Better safe than sorry... (Score:5, Insightful)
I would do exactly what they did. When you're in a gray area touching on malpractice, negligence, and homicide... well, you don't take chances.
It's also possible for people to change their minds. Apparently, in Florida you file DNR orders with the state. It's good to have an official, documented process when you're making decisions about someone's life. In the article, they even referenced a case where the patient's DNR tattoo did not reflect his current wishes.
If they are terminal and wish to pass, there will be plenty of opportunities to end their care. Case in point, this patient died later that night.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
When you're in a gray area...
How the heck is that a gray area!?!?!?! If THIS isn't good enough, then what could the patient have a POSSIBLY done!?!?!?!
Duh, that's easy: He should have had a second tattoo below the first one, from his lawyer, notarizing the whole thing.
Re: (Score:3)
If THIS isn't good enough, then what could the patient have a POSSIBLY done!?!?!?!
From the very comment you are replying to:
In the article, they even referenced a case where the patient's DNR tattoo did not reflect his current wishes.
States have different rules on what is necessary for a legally binding DNR order.
Most states require a patient signature and a witness signature. In some states, the document must be notarized or filed with the Department of Health. Some states actually do recognize DNR tattoos.
Would be nice to have a consistent standard though.
Filed an actual DNR form, properly notarized and witnessed? No, that would just be ridiculous, right?
Re: (Score:2)
Filed an actual DNR form, properly notarized and witnessed? No, that would just be ridiculous, right?
As the summary states, he did have a proper DNR form filed with the state.
It takes time, however, before the DNR form can be located and sent to the hospital and then forwarded to the hospital social work staff to write a hospital DRN order.
Re: (Score:3)
You are aware that you can retract DNRs?
How exactly would you propose to do this with a tattoo?
How exactly would you propose to do this with a tattoo?
I'd put in a call to my nearest laser-totin' shark.
My wife removes tattoos for a living. The laser is tuned to color of the pigment, so it selectively "burns" out just the tattoo. Dark skinned people take it on the chin in this case, because the laser has to be used on a lower setting or burn out the skin pigment.
Cross it out and tattoo a "This DNR is null and void - signed (blah)" statement underneath?
Or get a really good Tattoo artist to draw over it so it looks like a really awesome skull riding a motorcycle.
Filed a proper DNR order. It turns out he did that, and they found the order. Then he died and they honored that properly filed order.
Re: (Score:3)
Sure, just as it's possible to tattoo over the "not" in DNR.
Bummer if you change your mind again, though.
Re: (Score:3)
They'll make up for it by making future treatments more expensive.
Re: (Score:3)
If they are terminal and wish to pass, there will be plenty of opportunities to end their care. Case in point, this patient died later that night.
If you sign a DNR then death is obviously not what you're afraid of. It's being trapped in some sort of half-dead state where you may have extensive brain damage and experience prolonged pain and suffering without actually dying. And he could very well have gone into such a state where he'd be incapable of making that choice again. That's why DNR orders exist in the first place.
That's why DNR orders exist in the first place.
I understand that. In the context of emergency medicine, though, doctors may need to act immediately---before there is an opportunity to verify a DNR order.
Do you want doctors to withhold treatment from unconscious patients until they can verify there is no DNR order for that patient? I don't. If I'm heading to the hospital like that, I want the most effective treatment as soon as I can get it. Most people do; that's why the default requirement is to provide treatment.
Where I live, DNR orders also provide j
another data point (Score:5, Insightful)
When I received ERT training in Oregon, we were told explicitly to *not* honor DNR tattoos, as a tattoo was not considered a legal DNR order in this state. As always your mileage may vary.
I associate with relatively hardcore motorcycle crowds, and DNR tattoos are
...if not common, at least not unknown. But I wonder how many of them are misguided bravado? (I'm guessing, many.) According to my own training (admittedly a few years ago), the tattoo would not be honored in my state. But ride into a different state and then spill your bike, and EMTs might just let you pass. Wouldn't that be a stupid way to die.
Does this create a need for notary public tattoo artists?
Re: (Score:3)
So, written and signed DNRs aren't legal? Weird.
"as a tattoo was not considered a legal DNR order in this state" So, written and signed DNRs aren't legal? Weird.
It has to be notarized as well. Think meat tenderizer, but with a seal imprint on the head.
Re: (Score:2)
So, written and signed DNRs aren't legal? Weird.
Except it isn't one.
Tattoos are usually applied by a third party. Tattoos are usually categorized as art rather than official documents. Thus, a tattooed signature will probably not be a legal signature.
You do realize people get DNR tattoos to show off how badass they are, right? I would never do it, but it's a thing. Decorative DNR tattoos may be stupid, but the hospital cannot be sure a patient wants to die as long as the decorative ones exist.
- source [thefreedictionary.com]
Artwork is also commonly created from paper and ink. People wear bracelets and necklaces most commonly as jewelry, but sometimes as medical alerts. The medium doesn't determine whether it's art or a document
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Wouldn't that be a stupid way to die.
No more so than any other in which a person chooses how they want to go out.
Re:another data point (Score:4, Funny)
Wouldn't that be a stupid way to die.
If someone goes to the trouble of actually tattooing the spelled-out Do Not Resuscitate instruction, then it's not stupid - it's what that person wanted. Why the hell would anyone tattoo themselves with something they don't want? Another poster refers to losing a bet; taking this as the stakes of a bet sounds pretty shortsighted.
It's about being edgy, I bet (Score:2)
People have been known to do all sorts of things to impress others. This seems just like another in a long line of ill-advised attempts to make themselves part of an in-group or the like.
Not exactly shortsighted as all sorts of people have different means of being validated, but certainly it is not taking into account a myriad of situations that are likely to come to pass during one's life.
I am no fan of tattoos but understand their significance,
The Military only left me with mental scars not bodily ones.
Re: (Score:3)
If only there were a registry of DNR orders available to medical personnel on demand. If only we had the technology to file something online securely and have it retrievable at a hospital on a computer. Alas, this is completely impossible with today's meager technology.
Really though, how hard would it be to have a medical records registry where you file legally binding orders for your medical health? Then, all someone would need to do would be to tattoo something like: "STANDING DNR ORDERS FILED WITH REG
Ambiguous? Not so much? (Score:2, Informative)
This was fairly unambiguous, had a copy of the man's signature, and was pretty much completely unmissable.
In this case it sounded like it was pretty plain. Maybe he should have had it notarized and dated or made a notation to an actual document on file some place
... but it bore the man's signature, so it's not like you would assume it isn't real. This was about as unambig
but it bore the man's signature, so it's not like you would assume it isn't real.
But it didn't - it bore a forgery of the man's signature by the tattoo artist. Unless he took the tattoo pen himself and signed his name on his own chest (quite interesting feat, if you ask me), it's not his legal signature.
Lesson Learned (Score:1)
Will be billed and the estate likely will have to (Score:2)
Will be billed and the estate likely will have to court to fight the bill.
Which should be an insanely easy win since he did have a lawful DNR order files with the state
His intent was pretty clear (Score:2)
Is it unfortunate that he never knew all the work that he put into getting that tattoo paid off?
Also, assuming it was his actual signature tattooed on, does that make his skin a legal document?
This at least invites, as evidence in some of the comments: critical thinking, exploration of various theories such as what if the tattoo was a joke or someone else's prank or a stupid frat hazing.
U.S. Living Will Registry (Score:5, Insightful)
You can register an Advanced Directive with a Living Will and/or Health Care Proxy at the U.S. Living Will Registry [uslivingwillregistry.com]. The forms for all 50 states can be downloaded from the site or obtained for your state at your local hospital (and perhaps doctor's office). There is a fee to register the forms yourself, but many hospitals will register them for you for free or at a reduced cost. You can create an account the site to manage your registered forms. They will send you a card to carry in your wallet (which can also be downloaded) Health care providers can access your documents when needed to confirm your wishes. Registration is permanent, subject to your management.
I know this because... My wife Sue was diagnosed with a fatal brain tumor the day before Thanksgiving 2005 and died seven weeks later. We both completed Advanced Directives at that time, so I have one registered. She named me as her Health Care Proxy and specified no extraordinary measures -- I had to sign the local order DNR several weeks later when her brain stem was damaged and she fell into a coma. She wasn't expected to live through the night, but died a week later. I kept her feet warm (she always liked that) and I slept by her side in the space between her and the bed rail. I heard her last breath and felt her last heartbeat as she died in my arms.
Remember Sue... [tumblr.com]
Solution (Score:3)
Always resuscitate them, explain what happened, and then if they protest that they didn't want that, just kill them.
I would definitely honor it (Score:2)
in a CPR situation or similar (not a clinician). People are responsible for themselves - not a court. "My body, my choice." Choosing to not have the tattoo removed was obviously a conscious choice.
Then again, I'm not looking to bill $4500 for the CPR 'procedure' - I'm happy if nobody vomits in my mouth.
How about this... Forget the Tatto (Score:2)
Instead of putting DNR on your chest... Why not provide the contact information of somebody who understands your medical history, your wishes, has a copy of your living will properly executed and has a valid medical power of attorney? Forget the tattoo and just go for the medical alert bracelet with the same information if you are serious.
Seems to me that a tattooed DNR request isn't likely to have the desired effect regardless of where you end up. What you need to provide access to is the actual legal pa
Odd (Score:2)
When I recently got CPR training, I was told to do what I felt was right when encountering such a tattoo. However, I was also told that trained medical personnel should definitely honor such signs as they are legally binding in the Netherlands. We also have official badges specifically for this purpose.
This should not be an ethical dilemma in developed countries. It should not even be a legal dilemma....
Whatever (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
They're lucky he died. If he lived, he could have sued the fuck out of that hospital, and he would have won, easily.
Huh?
Is it too much to RTFS? Because if you RTFS you'd see that they stabilized him long enough to confirm his DNR status, and then let him die. They did not resuscitate. "he died without undergoing cardiopulmonary respiration or advanced airway management"
what are they going to do give some lifer more time?
No, they'll just rip off the "NOT" and have at it...
You assume 2 things: They can read and they care.
