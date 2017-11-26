Big Tobacco Loses 11-Year Fight, Forced To Broadcast 'Dangers of Smoking' Ads (nbcnews.com) 46
An anonymous reader quotes NBC News: Smoking kills 1,200 people a day. The tobacco companies worked to make them as addictive as possible. There is no such thing as a safer cigarette. Ads with these statements hit the major television networks and newspapers this weekend, but they are not being placed by the American Cancer Society or other health groups. They're being placed by major tobacco companies, under the orders of the federal courts. "The ads will finally run after 11 years of appeals by the tobacco companies aimed at delaying and weakening them," the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, American Lung Association, Americans for Nonsmokers' Rights, National African American Tobacco Prevention Network and the Tobacco-Free Kids Action Fund said in a joint statement.
"It's a pretty significant moment," the American Cancer Society's Cliff Douglas said. "This is the first time they have had to âfess up and tell the whole truth." The Justice Department started its racketeering lawsuit against the tobacco companies in 1999, seeking to force them to make up for decades of deception. Federal district judge Gladys Kessler ruled in 2006 that they'd have to pay for and place the ads, but the companies kept tying things up with appeals. "Employing the highest paid lawyers in America, the tobacco companies used every tool at their disposal to delay and complicate this litigation to avoid their day of reckoning," Douglas added.
The ads will inform Americans TV viewers that "More people die every year from smoking than from murder, AIDS, suicide, drugs, car crashes, and alcohol, combined," according to one of the ads." Besides $170 billion every year in medical costs -- plus another $156 billion in lost productivity -- roughly one in five deaths in America are smoking-related, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with cigarettes killing 480,000 Americans every year.
Could have done without the productivity remark
It's enough that we understand the cost of smoking in terms of human lives. We don't need to know how much money could have been made exploiting them.
We don't need to know how much money could have been made exploiting them.
Why not? It's the only thing the big game capitalist understands. The world is a ledger. You gotta play the numbers game. To them, everything else is gibberish.
Putting things in financial terms is also important when deciding how to allocate limited resources. As a society should we invest more in anti-smoking ads, or highway guardrails? The only way to make rational decisions is to look at the cost and the quality-life-years added. We currently make some poor decisions, such as spending billions on extending the lives of geriatric patients for a few more miserable months, when that money would be far better spent on something like prenatal nutrition.
Follow the money
And who makes more money from tobacco sales than anyone, including the tobacco companies themselves??? That's right, friends. The government.
Explain to me again the part where we're stuck between voting against kodos and kang because the political parties know damn well we can't vote out every politician we hate?
We as a nation might *collectively* deserve our leaders, but don't fracking tell us that we have an impressive menu where we only get to avoid the lesser of two evils.
If american voters stood up and cared enough to make their votes matter it would be great.
Hopefully
Hopefully to eventually be followed up by advertisements by the sugar industry reporting the severe risks to health posed by their product. Honestly, if I had any kind of power at all, Big Tobacco and Big Sugar's leading figures would be defendants in crimes against humanity trials. They've killed more people than the Nazis, and with as much planning and strategy as the Third Reich.
Funny to see an asshole talk about Nazism in the same breath as he'd use Big Government as a weapon and would impose his "good justice" against people's freewill.
Sugar is a much better addictive/social-conformation agent than nicotine. Much harder to pinpoint. And the sugar industry is more spread out and not owned so uniformly by right wing people.
Oh! I'm sorry. Were all those people forced to smoke tobacco and drink gallons of Coke/Pepsi??
Are you really, truly that unfamiliar with the concept of addiction?
Tobacco managed to stall until broadcast TV has begun to dwindle into irrelevance... the fight with big Sugar will last much longer.
Agreed, since probably the late 60's you'd have to have lived under a rock your whole life not to know smoking is bad, very bad. In other news, shooting heroin, along with most other recreational drugs is bad for you too. The unbelievable fact is that your health insurance rates are only increased for smoking.
Re:Good News for Big Tobacco ...
Agreed, since probably the late 60's you'd have to have lived under a rock your whole life not to know smoking is bad, very bad.
Most people start smoking when they are still minors, and don't have the maturity to disregard peer pressure and make good long term decisions.
Many tobacco ads specifically targeted young people.
Huge middle finger to the tobacco companies
those ads dont work
i hope so. i really want the price to drop to 1992 levels because i'm down to 1 pack a day because they're too damn expensive today.
those ads do nothing but encourage kids to smoke as a middle finger to the establishment its a proven fact.
Indeed. Advertisements emphasizing the health hazards of smoking don't work well. But other ads do work well. Since the initial settlement in 1998, the biggest drop in smoking occurred in California, where instead of emphasizing health hazards, the state government tried to make smoking look "uncool", comparing it to breathing farts, and pointing out that it can cause impotence. Today, the smoking rate in California is 15%, compared to 30% in Kentucky, and 21% nationally.
Today: punish devils, tomorrow: punish innocents
Imagine....a federal court orders you to advertise against your own business....this is a horrible precedent.
Today it's big tobacco, tomorrow it's a political dissenters. Fake news anyone?
This doesn't make any sense
This is like if there's a guy who goes out every day and just shoots people on the subway and instead of putting him away you run ads saying that he's dangerous.
Re:This doesn't make any sense
Their existing and past attempts at prohibition have worked out really well!
Missed opportunity
It's a shame the verdict wasn't that the tobacco companies had to put up an equal anti-smoking advertisement for every advert they use to sell their products.
If they pay for a full-page advert in a magazine? Then they need to pay for a second full-page advert three pages later. Huge-ass billboard on the side of the highway? An equally large billboard by the next exit. Put a sign in store window saying your product is sold here ? There better be an equally large sign right next to it. Paying to have your product prominently featured in a film? Pay for that actress who is painfully suffering from smoking-induced lung-cancer in the next scene.
That way the more the tobacco industry advertises FOR their products, the more they advertise AGAINST their products too. Right now it's pretty much a one-shot deal whose effects will be gone almost as soon as the adverts are in the paper.
Really, they ought to just have to devote 50% of any advertisement to this material. Not another billboard, the same billboard. Half the surface of the cigarette pack. Half of any print advertisement. Half of any television ad. Etc, etc.
Now sue the tobacco company executives
who filibustered and so helped cause the death of 5 million odd who died since the 2006 ruling. Let the personally pay compensation to their relatives.
This will not, of course, happen — which is a pity because if they were sued, lost their houses, etc, then it might make other executives think twice before acting irresponsibly — in the hope of making a quick buck.
those costs have no meaning...
Lost productivity... only counts if you don't have enough people to fill the jobs of those who died early.
Health care costs... of a mostly private healthcare system?
How much money is raised from tobacco taxes? In 2010 federal taxes bought in $8.8b, in 2010 state taxes bought in $24b
2 minutes of googling didn't get me any more recent figures.
Government should PROMOTE smoking
