Big Tobacco Loses 11-Year Fight, Forced To Broadcast 'Dangers of Smoking' Ads

An anonymous reader quotes NBC News:The ads will inform Americans TV viewers that "More people die every year from smoking than from murder, AIDS, suicide, drugs, car crashes, and alcohol, combined," according to one of the ads." Besides $170 billion every year in medical costs -- plus another $156 billion in lost productivity -- roughly one in five deaths in America are smoking-related, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , with cigarettes killing 480,000 Americans every year.