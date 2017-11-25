Flat Earther's Homemade Rocket Launcher Breaks Down in His Driveway (desertsun.com) 48
The Desert Sun has an update on the progress of 61-year-old self-taught rocket scientist 'Mad' Mike Hughes: A man who believes Earth is flat, and was ready to launch himself from a rocket in California on Saturday afternoon to prove it, has canceled his plans. At least for now. Not having the required federal permits plus mechanical problems with his "motorhome/rocket launcher" forced self-taught rocket scientist "Mad" Mike Hughes to put his experiment on hold. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management "told me they would not allow me to do the event ... at least not at that location," Hughes said in a YouTube announcement, amid international attention over his plans to launch into the "atmosflat."
"It's been very disappointing," he said... "My feeling is that one of the top executives at the Bureau of Land Management called Needles, California, saying... 'What's going on? Who permitted this?'" Hughes said. Plus, as he and his team were preparing to leave Wednesday, the motorhome/rocket launcher broke down in his driveway, he said... His plan is to try again next week.
These flying wings can get to 15,000+ feet and are under $10,000 including training. (highest paraglider of any kind was 24,848 feet)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Bonus points- you can't see curvature of the earth from that low.
A weather balloon, and a camera are a hell of a lot cheaper.
https://phys.org/news/2017-01-... [phys.org]
funny, at an altitude of the height of my eyeballs I can see evidence of the curvature of the earth as things move away with the bottoms disappearing first as they go "over the horizon"
I like watching bottoms too.
The same thing happened in King's Quest II and I'm pretty sure all the zones were flat.
I've read that he did start hanging out with the flat-Earth people AFTER he'd been fundraising for his rocket project.
A group of idiots and their money are soon parted.
Feel free to write your own on target, large impact, smashing success and sky's the limit jokes...
That's what the globe producing lobby wants you to think.
There's a reason they call it a global conspiracy.
There's a reason they call it a global conspiracy.
Damn straight. Those conspiracy theorists are flat wrong. Good thing there are level headed people in charge.
That's what the globe producing lobby wants you to think.
There's a reason they call it a global conspiracy.
Now that's funny right there!
Sorry Larry
... as he and his team were preparing to leave Wednesday
Meaning, his wife, dog, and two grand-kids visiting for Thanksgiving -- all holding globes of the Earth they got at the airport gift shop (and, yes, that includes the dog).
“I don’t believe in science,” said Hughes, whose main sponsor for the rocket is Research Flat Earth. “I know about aerodynamics and fluid dynamics and how things move through the air, about the certain size of rocket nozzles, and thrust. But that’s not science, that’s just a formula. There’s no difference between science and science fiction.”
I can't even
...
If words fail you that's OK, they let him down pretty badly too...
I haven't been evening since he was quoted as saying this a few days ago. I'm not actually sure if I can even again.
I was reading that a look at his history shows no belief in a flat earth until he found out he could get some funding out of it.
>"forced self-taught rocket scientist "Mad" Mike "
"scientist", really? Seems like a very odd word to use in a summary explaining he seriously [??] thinks the earth is flat?
Perhaps self-taught mechanic, or self-taught assembler or something.
"scientist", really?
I mean... he has a hypothesis and he's testing it. Sounds like science. Still a nutjob.
So he builds a rocket expected to reach 1,500 feet.... When there is an 11,500 foot mountain 50 miles from Amboy with a trail right to the tippy top.and a 360 degree view of the horizon - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Call me crazy but I really don't think this has anything to do with 'flat earth', science or rockets. He got his picture in the paper. End of story.
With no desert
I hope it blows up spectacularly. He'll get a darwin award for sure.