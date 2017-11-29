DNA Analysis Finds That Yetis Are Actually Bears (popsci.com) 24
schwit1 shares a report from Popular Science: University of Buffalo biologist Charlotte Lindqvist and her international team in Pakistan and Singapore provided the first strong evidence that presumed yetis are actually bears. They published their results in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B on Tuesday. Icon Film secured nine samples that purported to be genuine yeti artifacts, and Lindqvist gathered 15 samples from known bear populations. By sequencing mitochondria from all these sources, she and her fellow researchers were able to determine that all but one of the yeti artifacts actually came from local bears. That last sample was from a dog. They also figured out that Himalayan brown bears split off from the rest of the regional bear population several thousand years ago, which is why they're so genetically distinct from most other brown bears. Living in geographic isolation for so long has separated them from other Asian brown bears, and even from their relatives on the nearby Tibetan plateau. They even look different. But prior to Lindqvist's work, it wasn't clear just how long Himalayan bears had been on their own. Researchers will need higher-quality samples to figure out the whole picture, but even this small step is major for a species that's hardly been studied.
Thanks, science... (Score:3)
No, bears are actually bears. Yetis are bullshit.
Thanks, DNA!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
This is a public service announcement
FYI, this person is a Mozilla employee. Look at the comment history. You'll find two types of comments: firefox advocacy, and abuse directed towards people calling her out for being a Mozilla employee. This describes 100% of her contributions to
./
This person will now show up and deny being a Mozilla employee, citing lack of proof, and will label me insane and/or a conspiracy theorist, per the pattern.
Keep the above in mind whenever you read anything written by this pers
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No, bears are actually bears. Yetis are bullshit.
Thanks, DNA!
What if they choose to identify as Yeti's DNA be damned? Or is such foolishness only for Homo Sapiens?
Re: (Score:2)
of course they found bear DNA, yeti is manbearpig. another shill for science leading young people astray with half-truths....or is that one-third truths?
Re: (Score:2)
Incorrect. Yetis are very reclusive, but also technologically very advanced. The labs in Yeti City have managed to re-engineer Yeti skin so its DNA is indistinguishable from bear skin - it’s how they’ve been able to avoid most contact with the humans they fear and despise.
Re: (Score:2)
Another alternative, because they didn't prove (Score:2)
The DNA match didn't prove yetis are actually bears. Maybe the bears are actually yetis!
* Of course they are bears.
Fake News (Score:1)
Yetis are real, f u science
If they want to find sub-human creatures... (Score:3)
...they should be doing DNA tests in trailer parks.
Re: (Score:2)
or congress
Re: (Score:2)
Or Slashdot.
Balderdash (Score:2)
On your mark, get set, go: who gets to the treasure first?
There's no such thing as Nessie, there's no such thing as the Yeti, and there's no such thing as an honorable Presidential candidate... Winner Pirate.
Re: (Score:2)
Way to butcher that joke.
Follow the money (Score:1)
This research was done by bear scientists. Of course they will issue results that will increase their funding. Libturds will probably believe it though. The scientists didn't even take into account that Yetis could have cross-bred with bears, or that DNA can change when frozen in the ICE.
What if... (Score:2)
"Yeti" is the word for bear in the local language.