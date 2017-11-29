This Impenetrable Program Is Transforming How Courts Treat DNA Evidence (wired.com) 27
mirandakatz writes: Probabilistic genotyping is a type of DNA testing that's becoming increasingly popular in courtrooms: It uses complex mathematical formulas to examine the statistical likelihood that a certain genotype comes from one individual over another, and it can work with the subtlest traces of DNA. At Backchannel, Jessica Pishko looks at one company that's caught criminal justice advocates' attention: Cybergenetics, which sells a probabilistic genotyping program called TrueAllele -- and that refuses to reveal its source code. As Pishko notes, some legal experts are arguing that Trueallele revealing its source code 'is necessary in order to properly evaluate the technology. In fact, they say, justice from an unknown algorithm is no justice at all.'
Computers cannot lie, unless programmed to do so.
All computers are programmed to lie, either through mistakes or intentional. You will never get away from this because computers are programmed by humans and our creations will always suffer from our own errors and misdeeds.
Revealing != open source (Score:4, Informative)
We have seen issues with red light cameras, we have seen issues with labs doing drug testing on hair, we have seen child abuse panics from psychology "experts". Both methods and experts have to be open for independent, impartial validation. Otherwise they are no better than a duck test.
"evidence" (Score:2)
As Terry Pratchett wrote somewhere: "Evidence means 'that what is seen'". Nuff said.
Is this different than a human "expert witness"? (Score:3)
A lot of expert witness testimony comes down to a judgement call -- "In your opinion, as someone who has been working in this field for 20 years, how confident are you that these signatures / bullet marks / fingerprints / DNA match?" That's the result of an algorithm that you can't examine either, and has at least as much opportunity for being corrupted by unconscious prejudice or outright bribery as a piece of software.
You have the right to face your accuser, which includes examining the evidence against you. This is secret evidence. It amounts to "because we say so", and should not be tolerated.
A software bug you're not permitted to look for could send you to jail. At least with a human expert witness you can cross-examine them.
Expert judgement can be countered by other experts. Here we are being presented with something as a "Fact". There is no way to dispute it and there is no way to verify it which is what people are having a problem with.
Expert judgement can be countered by other experts. Here we are being presented with something as a "Fact". There is no way to dispute it and there is no way to verify it which is what people are having a problem with.
Questioning expert's qualifications is fair game in trials. If you can demonstrate that expert is not impartial, you can largely mitigate their testimony.
How do you question algorithm like if (1) = Guilty; other than code review?
Well it shouldn't be accepted as fact. Ideally the courts would instruct the jury to treat the software's output as similar to a human being saying, "This is my expert opinion." You can submit your own software's "opinion" as evidence as much as you can get your own expert human to testify on your behalf.
It is true that you can't cross-examine it; but ideally, that should make the software less reliable. If you had an expert who, upon cross-examination, always responded, "I don't know, it just seems tha
profoundly failing to understand justice (Score:2)
A successful conviction may be legitimately tipped by accurate checked evidence, in this case DNA
But justice is not a matter of technical facticity. It is withholding something from a party that they deserve.
The evidence may help identify discrepancies between the two, but it is a major conflation to substitute that with justice.
There needs to be testing and validation... (Score:3)
Jurors and judges need to know what the probabilities are. Remember, in a criminal trial, the standard for evidence is "beyond a reasonable doubt." Sending people to prison for life or even to death row based on flimsy evidence is unacceptable.
This isn't to say that it hasn't happened before -- Cameron Todd Willingham was executed in Texas on the testimony of an "arson expert" with no formal training in the field.
The code should be evaluated or the tool should be banned from court. The company doesn't like it? Too bad. They don't have to sell to the forensic lab/law enforcement market.
The code should be evaluated or the tool should be banned from court. The company doesn't like it? Too bad. They don't have to sell to the forensic lab/law enforcement market.
Arguably, the program can be evaluated without the source code. Simply use known samples and examine the output. Do the results of the analysis match what was known about the samples?
This testing would have to be performed by a neutral third party of course.
It makes more sense theoretically than practically (Score:2)
One thing is having access to the source code and a completely different story is properly analysing it. When dealing with something as complex as (probabilistic!) DNA sequencing, it seems quite clear that the most sensible way to validate the program is actually using it. Set up a proper benchmark with a relevant number of samples and confirm whether this (+ any other) program works exactly as expected. This would also be an excellent way to objectively assess its accuracy.
Exactly this. My kingdom for modpoints.
You don't test software by looking at the code. You test the software by testing it. If it ain't broken, you're not testing hard enough.
While I'm very pro-OSS, I'm anti forcing private companies to disclose their source code. It is their work, their intellectual property. It's up to the judge to admit the closed-source evidence and up to the jury to weigh it.