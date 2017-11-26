Big Tobacco Loses 11-Year Fight, Forced To Broadcast 'Dangers of Smoking' Ads (nbcnews.com) 18
An anonymous reader quotes NBC News: Smoking kills 1,200 people a day. The tobacco companies worked to make them as addictive as possible. There is no such thing as a safer cigarette. Ads with these statements hit the major television networks and newspapers this weekend, but they are not being placed by the American Cancer Society or other health groups. They're being placed by major tobacco companies, under the orders of the federal courts. "The ads will finally run after 11 years of appeals by the tobacco companies aimed at delaying and weakening them," the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, American Lung Association, Americans for Nonsmokers' Rights, National African American Tobacco Prevention Network and the Tobacco-Free Kids Action Fund said in a joint statement.
"It's a pretty significant moment," the American Cancer Society's Cliff Douglas said. "This is the first time they have had to âfess up and tell the whole truth." The Justice Department started its racketeering lawsuit against the tobacco companies in 1999, seeking to force them to make up for decades of deception. Federal district judge Gladys Kessler ruled in 2006 that they'd have to pay for and place the ads, but the companies kept tying things up with appeals. "Employing the highest paid lawyers in America, the tobacco companies used every tool at their disposal to delay and complicate this litigation to avoid their day of reckoning," Douglas added.
The ads will inform Americans TV viewers that "More people die every year from smoking than from murder, AIDS, suicide, drugs, car crashes, and alcohol, combined," according to one of the ads." Besides $170 billion every year in medical costs -- plus another $156 billion in lost productivity -- roughly one in five deaths in America are smoking-related, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with cigarettes killing 480,000 Americans every year.
Could have done without the productivity remark (Score:2, Insightful)
It's enough that we understand the cost of smoking in terms of human lives. We don't need to know how much money could have been made exploiting them.
Follow the money (Score:1)
And who makes more money from tobacco sales than anyone, including the tobacco companies themselves??? That's right, friends. The government.
Hopefully (Score:5, Insightful)
Hopefully to eventually be followed up by advertisements by the sugar industry reporting the severe risks to health posed by their product. Honestly, if I had any kind of power at all, Big Tobacco and Big Sugar's leading figures would be defendants in crimes against humanity trials. They've killed more people than the Nazis, and with as much planning and strategy as the Third Reich.
Re: (Score:1)
Sugar is a much better addictive/social-conformation agent than nicotine. Much harder to pinpoint. And the sugar industry is more spread out and not owned so uniformly by right wing people.
Re: (Score:2)
Tobacco managed to stall until broadcast TV has begun to dwindle into irrelevance... the fight with big Sugar will last much longer.
Re: (Score:2)
Agreed, since probably the late 60's you'd have to have lived under a rock your whole life not to know smoking is bad, very bad. In other news, shooting heroin, along with most other recreational drugs is bad for you too. The unbelievable fact is that your health insurance rates are only increased for smoking.
Huge middle finger to the tobacco companies (Score:3)
those ads dont work (Score:1)
Today: punish devils, tomorrow: punish innocents (Score:1)
Imagine....a federal court orders you to advertise against your own business....this is a horrible precedent.
Today it's big tobacco, tomorrow it's a political dissenters. Fake news anyone?
This doesn't make any sense (Score:2)
This is like if there's a guy who goes out every day and just shoots people on the subway and instead of putting him away you run ads saying that he's dangerous.
Re: (Score:2)
Their existing and past attempts at prohibition have worked out really well!
Missed opportunity (Score:2)
It's a shame the verdict wasn't that the tobacco companies had to put up an equal anti-smoking advertisement for every advert they use to sell their products.
If they pay for a full-page advert in a magazine? Then they need to pay for a second full-page advert three pages later. Huge-ass billboard on the side of the highway? An equally large billboard by the next exit. Put a sign in store window saying your product is sold here ? There better be an equally large sign right next to it. Paying to have your pro
Now sue the tobacco company executives (Score:2)
who filibustered and so helped cause the death of 5 million odd who died since the 2006 ruling. Let the personally pay compensation to their relatives.
This will not, of course, happen — which is a pity because if they were sued, lost their houses, etc, then it might make other executives think twice before acting irresponsibly — in the hope of making a quick buck.
