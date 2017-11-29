Scientists Call For Ban On Glitter, Say It's a Global Hazard That Pollutes Oceans (cnet.com) 28
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNET: Whether you love to add a little sparkle to your skin, or you think glitter truly is the herpes of the craft world (once it's on you, it never comes off), some scientists are now claiming that glitter is a hazard to the environment. Glitter, along with microbeads, are considered to fall under the category of microplastics, which are defined as plastics which are less than five millimeters in length. Microbeads are often found in facial scrubs, toothpaste, soaps, cosmetics and more. These microbeads pass through water filtration systems after usage but don't disintegrate, and often end up being consumed by marine life, causing concern among scientists keeping a close eye on how pollution effects fish.
"I think all glitter should be banned, because it's microplastic," Dr. Trisia Farrelly of New Zealand's Massey University told the Independent. Historically, glitter was made from mica rock particles, glass and even crushed beetles. Modern-day crafting glitter is made primarily from metals, while fine-milled cosmetic glitter is made from polyester, foil and plastics.
"I think all glitter should be banned, because it's microplastic," Dr. Trisia Farrelly of New Zealand's Massey University told the Independent. Historically, glitter was made from mica rock particles, glass and even crushed beetles. Modern-day crafting glitter is made primarily from metals, while fine-milled cosmetic glitter is made from polyester, foil and plastics.
I SEE WHAT YOU'RE UP TO (Score:5, Funny)
The herpes of art supplies (Score:3, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Silly goose, that's literally the first sentence of the news post.
Re: (Score:2)
Where's the GRA (Score:4, Funny)
Glitter (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
They'll become matte happy people?
Re: (Score:2)
https://shipyourenemiesglitter... [shipyouren...litter.com]
In other words ... (Score:2)
If the nerdy scientists can't have glitter girls (Score:1)
NO ONE CAN!
Re: (Score:3)
They'll become strippers like God intended.
But what becomes of strippers without glitter? I think we need to put our foot down on this anti-glitter hysteria before it does permanent damage.
*affects (Score:1)
Yeah, I'm gonna be that guy.
All plastics are oil (Score:2)
Glitter is another way to sell more oil.
scale of the problem? (Score:2)
So, 1.332 billion km^3 of oceans...
Which means a cubic km of glitter amounts to 0.000000075% of the oceans.
When we get up to a cubic km of glitter manufactured, I'll start thinking about worrying about glitter pollution....
Just make it water-solluble and edible (Score:2)
Make the stuff (slowly) water-soluble. So that it can be washed off — in the shower or washing machine.
To make it even less harmful — and sought after — make it edible...
Old school glitter... (Score:1)
Letter to that PSEUDO-scientist (Score:1)
Dear Dr. Trisia Farrelly of New Zealand's Massey University (from now on DTFNZMU to save breath):
You ask for banning "all glitter" because, as you DTFNZMU says, "[glitter] it's microplastic".
Should I inform you that historically glitter was made of mica (found in natural form in the ecosystem) and there are some companies that do still produce mica-only glittler?
Hence, DTFNZMU, wouldn't you agree with me that your statement of "I think all glitter should be banned, because it's microplastic" is SO, but SO