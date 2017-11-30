Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Study Finds Dogs Are Brainier Than Cats (vanderbilt.edu) 14

Posted by BeauHD from the contrary-to-popular-belief dept.
Science_afficionado writes: Are you a cat lover? A dog lover? If so, you may be interested in the first scientific study to actually count the number of cortical neurons in the brains of a number of carnivores, including cats and dogs. Bottom line: Dogs have about twice as many of these "little grey cells" as cats. These "little gray cells" are associated with thinking, planning and complex behavior. The study found that dogs have about 530 million cortical neurons while cats have about 250 million. (For comparison, the human brain has 16 billion.) Another interesting discovery was that carnivores have about the same ratio of neurons to brain size as that of herbivores, "suggesting that there is just as much evolutionary pressure on the herbivores to develop the brain power to escape from predators as there is on carnivores to catch them," reports Vanderbilt University. "The study's findings also challenge the prevailing view that domesticated animals have smaller brains than their wild cousins. The ratios of brain size to body weight of the domestic species they analyzed -- ferret, cat and dog -- did not scale in a significantly different manner from those of their wild relatives -- mongoose, raccoon, hyena, lion and brown bear."

The results of the study are described in a paper titled "Dogs have the most neurons, though not the largest brain: Trade-off between body mass and number of neurons in the cerebral cortex of large carnivoran species" accepted for publication in the open access journal Frontiers in Neuroanatomy.

  • What about the various cat/dog breeds (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I would be curious about breed specifics and percentage difference if any or other genetic factors as some are waaaay smarter than others.

  • Social complexity seems to be a driver for intelligence. Hyena society is quite complex with clans and a dominance hierarchy within each clan. Hyenas seem to have theory of mind [royalsocie...ishing.org] and seem to practice tactical deception [animalwise.org]. Hyenas are also good cooperative problem solvers [duke.edu], outperforming primates.

  • Our cat doesn't appear to be very bright but it's very lovable.

  • ...but cannot do their business on their own in a designated spot (cats can do that) and are inept to spend a few days alone (no problem with cats). I have come across many dumb dogs that bark constantly for no reason, but at least as many clever cats. More cells does not make one smarter.

  • We are only 30 times smarter than dogs!

